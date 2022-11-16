La Hacienda Mexican Grill 129 W Main St

  • Home
Order Again

Appetizers

Guacamole Live

$11.99

The Queso Compuesto

$9.99

Chile Con Queso with Ground Beef, Pico de Gallo & Guacamole

Chorizo Flameado

$10.99

Mexican chorizo, grilled pico de Gallo, melted white cheese & tortillas

Chile Con Queso

Queso Grill

$9.99

Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, & Monterey Jack cheese, Choice of chorizo, beef, or chicken fajita

Nachos Beans & Cheese

$8.99

Nachos Fajita

$14.99

Your Choice of meat, served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, & jalapeños

Cantina Wings

Cantina Wings

your choice of French fries or veggie sticks

1/2 Nachos Fajita

$9.99

Quesadillas

Mexican Quesadilla

Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, & Sour cream.

1/2 Mexican Quesadilla

$8.99

Tacos, Gorditas, Tortas

Tortas

Tacos

Burritos

Gorditas

Tostadas

Mini Tacos

Mini Tacos

$13.99

4 Mini Tacos Served with choice of meat, grilled onions, cilantro and Charro beans.

Enchiladas

#6 Enchiladas Plate

#6 Enchiladas Plate

$12.99

3 Enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans.

#7 Enchiladas Verdes

#7 Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

3 Enchiladas topped with green salsa & melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Enchiladas Chipotle

Enchiladas Chipotle

$13.99

3 Enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Vallartas

$10.99

2 Enchiladas filled with shrimp covered with ranchero sauce and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with rice & beans

Spinach & Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.99

3 Enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and filled with shrimp, spinach, grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with rice & beans.

#0 Two Enchiladas Plate

$8.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.50

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and French fries.

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and French fries.

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and French fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and French fries.

Grilled Chichen Hamburger

$7.99

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and French fries.

Soups

Caldo De Pollo

$12.99

Caldo De Res

$14.99

Tortilla Soup

$8.99+

Menudo

$14.99

Caldo De Camaron

$16.99

Caldo De Pescado

$16.99

Caldo De Mariscos

$18.99

Caldo De Pescado y Camaron

$17.99

Meat Lovers

#1 El Mexicano Plate

$11.99

Strips of Meat (beef, chicken or mixed) Grilled onions, bell peppers and tomato

#2 Carne Asada

#2 Carne Asada

$18.99

Marinated beef fajita, topped with grilled onions and grilled strips of cactus

#3 Tacos Al Carbon

$14.99

3 flour tortilla steak fajita tacos. Served with pico de Gallo, rice & beans.

#5 Carne Guisada

#5 Carne Guisada

$13.99

stewed meat cooked in Mexican style gravy

#13 Bistec Ranchero

$17.99

Chunks of steak cooked with tomatoes, onions & Jalapeño peppers

#14 Felipe's Traditional

$12.99

Your Choice of Barbacoa(shredded Beef) or al pastor (marinated pork). Served with a Side of onions & Cilantro

La Botana

$20.99

A Combination of Beef fajita, grilled shrimp, chicken fajita, sliced smoke sausage, grilled onions & jalapeño peppers. Served with a single size quesadilla.

#36 Poblano Chicken

$14.99

Seafood

Camarones Chipotle

Camarones Chipotle

$16.99

Served with Rice, beans, pico de Gallo and sour cream.

#45 Breaded Shrimp

$14.99

Served with rice, french fries, veggies and sour cream.

#46 Camarones A La Diabla

#46 Camarones A La Diabla

$16.99

Shrimp, served with rice, beans, vegetables and sour cream.

#47 Shrimp A La Mexicana

$16.99

Shrimp with rice, beans, vegetables and sour cream.

#48 Mojarra Frita

$14.99

Served with rice and French fries

#49 Filete De Tilapia

$16.99

Grilled Tilapia fish fillet. Served with 3 shrimps.

#51 Seafood Combo

$18.99

1 breaded catfish fillet, 4 breaded shrimp, served with rice, french fries and toast.

#52 Shrimp Cocktail

#53 Light Grill Shrimp

$14.99

8 Grilled Shrimp, potatoes, rice and Veggies

#56 Grilled Salmon

#56 Grilled Salmon

$17.99

Served with potatoes, rice and steamed veggies

#57 Fish Or Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

3 fresh fillet or shrimp tacos topped with pico de Gallo, sour cream. Served with veggies

#58 Camarones Momia

#58 Camarones Momia

$20.99

Tostada de Ceviche

$5.99

Super Seafood Molcajete

$27.99

Catfish Plate

$12.99

Parrilladas/Fajitas

#38 Ribeye Steak

$24.99

A 16oz. Charbroiled Angus meat premium rib-eye steak seared to perfection.

