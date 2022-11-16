- Home
La Herradura - Oceanfront 2006 Atlantic Avenue
2006 Atlantic Avenue
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Appetizer
Colombian Appetizers
Nachos
Super Nachos
Chicken and beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream guacamole and cheese
Fajita Nachos
Grilled steak or chicken nachos with vegetables. ($1.00 extra for mix).
Texas Nachos
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp with vegetables.
Fajita Nachos Mix
Cheese Nachos
Bean Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Beef Nachos
Steak
Fajitas
Beef Fajitas
All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers
Chicken Fajitas
All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers
Mix Fajitas
All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers
Texas Fajitas
All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers
Shrimp Fajitas
All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers
Fajitas Del Mar
All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers
Fajitas de Carnitas
All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers
Pina Loka
Grilled pineapple stuffed with chicken, steak, peppers and onions, cheese sauce, side of rice and flour tortillas.
Grilled Platters
Tacos
Tacos de Asada
Three grilled tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro and beans on a corn tortilla. (tomatillo sauce on the side)
Tacos de Pollo Azada
Three grilled tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro and beans on a corn tortilla. (tomatillo sauce on the side)
Tacos de Chorizo
Three grilled tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro and beans on a corn tortilla. (tomatillo sauce on the side)
Tacos al Pastor
Three grilled tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro and beans on a corn tortilla. (tomatillo sauce on the side)
Tacos de Birria
Three grilled tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro and beans on a corn tortilla. (tomatillo sauce on the side)
Tacos De Carnitas
Burritos
Burritos Deluxe
Two stuffed burritos one chicken one beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream rice or beans.
Burrito Ruleta
Burrito filled with grilled chicken and topped with nacho cheese. Served with Mexican rice and pico de gallo.
Burritos Rancheros
Two burritos filled with shredded beef.
Burritos Mexicanos
Two burritos steak or chicken with grilled vegetables, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Burrito California
Extra large burrito stuffed with chicken or beef, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, guacamole and pico de gallo. Topped with nacho cheese.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Ranchera
Quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or beef, onions, peppers, tomatoes, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Quesadillas Veracruzanas
Two quesadillas filled with shredded beef, guacamole salad and rice.
Quesadillas Mexicanas
Two quesadillas with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Quesadillas del Mar
Quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp, beans, onions, tomatoes and sour cream salad.
Quesadillas de Chorizo
Two quesadillas filled with chorizo, refried beans, cheese and guacamole salad.
Quesadillas Rellenas
Two chicken or beef tips quesadillas stuffed with beans and cheese, guacamole and sour cream salad.
Chicken & Spinach Quesadilla
Two quesadillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, guacamole, sour cream and salad.
Quesadilla Ranchera Mix
Salads
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole choice chicken or beef.
Taco Loco
Chicken and Beef
Fajita Taco Salad
Grilled chicken-steak or shredded beef onions, tomatoes, peppers, beans, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Seafood Taco Salad
Grilled tilapia, shrimp and scallops onions, tomatoes, peppers, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp over a bed of lettuce, carrots and cucumbers.
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of lettuce with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and cheese.
Guacamole Salad
Salad
Enchiladas
Herradura Super Enchilada
Five different enchiladas: one beef, chicken, shredded-beef, refried beans and cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Enchiladas
Three rolled corn tortillas with shredded beef, tomatillo sauce. Served with guacamole salad and rice.
Cheesy Seafood Enchiladas
Three enchiladas stuffed with grilled tilapia, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cheesy sauce on top, served with rice and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas with shredded pork, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad and rice.
Yolandas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, rice and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Poblanas
Two chicken enchiladas with mole sauce chopped onions. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Colombian
Bandeja Paisa
Beef, cracking pork, colombian sausage, egg, avocado, corn cake, sweet plantains, rice and beans.
Picada Criolla
For two. Platter of bite-sized, beef, colombian sausage, cracking pork, rice colombian sausage, tostones, cassava, papa criolla, corn cake, house sauce, sauteed onions and tomatoes
Calentado Colombiano
Rice, beans, egg, corn cake, colombian sausage or morcilla
Combination
#1 Combo
Taco, two enchiladas rice or beans.
#2 Combo
One cheese and one beef enchilada rice and beans
#3 Combo
Enchilada, tamal, rice and beans.
#4 Combo
Two tacos rice and beans.
#5 Combo
Burrito, enchilada and tamal.
#6 Combo
Burrito, taco, rice and beans.
#7 Combo
Two chicken enchiladas with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans.
#8 Combo
Burrito, enchilada, rice and beans.
