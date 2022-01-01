La Hacienda - Everett
No reviews yet
432 Broadway
Everett, MA 02149
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Salvadorian Enchiladas
Small deep fried tortilla topped with sour cream, lettuce picó de gallo, and Guacamole, Salvadoran cheese, sliced hard boiled eggs, & beans
Picada
A sharing platter of grilled chicken, steak, chicharrón, chicken wings, shrimp, Salvadoran cheese, grilled tortillas, fried yuca, over a bed of lettuce.
Queso Fundido
Hot melted mozzarella cheese & spicy chorizo, similar to cheese fondue accompanied by flour tortillas.
Nachos
Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapeños, & a side of guacamole, sour cream, & pico de galllo. Your choice of protein.
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño, cured in citrus juice. Cooked or raw.
Shrimp Cocktail
Delicious wild shrimp, pico de gallo tossed in our home made cocktail sauce & topped with fresh avocado.
Yuca con Chicharron
Served fried with Salvadoran tomato sauce & cabbage salad.
Orden Grande De Platano
Fried & served with Salvadoran cream
Tostones
Green deep fried plantains, served with a side of salsa rosada.
Guacamole Dip
Made fresh everyday.
Picada De Poll
Picada De Chicharon
Buffalo Wings
Served with French fries & a side of blue cheese.
Chicken Wings
Served with French fries
Ceviche Macho
Octopus, shrimp& oysters in a pico de gallo mix.
Calamari
Crispy fried calamari rings & tentacles with fried peppers.
Adult Chicken Fingers
6 crispy fried chicken fingers with French fries.
Pupusas
Mexican Specialties
Chicken Chilaquiles
Grilled chicken strips, & fried corn tortillas bathed in a red tomato sauce. Topped with grated cotija cheese, Mexican cream, fried egg, & rice.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Stuffed corn tortilla with red sauce & Mexican cheese, filled with shredded chicken. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo.
Flautas
Lightly crisped rolled corn tacos filled with pulled chicken & topped with cheese & Mexican cream. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, & beans.
Steak Chilaquiles
Grilled steak strips & fried corn tortillas bathed in a red tomato sauce. Topped with grated cheese, fried egg, & rice.
Taco Salad
A large deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, red onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese & sour cream.
Tacos
Taco Combination
A combination of 3 tacos, chicken, steak, & pork, topped with cilantro, chopped onions & avocado. Served with rice, beans, & house hot sauce.
Ensalada De Pollo
Ensalada Res
Ensalada De Camaron
Tortas & Burritos
Burrito Supreme Steak
A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
Burrito Supreme Chicken
A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
Burrito Supreme Beef Tongue
A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Burrito Supreme Adobada
A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Burrito Supreme Vegetarian
A flour tortilla stuffed with stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese,guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream,
Steak Torta
Traditional Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato, & Monterrey jack cheese. Served with fries.
Chicken Torta
Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato, & Monterrey jack cheese, served with fries.
Beef Tongue Torta
Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato, & Monterrey jack cheese. Served with fries.
Adobada Torta
Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato & Monterrey jack cheese. Served with fries.
LA Hacienda Burger
An 8oz burger patty with American cheese , lettuce, tomato. Served with fries, your choice of adding bacon or a fried egg,
Quesadillas
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, & sautéed onions, served with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de Gallo, and guacamole,
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Lengua Quesadilla
Quesadilla De Queso
Quesadilla Mixta
Fajitas
Jose's favorites
Steak with Mushroom Sauce
Grilled carne asada topped with house mushroom sauce, served with rice and vegetables,
Bistec Encebollado
Marinated carne asada cooked in a red tomato sauce, topped with sautéed onions, and green bell peppers, Served with a side of rice beans and a house salad.
Rib Eye Steak
Made with mushroom sauce, vegetables, and rice.
