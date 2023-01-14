A map showing the location of La Guera Chicana Crab Pot 501 Kempsville Rd 103View gallery

La Guera Chicana Crab Pot 501 Kempsville Rd 103

No reviews yet

501 Kempsville Rd 103

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Steamed

Crab Pot

Crab Pot

$40.95

1 Pound of Snow Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes. Add an extra 1lb of Crab 1 lb. Crab Pot

Dungeness Crab Pot

Dungeness Crab Pot

$43.95Out of stock

1 Pound Dungeness Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes.

Shrimp Pot

Shrimp Pot

$27.95

1 Pound of EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes. Add an extra 1 lb. of Shrimp 1 lb. Shrimp Pot

Shrab Pot

Shrab Pot

$33.95

1/2 lb Snow Crab Legs, ½ Pound of EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob and Potatoes

Combo Pot

Combo Pot

$50.95

1lb Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Pound of Shrimp, 1/2 Pound of Mussels, 1/2 Pound of Clams, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes

Shell Pot

Shell Pot

$26.95

Shellpot 1 Pound of Mussels, 1 Pound of Clams, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.

Big Ol’ Pot

Big Ol’ Pot

$94.95

2 pounds ez peel shrimp 2 pounds snow crab 6 mini corn 24 ounces (1 1/2 pounds) potatoes 2 sausage links 2 sides

Lobster & Shrimp Pot for Two

Lobster & Shrimp Pot for Two

$49.99

1 lb. EZ Shrimp & 2 lobster tails. Includes steamed potatoes, corn, and sausage.

Crawfish Pot

Crawfish Pot

$20.00

2 Pounds Crawfish, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes. **Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams, & crawfish are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.

Crazy Crab Pot

$59.00

1 Pound Snow Crab Legs,1 pound dungeness crab, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes. Add 1 lb crab for $20

Steamed

1 Lb. Snow Crab Legs

$25.99

1 Lb. EZ-Peel Shrimp

$17.95

1 Lb. Clams

$10.99

1 Lb. Mussels

$10.00

1 Lobster Tail

$15.99

1 Lb. Crawfish

$11.00

Sides

Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Steamed Potatoes

$5.00

Sausage Link

$5.00

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Bottled

Pepsi

$2.24

Diet Pepsi

$2.24

Dr.Pepper

$2.24

Mt. Dew

$2.24

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.24

Orange Crush

$2.24

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.24

Lemonade

$2.24

Water

$2.24

Hats

Currituck Crab Hat

$8.00

Crab Tools

Crab Picker

Crab Picker

$4.50

Price per item. Not sold in sets.

Crab Hammers

Crab Hammers

$4.99

Price per item. Not sold in sets.

Crab Crackers

Crab Crackers

$4.99

Price per item. Not sold in sets.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 Kempsville Rd 103, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Directions

