La Herradura - Oceanfront 2006 Atlantic Avenue

2006 Atlantic Avenue

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Order Again

Appetizer

Mexican Guacamole

$8.99

Guacamole Dip

$6.99

Small Cheese Dip

$6.50

Large Cheese Dip

$9.25

Bean Dip

$6.99

Queso Fundido

$9.99

Stuffed Jalapenos

$6.99

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Chicken Sampler

$21.99

Colombian Appetizers

Empanadas

$2.99

Chorizo Con Arepa

$6.50

Chicharron Con Arepa

$6.99

Morcilla Con Arepa

$6.50

Nachos

Super Nachos

$12.99

Chicken and beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream guacamole and cheese

Fajita Nachos

$13.99

Grilled steak or chicken nachos with vegetables. ($1.00 extra for mix).

Texas Nachos

$15.99

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp with vegetables.

Fajita Nachos Mix

$14.99

Cheese Nachos

$9.99

Bean Nachos

$9.99

Chicken Nachos

$10.50

Beef Nachos

$10.50

Steak

Herradura Steak

$23.99

Grilled Rib-eye shrimp, onions, peppers and tomatoes.

Steak & Eggs

$22.99

Grilled Rib-eye steak and fried eggs topped with ranchero sauce.

Steak Mexicano

$22.99

T-bone steak cooked with grilled onions.

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$19.99

All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers

Chicken Fajitas

$18.99

All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers

Mix Fajitas

$21.99

All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers

Texas Fajitas

$23.99

All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.99

All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers

Fajitas Del Mar

$23.99

All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers

Fajitas de Carnitas

$19.99

All fajitas served with rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas. Fajitas are marinated in our special recipe. Delivered hot on a bed of tomatoes, onions and green peppers

Pina Loka

$20.99

Grilled pineapple stuffed with chicken, steak, peppers and onions, cheese sauce, side of rice and flour tortillas.

Grilled Platters

Carne a la Parrilla

$19.99

Grilled steak. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Pollo a la Parrilla

$18.99

Grilled chicken.Served with rice, beans and salad.

Cerdo a la Parrilla

$18.99

Grilled pork. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Pollo Fundido

$19.99

Grilled chicken with chorizo and cheese dip sauce.

Tacos

Tacos de Asada

$14.99

Three grilled tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro and beans on a corn tortilla. (tomatillo sauce on the side)

Tacos de Pollo Azada

$14.99

Three grilled tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro and beans on a corn tortilla. (tomatillo sauce on the side)

Tacos de Chorizo

$14.99

Three grilled tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro and beans on a corn tortilla. (tomatillo sauce on the side)

Tacos al Pastor

$14.99

Three grilled tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro and beans on a corn tortilla. (tomatillo sauce on the side)

Tacos de Birria

$16.99

Three grilled tacos served with fresh onions, cilantro and beans on a corn tortilla. (tomatillo sauce on the side)

Tacos De Carnitas

$14.99

Burritos

Burritos Deluxe

$14.50

Two stuffed burritos one chicken one beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream rice or beans.

Burrito Ruleta

$14.50

Burrito filled with grilled chicken and topped with nacho cheese. Served with Mexican rice and pico de gallo.

Burritos Rancheros

$14.99

Two burritos filled with shredded beef.

Burritos Mexicanos

$16.99

Two burritos steak or chicken with grilled vegetables, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Burrito California

$19.99

Extra large burrito stuffed with chicken or beef, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, guacamole and pico de gallo. Topped with nacho cheese.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Ranchera

$14.99

Quesadilla filled with grilled chicken or beef, onions, peppers, tomatoes, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Quesadillas Veracruzanas

$14.99

Two quesadillas filled with shredded beef, guacamole salad and rice.

Quesadillas Mexicanas

$16.99

Two quesadillas with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Quesadillas del Mar

$18.50

Quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp, beans, onions, tomatoes and sour cream salad.

Quesadillas de Chorizo

$14.99

Two quesadillas filled with chorizo, refried beans, cheese and guacamole salad.

Quesadillas Rellenas

$14.99

Two chicken or beef tips quesadillas stuffed with beans and cheese, guacamole and sour cream salad.

Chicken & Spinach Quesadilla

$14.99

Two quesadillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, guacamole, sour cream and salad.