Fajitas Diablas

$19.99

A combination of beef & chicken fajitas grilled with onions & bell peppers covered in Diabla sauce

#17 Beef or Chicken Fajitas

$18.99

A combination of beef or chicken fajitas grilled onions & bell peppers.

#18 Camarones A La Grill

$18.99

Grilled shrimp on a bed of grilled onions & bell peppers served with French fries, a side of sour cream, a small salad & rice. Beans are not included in this dish.

#19 Parrillada Mixta

#19 Parrillada Mixta

$22.99

A combination of Shrimp, Beef, & Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers

#20 Azteca Plate

$19.99

A Combination of Beef & Chicken fajitas. Grilled mushrooms, onions & bell peppers topped with Monterey Jack Cheese.

#21 Parrillada Texana

$20.99

A combination of sausage, beef & chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers

Parrillada Vegetariana

$17.99

A combination of grilled zucchini, squash, carrots, onions, peppers, mushrooms, topped with Monterey Jack cheese.

#22 Super Cassandra Molcajete

#22 Super Cassandra Molcajete

$24.99

A Combination of shrimp, beef, & chicken fajitas, grilled cactus, onions, mushrooms, & bell peppers topped with Monterey Jack cheese with red salsa.

Hawaiian Fajitas

$24.99

Combination of pineapple beef & chicken fajitas & grilled bacon, ham onions & bell peppers topped with Monterey Jack cheese

Parrillada Jalisco

$18.99

A combination of chorizo (Mexican Sausage), beef & chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers.

Tex-mex Favorites

Pollo Chipotle

$14.99

Grilled chicken topped with Chipotle sauce & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole, rice & beans.

#54 Monterey Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with ranchero sauce, Monterey Jack cheese & sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

#4 El Tampiqueno

$16.99

Fajita steak, one cheese Enchilada, rice, beans and guacamole.

#8 Platillo Mexicano

$15.99

Carne guisada & 2 Cheese enchiladas topped with Mexican gravy & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

#9 Flautas De Pollo

$13.99

3 crispy corn Tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken. served with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#10 Three Quesadillas Plate

$15.99

Your choice of meat: beef or chicken fajita with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

#41 Burrito Jalisco

$12.99

Your choice of meat (ground beef, chicken, or beef fajita) covered with Mexican gravy & cheese. Served with rice and beans.

#11 Tres Amigos Plate

$14.99

1 Beef fajita taco with lettuce & tomatoes, 1 beef fajita tostada with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & cheese & 1 beef fajita quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito San Jose

$11.99

Stuffed with chicken, chorizo & beans. Topped with spicy cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo.

Light Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Light tender grilled chicken breast served with vegetables & rice.

#32 Chimichanga

$14.99

A deep fried burrito filled with beans and your choice of meat (ground beef or shredded chicken), topped with Chile con quest & gravy. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

#33 Tamale Plate

$9.99

3 pork tamales topped with gravy & cheese, served with rice & beans.

#39 Mixed Plate

$12.99

2 pork tamales topped with gravy & Cheese, 1 crispy taco (ground beef), sour cream, cheese, Served with rice & beans.

#12 Three Crispy Tacos

$12.99

Three Crispy tacos filled with ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

#24 El Gringo Burrito

$9.99

A burrito filled with beans and your choice of meat (ground beef or shredded chicken) covered in Chile con quest. Served with rice and small salad.

#25 Tex-mex Plate

$9.99

1 Ground beef enchilada & 1 Ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice and beans ( 1 extra enchilada $1.00 more)

#26 Light Plate

$9.99

1 ground beef tostada with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, & 1 crispy taco. Served with lettuce, tomato, & guacamole.

#27 La Mexicana

$9.99

1 crispy taco with ground beef, lettuce, & tomato, 1 ground beef tostada with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese & 1 ground enchilada.

#28 Enchiladas Al Carbon

$9.99

2 flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita, topped with Chile con queso & served with rice and beans.

#29 Lunch Plate

$9.99

Grilled Chicken or Beef fajita, Served with rice and beans.

