LA HORCHATERIA

No reviews yet

2261 Newhope Church rd

Raleigh, NC 27511

Popular Items

ICED MACCHIATO

ICED MACCHIATO

$5.00+

DRINKS

COLD COFFEE

ICED LATTE

ICED LATTE

$4.75+
ICED MACCHIATO

ICED MACCHIATO

$5.00+
HORCHATA COLD BREW

HORCHATA COLD BREW

$4.75+

House Made Horchata w/ Cold Brew

ICED AMERICANO

ICED AMERICANO

$3.25
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.25+

COLD DRINKS

AGUA FRESCA

AGUA FRESCA

$3.75+
MANGO POPPING BOBA TEA

MANGO POPPING BOBA TEA

$4.75+

Bottled Water

$4.75+

FROZEN BEVERAGES

FROZEN

FROZEN

$5.75+
SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES

$5.50
COLADOS

COLADOS

$7.50

HOT COFFEE

LATTE

LATTE

$4.50+
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$2.50+
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.25
ESPRESSO SHOT

ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.99

double espresso

HOT DRINKS

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

SWEETS

BOWLS

ACAI BOWLS

ACAI BOWLS

Açaí base topped with fresh fruit & drizzle

STRAWBERRIES & WHIP CREAM

$4.50

PIÑA COLADA BOWL

$11.99Out of stock
BYO PITAYA BOWL

BYO PITAYA BOWL

$9.50

CHURROS

CHURROS

CHURROS

$2.12+

10" CHURROS caramel, lechera, & chocolate dipping sauce

MINI CHURROS

MINI CHURROS

$7.75+

5" mini churros strawberry, nutella & lechera dipping sauce

MINI PANCAKES

15 MINI PANCAKES W/ YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS
BASIC MINI PANCAKES

BASIC MINI PANCAKES

$6.75
LECHERA MINI PANCAKES

LECHERA MINI PANCAKES

$8.25
DULCE DE LECHE MINI PANCAKES

DULCE DE LECHE MINI PANCAKES

$8.25
BUILD YOUR OWN MINI PANCAKES

BUILD YOUR OWN MINI PANCAKES

$6.75

NUTELLA MINI PANCAKES

$8.25

WAFFLES

WAFFLE W/FRUIT

WAFFLE W/FRUIT

$9.75
BASIC WAFFLE

BASIC WAFFLE

$7.75
EGG CARTON (HALF DOZEN)

EGG CARTON (HALF DOZEN)

$9.00

6CT EGG-SHAPED WAFFLES

PAN DULCE

CHURRO SUNDAE

CHURRO SUNDAE

$7.50
CONCHA ICE CREAM SANDWICH

CONCHA ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$7.25
MINI CONCHA ICE CREAM SANDWICH

MINI CONCHA ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$3.99
DONUT ICE CREAM SANDWICH

DONUT ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$5.99
SWEET BREAD

SWEET BREAD

$2.00+

ICE CREAM

ICE CREAM

ICE CREAM

$1.85+

CAKES

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$5.50

TUX CAKE

$5.50Out of stock

LEMON CAKE

$5.50Out of stock

choc. moose choc ganach

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