Quesadilla Ranchera Mix

$17.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole choice chicken or beef.

Taco Loco

$12.99

Chicken and Beef

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken-steak or shredded beef onions, tomatoes, peppers, beans, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

Seafood Taco Salad

$18.99

Grilled tilapia, shrimp and scallops onions, tomatoes, peppers, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled shrimp over a bed of lettuce, carrots and cucumbers.

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken over a bed of lettuce with carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and cheese.

Guacamole Salad

$4.25

Salad

$3.99

Soup

Sopa de Pollo

$14.99

Ask for soup of the day

Caldo de Pescado

$19.99

Enchiladas

Herradura Super Enchilada

$14.50

Five different enchiladas: one beef, chicken, shredded-beef, refried beans and cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Enchiladas

$13.75

Three rolled corn tortillas with shredded beef, tomatillo sauce. Served with guacamole salad and rice.

Cheesy Seafood Enchiladas

$14.99

Three enchiladas stuffed with grilled tilapia, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cheesy sauce on top, served with rice and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.99

Two cheese enchiladas with shredded pork, onions, tomatoes. Served with guacamole salad and rice.

Yolandas

$14.50

Three chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, rice and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$13.99

Two chicken enchiladas with mole sauce chopped onions. Served with rice and guacamole salad.

Colombian

Bandeja Paisa

$24.99

Beef, cracking pork, colombian sausage, egg, avocado, corn cake, sweet plantains, rice and beans.

Picada Criolla

$35.99

For two. Platter of bite-sized, beef, colombian sausage, cracking pork, rice colombian sausage, tostones, cassava, papa criolla, corn cake, house sauce, sauteed onions and tomatoes

Calentado Colombiano

$11.99

Rice, beans, egg, corn cake, colombian sausage or morcilla

Combination

#1 Combo

$14.99

Taco, two enchiladas rice or beans.

#2 Combo

$14.99

One cheese and one beef enchilada rice and beans

#3 Combo

$14.99

Enchilada, tamal, rice and beans.

#4 Combo

$14.99

Two tacos rice and beans.

#5 Combo

$14.99

Burrito, enchilada and tamal.

#6 Combo

$14.99

Burrito, taco, rice and beans.

#7 Combo

$14.99

Two chicken enchiladas with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans.

#8 Combo

$14.99

Burrito, enchilada, rice and beans.

#9 Combo

$14.99

Burrito, enchilada and chile relleno.

#10 Combo

$14.99

Two chiles rellenos,rice and beans.

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajitas

$15.99

Mix of potatoes, mushrooms, squash, carrots onions peppers and tomatoes.

Quesdilla mushrooms or Spinach

$13.99

Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms or spinach, cheese and grilled vegetables. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Burritos Vegetarianos

$13.99

Two burritos wrapped with refried beans, cheese, sour cream, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and guacamole salad.

Veggie Taquitos

$12.50

Four deep-fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with potato. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Seafood

Camarones Picantes

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in red hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Three grilled tilapia tacos with chopped onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice or beans and tomatillo sauce.

Tijuana Fish Fillet

$19.99

Grilled tilapia with shrimp and cooked vegetables. Served with rice, sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Tacos de Camarones

$16.99

Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp, tomatoes, onions and mushrooms. Served with tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo and refried beans or Mexican rice.

Mariscada

$21.99

Grilled shrimp, scallops and calamari cooked with onions, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms. Served over a bed of rice.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$20.99

Three grilled mahi tacos cooked with mango salsa served with rice and sour cream salad.

Pargo Rojo

$26.99

Red snapper. Served with tostones and salad.

Mojarra Frita

$23.99

Served with tostones and salad.

Filete de Pescado

$20.50

Deep fried fish fillet, served with tostones and salad.

Arroz Con Mariscos

$25.99

Rice with seafood mix.

Roasted Chicken

Quarter Roasted Chicken

$13.99

Served with rice and beans.

Half Roasted Chicken

$19.99

Served with rice, beans and sweet plantain.

Whole Roasted Chicken

$28.99

Served with rice, beans and fries.

Mixed

Chimichangas

$13.99

Two flour tortillas fried or soft filled with chicken or beef, nacho cheese, refried beans or rice and guacamole salad.

Shrimp Chimichangas

$16.99

Chicken and Rice

$14.25

Grilled chicken served over a bed of rice topped with nacho cheese sauce.

