La Ingrata Bar and Grill 330 broad st
330 broad st
Kingsport, TN 37660
Salads
Guacamole salad
Fresh avocados blended withs pieces on a bed of lettuce and topped with tomatoes
Taco salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or chicken topped wit lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole..
Fajita taco salad
Fajita Taco Salad A flour tortilla basket filled with your choice of marinated fajita beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Shrimp taco salad
A crispy flour tortilla with seasoned shrimp, melted cheese and sauteed vegetables topped with • lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chef salad Al carbon
Your choice of chicken, beef or shrimp served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Enchiladas
Enchiladas
Your choice of beef, chicken or cheese. Two corn tortillas topped with cheese & red sauce.
Enchiladas suiza
Two chicken or beef enchiladas. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Crawfish enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with succulent crawfich. Topped with our special crawfish sauce and onions. Topped with ranchero sauce.
Enchiladas La ingrata
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef fajita meat, sauteed peppers and onions. Topped with ranchero sauce.
Sour cream enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with chicken. Covered with sour cream sauce and cheese.
Enchiladas mi compadre
Two corn tortillas stuffed with chicken fajita meat and topped with a specialty creamy poblano sauce and cheese.
Enchiladas frontera
Two corn tortillas filled with ground beef and topped with chile con carne and melted cheese...
Tres amigos
One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada topped with red sauce or cheese sauce with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Enchiladas tejanas
Two cheese and onion enchiladas, topped with chili con carne and cheese.
Specials
Combination plate
Beef taco, beef enchiladas cvered with red sauce and melted cheese and a tamale covered with chili con carne. Served with raice and beans.
Burrito Al carbon
A large flour tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef fajita meat and covered with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
Burrito camaron
Large flour tortilla stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese or beef and dipped in our very special souffle batter, deep fried and covered with our special tomato sauce. Service rith rice and beans.
Chile rellenos
Select whole poblano peppers stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese or beef and dipped in our very special souffle batter, deep fried and covered with our special tomato sauce. Service with rice and beans.
Carnitas
Pork tis, Mexican rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
Flautas
Two large hand rolled tortillas filled with your choice or beef or chicken. Deep fried and topped with Sour cream, guacamole and ranchero sauce. Served with raice and beans.
Chilaquiles
Crispy tostadas chips covered with shredded chicken and lots of cheese smothered down in a delicius red sauce or green sauce. Served with rice and salad.
Tamales
Three tamaletopped with chile con carne and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Taco La Ingrata
Two hard tacos filled with seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sur cream. Served with rice and beans.
Taco Cancun
Two tacos served with fajita chicken or beef with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Puffy tacos
Two puffed crispy corn tacos filled with ground beef and cheese sauce covered with lettuce, grated cheese, tomatoes, and our special dressing..
Burrito La Ingrata
A large flour tortilla with seasoned ground or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, • sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Hidalgo
Large flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned beef topped with cheese and chili con carne. Served with rice and beans
Taquitos mexicanos
Two crispy flat taco shells toped with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.
Chili Colorado
Mexican beef tips cokeed in a delicius red salsa gravy. Served with rice and beans.
Potato supreme
Potato skins topped with beans, cheese, fajita beef or chicken garnished with lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños and guacamole.
Camarones de La casa
6 jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon, deep fried to perfection. Served with mexican rice and salad.
Flautas La ingrata
4 pieces of deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, served with lettuce, pico de piña, shredded cheese and chipotle cream add shrimp for 1 extra
Happy plate dinner
Tacos
Grilled tilapia or salmon
Served with rice, lettuce, mango with pico and spicy chipotle sauce
Grilled tacos
Your choice of meat: pork, steak or chicken. With sour cream, tomatillo suace and Beans.
Tacos Al pastor
Thinly sliced pieces of marinated pork that make for the best taco. Served with pineapple, sour cream, tomatillo sauce and beans
From the Grill
Grill Mexican Quail
Two seasoned quail grilled and tipped with special sauce. Served with rice and salad.
Grilled Tilapia
8 oz. filet of fish seasoned and grilled with lemon butter sauce and topped with ranchero. Served with rice and salad
Bistek Mexicano
Our delicious beef steak topped with hot sauce. Served with tortillas, rice and beans...
Especial steak La Ingrata
Beef steak topped with sauteed onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Service with tortillas, rice & beans.
Steak americano
Ribeye steak cooked to your specifications. Served with French fries and a salad.
Carne Asada
Skirt steak) a famous Mexican steak marinated and cooked to perfection, Served with a cheese enchilada, cheese quesadilla, rice and beans.........
Steak and Shrimp
11 oz ribeye cooked to perfection and 6 large grill shrimp. Served with baked potato and salad.
T-Bone
11 oz T-bone cooked to perfection. Served with fries and salad.
Steak Bonita
11 oz ribeye cooked to perfection topped with Chihuahua mexican cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served with salad and french fries.........
Alambre
Our very own creation of shish kebab. A tender beef and shrimp combination with fresh tormatoes, Bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and a salad.
Pechuga la Ingrata
Tender chicken breast marinated and cooked to perfection. Topped with mild green tomatillo sauce, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Hamburguesa con papas
1/2 pounder cooked to perfection. Served open face with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and fries..
Grilled chicken sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce and tomato on a grilled bun with fries...
La Ingrata Specials
Pasta Al chipotle
Fettuccine pasta with creamy chipotle sauce topped with grilled chicken and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread
Pasta de camaron
Spaghetti noodle pasta with shrimp. Topped with a creamy alfredo sauce and cheese. Served with Garlic bread
Chicken Fried Steak
Topped with delicious white gravy. Served with white rice and salad
Steak or Chicken ala Mexicana
Cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chilaquiles chipotle
Crispy tostada chips with shredded chicken, cheese, smother in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Tilapia and Shrimp
Tilapia filet with 4 jumbo grilled shrimp on a bed of rice. Served with a side salad
Swiss burger
1/2 pounder cooked to perfection with swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served open faced with lettuce, tomato, onions pickles and fries.
