Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Hacienda Restaurant

No reviews yet

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128

East Boston, MA 02128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$13.50
Salvadorian Enchiladas

Salvadorian Enchiladas

Deep fried tortilla topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, Salvadorian cheese, sliced hard-boiled egg, beans, and sour cream *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Picada

Picada

$40.00

A large sharing platter of grilled chicken, steak, chicken, pork rind, wings, shrimp, queso fresco, grilled tortillas, fried yucca, French fries *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.50

Broiled Mozzarella cheese and spicy chorizo served in a cast iron skillet; similar to cheese fondue

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, and a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Cooked in fresh lime juice, tossed with tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, and cilantro. Served with saltines *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.50

Delicious poached shrimp tossed with pico de gallo, homemade cocktail sauce, and topped with fresh avocado. Served with saltines

Yuca con Chicharron

Yuca con Chicharron

$12.00

Served with Salvadorian tomato sauce and pickled cabbage slaw

Sweet Plantains

$7.00

Tostones

$7.00

Fried green plantains served with a side of house aioli

Guacamole Con Chips

$10.50

Chicken wings

$12.50

Chips con Salsa

$3.00

Adult Chicken Finger

$12.50

Picada De Yuca

$7.00

Aguachile Ceviche

$16.00

*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Chicken & Pork

Pollo Bravo

Pollo Bravo

$18.00

Pan seared chicken strips sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and finished off in a homemade spicy chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and house salad.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.50

Pan seared marinated chicken breast served with rice, beans, and a house salad

Carne Adobada

Carne Adobada

$16.50

Seared Pork butt marinated in Achiote and chile Guajillo served with rice, beans, and a house salad

Don Jose’s Favorites

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$18.00

Marinated steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Bistec Encebollado

Bistec Encebollado

$19.00

Marinated steak cooked in a red tomato sauce, topped with Sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans, and a house salad *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Carne Asada with Mushrooms

$20.00

*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Higado Encebollado

$15.00

Beef liver cooked in a white wine sauce and topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Plato Hacendero

Plato Hacendero

$18.00

A strip of grilled steak and chicken breast . Served with rice, beans, and a house salad *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Beef Ribs

Beef Ribs

$21.50

A generous portion of grilled beef ribs, marinated and seasoned in house. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Plato Montanero

Plato Montanero

$21.50

A hearty traditional Colombian plate that includes a grilled steak, fried egg, pork rind, sweet plantains, beans, rice, and a house salad

Argentinian Style Churrasco

Argentinian Style Churrasco

$22.50

Grilled 10oz Striploin served with a fried chorizo, rice, beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

$9.00

Ensalada La Hacienda

$9.00

Fajitas

Super Combo Fajitas

$30.00

Marinated Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp, grilled and seasoned to perfection. (Recommended for 2 people) *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Combo Fajitas

Combo Fajitas

All our fajitas are served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers, with a side order of flour tortillas, rice and beans. Toppings include lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Fajitas

*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Parrilada Fajita

Parrilada Fajita

$33.00

beef ribs, Chicken, marinated pork, grilled shrimp, and chorizo. (Recommended for 2 people) *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$11.00Out of stock
Hot dog

Hot dog

$6.00

Kids Chicken Wings

$5.00

Salchipapas

$6.00
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Mexican Specialties

Flautas

Flautas

$16.00

3 lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken and topped with queso duro, and crema. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Mexican Enchilada

Mexican Enchilada

$18.00

3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a homemade red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Chile Relleno

$15.00

*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Combinacion de tacos

Combinacion de tacos

$16.00

*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Tacos

Tacos

*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Pupusas

Pupusas

Quesadillas

$10.00

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Fried corn tortillas tossed in a red or green salsa topped with onions, queso fresco, crema, fried egg, and cilantro. *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Tortas

Out of stock

A traditional Mexican sandwich made with fresh baked bread, lettuce, avocado, refried beans, mayo, jalapenos, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and a side of French fries *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Burritos

12 inch Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, beans, jalapenos, rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies. *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Combinacion De Camaron

$16.00

Baja Style Fish Tacos

$12.00

2 fresh Cod tacos lightly fried in a Modelo beer batter topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro and served on a corn tortilla with house salsas.