Chile Colorado

$14.99

Chunks of steak in red sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and flour tortillas.

Chile Verde

$14.99

Pork chunks served with tomatillo sauce, rice, refried beans and tortillas.

Taquitos Mexicanos

$14.99

Four deep-fried rolled corn tortillas two stuffed with chicken and two with beef. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Carnitas

$17.99

Pork chunks served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$12.99

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, rice, refried beans corn or flour tortilla.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Two ranch-style eggs topped with ranchero sauce, rice and beans.

Ceviche

Ceviche Mixto

$23.99

Fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels and clams, marinated in lime juice with cilantro and onions.

Ceviche Pescado

$21.99

Fish marinated in lime juice with cilantro and onions.

Ceviche de Camarones

$22.99

Peruvian Dishes

Lomo Salteado

$18.99

Beef tenderloin, sauteed with onions, tomatoes and fries, served with rice.

Jalea Mixta

$22.99

Deep fried fish, calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops, served with yuca.

Chupe de Mariscos

$19.99

(Soup) Mixed with calamari, shrimp, mussels, scallops and clams.

Pescado a lo Macho

$20.99

(Macho fish). Fish fillet, calamari, shrimp, scallops, mussels and clams.

Garlic Fish

$17.99

Fish fillet with garlic sauce, served with rice and tostones.

Garlic Fish and Shrimp

$19.99

Fish fillet with shrimp, garlic sauce, served with rice and tostones.

Herradura Sampler

$23.99

Deep fried fish, calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, scallops, ceviche, yuca and tartar sauce.

Herradura Tenders

$12.99

Kids

Kids #1 taco, rice and refried beans

$7.99

Taco, rice and refried beans. Includes a soft drink.

Kids #2 enchilada, rice and refried beans

$7.99

Enchilada, rice and refried beans. Includes a soft drink.

Kids #3 burrito and rice

$7.99

Burrito and rice. Includes a soft drink.

Kids #4 cheese quesadilla and rice

$7.99

Cheese quesadilla and rice. Includes a soft drink.

Kids #5 cheeseburger and fries

$7.99

Cheeseburger and fries. Includes a soft drink.

Kids #6 chicken nuggets and fries

$7.99

Chicken nuggets and fries. Includes a soft drink.

Kids #7 grilled chicken and rice

$7.99

Grilled chicken and rice. Includes a soft drink.

Kids #8 hot dog with fries

$7.99

Hot dog with fries. Includes a soft drink.

Kids #9 Salchipapas

$7.99

Salchipapas. Includes a soft drink.

Sides

Mexican Rice

$3.25

White or Mexican

White Rice

$3.25

Refried Beans

$3.25

Black Beans

$3.99

Red Beans

$3.99

Tortillas

$1.50

Corn or Flour

Sweet Plantain

$4.99

Tostones

$4.99

Yuca (Cassava)

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Arepas (4)

$4.99

Side protein

$5.99

Chicken or beef

Shrimp (6)

$6.50

Sour cream

$2.50

Pico de gallo

$3.50

Shredded cheese

$2.99

Grilled mushrooms

$3.50

Jalapenos

$2.75

Avocado

$4.99

SM bag Chips

$3.99

Med bag Chips

$4.99

LG bag Chips

$6.99

SM red Salsa

$2.99

MED Salsa

$4.99

LG Red Salsa

$5.99

Basket chips and Salsa

$4.99

Extra Cilantro

$1.25

Fresh Jalapeños

$2.75

Fried egg

$1.99

Chiles Toreados

$4.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Xango

$5.50

Churros

$5.50

Flan

$5.50

Sopapillas

$3.99

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Tres leches

$6.99

Supercoco

$3.99

2/25 Supercoco

$0.25

Cake Pops

$2.50

A La Carte

Salad de Fajita

$6.99

Add Chicken

$0.50

Extra Pollo

$3.99

Extra Carne

$3.99

(1) Enchilada

$3.99

(1) Burrito

$5.99

(1) Taco

$4.25

Cheese Quesadilla (1)

$4.99

Beef Quesadilla (1)

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla (1)

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla (1)

$8.25

Grilled Steak Quesadilla (1)

$8.99

(1) Tamal

$4.25

(1) Burrito Frito pollo

$6.50

(1) Burrito Frito carne

$6.50

(1) extra huevo

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2006 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

