Lobster & Shrimp Pot for Two

$43.95

1 lb. EZ-Peel Shrimp & 2 Lobster tails. Includes Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, and Smoked Sausage. Add an extra 1 lb. of your favorite from our "By the Pound" selections. **Portioned by weight. Quantities may vary due to size differences.