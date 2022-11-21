- Home
- /
- Norfolk
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
La Herradura ODU
Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Herradura ODU
651 Reviews
$
4220 Monarch Way
Norfolk, VA 23508
Popular Items
Lunch Specials
Dos Taquitos (Flautas)
$8.50
fried taquitos one chicken one beef with cheese dip on top, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream and Mexican Rice
Lunch Burrito Deluxe
$9.50
One- beef and bean burrito topped with lettuce tomatoes and sour cram, with choice of Mexican rice or re fried beans
Lunch Chimichangas
$9.50
one flour tortilla fried or soft filled with chicken or beef tips, covered with nacho cheese, choice of rice or beans and guacamole salad
Lunch Enchiladas Poblanas
$8.99
Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
$9.99
Lunch Fajitas
$11.50
Lunch Fajitas Mix
$12.50
Lunch Fish Tacos
$10.99
Lunch Huevos con Chorizo
$9.50
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
$8.99
Lunch Quesadilla Rellena
$9.50
Lunch Special #1
$8.50
Lunch Special #2
$8.50
Lunch Special #3
$8.50
Lunch Special #4
$8.50
Lunch Special #5
$8.50
Lunch Special #6
$8.50
Lunch Special #7
$8.50
Lunch Special #8
$9.50
Lunch Special #9
$9.50
Lunch Special #10
$8.99
Lunch Veggie Quesadilla
$8.99
Speedy Gonzales
$8.50
Small Classic Margarita (Lunch)
$7.75
Lunch Quesadilla Fajita Mix
$11.99
Nachos
Appetizers
Mexican Guacamole Dip
$7.50
Guacamole Dip
$5.50
Cheese Dip (small)
$5.50
Cheese Dip (large)
$8.99
Bean Dip
$6.75
Stuffed Jalepenos
$5.99
Cheese Sticks
$5.99
Queso Fundido
$8.50
Chicken Wings (12)
$10.99
Chicken Wings (6)
$5.99
Ceviche
$10.99
SM Chips
$2.75
MED Chips
$3.50
LG Chips
$4.75
SM Red Salsa
$1.75
MED Red Salsa
$2.75
LG Red Salsa
$3.99
SM White
$1.75
MED White
$2.75
LG White
$3.99
Shredded Cheese
$2.75
Chili Cheese Dip
$7.99
Cilantro
$1.00
French Fries
$4.75
Fresh Jalapenos
$1.50
Seafood Queso Dip
$11.99
Sour Cream
$1.99
1/2 Sour Cream
$1.25
Jalapenos
$2.50
Pico De Gallo
$2.75
Chiles Toreados
$3.75
1/2 Guac
$2.50
1/2 queso dip
$2.50
6 Shrimp
$6.99
Sliced Avocado
$3.99
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
$5.49
Fajitas
Chicken
Steak
Mixed
Carne Asada
$14.50
Carnitas
$13.75
Chicken & Rice
$12.50
Chile Colorado
$13.50
Chile Verde
$13.50
Chimichanga Mix
$12.99
Chimichanga Shrimp
$14.99
Chimichangas
$11.50
Grande Special
$17.50
Herradura Special
$12.99
Huevos con Chorizo Dinner
$9.99
Huevos Rancheros Dinner
$9.99
La Favorita
$12.50
La Superior
$12.50
Mex Pizza
$9.75
Mixto Asado
$19.99
Shirmp & Rice
$14.99
Steak & Rice
$13.99
Taquitos Mexicanos
$11.50
Steak/chicken &rice
$15.99
Texas Rice
$16.49
Burritos
Seafood
Salads
Enchiladas
Quesadillas
Dinner Combinations
Dinner Combo # 1
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 2
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 3
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 4
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 5
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 6
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 7
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 8
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 9
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 10
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 11
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 12
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 13
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 14
$11.50
Dinner Combo # 15
$11.50
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Combo A
$11.50
Vegetarian Combo B
$11.50
Vegetarian Combo C
$11.50
Vegetarian Combo D
$11.50
Vegetarian Combo E
$11.50
Vegetarian Combo F
$11.50
Veggie Fajitas
$13.75
Mushroom Quesadilla dinner
$13.50
Spinach Quesadilla Dinner
$13.50
Veggie Taquitos
$10.75
Burritos Vegetarianos
$11.50
Quesadilla M&S Dinner
$14.50
Sides
Rice
$2.99
Beans
$2.99
3 Tortillas
$1.20
Tortillas (Single)
$0.35
Chiles Rellenos
Tamales
Sour Cream
$1.74
Pico de Gallo
$2.25
Pico de Gallo
$2.25
Grilled Mushrooms
$2.75
Jalepenos
$2.25
Empanada Cheese
$2.99
Empanada Cheese & Jalapeños
$2.99Out of stock
Empanada Beef
$2.99
Empanada Chicken
$2.99Out of stock
Beef Burrito
$5.25
Chicken Burrito
$5.25
Bean Burrito
$5.25
Potato Burrito
$5.25
Deluxe Burrito
$5.75+
Chicken Chimichanga
$5.75+
Beef Chimichanga
$5.75+
Chicken Hard Taco
$3.25+
Beef Hard Taco
$3.25+
Potato Hard Taco
$3.25+
Chicken Soft Taco
$3.75+
Beef Soft Taco
$3.75+
Potato Soft Taco
$3.75+
Deluxe Chicken Taco
$4.25+
Deluxe Beef Taco
$4.25+
Deluxe Potato Taco
$4.25+
1 Taco Azada
$5.25+
Chicken Enchiladas
$3.75+
Beef Enchiladas
$3.75+
Bean and Cheese Enchiladas
$3.75+
Potato and Cheese Enchiladas
$3.75+
Cheese Quesadilla
$3.99+
Chicken Quesadilla
$5.50+
Beef Quesadilla
$5.50+
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
$6.99
Steak and Cheese Quesadilla
$7.99
Mushrooms and Cheese Quesadilla
$6.25
Spinach and Cheese Quesadilla
$6.25
Quesadilla M&S
$7.50
Beef Tostada
$4.25+
Bean Tostada
$4.25+
Chicken Tostada
$4.25+
Tostada de ceviche
$5.99
Desserts
A La Cart
Burritos (1)
$4.99
Burritos (2)
$9.75
Deluxe Burrito (1)
$5.50
Deluxe Burrito (2)
$10.75
Chimichanga Fried (1)
$5.50
Chimichanga Soft (1)
$5.50
Chimichanga Fried (2)
$10.75
Chimichanga Soft (2)
$10.75
Burrito Grilled
$7.99
Hard Taco (1)
$3.50
Soft Taco (1)
$3.75
Hard Taco (3)
$9.75
Soft Taco (3)
$10.99
Deluxe Taco (1)
$4.50
Deluxe Taco (3)
$12.75
20 Mix Tacos
$45.00
Chicken Enchilada (1)
$4.25
Beef Enchilada (1)
$4.25
Cheese Enchilada (1)
$4.25
Bean & Cheese Enchilada (1)
$4.25
Potato & Cheese Enchilada (1)
$4.25
Chicken Enchilada (3)
$11.50
Beef Enchilada (3)
$11.50
Bean & Cheese Enchilada (3)
$11.50
Potato & Cheese Enchilada (3)
$11.50