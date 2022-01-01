Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Seafood

La Herradura - Shore Drive

370 Reviews

$

4801 Shore Dr B

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadillas Mexicanas Steak
Quesadilla Ranchera
Tacos al Pastor

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$8.99

Bean Nachos

$8.99

Chicken Nachos

$9.50

Beef Nachos

$9.50

Nachos Super

$11.50

Fajitas Nachos

$12.50

Fajitas Nachos Mix

$13.50

Texas Nachos

$14.50

Seafood Nachos

$16.50

Nachos Supreme

$11.50

Bf/bean Nachos

$9.75

Chicken/Bean Nachos

$9.75

Chori nachos

$9.75

Chicken/Beef Nachos

$10.50

Appetizers

Mexican Guacamole Dip

$7.50

Guacamole Dip

$5.50

Cheese Dip (small)

$5.50

Cheese Dip (large)

$8.99

Bean Dip

$6.75

Stuffed Jalepenos

$5.99

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Queso Fundido

$8.50

Chicken Wings (12)

$10.99

Chicken Wings (6)

$5.99

Ceviche

$10.99

SM Chips

$2.75

MED Chips

$3.50

LG Chips

$4.75

SM Red Salsa

$1.75

MED Red Salsa

$2.75

LG Red Salsa

$3.99

SM White

$1.75

MED White

$2.75

LG White

$3.99

Shredded Cheese

$2.99

Chili Cheese Dip

$7.99

Cilantro

$1.00

French Fries

$4.99

Fresh Jalapenos

$2.75

Seafood Queso Dip

$10.99

Sour Cream

$2.25

1/2 Sour Cream

$1.00

Jalapenos

$2.75

Pico De Gallo

$2.99

Chiles Toreados

$2.75

Sliced Avocado

$5.00

O/D cebolla

$1.00

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Mix Fajitas

$16.99

Texas Fajitas

$17.99

Fajitas de Carnitas

$15.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.75

Fajitas de Mar

$19.50

Fajitas for Two

$29.99

Salad De Fajita

$6.99

Chicken

Pollo Fundido

$14.50

Pollo a la Parilla

$14.50

Pollo Ranchero

$14.50

Pollo Borracho

$14.50

Steak

Steak Mexicano

$16.99

Steak Tampiquena

$16.25

Steak & Eggs

$17.50

Herradura Steak

$19.50

Chuletas de Puerco

$15.75

Carne Azada

$14.50

Mixed

Carne Asada

$14.50

Carnitas

$13.75

Chicken & Rice

$12.50

Chile Colorado

$13.50

Chile Verde

$13.50

Chimichanga Mix

$12.50

Chimichangas

$11.50

Grande Special

$17.50

Herradura Special

$12.99

Huevos con Chorizo Dinner

$10.50

Huevos Rancheros Dinner

$9.99

La Favorita

$12.50

La Superior

$12.50

Mex Pizza

$9.75

Mixto Asado

$19.99

Shirmp & Rice

$13.99

Shrimp Chimichangas

$14.99

Steak & Rice

$13.50

Taquitos Mexicanos

$11.50

Texas Chicken And Rice

$16.49

Rice & Chicken/steak/shrimp

$16.49

Carne Asada fries

$15.99

Chori Fries

$15.99

Chicken Asada fries

$15.99

Mexican Torta

$10.99

Tacos

Tacos de Azada

$13.50

Tacos de Chorizo

$12.50

Tacos al Pastor

$12.50

Jalapeño Tacos

$15.99

Burritos

Burritos Deluxe

$11.50

Burrito Ruleta

$10.50

Burritos Rancheros

$13.50

Burritos Mexicanos

$13.99

Burrito California

$15.50

Burrito Ruleta Steak

$11.50

Burrito Mex Mix

$14.99

Cali Burrito Mix

$16.50

Beef/been Nacho

$9.75

Chx/bean Nachos

$9.75

Ruleta Mix

$11.99

Burrito Cali Shrimp

$18.49

Burrito Ruleta De Shrimp

$12.99

Seafood

Camerones a la Diabla

$12.99

Fish Tacos Dinner

$12.99

Tijuana Fish Fillet

$15.99

Tacos De Camarones

$13.99

Mariscada

$16.50

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.50

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.50

Taco Loco Salad

$10.50

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Seafood Taco Salad

$14.99

Shrimp Salad

$12.25

Chicken Salad

$10.75

Faja taco Salad Mix

$12.99

Guacamole Salad

$2.99

Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.75

House Salad

$5.99

Crema Salad

$2.99

Steak Salad

$11.75

Enchiladas

Herradura Super

$12.99

Enchiladas Verdes or Rojas

$11.75

Cheesy Seafood Enchiladas

$13.50

Enchiladas Rancheras

$11.99

Yolandas

$11.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$10.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Ranchera