Carne Asada
Marinated flank steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans,
Parrillada
Steak, Beef ribs, chicken, marinated pork, grilled shrimp, and chorizo. Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers, with a side order of flour tortillas, rice and beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.
Chille Relleno de Carne
Stuffed Poblano pepper topped with a mild tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad.
Higado Encebollado
Beef liver cooked in a white wine sauce and topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad,
Plato Hacendero
A strip of grilled flank steak and chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad.
Beef Ribs
A generous portion of grilled beef ribs, marinated and seasoned in house. Served with rice, beans, and house salad.
Plato Montanero
A hearty traditional Colombian plate that includes grilled flank steak, fried egg, chicharrón,plátanos, beans, rice and house salad.
Chgrrasco Argentinian Style
Grilled 8oz steak served with rice, beans, Salvadoran cheese, pico de gallo, house salad and chorizo.
Chile Relleno de Queso
Seafood
Mar y Tierra
This juicy combo comes with our famous carne asada, topped with pan seared shrimp bathed in a seafood sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad.
Shrimp & Scallops
Served pan seared in a seafood sauce with a side of rice and a house salad.
Breaded shrimp
Breaded Shrimp accompanied by French fries, rice, and a house salad.
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded shrimp with French fries and house salad.
Shrimp La Hacienda
Pan seared shrimp, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, sautéed in white wine. Served with rice and a house salad.
Garlic Shrimp
Marinated in white wine, garlic dorado, and seafood sauce. Served with rice and salad.
Diablo Shrimp
A spicy mix of Chile chipotle,garlic, onions, and tomato sauce. Sautéed and served with rice and a house salad.
Mojarra al Vapor
A whole tilapia seasoned in house prepared steamed. Accompanied by rice, and steamed veggies. Please allow 25min for this dish.
Mojarra Frita
A whole tilapia, seasoned in house. Prepared deep fried. Accompanied by French fries, rice, and house salad.
Salmón a La Hacienda
Fresh Salamon Filet grilled and marinated. Comes with house sauce.
Chicken
Extras
Aguacate
Chips & Salsa
Chorizo Cuscatleco
Ensalada Pequeña
Extra Camaron
Extra Pechuga de Polio Entera
Extra Chicharon
Extra Carne Asada Entera
Extra Curtido
Extra Limon
Extra Salsa De Taco
French Fries
Frijoles
Guacomole Extra
Huevo Extra
Orden De Vegetales
Pico de Gallo
Queso Duro
Queso Fresco
Salsa Chipotle
Salsa De Champiñones
Rice
Salsa De Pupusas
Salsa Rosada
Salvadorean Cream
Small Plátanos
Sour Cream
Tortilla
Tortilla De Harina
Xtra American Cheese
Xtra Tostones
Kids Menu
Breakfast
Desayuno Americano
Served with home fries, two eggs, bacon, ham, or sausage. Place how you want your eggs in the notes and what protein.
Huevos Rancheros
Over easy eggs covered in tomato sauce. Served with chicharrón, beans and cheese. Add any changes in notes.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with beans, scrambled eggs, avocado, cream and cheese.
Steak & Cheese Omelet
Served with home fries, corned beef and toast
Omelet con Vegetales
Served with home fries, corned beef hash, and toast.
Pancakes
French Toast
Home Fries
Desayuno La Hacienda
Two eggs your way, with chicharrón, steak, cream, beans and cheese. Let us know how you want your eggs.
Desayuno Tipico
Huevos Con Chorizo
Huevos con Jamón
Side of Bacon
Side of Corn Beef Hash
Churrasco & Eggs
Especial
Soda
Diet coke
Sprite
Fanta
Ginger ale
Pepsi
Colombiana
Coke
Manzana
Orange juice
Apple juice
Bottle water
Perrier
Kolachampagne
Perrier Preparada
Redbull
Margaraita Virgen
Cherry tambol
Cranberry juice
Pineapple juice
Clamato
Bottle
Juices
Shakes
Tea
Coffee
Sangria
Appetizer
Salvadorian Enchiladas
Small deep fried tortilla topped with sour cream, lettuce picó de gallo, and Guacamole, Salvadoran cheese, sliced hard boiled eggs, & beans
Picada
A sharing platter of grilled chicken, steak, chicharrón, chicken wings, shrimp, Salvadoran cheese, grilled tortillas, fried yuca, over a bed of lettuce.