#30 Chile Relleno

$9.99

1 poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese, chicken or beef. Topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese, served with rice & beans.

#31 Guadalajara Plate

$9.99

1 chicken fajita quesadilla, 1 ground beef tostada with beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Cazadores Plate

$9.99

1 cheese enchilada, 1 flauta, & 1 cheese quesadilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & Sour cream.

Abuelitas Plate

$9.99

1 gordita, 1 taco (al pastor, beef or chicken) Served with rice and beans.

Salads

#15 Taco Salad

#15 Taco Salad

$13.99

Large fried tortilla shell, layered with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, cheese & jalapeños. Your choice of meat.

#16 Chicken Fajita Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken fajitas served on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, bacon, & cheese

Mexicano Salad

$16.99

Chicken fajitas on a bed of lettuce & tomatoes, topped with crunchy tortilla strips, onions, cilantro, charro beans, cheese, & slice avocado.

Shrimp Salad

$14.99

A salad with shrimp on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, onions, & cilantro. Topped with crunchy tortilla strips.

Salmon Salad

$17.99

Ceviche Salad

$16.99

A La Carte/ Sides

(1) Chile Relleno

$5.99

(1) Enchilada

$2.50

(1) Fluata

$1.99

(1) Mini Taco

$2.50

(1) Momia

$1.75

(1) Quesadilla Sola

$2.50

(1) Tamale

$2.99

1 Shrimp

$0.99

3 Shrimp

$2.99

6 Shrimp

$6.99

Charro Beans

$3.50

Chile Toreados

$1.99

Chips & Salsa To-go

$3.99+

Dozen Tamales

$15.99

Dozen Tortillas

$4.99

Fajita Ensalada

$5.99

French Fries

$4.75

Guacamole

$5.99

Libra BBQ

$14.99

Mixed Vegetables

$3.99

Orden Sauasge

$3.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Refried Beans

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Rice and Beans

$5.99

Salsas

$2.50

Shredded Cheese

$2.75

Side Nopales

$4.99

Side of Avocado

$4.75

Sour Cream

$2.80

Tortillas

$1.25

Kids Plates

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Kids Crispy Taco

$5.99

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Deserts/Postres

Flan

$5.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99
Churros Con Ice-Cream

Churros Con Ice-Cream

$7.99

Sopapillas

$5.99

Sopapillas Con Ice-Cream

$7.99

Drinks/Aguas

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Milk

$3.50

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Jarritos

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Sidral

$3.99

Sangria Soda

$3.99

Agua Mineral

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Horchata

$3.99

Limonada

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Kids Fresca

$3.25

Kids Drink

$1.99

Water

Cocktails

Cocomacoque

Cocomacoque

$8.99

Michelada

$6.99
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$8.99
Luna Azul

Luna Azul

$8.99
Paloma

Paloma

$8.99
Cucumber Margarita

Cucumber Margarita

$11.99
Beerita

Beerita

$12.99
Mangonada Margarita

Mangonada Margarita

$11.99
Cazuellita Jalisco

Cazuellita Jalisco

$10.99
House Frozen Margarita

House Frozen Margarita

Jalapeno Margarita

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.99

La Sandia

$8.99

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.99

House Rocks Margarita

Cazuela Jalisco

Cazuela Jalisco

$15.99

Tequila Sunrise

$7.99

Vampiro

$8.99

House Mix

$5.99

Gallon Margarita

$39.99

1/2 Gallon Margarita

$22.99

Agua Mineral Preparada

$5.99

Draft 16 oz

16 oz Dos XX

$3.75

16 oz Modelo

$3.75

16 oz Bud Light

$3.75

16 oz Ultra

$3.75

Draft 24 oz

24 oz Dos XX

$4.99

24 oz Modelo

$4.99

24 oz Bud Light

$4.99

24 oz Ultra

$4.99

Bottle Beer

Miller Light

$4.75

Dos XX

$4.75

Ultra

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

Bohemia

$4.75

Shiner

$4.75

Sol

$4.75

Modelo Negra

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Corona Familiar

$4.75

Corona Premir

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Corona Extra

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Budwiser

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.75

Wine

Merlot

$6.99

Cabernet

$6.99

Chardonnay

$6.99

White Zinfandel

$6.99

GLS Champagne

$5.99

BTL Champagne

$25.00

Candy

Happy Candy

$3.99

Pan Dondeli

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

129 W Main St, italy, TX 76651

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

