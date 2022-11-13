LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL 14759 MEMORIAL DR
14759 MEMORIAL DR
HOUSTON, TX 77079
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Chile Con Queso To Go
Delicious melted cheese, served with fresh chips!
La Hacienda Nachos
Ground Beef, Fajita Beef, or Fajita Chicken
Quesadillas
(2 Plain) Large flour tortillas filled with Mexican cheese
Queso Flameado
Stretchy melted white cheese with your choice of beef, chicicken fajita or chorizo
Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled Mexican style shrimp in tomato, onion, lime sauce. Served with guacamole and saltine crackers.
Mexican Guacamole
Mexican avocadoes seasoned with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, garlic, salt, and lime juice.
Salads
La Hacienda Salad
Choice of grilled chicken or beef fajita on a fresh mix of iceberg, romaine lettuece, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, black olives. Topped with tortilla strips and white cheese.
Taco Salad
Iceburg lettuce, topped with ground beef or shredded chicken, tomatoes, onions, grated cheese, mushrooms, black olives, guacamole, and sour cream in a golden fried flour tortilla shell.
Chalupas Sabrosas
Two crispy tortillas topped with refired beans, chili gravy, shredded cheese, guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Tostada Sonora
Large fried flour tortilla covered with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, olives and topped with beef or chicken fajita.
Soups
Caldo de Res
Authentic Mexican home-style beef and vegetable soup. Served with Spanish rice and tortillas.
Caldo de Pollo
Mexican home-style chicken soup with vegetables. Served with Spanish rice and tortillas.
Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken breast in a delicious seasoned broth with zuccinni, yellow squash, and tortilla strips. Served with white cheese, guacamole, and Spanish rice.
Menudo
Spicy chili and beef honeycomb tripe sout with hominy. Served with fresh cilantro, onions, jalapenos, and tortillas.
Enchiladas
Tex Mex Enchiladas
Ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese stuffed, then topped with delicious chili gravy. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
Fajita Enchiladas
Enchiladas stuffed with beef or chicken fajita, melted cheese, and topped with traditional chili gravy. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Fajita Enchiladas W/ Queso
Enchiladas a La Parilla
(2) Enchiladas stuffed with grilled beef or chicken fajita meat. Topped with cascabel sauce. Served with Spanish rice and a la charra beans.
Enchiladas Verdes
(2) Chicken enchiladas with Mexican white cheese and covered with green tomatillo cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
(2) Shredded chicken enchiladas, topped with sour cream sauce, grilled peppers. Served with la charra beans.
Seafood Enchiladas
(2) Seafood enchiladas stuffed with shrimp and fish. Topped with cascabel and cream sauce. Served with rice and beans a la charra.
Mole Enchiladas
Two Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Enchiladas topped with mole sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Vegetarian
Spinach Enchiladas
Corn tortillas stuffed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and smothered in white cheese. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and Spanish rice.
Spinach Quesadillas
Extra large flour tortilla stuffed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and white cheese. Served with sour cream and pico del gallo.
Combination Dinners
No. 1
Beef Taco, Chile con Queso Puff, Guacamole Salad, and Chicken Enchilada
No. 2
Crispy Beef Taco, Chile con Queso Puff, and Cheese Enchilada
No. 3
Crispy Beef Taco, Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso Puff, and Cheese Enchilada
No. 4
Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco, and Two Chicken Enchiladas
No. 5
Beef Taco, Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso Puff, and Beef Enchilada
No. 6
Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco, and Two Cheese Enchiladas
No. 7
Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso Puff, and Cheese Enchilada
No. 8
Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco, and Two Beef Enchiladas
No. 9
Guacamole Salad, Crispy Beef Taco, and Cheese Enchilada
No. 10
Pronto Special: Crispy Beef Taco, Chile con Queso Puff, and Guacamole Salad
HACIENDA DINNERS
La Hacienda Special Dinner
Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso Puff, Beef Taco, Stuffed Bell Pepper, Cheese Enchilada, Tamale. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
El Torito Dinner
Guacamole Salad, Two Beef Enchiladas with Chile Gravy and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Acapulco Dinner
Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso Puff, Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada. Served with Spanish rice and Refried Beans
Santa Maria Dinner
Guacamole Salad, Crispy Bean Taco, Chile con Queso Puff, Two Cheese Enchiladas, Special Sauce and Onions. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Burrito Dinner
Guacamole Salad, Flour Tortilla Burrito with Ground Beef and Beans, Chile con Carne and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Laredo Dinner
Cheese Enchilada, Tamale. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Enchilada Dinner
Guacamole Salad, Two Cheese Enchiladas, Chili Gravy and Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Veracruz Dinner
Guacamole Salad, Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Ranchera Dinner
Guacamole Salad, Two Chicken Enchiladas. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
TACOS AL CARBON
No. 11 Tacos al Carbon
Choice of Two Charcoal Broiled Beef, Chicken, or Pork Fajita Tacos. Served with Beans, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, or Grated Cheese
No. 14 Especial
One Taco al Carbon, Served with Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, and Pico de Gallo
No. 15 Individual Taco al Carbon
Individual Taco al Carbon with Beef, Chicken, or Pork Fajita. Served with Pico de Gallo.
Street Tacos
(4) Mexico City style tacos with beef steak or pork al pastor, topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with al charra beans.