Queso Fundido
Hot melted mozzarella cheese & spicy chorizo, similar to cheese fondue accompanied by flour tortillas.
Nachos
Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapeños, & a side of guacamole, sour cream, & pico de galllo. Your choice of protein.
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño, cured in citrus juice. Cooked or raw.
Shrimp Cocktail
Delicious wild shrimp, pico de gallo tossed in our home made cocktail sauce & topped with fresh avocado.
Yuca con Chicharron
Served fried with Salvadoran tomato sauce & cabbage salad.
Orden Grande De Platano
Fried & served with Salvadoran cream
Tostones
Green deep fried plantains, served with a side of salsa rosada.
Guacamole Dip
Made fresh everyday.
Picada De Poll
Picada De Chicharon
Buffalo Wings
Served with French fries & a side of blue cheese.
Chicken Wings
Served with French fries
Ceviche Macho
Octopus, shrimp& oysters in a pico de gallo mix.
Calamari
Crispy fried calamari rings & tentacles with fried peppers.
Adult Chicken Fingers
6 crispy fried chicken fingers with French fries.
Pupusas
Mexican Specialties
Chicken Chilaquiles
Grilled chicken strips, & fried corn tortillas bathed in a red tomato sauce. Topped with grated cotija cheese, Mexican cream, fried egg, & rice.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Stuffed corn tortilla with red sauce & Mexican cheese, filled with shredded chicken. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo.
Flautas
Lightly crisped rolled corn tacos filled with pulled chicken & topped with cheese & Mexican cream. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, & beans.
Steak Chilaquiles
Grilled steak strips & fried corn tortillas bathed in a red tomato sauce. Topped with grated cheese, fried egg, & rice.
Taco Salad
A large deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, red onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese & sour cream.
Tacos
Taco Combination
A combination of 3 tacos, chicken, steak, & pork, topped with cilantro, chopped onions & avocado. Served with rice, beans, & house hot sauce.
Ensalada De Pollo
Ensalada Res
Ensalada De Camaron
Tortas & Burritos
Burrito Supreme Steak
A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
Burrito Supreme Chicken
A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
Burrito Supreme Beef Tongue
A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Burrito Supreme Adobada
A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Burrito Supreme Vegetarian
A flour tortilla stuffed with stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese,guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream,
Steak Torta
Traditional Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato, & Monterrey jack cheese. Served with fries.
Chicken Torta
Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato, & Monterrey jack cheese, served with fries.
Beef Tongue Torta
Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato, & Monterrey jack cheese. Served with fries.
Adobada Torta
Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato & Monterrey jack cheese. Served with fries.
LA Hacienda Burger
An 8oz burger patty with American cheese , lettuce, tomato. Served with fries, your choice of adding bacon or a fried egg,
Quesadillas
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, & sautéed onions, served with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de Gallo, and guacamole,
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Lengua Quesadilla
Quesadilla De Queso
Quesadilla Mixta
Fajitas
Jose's favorites
Steak with Mushroom Sauce
Grilled carne asada topped with house mushroom sauce, served with rice and vegetables,
Bistec Encebollado
Marinated carne asada cooked in a red tomato sauce, topped with sautéed onions, and green bell peppers, Served with a side of rice beans and a house salad.
Rib Eye Steak
Made with mushroom sauce, vegetables, and rice.
Carne Asada
Marinated flank steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans,
Parrillada
Steak, Beef ribs, chicken, marinated pork, grilled shrimp, and chorizo. Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers, with a side order of flour tortillas, rice and beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.
