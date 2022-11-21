Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Herradura ODU

651 Reviews

$

4220 Monarch Way

Norfolk, VA 23508

Popular Items

Burrito Ruleta

Lunch Specials

Dos Taquitos (Flautas)

$8.50

fried taquitos one chicken one beef with cheese dip on top, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and Mexican Rice

Lunch Burrito Deluxe

$9.50

One- beef and bean burrito topped with lettuce tomatoes and sour cram, with choice of Mexican rice or re fried beans

Lunch Chimichangas

$9.50

one flour tortilla fried or soft filled with chicken or beef tips, covered with nacho cheese, choice of rice or beans and guacamole salad

Lunch Enchiladas Poblanas

$8.99

Lunch Fajita Quesadilla

$9.99

Lunch Fajitas

$11.50

Lunch Fajitas Mix

$12.50

Lunch Fish Tacos

$10.99

Lunch Huevos con Chorizo

$9.50

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Lunch Quesadilla Rellena

$9.50

Lunch Special #1

$8.50

Lunch Special #2

$8.50

Lunch Special #3

$8.50

Lunch Special #4

$8.50

Lunch Special #5

$8.50

Lunch Special #6

$8.50

Lunch Special #7

$8.50

Lunch Special #8

$9.50

Lunch Special #9

$9.50

Lunch Special #10

$8.99

Lunch Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Speedy Gonzales

$8.50

Small Classic Margarita (Lunch)

$7.75

Lunch Quesadilla Fajita Mix

$11.99

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Bean Nachos

$8.99

Chicken Nachos

$9.50

Beef Nachos

$9.50

Nachos Super

$11.50

Fajitas Nachos

$12.50

Fajitas Nachos Mix

$13.50

Texas Nachos

$14.50

Seafood Nachos

$16.50

Bf/bean Nachos

$9.99

Chicken/Bean Nachos

$9.99

Chori nachos

$9.99

Chicken/Beef Nachos

$10.99

Shrimp Nacho

$14.99

Appetizers

Mexican Guacamole Dip

$7.50

Guacamole Dip

$5.50

Cheese Dip (small)

$5.50

Cheese Dip (large)

$8.99

Bean Dip

$6.75

Stuffed Jalepenos

$5.99

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Queso Fundido

$8.50

Chicken Wings (12)

$10.99

Chicken Wings (6)