FAJITAS
Beef Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Individual Serving
Pork Fajitas
Individual Serving
Combination Fajitas
Combination of Any Two: Chicken, Beef, or Pork
Fajita Poblana
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Pork, Covered with Mushrooms, Onions, Poblano Peppers, and Cilantro Cream Sauce
Shrimp and Fajitas
Charcoal Broiled Shrimp and Beef Fajitas. Served with Spanish Rice, a la Charra Beans, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo.
Vegetable Fajitas
Zucchini, yellow squash, onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, celery, cabbage, and tomatoes sauteed in virgen olive oil. Served with spanish rice and a la charra beans.
Mexican Mixed Grill
(Serves 4) Combination of Beef and Chicken Fajitas, Qual, 8 Jumbo Shrimp, and Garnished with Grilled Vegetables. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole Salad, and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Tacos
Crispy Tacos
Filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, or guacamole.
Taquitos Chiquitos
(3) Flour tortillas with refried beans, shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
Flautas de Pollo
(4) Rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, or ground beef. Served with refried beans, guacamole salad, and sour cream.
Street Tacos
(4) Mexico City style tacos with beef steak or pork al pastor, topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with al charra beans.
100% Authentic Mexican
Pollo con Mole
Chicken in mole sauce. Served with Spanish rice and choice of beans.
Barbacoa
Slow-braised beef, authentic Mexican delicacy. Served with rice, your choice of beans, and tortillas.
Asado de Puerco
Mild and earthy, authentic Mexican style pork stew. Served with rice, your choice of beans, and tortillas.
Fideo Mexicano
Mexican style noodles with ground beef or chicken.
Chef's Specialties
Chicken Breast Acapulco
Grilled chicken breast covered wiht Spanish sauce, garnished with sliced avocado, tomatoes. Topped wiht Chihuahua cheese.
Steak a la Mexicana
Combination of diced beef, tomatoes, and onions. Served with guacamole, Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortiallas.
Tilapia
Tilapia fillet steamed in lemon butter sauce with wine, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, mushrooms, tomatoes, and fresh garlic. Pleae allow 20 min to prepare fresh.
El Vaquero
Sirlion steak with one cheese enchilada. Served with Spanish rice, a la charra beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Felipe
Grilled chicken breast covered with a mushroom, onion, poblano pepper, and cilantro cream sauce. Served with Spanish rice, a la charra beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Pollo Loco
One marinated half-chicken. Grilled until crispy and lightly charred
Grilled Quail
(3) Marinated then grilled.
Shrimp Vallarta
(6) Jumbo shrimp stuffed with Chihuahua cheese and a jalapeno, then wrapped in bacon and broiled.
Shrimp Infierno
(6) Jumbo spicy, butterflied shrimp -- broiled in Mexican Cilantro butter.
Monterrey
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp and covered with bell peppers, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, Spanish sauce, and white cheese. Served with Spanish rice, a la charra beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Shrimp Mazatlan
(6) Large shrimp marinated in garlic, butter and wine -- then sauteed in our special salsa. Served with Spanish rice and guacamole salad.
Poblano Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese or beef, then dipped in batter and golden fried. Spanish rice, refried beans, and guacamole salad.
Chiles Rellenos
Bell pepper stuffed with ground beef and cheese. Served with refried beans and guacamole salad.
Chimichanga Plate
Shredded chicken or beef Chimichanga, covered with chili con carne and cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Tamales
Kiddie Corner
KID No.1 Chicken Nuggets (5ct)
Served with french fries.
KID No.2 Hamburger
On bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries.
KID No. 3 Enchilada or Tamale
Topped with Chili Gravy. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
KID No.4 ONE Crispy Beef Taco
Ground beef. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
KID No.5 Beef Taco & Cheese Puff
KID No.6 Quesadilla
Stuffed with beef fajita and served with Spanish Rice and refried beans.
KID No.7 Pepperoni Pizza
Served with french fries.
To Go Side Containers
1/2 Pint Chile Con Queso
Pint Chile Con Queso
Quart Chile Con Queso
1/2 Pint Ernesto Dip
Pint Ernesto Dip
Quart Ernesto Dip
1/2 Pint Guacamole
Pint Guacamole
Quart Guacamole
1/2 Pint Rice
Pint Rice
Quart Rice
1/2 Pint Refried Beans
Pint Refried Beans
Refried Beans Quart
1/2 Pint A La Charra Beans
Pint A La Charra Beans
Quart A La Charra Beans
1 Dz Tamales
1/2 Dz Tamales
Shredded Cheese
Chips
1/2 Pint Sour Cream
Pint Sour Cream
Quart Sour Cream
Jalapenos Sliced
1/2 Pint Green Salsa
Pint Green Salsa
Quart Green Salsa
1/2 Pint Red Salsa
Pint Red Salsa
Quart Red Salsa
1/2 Pint Chile Con Carne
Pint Chile Con Carne
Quart Chile Con Carne
Dozen Flour Tortillas
1/2 Pint Taco Meat
Pint Taco Meat
Quart Taco Meat
Pico de Gallo 1/2 Pint
Pico de Gallo Pint
Quart Pico de Gallo
1/2 Pint Sliced Jalapenos
Pint Sliced Jalapeno
Quart Sliced Jalapeno
1/2 Pint Chili Gravy
Pint Chili Gravy
Quart Chili Gravy
(4) Toreados
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Delicious Mexican food, since 1973!
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON, TX 77079