La Hacienda - Milford

review star

No reviews yet

18 South Walnut Street

Milford, DE 19963

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Queso Blanco

Tacos De Carne Asada

$16.00

DINNER 2024

Appetizers

California Fries

$12.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Traditional Nachos

$8.00

Ceviche

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Top Shelf Guacamole

Stuffed Jalapenos

$10.00

Esquites

$7.00

Chicharrones

$5.00

Wings

$12.00

Toritos De Flor

$12.00

Taquitos Dorados

$8.00

Birria Quesadillas App

$12.00

Dips

Queso Blanco

Spicy Bean

Queso Amarillo

Dip Sampler

$8.00

Pinto Queso

$8.00

Queso Blanco Side

$4.00

Queso Amarillo Side

$4.00

Spicy Bean Side

$4.00

Soups

Tortilla Soup

Mexican Bean Soup

Pozole

$14.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$14.00

Santa Fe Salad

$16.00

South Western Salad

$15.00

Sizzling Salad

$17.00

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Enchiladas

$16.00

Chicharron Con Nopales

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Excellente Plato

$19.00

Chile Rellenos

$18.00

Cochinita Pibil

$18.00

Carne Con Salsa Verde

$18.00

Carne A La Diabla

$18.00

Tamales

$16.00

Carnitas

$17.00

Carne Asada

$18.00

Chilaquiles Verdes

$16.00

Pollo Poblano

$16.00

Familia Tacos

Coma Tacos

$16.00

The Eddie Monster

$17.00

The Oaxaca

$13.00

The Eggcelente Taco

$15.00

Platos Especiales

Lava Fajita

$30.00

Brochetas

Mojarra Frita

$20.00

Veracruz Tilapia

$20.00

Baja Salmon

$22.00

Tres Tacos

Tacos De Carne Asada

$16.00

Tacos de Chorizo

$16.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.00

Tacos Del Mar

$16.00

Tacos De Salmon

$22.00

Tacos De Camaron

$17.00

Tacos El Dorado

$16.00

Tacos de Chicharron

$14.00

Empanadas

$15.00

Tacos de Birria

$16.00

Tacos De Fajita Chicken

$16.00

Flight of Tacos

$22.00

Tres Tacos Carnitas

$16.00

Fajitas

Fajitas Para Uno

Fajitas Para Dos

Pineapple Fajita

Fajita Grande

$25.00

Combo Supremo

$22.00

Fajita Oceano

$26.00

Onions And Peppers Only Fajita

$12.00

AYCE FAJITA CHICKEN

$16.99

AYCE FAJITA STEAK

$16.99

AYCE FAJITA PORTABELLA

$16.99

Portabella Refill

Steak Refill

Chicken Refill

Burritos, Chimichangas, & More

Quesadilla Grande

$14.00

Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Galaxy Burrito

$29.00

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Frutos Del Mar

$20.00

Globe Master

$17.00

Chimichanga

$17.00

WSOP

$17.00

Philly Chimi

$18.00

Quesadilla Grande Birria

$17.00

Vegetarian

Cali Pastor

$14.00

Nopales Asados

$13.00

Jack Takos

$13.00

Calabaza Squash

$14.00

Baja Tacos

$14.00

Al Pastor Provincial

$14.00

El Monte Empanadas

$13.00

Viva Zucchini

$12.00

Burgers

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hamburgesa

$14.00

Create Your Own Combo

Pick Two

$16.00

Pick Three

$18.00

Pick Four

$20.00

Add Ons

Plato Fresco

$4.00

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Grilled Nopal

$3.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Guacamole Side

$2.00

Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Diabla Sauce Side

$2.00

Side of Cancun Salsa

$2.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side of Oaxaca Cheese

$2.00

Side of Cotija

$3.00

Side of Veggies

$4.00

Side of Portabella

$3.00

Side of Fajita Chicken

$5.00

Side of Fajita Steak

$5.00

Side of Carnitas

$6.00

Side of Chorizo

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Tilapia

$6.00

Side of Salmon

$8.00

Side of Al Pastor

$7.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Nachos

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Enchilada

$8.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.00

Evelyn's Special Chicken

$8.00

Adults upcharge

$3.00

Desserts

La Hacianda Flan

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Xango

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Sopapillas

$8.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Happy Birthday Sopa

Free Dessert for Card

Sides

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Spicy Beans

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Corn Cake

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Texas Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Celery And Blue Cheese