Chille Relleno de Carne
Stuffed Poblano pepper topped with a mild tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad.
Higado Encebollado
Beef liver cooked in a white wine sauce and topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad,
Plato Hacendero
A strip of grilled flank steak and chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad.
Beef Ribs
A generous portion of grilled beef ribs, marinated and seasoned in house. Served with rice, beans, and house salad.
Plato Montanero
A hearty traditional Colombian plate that includes grilled flank steak, fried egg, chicharrón,plátanos, beans, rice and house salad.
Chgrrasco Argentinian Style
Grilled 8oz steak served with rice, beans, Salvadoran cheese, pico de gallo, house salad and chorizo.
Chile Relleno de Queso
Seafood
Mar y Tierra
This juicy combo comes with our famous carne asada, topped with pan seared shrimp bathed in a seafood sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad.
Shrimp & Scallops
Served pan seared in a seafood sauce with a side of rice and a house salad.
Breaded shrimp
Breaded Shrimp accompanied by French fries, rice, and a house salad.
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded shrimp with French fries and house salad.
Shrimp La Hacienda
Pan seared shrimp, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, sautéed in white wine. Served with rice and a house salad.
Garlic Shrimp
Marinated in white wine, garlic dorado, and seafood sauce. Served with rice and salad.
Diablo Shrimp
A spicy mix of Chile chipotle,garlic, onions, and tomato sauce. Sautéed and served with rice and a house salad.
Mojarra al Vapor
A whole tilapia seasoned in house prepared steamed. Accompanied by rice, and steamed veggies. Please allow 25min for this dish.
Mojarra Frita
A whole tilapia, seasoned in house. Prepared deep fried. Accompanied by French fries, rice, and house salad.
Salmón a La Hacienda
Fresh Salamon Filet grilled and marinated. Comes with house sauce.
Chicken
Extras
Aguacate
Chips & Salsa
Chorizo Cuscatleco
Ensalada Pequeña
Extra Camaron
Extra Pechuga de Polio Entera
Extra Chicharon
Extra Carne Asada Entera
Extra Curtido
Extra Limon
Extra Salsa De Taco
French Fries
Frijoles
Guacomole Extra
Huevo Extra
Orden De Vegetales
Pico de Gallo
Queso Duro
Queso Fresco
Salsa Chipotle
Salsa De Champiñones
Rice
Salsa De Pupusas
Salsa Rosada
Salvadorean Cream
Small Plátanos
Sour Cream
Tortilla
Tortilla De Harina
Xtra American Cheese
Xtra Tostones
Kids Menu
Breakfast
Desayuno Americano
Served with home fries, two eggs, bacon, ham, or sausage. Place how you want your eggs in the notes and what protein.
Huevos Rancheros
Over easy eggs covered in tomato sauce. Served with chicharrón, beans and cheese. Add any changes in notes.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with beans, scrambled eggs, avocado, cream and cheese.
Steak & Cheese Omelet
Served with home fries, corned beef and toast
Omelet con Vegetales
Served with home fries, corned beef hash, and toast.
Pancakes
French Toast
Home Fries
Desayuno La Hacienda
Two eggs your way, with chicharrón, steak, cream, beans and cheese. Let us know how you want your eggs.
Desayuno Tipico
Huevos Con Chorizo
Huevos con Jamón
Side of Bacon
Side of Corn Beef Hash
Churrasco & Eggs
Especial
Soda
Diet coke
Sprite
Fanta
Ginger ale
Pepsi
Colombiana
Coke
Manzana
Orange juice
Apple juice
Bottle water
Perrier
Kolachampagne
Perrier Preparada
Redbull
Margaraita Virgen
Cherry tambol
Cranberry juice
Pineapple juice
Clamato
Bottle
Juices
Shakes
Tea
Coffee
Sangria
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Local Mexican Restaurant
432 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149