$12.50

Quesadilla Veracruzanas

$12.50

Quesadilla Mexicanas

$13.50

Quesadilla del Mar

$14.50

Quesadilla de Chorizo

$11.50

Quesadilla Rellenas

$11.50

Chicken & Spinach Quesadillas

$13.50

Quesadilla Relle Mix

$12.50

Ques Ranch Mix

$13.50

Quesadillas Mexicanas Steak

$14.50

Dinner Combinations

Dinner Combo # 1

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 2

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 3

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 4

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 5

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 6

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 7

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 8

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 9

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 10

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 11

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 12

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 13

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 14

$11.50

Dinner Combo # 15

$11.50

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Combo A

$11.50

Vegetarian Combo B

$11.50

Vegetarian Combo C

$11.50

Vegetarian Combo D

$11.50

Vegetarian Combo E

$11.50

Vegetarian Combo F

$11.50

Veggie Fajitas

$13.75

Mushroom y Spinach Quesadillas Mixed

$13.75

Veggie Taquitos

$10.75

Burritos Vegetarianos

$11.50

Mushroom Quesadillas Dinner

$13.50

Spinach Quesadillas Dinner

$13.50

A La Carte

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Tortillas

$1.50+

Chile Rellenos

$3.99+

Tamales

$3.99+

Grilled Mushrooms

$3.50

6 Shrimp

$3.50

O/D Lechuga

$1.25

O/D Chorizo

$3.50

Extra Huevo

$1.25

Extra Carne

$3.50

Extra Pollo

$3.00

O/D Cebolla

$1.00

O/D Puerco

$3.50

O/D Peppers

$1.00

1/2 Queso Rallado

$1.25

O/D Scallops

$6.00

O/D Tomate

$1.00

Shredded Beef

$1.25

1/2 Cheese Dip

$2.25

Salad De Fajas

$6.99

Add Spinach

$1.75

Add Chicken

$0.50

Soft Taco

$0.25

Lettuce

$1.00

Empanada Cheese

$2.99

Empanada Cheese & Jalapeños

$2.99

Empanada Beef

$2.99

Empanada Chicken

$2.99

Flour Tortilla

$0.40

Beef Burrito

$5.25+

Chicken Burrito

$5.25+

Bean Burrito

$5.25+

Potato Burrito

$5.25+

Beef Chimichanga

$5.75+

Deluxe Burrito

$5.75+

Chicken Chimichangas

$5.50+

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$6.99

Steak Burrito

$7.50

Shrimp Chimichanga

$6.50

Chicken Hard Taco

$3.50+

Beef Hard Taco

$3.50+

Potato Hard Taco

$3.50+

Chicken Soft Taco

$3.99+

Beef Soft Taco

$3.99+

Potato Soft Taco

$3.99+

Deluxe Chicken Taco

$4.50+

Deluxe Beef Taco

$4.50+

Deluxe Potato Taco

$4.25+

Shrimp Taco

$6.50

1 Taco Azada

$5.50+

Taco de pescado

$6.00

Taquito

$4.50+

Deluxe Soft Beef Taco

$4.75+

Deluxe Soft Chicken Taco

$4.75+

Chicken Enchiladas

$4.25+

Beef Enchiladas

$4.25+

Bean and Cheese Enchiladas

$4.25+

Potato and Cheese Enchiladas

$4.25+

Cheese Enchiladas

$4.25+

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50+

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99+

Beef Quesadilla

$5.99+

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Steak and Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

1 Mushrooms and Cheese Quesadilla

$6.75

1 Spinach and Cheese Quesadilla

$6.75

Chorizo and Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.50

Beef Tostada

$4.75+

Bean Tostada

$4.75+

Chicken Tostada

$4.75+

Tostada de ceviche

$6.75

Kids Menu

Kid's 1

$6.99

Kid's 2

$6.99

Kid's 3

$6.99

Kid's 4

$6.99

Kid's 5

$6.99

Kid's 6

$6.99

Kid's 7

$7.99

Combination

1. Taco, two enchiladas, rice or beans

$11.50

2. Enchilada, taco, chile relleno and rice

$11.50

3. Taco, enchilada, beef and cheese tostada and rice

$11.50

4. One cheese and one beef enchilada, rice and beans

$11.50

5. Enchilada, tamal, rice and beans.

$11.50

6. Two tacos, rice and beans

$11.50

7. Burrito, taco and enchilada

$11.50

8. Burrito, chile relleno and beans

$11.50

9. Burrito, enchilada and tamal

$11.50

10. Burrito, taco, rice and beans

$11.50

11. Burrito, taco and chile relleno

$11.50

12. Two chicken enchiladas with lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans

$11.50

13. Burrito, enchilada, rice and beans

$11.50

14. Burrito, enchilada and chile relleno

$11.50

15. Two chiles rellenos, rice and beans

$11.50

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Xango

$5.50

Churros

$5.50

Flan

$5.50

Sopapillas

$3.99

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Covid mask

Mask

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4801 Shore Dr B, Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Directions

