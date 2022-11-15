Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

La Industria 401 Biscayne Blvd S146

401 Biscayne Blvd S146

Miami, FL 33132

CHRISTMAS/ HOLIDAY MENU

Plato Navideno Venezolano

Plato Navideno Venezolano

$24.99
Hallaca

Hallaca

$12.00

Side Ensalada de Gallina

$7.00

Pan de Jamon Slice

$5.25
Pan de Jamon Regular (Christmas Bread)

Pan de Jamon Regular (Christmas Bread)

$25.99

Pan de Jamon de Hojaldre

$32.99
Ensalada de Gallina (1 Pound)

Ensalada de Gallina (1 Pound)

$8.99

MOTHERS DAY

Salmon

$15.00

BAKERY

Tequenos

$3.80

Chilenas / Chilean Emp

$4.99

Pastelito de queso

$4.50
Croissant Grande

Croissant Grande

$15.00

Arg. Carne Picante / Spicy Beef

$4.00
Arg. Carne / Beef

Arg. Carne / Beef

$4.00

Arg. Chorizo

$4.00

Arg. Espinaca / Spinach

$4.00

Arg. Jamon y queso / Ham and cheese

$4.00

Arg. Pollo Picante / Chipotle Chicken

$3.75

Arg. Pollo / Chicken

$3.75

Cachito

$5.00

Empanada jamon y queso / Ham and cheese

$5.75

Empanada carne Molida / Argentina

$4.75

E. Pollo / Chicken

$4.75

E. Queso/ Cheese

$4.75

Mini Lunch

$6.00

Cheese Bread / Pan de Queso

$2.50

Pastelito Guayaba y Queso

$3.50

Pastelito / Croissant Jamon y Queso

$6.00

Teq. Guayaba y Queso

$2.80

Teq. Guayaba y Queso (Copy)

$2.80

Empanada Venezolana

$5.75

Perrier Grande

$8.00

DULCES

Alfajor Grande

$4.50

Bomba/ Donut

$10.00

Cookie

$2.00

Coquito

$3.50

Croissant Grande - Plain

$9.00

Milhojas

$7.50

Tartaleta

$8.00

Guava Pastry

$3.75

Plain Croissant

$5.00

Flan

$7.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

HELADO (3 SCOOPS)

$10.00

NATA

$1.00

Chocolate chip ice cream cake

$19.00

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$10.00

VASO POSTRE (DESSERT GLASS)

$13.00

CAKE SLICE

$10.40

SAN VALENTIN

San Valentin I

$85.00

Arepit San Valen

Malanga San Vale

Tabla Queso

Suft San Valen

$85.00

Omele San Vale

$85.00

Genesis Pancak San Val

$85.00Out of stock

Marquesa San Valen

Maracuya San Vale

Frutas And Cream San Valen

Salmon San Valen

$85.00
Sunday 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Cool restaurant & bakery offering a selection of sweet treats & hearty Latin American dishes

401 Biscayne Blvd S146, Miami, FL 33132

