La Hacienda Mexican Grill 129 W Main St
129 W Main St
italy, TX 76651
Appetizers
Guacamole Live
The Queso Compuesto
Chile Con Queso with Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole
Chorizo Flameado
Mexican chorizo, grilled pico de Gallo, melted white cheese & tortillas
Chile Con Queso
Queso Grill
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, & Monterey Jack cheese, Choice of chorizo, beef, or chicken fajita
Nachos Beans & Cheese
Nachos Fajita
Your Choice of meat, served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, & jalapeños
Cantina Wings
your choice of French fries or veggie sticks
1/2 Nachos Fajita
Quesadillas
Tacos, Gorditas, Tortas
Enchiladas
#6 Enchiladas Plate
3 Enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans.
#7 Enchiladas Verdes
3 Enchiladas topped with green salsa & melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Enchiladas Chipotle
3 Enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Vallartas
2 Enchiladas filled with shrimp covered with ranchero sauce and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with rice & beans
Spinach & Shrimp Enchiladas
3 Enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and filled with shrimp, spinach, grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.
#0 Two Enchiladas Plate
Burgers
Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and French fries.
Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and French fries.
Double Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and French fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and French fries.
Grilled Chichen Hamburger
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and French fries.
Soups
Meat Lovers
#1 El Mexicano Plate
Strips of Meat (beef, chicken or mixed) Grilled onions, bell peppers and tomato
#2 Carne Asada
Marinated beef fajita, topped with grilled onions and grilled strips of cactus
#3 Tacos Al Carbon
3 flour tortilla steak fajita tacos. Served with pico de Gallo, rice & beans.
#5 Carne Guisada
stewed meat cooked in Mexican style gravy
#13 Bistec Ranchero
Chunks of steak cooked with tomatoes, onions & Jalapeño peppers
#14 Felipe's Traditional
Your Choice of Barbacoa(shredded Beef) or al pastor (marinated pork). Served with a Side of onions & Cilantro
La Botana
A Combination of Beef fajita, grilled shrimp, chicken fajita, sliced smoke sausage, grilled onions & jalapeño peppers. Served with a single size quesadilla.
#36 Poblano Chicken
Seafood
Camarones Chipotle
Served with Rice, beans, pico de Gallo and sour cream.
#45 Breaded Shrimp
Served with rice, french fries, veggies and sour cream.
#46 Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp, served with rice, beans, vegetables and sour cream.
#47 Shrimp A La Mexicana
Shrimp with rice, beans, vegetables and sour cream.
#48 Mojarra Frita
Served with rice and French fries
#49 Filete De Tilapia
Grilled Tilapia fish fillet. Served with 3 shrimps.
#51 Seafood Combo
1 breaded catfish fillet, 4 breaded shrimp, served with rice, french fries and toast.
#52 Shrimp Cocktail
#53 Light Grill Shrimp
8 Grilled Shrimp, potatoes, rice and Veggies
#56 Grilled Salmon
Served with potatoes, rice and steamed veggies
#57 Fish Or Shrimp Tacos
3 fresh fillet or shrimp tacos topped with pico de Gallo, sour cream. Served with veggies
#58 Camarones Momia
Tostada de Ceviche
Super Seafood Molcajete
Catfish Plate
Parrilladas/Fajitas
#38 Ribeye Steak
A 16oz. Charbroiled Angus meat premium rib-eye steak seared to perfection.
Fajitas Diablas
A combination of beef & chicken fajitas grilled with onions & bell peppers covered in Diabla sauce
#17 Beef or Chicken Fajitas
A combination of beef or chicken fajitas grilled onions & bell peppers.
#18 Camarones A La Grill
Grilled shrimp on a bed of grilled onions & bell peppers served with French fries, a side of sour cream, a small salad & rice. Beans are not included in this dish.
#19 Parrillada Mixta
A combination of Shrimp, Beef, & Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers
#20 Azteca Plate
A Combination of Beef & Chicken fajitas. Grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers topped with Monterey Jack Cheese.
#21 Parrillada Texana
A combination of sausage, beef & chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers
Parrillada Vegetariana
A combination of grilled zucchini, squash, carrots, onions, peppers, mushrooms, topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
#22 Super Cassandra Molcajete
A Combination of shrimp, beef, & chicken fajitas, grilled cactus, onions, mushrooms, & bell peppers topped with Monterey Jack cheese with red salsa.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Combination of pineapple beef & chicken fajitas & grilled bacon, ham onions & bell peppers topped with Monterey Jack cheese
Parrillada Jalisco
A combination of chorizo (Mexican Sausage), beef & chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers.