$5.99

Ceviche

$10.99

SM Chips

$2.75

MED Chips

$3.50

LG Chips

$4.75

SM Red Salsa

$1.75

MED Red Salsa

$2.75

LG Red Salsa

$3.99

SM White

$1.75

MED White

$2.75

LG White

$3.99

Shredded Cheese

$2.75

Chili Cheese Dip

$7.99

Cilantro

$1.00

French Fries

$4.75

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.50

Seafood Queso Dip

$11.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

1/2 Sour Cream

$1.25

Jalapenos

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.75

Chiles Toreados

$3.75

1/2 Guac

$2.50

1/2 queso dip

$2.50

6 Shrimp

$6.99

Sliced Avocado

$3.99

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.49

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Mix Fajitas

$16.99

Texas Fajitas

$17.99

Fajitas de Carnitas

$15.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.75

Fajitas de Mar

$19.50

Fajitas for Two

$29.99

Chicken

Pollo Fundido

$14.50

Pollo a la Parilla

$14.50

Pollo Ranchero

$14.50

Pollo Borracho

$14.50

Pollo Ala Milanesa

$14.50

Steak

Steak Mexicano

$16.99

Steak Tampiquena

$16.25

Steak & Eggs

$17.50

Herradura Steak

$19.50

Chuletas de Puerco

$15.75

Mixed

Carne Asada

$14.50

Carnitas

$13.75

Chicken & Rice

$12.50

Chile Colorado

$13.50

Chile Verde

$13.50

Chimichanga Mix

$12.99

Chimichanga Shrimp

$14.99

Chimichangas

$11.50

Grande Special

$17.50

Herradura Special

$12.99

Huevos con Chorizo Dinner

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros Dinner

$9.99

La Favorita

$12.50

La Superior

$12.50

Mex Pizza

$9.75

Mixto Asado

$19.99

Shirmp & Rice

$14.99

Steak & Rice

$13.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.50

Steak/chicken &rice

$15.99

Texas Rice

$16.49

Tacos

Tacos de Azada

$13.50

Tacos de Chorizo

$12.50

Tacos al Pastor

$12.50

Queso Taco Birria

$14.99

Burritos

Burritos Deluxe

$11.50

Burrito Ruleta

$10.50

Burritos Rancheros

$13.50

Burritos Mexicanos

$13.99

Burrito California

$15.50

Burrito Ruleta Steak

$11.99

Burrito Mex Mix

$14.99

Cali Burrito Mix

$16.75

Bto Cali Shrimp

$17.50

Seafood

Camerones Picantes

$12.99

Fish Tacos Dinner

$12.99

Tijuana Fish Fillet

$15.99

Tacos De Camarones

$13.99

Mariscada

$16.50

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.50

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.50

Taco Loco Salad

$10.50

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Seafood Taco Salad

$14.99

Shrimp Salad

$12.25

Chicken Salad

$10.75

Faja Taco Salad Mix

$13.25

Guac Salad

$3.50

Sour Cream Salad

$1.99

Shrimp Taco Salad

$12.99

House Salad

$5.99

Enchiladas

Herradura Super

$12.99

Cheesy Seafood Enchiladas

$13.50

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

Yolandas

$11.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$10.99

Enchiladas Rojas

$11.75

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.75

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Ranchera

$12.50

Quesadilla Veracruzanas

$12.50

Quesadilla Mexicanas

$13.50

Quesadilla del Mar

$14.50

Quesadilla de Chorizo

$11.50

Quesadilla Rellenas

$11.50

Chicken & Spinach Quesadillas

$13.50

Quesadilla Relle Mix

$12.25

Ques Ranch Mix

$13.99

Quesadiila Mex Mix

$15.99

Dinner Combinations

Dinner Combo # 1

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 2

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 3

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 4

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 5

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 6

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 7

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 8

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 9

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 10

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 11

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 12

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 13

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 14

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 15

$11.50

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Combo A

$11.50

Vegetarian Combo B

$11.50

Vegetarian Combo C

$11.50

Vegetarian Combo D

$11.50

Vegetarian Combo E

$11.50

Vegetarian Combo F

$11.50

Veggie Fajitas

$13.75

Mushroom Quesadilla dinner

$13.50

Spinach Quesadilla Dinner

$13.50

Veggie Taquitos

$10.75

Burritos Vegetarianos

$11.50

Quesadilla M&S Dinner

$14.50

Sides

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

3 Tortillas

$1.20

Tortillas (Single)

$0.35

Chiles Rellenos

Tamales

Sour Cream

$1.74

Pico de Gallo

$2.25

Pico de Gallo

$2.25

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.75

Jalepenos

$2.25

Empanada Cheese

$2.99

Empanada Cheese & Jalapeños

$2.99

Empanada Beef

$2.99

Empanada Chicken

$2.99

Beef Burrito

$5.25

Chicken Burrito

$5.25

Bean Burrito

$5.25

Potato Burrito

$5.25

Deluxe Burrito

$5.75+

Chicken Chimichanga

$5.75+

Beef Chimichanga

$5.75+

Chicken Hard Taco

$3.25+

Beef Hard Taco

$3.25+

Potato Hard Taco

$3.25+

Chicken Soft Taco

$3.75+

Beef Soft Taco

$3.75+

Potato Soft Taco

$3.75+

Deluxe Chicken Taco

$4.25+

Deluxe Beef Taco

$4.25+

Deluxe Potato Taco

$4.25+

1 Taco Azada

$5.25+

Chicken Enchiladas

$3.75+

Beef Enchiladas

$3.75+

Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

$3.75+

Potato and Cheese Enchiladas

$3.75+

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99+

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.50+

Beef Quesadilla

$5.50+

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Steak and Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Mushrooms and Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Spinach and Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Quesadilla M&S

$7.50

Beef Tostada

$4.25+

Bean Tostada

$4.25+

Chicken Tostada

$4.25+

Tostada de ceviche

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kid's 1

$6.99

Kid's 2

$6.99

Kid's 3

$6.99

Kid's 4

$6.99

Kid's 5

$6.99

Kid's 6

$6.99

Kid's 7

$7.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Xango

$5.50

Churros

$5.50

Flan

$5.50

Sopapillas

$3.99

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.25

A La Cart

Burritos (1)

$4.99

Burritos (2)

$9.75

Deluxe Burrito (1)

$5.50

Deluxe Burrito (2)

$10.75

Chimichanga Fried (1)

$5.50

Chimichanga Soft (1)

$5.50

Chimichanga Fried (2)

$10.75

Chimichanga Soft (2)

$10.75

Burrito Grilled

$7.99

Hard Taco (1)

$3.50

Soft Taco (1)

$3.75

Hard Taco (3)

$9.75

Soft Taco (3)

$10.99

Deluxe Taco (1)

$4.50

Deluxe Taco (3)

$12.75

20 Mix Tacos

$45.00

Chicken Enchilada (1)

$4.25

Beef Enchilada (1)

$4.25

Cheese Enchilada (1)

$4.25

Bean & Cheese Enchilada (1)

$4.25

Potato & Cheese Enchilada (1)

$4.25

Chicken Enchilada (3)

$11.50

Beef Enchilada (3)

$11.50

Bean & Cheese Enchilada (3)

$11.50

Potato & Cheese Enchilada (3)

$11.50

Chees Enchilada (3)