La Hacienda Burger

$15.00

6oz patty loaded with cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, avocado, and chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche. Served with French fries. *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Seafood

Mar y Tierra

Mar y Tierra

$22.00

This Juicy combination comes with our famous carne asada, topped with pan seared shrimp bathed in a seafood sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad *May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Shrimp a La Hacienda

Shrimp a La Hacienda

$19.00

Pan seared shrimp, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in white wine lemon sauce. Served with rice and a house salad

Shrimp & Garlic

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, in a garlic butter sauce. Served with rice and house salad

Shrimp a La Diabla

$18.00

Mojarra

$20.00

Grilled shrimp

$18.00

Salmon Sarteneado

$21.00Out of stock

Sides

Avocado

$2.50

Freshly sliced avocado

Spanish Rice

$3.25

made with vegetable medley

Chicharron

$4.00

Fried Spanish Chorizo

$3.25

Curtido

$2.00

Curtido is a type of lightly fermented cabbage relish. It is typical in Salvadoran cuisine and that of other Central American countries, and is usually made with cabbage, onions, carrots, oregano, and sometimes lime juice; it resembles sauerkraut, kimchi, or tart Cole slaw

French Fries

$3.50

Beans

$3.25

Guacamole & Chips

$10.50

Side Salad

$4.00

chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, & jalapeño

Fried Egg

$2.00

Limes

$2.00

Monterey Jack Cheese

$2.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.25

Roasted Jalapeños (torreados)

$2.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

Salsa Chipotle

$2.00

Salsa Picante

$1.00

Salsa Pupusa

$1.00

Salsa Rosada

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Queso Duro

$2.25

Salvadorian Cream

$2.25

Sautéed Onions

$3.00

Seared Shrimp (3)

$5.00

Sour cream

$2.25

Tortilla

$2.50

Tostones Side

$3.00

Side Of Vegetables

$6.00

Queso Fresco

$2.25

Side Of Guacamole

$3.50

Soup

Beef Stew

$12.00+Out of stock

*May be raw or undercooked The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness. Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

Shrimp Soup

$9.00+

Hangover Vegie soup

$7.00+

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50Out of stock

Kolachampagne

$3.50

Kola Flavored Soda from El Salvador

Colombiana Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Kola flavored Colombian Soda

Postobon Manzana

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Flavored Colombian Soda

Coconut juice

$3.50Out of stock

Orange juice

$3.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Bottle water

$3.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50

Redbull

$5.00

Cranberry juice

$3.50

Pineapple juice

$3.50

Clamato

$3.50

Mexican Tomato Juice. - Contains Shellfish

Jarritos

Mandarina

$4.25

Tamarindo

$4.25

Mango

$4.25Out of stock

Pineapple

$4.25Out of stock

Lime

$4.25Out of stock

Fruit Punch

$4.25

Juices

Horchata

Horchata

$4.75

Jugo Tamarindo

$4.75

Jugo Maranon

$4.75

Jugo Melon

$4.75

Limonada

$4.75

Clamato

$3.00

Shakes

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Avocado Shake

$5.00

Made with fresh avocado, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Banana Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Made with fresh bananas, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.00

Made with fresh strawberries, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Mango Shake

$5.00

Made with mango, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Papaya Shake

$5.00

Made with Papaya, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Guanabana Shake

$5.00

Made with Soursop, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Passion Fruit Shake

$5.00

Made with passion fruit, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

Blackberry Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Made with blackberries, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston, MA 02128

Directions

La Hacienda Restaurant image
La Hacienda Restaurant image