Bacon cheeseburger
1/2 pounder cooked to perfection with bacon and cheese. Served open face with lettuce, Tomato, onions, pickles and fries.
Pechuga rellaña
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with ham and cheese. Topped with cream sauce. Served with white rice and salad.
Super burrito
Ground beef, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo
Chicken Salad
Golden crispy chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese......
Toreados
3 fried jalapeno peppers.
Seafood
Ostiones en su concha (12)
Oyster mixed with ceviche,black sauce, and shrimp
Coctel
Boiled mixed with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeño, pepper, avocado, ketchup and sauce.
Octopus tostada
Shrimp tostada
Fish tostada
Octopus
Shrimp
Vuelve la vida
Mix of shrimp, octupus, oyster
Mojarra frita
Fried tilapia fish, your choice served with rice or fries and salad..
CAMARONES AGUACHILE
Choice of green or red
CEVICHE MITOTERO
Made with octopus, shrimp and tilapia fish cured in citrus juices and chili pepper...
Soft drinks
Appetizers
Quesadillas
Shrimp quesadilla
A flour tortilla grilled and shugged with juicy shrimp, sauteed peppers, onions and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Beef or Chicken quesadilla
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Beef or Chicken quesadilla
flour or corn tortilla grilled and stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken or beef with cheese, Sauteed pepPers and onions Served with lettuce guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla veg.
Nachos
Nachos with cheese
Bean nachos
Chicken or Beef nachos
Beef and been nachos
Shrimp nachos
Fajita nachos
Nachos Al carbon
Tostados topped with chicken, beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole..
Nachos supreme
Tostados topped with chicken, beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole.
Sides
Asparagus
Baked potato
Rice
House salad
Sweet potato fries
Sautéed brussel sprouts
6 grilled or fried shrimp to any entree
French fries
Tortillas
Sour cream
Pico de gallo
Shredded cheese
Cheddar cheese
Beans
Jalapeños toro
Picklet jalapeños
Rice n beans
Cilantro
Tomate
Cebolla
Chimichangas
Beef or chicken chimichanga
A flour tortilla stuffed with beef of chicken, deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp chimichanga
'The same delicious chimichanga as above, served with juicy shrimp, sauteed peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita chimichanga
Stuffed flour tortilla with fajita chicken or beef fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese Sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian combinations
1 bean burrito;1 cheese enchilada; 1 chilupa
1bean burrito; 1 cheese quesadilla; 1 chalupa
Spinach quesadilla
"A border delight consisting of flour tortillas filled with spinach, cheese and cream, Garnished with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Spinach enchiladas
Two corn tortilla filled with ax combination of spinach, cheese and cream. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Combination Dinners
Soups
NEW La Ingrata specials
Ribeye steak
14 oz cut of juicy flavorful ribeye steak. Cooked to perfection Served with your choice of 2 delicious sides.
Milanesa de pollo
Chicken breast breaded and fried to a delicious golden brown.... served with your choice of 2 delicious sides
Camarones al mojo de ajo
6 Shrimp marinated in our special recipe and gilled To perfección
Grilled salmon
Delicious salmon filet grilled to perfection..
Bbq ribs
1/2 slab of ribs marinated in our delicious sauce. Served with your choice of 2 delicious sudesy
Chuletas de puerco
24 oz pork chops cooked to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 delicious sides.
Pollo a La crema
Tasty chunks of chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms. Topped with cheese or cream sauce. Served with your choice of 2 delicious sides
Chicken breast and Shrimp
8 oz grilled chicken breast and shrimp topped with cheese Served with your choice of 2 delicious sides.
Camarones a La diabla
'Delicious marinated grilled shrimp with onions and a very spicy sauce served with your choice of 2 delicious sides.
Molcajete
Kids Menu
Niño Macaroni and Cheese
Niño Pepperoni Pizza
Niño Grilled Cheese
Niño Cheese Sticks
Niño Chicken Nuggets
Niño Corn Dog
Niño Hamburger
Niño Cheese Nachos
Niño Cheese Quesadilla
Niño Enchilada w/Rice & Beans
Niño Burrito w/Rice & Beans
Niño Tamale w/Rice & Beans
Niño Taco w/Rice & Beans
Lunch specials
Chicken fajita
Tender strips of marinated chicken breast. Sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, lick de gallo, rice and beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steak fajita
Tender strips of marinated beef steak sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, lick de gallo, rice and beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp fajita
Tender strips of marinated shrimp sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, lick de gallo, rice and beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Combo fajita
Tender strips of marinated beef steak, chicken breast, and shrimp sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, lick de gallo, rice and beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp and deep fried to golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and pick de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Taco salad
A Crisy flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef or chicken topped with cheese and tomatoes, Your choice of sour cream or guacamole.
Shrimp taco salad
A crispy flour tortilla with seasoned shrimp, melted cheese and sauteed vegetables. Topped with tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Fajita taco salad
A crispy flour tortilla with your choice of marinated fajita beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, Tomatoes, sour cream or guacamole,
Chef salad
Griller chicken, beef or shrimp served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, guacamole Sour cream and cheese
Puffy tacos
A puffy taco with your choice of chicken or beef with all the trimmings. Served with rice & beans
Tamales
2 tamales served with rice and beans
Happy plate
Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled shrimp served over a bed of rice
Quesadillas
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and you choice of ground beef or chicken. Served With Lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.