La Hacienda Restaurant
No reviews yet
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128
East Boston, MA 02128
Popular Items
SODAS
Diet coke
Sprite
Fanta
Ginger ale
Pepsi
Coke
Manzana
Coconut juice
Orange juice
Apple juice
Bottle water
Perrier
Kolachampagne
Perrier Preparada
Redbull
Margaraita Virgen
Shirley Temple
Cranberry juice
Pineapple juice
Chocolate milk
Clamato
Bottle
Mojito Virgen
JUICES
SHAKES
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings
Salvadorian Enchiladas
Deep fried tortilla topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, Salvadorian cheese, sliced hard-boiled egg, beans, and sour cream
Picada
A large sharing platter of grilled chicken, steak, chicken, pork rind, wings, shrimp, queso fresco, grilled tortillas, fried yucca, French fries
Queso Fundido
Broiled Mozzarella cheese and spicy chorizo served in a cast iron skillet; similar to cheese fondue
Nachos
Served with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, and a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Shrimp Ceviche
Cooked in fresh lime juice, tossed with tomatoes, red onions, jalapenos, and cilantro. Served with saltines
Shrimp Cocktail
Delicious poached shrimp tossed with pico de gallo, homemade cocktail sauce, and topped with fresh avocado. Served with saltines
Yuca con Chicharron
Served with Salvadorian tomato sauce and pickled cabbage slaw
Sweet Plantains
Tostones
Fried green plantains served with a side of house aioli
Guacamole Con Chips
Chicken wings
Chips con Salsa
Adult Chicken Finger
Picada De Yuca
Aguachile Ceviche
Chicken & Pork
Pollo Bravo
Pan seared chicken strips sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and finished off in a homemade spicy chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and house salad.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Pan seared marinated chicken breast served with rice, beans, and a house salad
Carne Adobada
Seared Pork butt marinated in Achiote and chile Guajillo served with rice, beans, and a house salad
Don Jose’s Favorites
Carne Asada
Marinated steak grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with rice, house salad, and beans
Bistec Encebollado
Marinated steak cooked in a red tomato sauce, topped with Sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans, and a house salad
Carne Asada with Mushrooms
Higado Encebollado
Beef liver cooked in a white wine sauce and topped with sautéed onions. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad
Plato Hacendero
A strip of grilled steak and chicken breast . Served with rice, beans, and a house salad
Beef Ribs
A generous portion of grilled beef ribs, marinated and seasoned in house. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad
Plato Montanero
A hearty traditional Colombian plate that includes a grilled steak, fried egg, pork rind, sweet plantains, beans, rice, and a house salad
Argentinian Style Churrasco
Grilled 10oz Striploin served with a fried chorizo, rice, beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado
Fajitas
Super Combo Fajitas
Marinated Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp, grilled and seasoned to perfection. (Recommended for 2 people)
Combo Fajitas
All our fajitas are served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers, with a side order of flour tortillas, rice and beans. Toppings include lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese
Fajitas
Parrilada Fajita
beef ribs, Chicken, marinated pork, grilled shrimp, and chorizo. (Recommended for 2 people)
Kids Menu
Mexican Specialties
Flautas
3 lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken and topped with queso duro, and crema. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Mexican Enchilada
3 corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken topped with a homemade red or green salsa. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Chile Relleno
Combinacion de tacos
Tacos
Pupusas
Quesadillas
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, and sautéed onions. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortillas tossed in a red or green salsa topped with onions, queso fresco, crema, fried egg, and cilantro.
Tortas
A traditional Mexican sandwich made with fresh baked bread, lettuce, avocado, refried beans, mayo, jalapenos, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and a side of French fries
Burritos
12 inch Flour tortilla filled with lettuce, beans, jalapenos, rice, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Combinacion De Camaron
Baja Style Fish Tacos
2 fresh Cod tacos lightly fried in a Modelo beer batter topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro and served on a corn tortilla with house salsas.
La Hacienda Burger
6oz patty loaded with cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, avocado, and chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche. Served with French fries.
Seafood
Mar y Tierra
This Juicy combination comes with our famous carne asada, topped with pan seared shrimp bathed in a seafood sauce. Served with rice, beans, and a house salad
Shrimp a La Hacienda
Pan seared shrimp, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers in white wine lemon sauce. Served with rice and a house salad
Shrimp & Garlic
Sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, in a garlic butter sauce. Served with rice and house salad
Shrimp a La Diabla
Mojarra
Grilled shrimp
Salmon Sarteneado
Sides
Avocado
Freshly sliced avocado
Spanish Rice
made with vegetable medley
Chicharron
Fried Spanish Chorizo
Curtido
Curtido is a type of lightly fermented cabbage relish. It is typical in Salvadoran cuisine and that of other Central American countries, and is usually made with cabbage, onions, carrots, oregano, and sometimes lime juice; it resembles sauerkraut, kimchi, or tart Cole slaw
French Fries
Beans
Guacamole & Chips
Side Salad
chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, & jalapeño
Fried Egg
Limes
Monterey Jack Cheese
Pico de Gallo
Roasted Jalapeños (torreados)
Sauteed Mushrooms
Salsa Chipotle
Salsa Picante
Salsa Pupusa
Salsa Rosada
Salsa Verde
Queso Duro
Salvadorian Cream
Sautéed Onions
Seared Shrimp (3)
Sour cream
Tortilla
Tostones Side
Side Of Vegetables
Queso Fresco
Side Of Guacamole
Soup
Sodas
Coke
Diet coke
Sprite
Fanta
Ginger ale
Pepsi
Kolachampagne
Kola Flavored Soda from El Salvador
Colombiana Soda
Kola flavored Colombian Soda
Postobon Manzana
Apple Flavored Colombian Soda
Coconut juice
Orange juice
Apple juice
Bottle water
Perrier Sparkling Water
Redbull
Cranberry juice
Pineapple juice
Clamato
Mexican Tomato Juice. - Contains Shellfish
Jarritos
Shakes
Virgin Pina Colada
Avocado Shake
Made with fresh avocado, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Banana Shake
Made with fresh bananas, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Strawberry Shake
Made with fresh strawberries, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Mango Shake
Made with mango, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Papaya Shake
Made with Papaya, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Guanabana Shake
Made with Soursop, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Passion Fruit Shake
Made with passion fruit, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Blackberry Shake
Made with blackberries, whole milk, and a touch of sugar.
Food
Taco bar
Chips, salsa, guacamole
Bag of ice
Sweet Plantain
Chix Flauta
Pupusa Revuelta
Pupusa Cheese
Flan
Delivery Fee 15%
Beef Flautas
Tostones
Horchata Galon
Flan Entero
Ceviche Shooter
Revuelta Pupusa 1\2 Size
Bean & Cheese Pupusa 1\2 Size
Cheese Pupusa 1\2 Size
Burrito Bar
Equipment
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston, MA 02128