Tex-mex Favorites
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken topped with Chipotle sauce & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, rice & beans.
#54 Monterey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with ranchero sauce, Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
#4 El Tampiqueno
Fajita steak, one cheese Enchilada, rice, beans and guacamole.
#8 Platillo Mexicano
Carne guisada & 2 Cheese enchiladas topped with Mexican gravy & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
#9 Flautas De Pollo
3 crispy corn Tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken. served with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#10 Three Quesadillas Plate
Your choice of meat: beef or chicken fajita with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
#41 Burrito Jalisco
Your choice of meat (ground beef, chicken, or beef fajita) covered with Mexican gravy & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
#11 Tres Amigos Plate
1 Beef fajita taco with lettuce & tomatoes, 1 beef fajita tostada with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & cheese & 1 beef fajita quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito San Jose
Stuffed with chicken, chorizo & beans. Topped with spicy cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo.
Light Grilled Chicken Breast
Light tender grilled chicken breast served with vegetables & rice.
#32 Chimichanga
A deep fried burrito filled with beans and your choice of meat (ground beef or shredded chicken), topped with Chile con quest & gravy. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
#33 Tamale Plate
3 pork tamales topped with gravy & cheese, served with rice & beans.
#39 Mixed Plate
2 pork tamales topped with gravy & Cheese, 1 crispy taco (ground beef), sour cream, cheese, Served with rice & beans.
#12 Three Crispy Tacos
Three Crispy tacos filled with ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
#24 El Gringo Burrito
A burrito filled with beans and your choice of meat (ground beef or shredded chicken) covered in Chile con quest. Served with rice and small salad.
#25 Tex-mex Plate
1 Ground beef enchilada & 1 Ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice and beans ( 1 extra enchilada $1.00 more)
#26 Light Plate
1 ground beef tostada with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, & 1 crispy taco. Served with lettuce, tomato, & guacamole.
#27 La Mexicana
1 crispy taco with ground beef, lettuce, & tomato, 1 ground beef tostada with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese & 1 ground enchilada.
#28 Enchiladas Al Carbon
2 flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, topped with Chile con queso & served with rice and beans.
#29 Lunch Plate
Grilled Chicken or Beef fajita, Served with rice and beans.
#30 Chile Relleno
1 poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese, served with rice & beans.
#31 Guadalajara Plate
1 chicken fajita quesadilla, 1 ground beef tostada with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Cazadores Plate
1 cheese enchilada, 1 flauta, & 1 cheese quesadilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & Sour cream.
Abuelitas Plate
1 gordita, 1 taco (al pastor, beef or chicken) Served with rice and beans.
Salads
#15 Taco Salad
Large fried tortilla shell, layered with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, cheese & jalapeños. Your choice of meat.
#16 Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken fajitas served on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, bacon, & cheese
Mexicano Salad
Chicken fajitas on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes, topped with crunchy tortilla strips, onions, cilantro, charro beans, cheese, & slice avocado.
Shrimp Salad
A salad with shrimp on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions, & cilantro. Topped with crunchy tortilla strips.
Salmon Salad
Ceviche Salad
A La Carte/ Sides
(1) Chile Relleno
(1) Enchilada
(1) Fluata
(1) Mini Taco
(1) Momia
(1) Quesadilla Sola
(1) Tamale
1 Shrimp
3 Shrimp
6 Shrimp
Charro Beans
Chile Toreados
Chips & Salsa To-go
Dozen Tamales
Dozen Tortillas
Fajita Ensalada
French Fries
Guacamole
Libra BBQ
Mixed Vegetables
Orden Sauasge
Pico de Gallo
Refried Beans
Rice
Rice and Beans
Salsas
Shredded Cheese
Side Nopales
Side of Avocado
Sour Cream
Tortillas
Kids Plates
Deserts/Postres
Drinks/Aguas
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Coke
Sprite
Dr.Pepper
Diet Coke
Fanta
Coke Zero
Jarritos
Mexican Coke
Sidral
Sangria Soda
Agua Mineral
Orange Juice
Horchata
Limonada
Jamaica
Kids Fresca
Kids Drink
Water
Cocktails
Cocomacoque
Michelada
Pina Colada
Luna Azul
Paloma
Cucumber Margarita
Beerita
Mangonada Margarita
Cazuellita Jalisco
House Frozen Margarita
Jalapeno Margarita
La Sandia
Top Shelf Margarita
House Rocks Margarita
Cazuela Jalisco
Tequila Sunrise
Vampiro
House Mix
Gallon Margarita
1/2 Gallon Margarita
Agua Mineral Preparada
Bottle Beer
Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
129 W Main St, italy, TX 76651