Havana Cabana

Appetizer

Yuca Fries

$7.00

Deep fried yuca

Plantain Chips and Sauce

$9.00

thin sliced green plantains

Burgers

Hamburger & Fries

$7.50

Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.50

Double Cheeseburger & Fries

$12.50

Miami Burger & Fries

$11.00

Plates

Cuban Rice Plate

$11.00

Cuban Steak Plate

$13.00

Vegan Rice Plate

$10.00

Choice of Steak, Chicken, Pork or Veggies, Black Beans, Rice, Plantains, Lettuce & Pico

Ropa Vieja Plate

$13.00

Steamed rice, black beans, Ropa Vieja, and plantains

Taco plate

$12.00

Breaded Lime Chicken Rice Plate

$11.00

Breaded Fried Chicken Breast

Sandwiches

Cubano & Fries

Cubano & Fries

$13.00

Ham, Slow Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickle, Mustard, Mayo on Cuban Bread

Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$13.00

Mojo marinated Chicken, Mayo, Mustard, Tomato and lettuce on Cuban Bread

Steak Sandwich & Fries

$14.00

Cuban marinated Steak, Onion, matchstick fries on Cuban Bread

Turkey Club

$10.00

Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, on Cuban Bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

A La Carte

Street Taco

$3.25

Tostones

$4.00

Maduros

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Quesadillas

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Ham Croquetas (4)

$3.00

Beef Empanadas

$3.00

Sides

Salad

$3.50

Rice

$2.00

Black Beans

$3.50

French Fries

$4.00

deep fried french fried potatoes

Tostones

$4.00

twice fried green plantains

Maduros

$4.00

Side of Chicken

$2.75

Side of Pork

$2.75

Side of Steak

$4.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

SOUP of the day

$3.00

Sauteed veggies

$3.50

**DAILY SPECIAL**

Burrito Specials

Hawaiian Burger

$10.00

Tostadas

$5.00

Large Burrito

$12.00

Pinto Beans, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce with choice of Chicken, Pork or Steak Steak add $2

Wrap

$11.00

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.00

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$10.50

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Homemade tortilla chips topped with refried beans, enchilada sauce, cheese, fried egg.

Wings

$12.00

FISH AND CHIPS

$10.00

Daily Soup

$4.00

Chili

$5.00

Enchilada

$12.00

Family Night

Family platter

$25.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

homemade cinnamon rolls

Cookies

$0.50

Flan

$4.50

Cuban flan

Guava & Cream Cheese Puff Pastry

$3.00

Guava Puff Pastry

$3.00

Ice cream

$2.00

vanilla

Marquesitas

$6.00

like a crepe but crunchier. Topped with choice of strawberries, cream, banana, and nutella

Senoritas (Cream filled pastry)

$3.00

Tres leches

$4.75

3 milk cake

Batido

$4.50

Pie (slice)

$5.00

Jello Parfait

$4.00

RICE PUDDING

$4.00

CAKE

$4.75

BREAD PUDDING

$4.00

Churros

$2.25

SPECIALTY COOKIES

$3.50

BBQ Specials

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$10.00

Slow smoked pulled Pork, choice of house BBQ sauce

1/2 Rack

$18.00

Slow smoked spare ribs, with choice of two sides

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket Plate

$19.99

Sliced Brisket Baked Beans or Cole Slaw French Fries

Friday Special

Churrasco

$18.00

Cuban marinated flame grilled Skirt Steak Comes with Black beans and rice, and a salad

FISH TACO

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Havana Cabana, bringing Authentic Cuban food and other classic favorites to Kanab. Havana Cabana will take your taste buds on a culinary journey of Cuban Cuisine.

Location

310 S 100 E Suite 1, Kanab, UT 84741

Directions

