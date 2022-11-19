  • Home
  • /
  • Springfield
  • /
  • La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 1370 S Glenstone Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant 1370 S Glenstone Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1370 S Glenstone Ave

Springfield, MO 65804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Chico La Hacienda Besitos

$9.99

Grande La Hacienda Besitos

$11.99

Chico Queso Dip

$4.99

Grande Queso Dip

$7.99

La Hacienda Sampler

$12.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.49

Queso Flameado

$10.49

Choriqueso

$8.99

Spinach Cheese Dip

$8.99

Bean Dip

$8.99

Ground Beef Dip

$8.99

Chico Guacamole

$4.99

Grande Guacamole

$6.99

Street Corn

$6.99

Salad

Ensalada de la casa

$12.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Guacamole Salad

$9.99

Ensalada de Salmon

$14.99

Sopa de Tortilla

$8.99

Nachos

La Hacienda Nachos

$12.99

Pork Nachos

$11.99

Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Nachos de camaron

$13.99

Fiesta Nachos

$11.99

Vegetariano

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Veggie Taco Salad

$10.99

Veggie Chimichanga

$12.99

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Burritos

Burrito California

$12.79

Burrito Mexicano

$12.79

Burrito al Pastor

$12.79

Fajita Burrito

$12.79

Burrito de Camaron

$14.79

Burrito Enchilada Style

$11.79

Burrito Supremo

$14.79

Burrito de Carnitas

$11.79

Hacienda Burrito

$11.99

Burrito Special

$12.79

Hacienda Specialties

Carnitas

$13.99

Chile Verde

$13.99

Chile Colorado

$13.99

Carne a la Mexicana

$14.49

Tamale Plate

$11.99

Taco Plate

$11.49

La Hacienda

$12.99

Chimichanga

$11.99

Chile Relleno

$11.49

Molcajete

$20.99

Make Your Own

$11.99

Carne y Pollo

Carne Asada

$16.99

La Hacienda Steak

$16.99

Steak Mariposa

$15.99

Carne Ranchera

$17.99

Carne a la Tampiquena

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Pollo Vallarta

$14.99

Choripollo

$12.99

Pollo Loco

$10.49

Milanesa

$14.99

Tomahawk

$60.00

Fajitas

House Fajitas

$16.99

Hidalgo Fajitas

$19.99

Parrillada Fajitas

$19.49

Fajita Mar y Tierra

$19.99

La Hacienda Fajitas

$17.99

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$14.49

Hawaiian Fajitas

$19.24

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Tacos

Tacos de Camaron

$13.49

Corona Tacos

$13.49

Salmon Tacos

$15.99

Tacos Al Pastor

$13.49

Tacos de Carnitas

$13.49

Tacos de Asada

$13.99

Tacos Campechanos

$13.49

Baja Tacos

$13.49

Tacos al Carbon

$13.99

Birria Tacos

$13.99

Seafood

Coctel de Camaron

$12.99

Tostadas de Ceviche

$12.99

Ceviche Camaron

$14.99

Camarones al Chipotle

$13.99

Fillet a la Mexicana

$13.99

Camarones a la Diabla

$13.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Creamy Chipotle Fillet

$14.99

Salmon Teriyaki

$17.99

Mango Salmon

$17.99

Mariscada

$16.99

Cajun Salmon

$17.99

Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas de Queso

$11.99

Enchiladas de Carne

$11.99

Enchiladas de Pollo

$11.99

Enchiladas de Espinaca

$11.99

Enchiladas de Camaron

$13.99

Enchiladas de Pollo y Espinaca

$12.99

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$13.99

Enchiladas Huastecas

$13.99

Enchiladas La Hacienda

$13.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Tipica SM

$9.99

Quesadilla Tipica LG

$11.99

Quesadilla de Camaron

$13.99

Quesadilla de Pollo y Espinaca

$12.99

Quesadilla de Salmon

$14.99

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$11.99

Quedadilla Queso

$10.99

Quesadilla Queso Plain

$9.99

Side Order

Side Combo

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Beans

$2.50

Side pico de gallo

$1.25

Side cheese

$0.75

Side jalapeno

$0.75

Side salsa

$1.00

chips or salsa

$2.99

Side sour cream

$1.25

Side cilantro

$0.75

Side tomate

$0.75

Side onion

$0.75

Side lettuce

$0.75

Side tortillas

$1.75

Side french fries

$2.50

Side taquito

$1.99

Side tamale

$2.25

Side Chimichanga

$6.99

Side Chille Relleno Cheese

$5.29

Side Chille Relleno Beef

$5.50

Side Enchilada

Side cheese enchilada

$2.50

Side beef enchilada

$2.99

Side chicken enchilada

$2.99

Side shrimp enchilada

$3.25

Side spinach enchilada

$2.99

Side steak enchilada

$3.25

Side grilled chicken enchilada

$3.25

Side Taco

Side taco beef

$1.89

Side taco chicken

$1.89

Side fish taco

$2.99

Side shrimp taco

$2.99

Side salmon taco

$3.99

Side carnitas taco

$3.25

Sidepastor taco

$3.25

Side asada taco

$3.25

Side fj taco steak

$3.25

Side fj taco chicken

$3.25

Side taco carbon chicken

$3.25

Side taco carbon beef

$3.25

Side soft taco beef

$1.99

Side soft taco chicken

$1.99

Side Burrito

Side chicken burrito

$5.99

Side beef burrito

$5.99

Side bean burrito

$3.99

Side bean and cheese burrito

$4.99

Side Tostada

Side beef tostada

$2.99

Side chicken tostada

$2.99

Side bean tostada

$2.50

Side tostada ceviche

$3.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$2.50

Flan

$4.50

Fried Ice Cream

$4.50

Churros

$5.00

American

Pulled Pork Burger

$9.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

Lunch Menu Night

#1

$9.99

#2

$9.99

#3

$9.99

#4

$9.99

#5

$9.99

#6

$9.99

#7

$9.99

#8

$9.99

#9

$9.99

#10

$11.99

#11

$9.99

#12

$9.99

#13

$10.99

#14

$9.99

#15

$9.99

#16

$10.99

#17

$10.99

#18

$10.99

Super Nachos

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.99

Kids Items

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids Crunchy Taco

$4.99

Kids Soft Taco

$4.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Enchilada

$4.99

Kids Tamale

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

small Family restaurant serving Springfield since 2001

Location

1370 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
The Big Slice - Sunshine St
orange starNo Reviews
1454 E Sunshine St Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Metro Retro - Virtual Kitchen - 1235 East Cherokee Street
orange starNo Reviews
1235 East Cherokee Street Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Fast Black Sheep Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
2420 E. Sunshine St Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Pitch Pizza & Pub - Springfield
orange starNo Reviews
2924 E Sunshine Street Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bourbon & Beale
orange starNo Reviews
2639 South Glenstone Avenue Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
orange star4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Mudlounge
orange star4.9 • 1,359
321 E Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,251
1620 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bawi Korean BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,190
4121 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston