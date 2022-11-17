Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

La Industria Bakery Cafe Bakery 401 Biscayne Boulevard S146

review star

No reviews yet

401 Biscayne Boulevard S146

Miami, FL 33132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BAKERY

TEQUENO GUAYABA Y QUESO

$2.80

CROISSANT JAMON Y QUESO

$7.50

PASTELITO GUAYABA Y QUESO

$3.50

PASTELITO DE QUESO

$5.50

MINI LUNCH

$7.50

EMPANADA DE QUESO venezolana

$5.75

EMPANADA DE POLLO venezolana

$5.75
EMPANADA CARNE Venezolana

EMPANADA CARNE Venezolana

$5.75

EMPANADA JAMON Y QUESO

$3.90

CACHITO

$3.99
ARGENTINA POLLO

ARGENTINA POLLO

$3.75
TEQUENO

TEQUENO

$2.80

CHILENAS

$4.99

CROISSANT GRANDE

$9.00
CROISSANT RELLENO

CROISSANT RELLENO

$15.00

CROISSANT DESAYUNO

$19.00

CROISSANT PLAIN

$5.00
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$7.00

ARGENTINA PICANTE

$3.75

ARGENTINA CHORIZO

$3.75

ARGENTINA ESPINACA

$3.75

AREGENTINA JAMON Y QUESO

$3.75
ALFAJOR GRANDE

ALFAJOR GRANDE

$4.50
BOMBA/DONUT

BOMBA/DONUT

$10.00
FLAN

FLAN

$6.00

CROQUETAS

$2.00

BUTTER COOKIES EACH

$1.75

BUTTER COOKIES BY THE POUND

$20.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

FLAN

$6.00

VASO POSTRE

$10.00

CROQUETAS

$1.50

GALLETAS

$1.75
BIG COOKIES

BIG COOKIES

$8.00

MILHOJAS

$7.45

ICE CUP

$0.85

PALMERITA / ELEPHANT EARS SMALL

$2.00

PALMERITA LARGE

$5.50

CAKE SLICE

$8.00

ALCAPURRIA

$5.50

Tart

$5.50

Empanada Argentina de Carne

$3.75

Cannoli

$2.99

Creme Brulee

$8.00

QUESITO

$4.50

PAN DE JAMON SLICE

$3.99

PALMERA DUO

$10.00

POPCORN

$5.00

CHRISTMAS MENU

Plato Navideno

Plato Navideno

$24.99
Hallaca

Hallaca

$12.00
Ensalada de Gallina (1 pound)

Ensalada de Gallina (1 pound)

$8.99

Chicken Potato Salad

Pernil (Roasted Pork) 3LB

$39.99
COMBO 1 NAVIDAD

COMBO 1 NAVIDAD

$139.00

6 Hallacas 3 Pounds Roasted Pork 2 Pound Chicken Potato Salad 1 Pan de Jamon

COMBO 2 NAVIDAD

COMBO 2 NAVIDAD

$199.99

10 Hallacas 2 Panes de Jamon 3 Pound Roasted Pork 3 pounds Chicken Potato Salad

Pan De Jamon

Pan De Jamon

$25.99
Pan de Jamon Hojaldre

Pan de Jamon Hojaldre

$32.99
Pan de Jamon Queso Crema

Pan de Jamon Queso Crema

$32.99

Slice Pan de Jamon

$3.99

Pan De Jamon de Pavo

$32.99

Pan de Hojaldre y Pavo

$32.99

Pan de Jamon de hojaldre y queso crema

$32.99
Panettone Al Ciocolatto

Panettone Al Ciocolatto

$45.99
Panettone Al Pistachio

Panettone Al Pistachio

$49.99
Panettone Kinder Bueno

Panettone Kinder Bueno

$49.99
Panettone Ferrero Rocher

Panettone Ferrero Rocher

$49.99

Panettone Al Cookies & Cream

$49.99

Regular Panettone

$20.99

Mini Panettone Filled

$12.99

Panettone A La Nutella

$49.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Biscayne Boulevard S146, Miami, FL 33132

Directions

Gallery
La Industria Bakery Cafe image
La Industria Bakery Cafe image
La Industria Bakery Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Industria - 401 Biscayne Blvd S146
orange starNo Reviews
401 Biscayne Blvd S146 Miami, FL 33132
View restaurantnext
Amazonica - Upper Buena Vista
orange star4.4 • 320
5030 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Cerveceria De Barrio Lincoln - Cerveceria - Lincoln
orange starNo Reviews
836 LINCOLN ROAD MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.0 • 980
5600 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Cerveceria De Barrio Ocean - Cerveceria - Ocean
orange starNo Reviews
1412 OCEAN DRIVE MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
View restaurantnext
Hachidori Ramen Bar
orange star4.5 • 334
8222 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33138
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (242 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston