La Hacienda - Everett

Appetizer

Salvadorian Enchiladas

Salvadorian Enchiladas

$6.50

Small deep fried tortilla topped with sour cream, lettuce picó de gallo, and Guacamole, Salvadoran cheese, sliced hard boiled eggs, & beans

Picada

Picada

$35.00+

A sharing platter of grilled chicken, steak, chicharrón, chicken wings, shrimp, Salvadoran cheese, grilled tortillas, fried yuca, over a bed of lettuce.

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Hot melted mozzarella cheese & spicy chorizo, similar to cheese fondue accompanied by flour tortillas.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapeños, & a side of guacamole, sour cream, & pico de galllo. Your choice of protein.

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño, cured in citrus juice. Cooked or raw.

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.50

Delicious wild shrimp, pico de gallo tossed in our home made cocktail sauce & topped with fresh avocado.

Yuca con Chicharron

Yuca con Chicharron

$12.00

Served fried with Salvadoran tomato sauce & cabbage salad.

Orden Grande De Platano

$7.00

Fried & served with Salvadoran cream

Tostones

$7.00

Green deep fried plantains, served with a side of salsa rosada.

Guacamole Dip

$8.00

Made fresh everyday.

Picada De Poll

$12.00

Picada De Chicharon

$8.00
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.50

Served with French fries & a side of blue cheese.

Chicken Wings

$12.50

Served with French fries

Ceviche Macho

$20.00

Octopus, shrimp& oysters in a pico de gallo mix.

Calamari

Calamari

$14.99

Crispy fried calamari rings & tentacles with fried peppers.

Adult Chicken Fingers

$13.00

6 crispy fried chicken fingers with French fries.

Pupusas

A traditional Salvadoran dish made with corn maseca flour or rice flour.
Pupusa (Copy)

Pupusa (Copy)

Mexican Specialties

Chicken Chilaquiles

$16.00

Grilled chicken strips, & fried corn tortillas bathed in a red tomato sauce. Topped with grated cotija cheese, Mexican cream, fried egg, & rice.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$15.00

Stuffed corn tortilla with red sauce & Mexican cheese, filled with shredded chicken. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo.

Flautas

$14.00

Lightly crisped rolled corn tacos filled with pulled chicken & topped with cheese & Mexican cream. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, & beans.

Steak Chilaquiles

Steak Chilaquiles

$17.00

Grilled steak strips & fried corn tortillas bathed in a red tomato sauce. Topped with grated cheese, fried egg, & rice.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

A large deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, red onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese & sour cream.

Tacos

Tacos

Taco Combination

Taco Combination

$15.00

A combination of 3 tacos, chicken, steak, & pork, topped with cilantro, chopped onions & avocado. Served with rice, beans, & house hot sauce.

Ensalada De Pollo

$12.00

Ensalada Res

$13.00

Ensalada De Camaron

$13.50

Tortas & Burritos

Burrito Supreme Steak

$13.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.

Burrito Supreme Chicken

$12.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.

Burrito Supreme Beef Tongue

$13.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Burrito Supreme Adobada

$12.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.

Burrito Supreme Vegetarian

$10.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with stuffed with lettuce, beans, jalapeños, rice, Monterrey cheese,guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream,

Steak Torta

Steak Torta

$13.00

Traditional Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato, & Monterrey jack cheese. Served with fries.

Chicken Torta

$12.00

Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato, & Monterrey jack cheese, served with fries.

Beef Tongue Torta

$13.00

Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato, & Monterrey jack cheese. Served with fries.

Adobada Torta

$12.00

Mexican sandwich made with fresh bread, lettuce, avocado, beans, mayo, jalapeños, tomato & Monterrey jack cheese. Served with fries.

LA Hacienda Burger

LA Hacienda Burger

$12.00

An 8oz burger patty with American cheese , lettuce, tomato. Served with fries, your choice of adding bacon or a fried egg,

Quesadillas

Grilled flour tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, and sautéed onions, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Grilled flour tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, & sautéed onions, served with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled flour tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled flour tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de Gallo, and guacamole,

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$12.00

Lengua Quesadilla

$14.00

Quesadilla De Queso

$9.00

Quesadilla Mixta

$14.00

Fajitas

Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers, with a side order of flour tortillas, rice and beans.served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.

Super Combo Fajitas

$30.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$26.00
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Steak Fajitas

$17.00

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

Fajita Vegetariana

$10.00

Jose's favorites

Steak with Mushroom Sauce

Steak with Mushroom Sauce

$17.00

Grilled carne asada topped with house mushroom sauce, served with rice and vegetables,

Bistec Encebollado

$17.00

Marinated carne asada cooked in a red tomato sauce, topped with sautéed onions, and green bell peppers, Served with a side of rice beans and a house salad.

Rib Eye Steak

Rib Eye Steak

$25.00

Made with mushroom sauce, vegetables, and rice.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$16.50

Marinated flank steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans,

Parrillada

Parrillada

$32.00

Steak, Beef ribs, chicken, marinated pork, grilled shrimp, and chorizo. Served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers, with a side order of flour tortillas, rice and beans. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.

Chille Relleno de Carne

Chille Relleno de Carne

$15.00

Stuffed Poblano pepper topped with a mild tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad.

Higado Encebollado

Higado Encebollado

$14.50

Beef liver cooked in a white wine sauce and topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad,

Plato Hacendero

$18.00

A strip of grilled flank steak and chicken breast. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad.

Beef Ribs

Beef Ribs

$22.00

A generous portion of grilled beef ribs, marinated and seasoned in house. Served with rice, beans, and house salad.

Plato Montanero

Plato Montanero

$21.00

A hearty traditional Colombian plate that includes grilled flank steak, fried egg, chicharrón,plátanos, beans, rice and house salad.