#9 Combo
Burrito, enchilada and chile relleno.
#10 Combo
Two chiles rellenos,rice and beans.
Vegetarian
Veggie Fajitas
Mix of potatoes, mushrooms, squash, carrots onions peppers and tomatoes.
Quesdilla mushrooms or Spinach
Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms or spinach, cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Burritos Vegetarianos
Two burritos wrapped with refried beans, cheese, sour cream, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and guacamole salad.
Veggie Taquitos
Four deep-fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with potato. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese.
Seafood
Camarones Picantes
Shrimp cooked in red hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Fish Tacos
Three grilled tilapia tacos with chopped onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice or beans and tomatillo sauce.
Tijuana Fish Fillet
Grilled tilapia with shrimp and cooked vegetables. Served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Tacos de Camarones
Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp, tomatoes, onions and mushrooms. Served with tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo and refried beans or Mexican rice.
Mariscada
Grilled shrimp, scallops and calamari cooked with onions, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms. Served over a bed of rice.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Three grilled mahi tacos cooked with mango salsa served with rice and sour cream salad.
Pargo Rojo
Red snapper. Served with tostones and salad.
Mojarra Frita
Served with tostones and salad.
Filete de Pescado
Deep fried fish fillet, served with tostones and salad.
Arroz Con Mariscos
Rice with seafood mix.
Roasted Chicken
Mixed
Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas fried or soft filled with chicken or beef, nacho cheese, refried beans or rice and guacamole salad.
Shrimp Chimichangas
Chicken and Rice
Grilled chicken served over a bed of rice topped with nacho cheese sauce.
Chile Colorado
Chunks of steak in red sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.
Chile Verde
Pork chunks served with tomatillo sauce, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four deep-fried rolled corn tortillas two stuffed with chicken and two with beef. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Carnitas
Pork chunks served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, rice, refried beans corn or flour tortilla.
Huevos Rancheros
Two ranch-style eggs topped with ranchero sauce, rice and beans.
Ceviche
Peruvian Dishes
Lomo Salteado
Beef tenderloin, sauteed with onions, tomatoes and fries, served with rice.
Jalea Mixta
Deep fried fish, calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops, served with yuca.
Chupe de Mariscos
(Soup) Mixed with calamari, shrimp, mussels, scallops and clams.
Pescado a lo Macho
(Macho fish). Fish fillet, calamari, shrimp, scallops, mussels and clams.
Garlic Fish
Fish fillet with garlic sauce, served with rice and tostones.
Garlic Fish and Shrimp
Fish fillet with shrimp, garlic sauce, served with rice and tostones.
Herradura Sampler
Deep fried fish, calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops, ceviche, yuca and tartar sauce.
Herradura Tenders
Kids
Kids #1 taco, rice and refried beans
Taco, rice and refried beans. Includes a soft drink.
Kids #2 enchilada, rice and refried beans
Enchilada, rice and refried beans. Includes a soft drink.
Kids #3 burrito and rice
Burrito and rice. Includes a soft drink.
Kids #4 cheese quesadilla and rice
Cheese quesadilla and rice. Includes a soft drink.
Kids #5 cheeseburger and fries
Cheeseburger and fries. Includes a soft drink.
Kids #6 chicken nuggets and fries
Chicken nuggets and fries. Includes a soft drink.
Kids #7 grilled chicken and rice
Grilled chicken and rice. Includes a soft drink.
Kids #8 hot dog with fries
Hot dog with fries. Includes a soft drink.
Kids #9 Salchipapas
Salchipapas. Includes a soft drink.
Sides
Mexican Rice
White or Mexican
White Rice
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Red Beans
Tortillas
Corn or Flour
Sweet Plantain
Tostones
Yuca (Cassava)
Fries
Arepas (4)
Side protein
Chicken or beef
Shrimp (6)
Sour cream
Pico de gallo
Shredded cheese
Grilled mushrooms
Jalapenos
Avocado
SM bag Chips
Med bag Chips
LG bag Chips
SM red Salsa
MED Salsa
LG Red Salsa
Basket chips and Salsa
Extra Cilantro
Fresh Jalapeños
Fried egg
Chiles Toreados
Desserts
A La Carte
Salad de Fajita
Add Chicken
Extra Pollo
Extra Carne
(1) Enchilada
(1) Burrito
(1) Taco
Cheese Quesadilla (1)
Beef Quesadilla (1)
Chicken Quesadilla (1)
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (1)
Grilled Steak Quesadilla (1)
(1) Tamal
(1) Burrito Frito pollo
(1) Burrito Frito carne
(1) extra huevo
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
2006 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451