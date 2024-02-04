La Imperial Taqueria-Shafter 189 E Lerdo Hwy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
189 E Lerdo Hwy, Shafter, CA 93263
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sarap! Bakersfield - Rosedale Location
No Reviews
12641 Rosedale Highway Rosedale, CA 93312
View restaurant