Chgrrasco Argentinian Style

Chgrrasco Argentinian Style

$22.00

Grilled 8oz steak served with rice, beans, Salvadoran cheese, pico de gallo, house salad and chorizo.

Chile Relleno de Queso

$14.00

Seafood

Mar y Tierra

$20.00

This juicy combo comes with our famous carne asada, topped with pan seared shrimp bathed in a seafood sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad.

Shrimp & Scallops

$24.00

Served pan seared in a seafood sauce with a side of rice and a house salad.

Breaded shrimp

Breaded shrimp

$17.00

Breaded Shrimp accompanied by French fries, rice, and a house salad.

Camarones Empanizados

$17.00

Breaded shrimp with French fries and house salad.

Shrimp La Hacienda

$17.00

Pan seared shrimp, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, sautéed in white wine. Served with rice and a house salad.

Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Marinated in white wine, garlic dorado, and seafood sauce. Served with rice and salad.

Diablo Shrimp

$17.00

A spicy mix of Chile chipotle,garlic, onions, and tomato sauce. Sautéed and served with rice and a house salad.

Mojarra al Vapor

Mojarra al Vapor

$22.00

A whole tilapia seasoned in house prepared steamed. Accompanied by rice, and steamed veggies. Please allow 25min for this dish.

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$20.00

A whole tilapia, seasoned in house. Prepared deep fried. Accompanied by French fries, rice, and house salad.

Salmón a La Hacienda

Salmón a La Hacienda

$20.00

Fresh Salamon Filet grilled and marinated. Comes with house sauce.

Chicken

Polio Bravo

Polio Bravo

$16.50

Grilled chicken strips, onions, and green bell peppers cooked in our homemade chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and our house salad.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00

Served with rice, beans, and house salad.

Extras

Aguacate

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chorizo Cuscatleco

$3.00

Ensalada Pequeña

$5.00

Extra Camaron

$1.50

Extra Pechuga de Polio Entera

$9.00

Extra Chicharon

$4.00

Extra Carne Asada Entera

$12.00

Extra Curtido

$2.00

Extra Limon

$1.00

Extra Salsa De Taco

$1.00

French Fries

$3.50

Frijoles

$3.00

Guacomole Extra

$2.00

Huevo Extra

$1.50

Orden De Vegetales

$3.50

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Queso Duro

$2.50

Queso Fresco

$2.00

Salsa Chipotle

$1.00

Salsa De Champiñones

$2.00

Rice

$2.50

Salsa De Pupusas

$2.00

Salsa Rosada

$0.50

Salvadorean Cream

$2.00

Small Plátanos

$3.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Tortilla

$2.00

Tortilla De Harina

$2.00

Xtra American Cheese

$1.00

Xtra Tostones

$3.00

Postres

Flan

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Nuegados con Chilate

$8.00

Empanadas de Platano

$8.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger with Fries ninos

$8.00

Salchipapas

$6.00

Chicken Fingers with Fries ninos

$7.00

Pupusas

$2.25

Chicken wings with Fries ninos

$7.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Breakfast

Desayuno Americano

$12.00

Served with home fries, two eggs, bacon, ham, or sausage. Place how you want your eggs in the notes and what protein.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Over easy eggs covered in tomato sauce. Served with chicharrón, beans and cheese. Add any changes in notes.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with beans, scrambled eggs, avocado, cream and cheese.

Steak & Cheese Omelet

$8.00

Served with home fries, corned beef and toast

Omelet con Vegetales

$10.00

Served with home fries, corned beef hash, and toast.

Pancakes

$7.00

French Toast

$7.00

Home Fries

$2.50

Desayuno La Hacienda

$14.00

Two eggs your way, with chicharrón, steak, cream, beans and cheese. Let us know how you want your eggs.

Desayuno Tipico

$12.00

Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.00

Huevos con Jamón

$10.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Corn Beef Hash

$2.50

Churrasco & Eggs

$21.00

Especial

Sopa De Gallina

$10.00

Pollo Guisado

$8.00

Fillete De Tilapia

$10.00

Margarita Special

$13.00

Pollo Marsala

$22.00

Taco Barbacoa

$3.50

Taco $2

Pasta Marisco

$27.00

Tacos Barbacoa

$12.00

Pozole

$14.00

Sopas

Sopa de res

$10.00+

Sopa de camaron

$10.00+

Sopa de vegetales

$7.00+

Sopa de marisco

$27.00

Jarritos

Mandarina

$3.00

Tamarindo

$3.50

Stramberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Lime

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Soda

Diet coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Colombiana

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Manzana

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Bottle water

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Kolachampagne

$3.00

Perrier Preparada

$4.00

Redbull

$6.00

Margaraita Virgen

$6.00

Cherry tambol

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Clamato

$2.00

Bottle

$30.00

Juices

Horchata

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Maranon

$4.00

Melon

$4.00

Limonada

$4.00

Clamato

$3.00

Apple

$3.25

Orange

$3.25

Shakes

Banana

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Papaya

$5.00

Guanabana

$5.00

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Blackberry

$5.00

Avocado

$5.00

Mixto

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Tea

Chamomille

$3.00

Tropical green tea

$3.00

Vanilla Bean

$3.00

Organic Melange Mint

$3.00

Organic Earl Grey

$3.00

Organic Breakfast

$3.00

Hojicha Green Tea

$3.00

African Nectar

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.34

Machiatto

$2.34

Espresso

$2.34

Cappuccino

$3.28

Latte

$3.28

Iced Coffee

$3.74

Chocalate

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Sangria

Sangria Soda

$2.50

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Mexican Restaurant

Website

Location

432 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