$4.00

Side Apples

$4.00

Side Carrots

$4.00

Side Mexican Rice

$4.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

A La Carte

AC Enchilada

$5.00

AC Taco

AC Relleno

$7.00

AC Sope

$5.00

AC Tamal

$7.00

AC Taco El Dorado

$5.00

AC Chimichanga

$11.00

AC Tostada

$5.00

1 Chicken Tender

$2.00

1 Shrimp Skewer

$8.00

1 Steak Skewer

$8.00

1 Chicken Skewer

$8.00

More Sides

Shredded Chicken Side

$3.00

Shredded Beef Side

$4.00

Pineapple Salsa Side

$2.00

Grilled Pineapple Side

$2.00

Brandy Butter Side

$3.00

Habenero Relish Side

$3.00

House Relish Side

$3.00

Fresh Pico Side

$2.00

Fresh Jalapeno Side

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeno Side

$1.00

Ranchera Sauce Side

$2.00

Mole Side

$2.00

Tatanka Sauce Side

$2.00

Tatanka Jar

$7.00

Cilantro Butter Side

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

Avocado Side

$3.00

Corn Cake Quart

$20.00

One Egg

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Tortillas Side

$2.00

Fajita Setup Plate

$4.00

Side California Fries

$5.00

Side Cruda

$2.00

Cilantro Side

$1.00

Mole Sauce Sample

Bacon Side

$2.00

8 Oz House Relish

$8.00

Lettuce Side

$1.00

Cabbage Side

$1.00

8 Oz Chipotle BBQ

$7.00

8 Oz Green Salsa

$7.00

8 Oz Red Salsa

$7.00

8 Oz Dressing

$7.00

Tortilla Strips Side

$1.00

Grill onions

$1.00

Onions and peppers

$1.50

Featured Items

Aguachile

$13.00

Jackfruit

$9.00

Esquites

$7.00

Empanadas

$15.00

Los Hermanos Burrito Bowl

Los Hermanos Burrito Bowl

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Soda

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Mtn Dew

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Mist Twist

$3.50

Apple Juice - No Refills

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Orange Juice - Non Refill

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Redbull

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Raspberry Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Peach Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Mango Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Jarrito's

$3.50

Child Drinks

Apple Juice Kid

$0.99

Chocolate Milk Kid

$0.99

Club Soda Kid

$0.99

Cranberry Juice Kid

$0.99

Diet Pepsi Kid

$0.99

Fruit Punch Kid

$0.99

Ginger Ale Kid

$0.99

Horchata Kid

$0.99

Jamaica Kid

$0.99

Lemonade Kid

$0.99

Milk Kid

$0.99

Mountain Dew Kid

$0.99

Orange Juice Kid

$0.99

Pepsi Kid

$0.99

Pineapple Juice Kid

$0.99

Rootbeer Kid

$0.99

Sierra Mist Kid

$0.99

Sweet Tea Kid

$0.99

Unsweetened Tea Kid

$0.99

Flavor Upcharge

Single Flavor Upcharge

Pitcher Flavor Upcharge

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY

Margaritas

House Margarita

$5.00

Top of The Lime

$9.00

Calienterita

$9.00

Catalina

$9.00

Scorpion

$9.00

Pitchers

House Pitcher

$17.00

Top of The Lime Pitcher

$30.00

Calienterita Pitcher

$30.00

Catalina Pitcher

$30.00

Scorpion Pitcher

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:30 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

18 South Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963

Directions

Gallery
La Hacienda Milford image
La Hacienda Milford image
La Hacienda Milford image

