La Ingrata Bar and Grill 330 broad st

Salads

Guacamole salad

$10.00

Fresh avocados blended withs pieces on a bed of lettuce and topped with tomatoes

Taco salad

$12.00

A crispy flour tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or chicken topped wit lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole..

Fajita taco salad

$14.00

Fajita Taco Salad A flour tortilla basket filled with your choice of marinated fajita beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Shrimp taco salad

$15.00

A crispy flour tortilla with seasoned shrimp, melted cheese and sauteed vegetables topped with • lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Chef salad Al carbon

$14.00

Your choice of chicken, beef or shrimp served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Enchiladas

$12.00

Your choice of beef, chicken or cheese. Two corn tortillas topped with cheese & red sauce.

Enchiladas suiza

$12.00

Two chicken or beef enchiladas. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream.

Crawfish enchiladas

$13.00

Two corn tortillas filled with succulent crawfich. Topped with our special crawfish sauce and onions. Topped with ranchero sauce.

Enchiladas La ingrata

$13.00

Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef fajita meat, sauteed peppers and onions. Topped with ranchero sauce.

Sour cream enchiladas

$12.00

Two corn tortillas filled with chicken. Covered with sour cream sauce and cheese.

Enchiladas mi compadre

$13.00

Two corn tortillas stuffed with chicken fajita meat and topped with a specialty creamy poblano sauce and cheese.

Enchiladas frontera

$12.00

Two corn tortillas filled with ground beef and topped with chile con carne and melted cheese...

Tres amigos

$13.00

One chicken, one beef and one cheese enchilada topped with red sauce or cheese sauce with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Enchiladas tejanas

$12.00

Two cheese and onion enchiladas, topped with chili con carne and cheese.

Specials

Combination plate

$14.00

Beef taco, beef enchiladas cvered with red sauce and melted cheese and a tamale covered with chili con carne. Served with raice and beans.

Burrito Al carbon

$14.00

A large flour tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef fajita meat and covered with cheese sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans

Burrito camaron

$14.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese or beef and dipped in our very special souffle batter, deep fried and covered with our special tomato sauce. Service rith rice and beans.

Chile rellenos

$12.00+

Select whole poblano peppers stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese or beef and dipped in our very special souffle batter, deep fried and covered with our special tomato sauce. Service with rice and beans.

Carnitas

$15.00

Pork tis, Mexican rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

Flautas

$13.00

Two large hand rolled tortillas filled with your choice or beef or chicken. Deep fried and topped with Sour cream, guacamole and ranchero sauce. Served with raice and beans.

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Crispy tostadas chips covered with shredded chicken and lots of cheese smothered down in a delicius red sauce or green sauce. Served with rice and salad.

Tamales

$12.00

Three tamaletopped with chile con carne and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Taco La Ingrata

$12.00

Two hard tacos filled with seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sur cream. Served with rice and beans.

Taco Cancun

$13.00

Two tacos served with fajita chicken or beef with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Puffy tacos

$11.00

Two puffed crispy corn tacos filled with ground beef and cheese sauce covered with lettuce, grated cheese, tomatoes, and our special dressing..

Burrito La Ingrata

$12.00

A large flour tortilla with seasoned ground or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, • sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Hidalgo

$11.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned beef topped with cheese and chili con carne. Served with rice and beans

Taquitos mexicanos

$12.00

Two crispy flat taco shells toped with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.

Chili Colorado

$15.00

Mexican beef tips cokeed in a delicius red salsa gravy. Served with rice and beans.

Potato supreme

$15.00

Potato skins topped with beans, cheese, fajita beef or chicken garnished with lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños and guacamole.

Camarones de La casa

$18.00

6 jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon, deep fried to perfection. Served with mexican rice and salad.

Flautas La ingrata

$14.00

4 pieces of deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, served with lettuce, pico de piña, shredded cheese and chipotle cream add shrimp for 1 extra

Happy plate dinner

$12.00

Tacos

Grilled tilapia or salmon

$16.00

Served with rice, lettuce, mango with pico and spicy chipotle sauce

Grilled tacos

$15.00

Your choice of meat: pork, steak or chicken. With sour cream, tomatillo suace and Beans.

Tacos Al pastor

$15.00

Thinly sliced pieces of marinated pork that make for the best taco. Served with pineapple, sour cream, tomatillo sauce and beans

From the Grill

Two seasoned quail grilled and tipped with special sauce. Served with rice and salad.

Grill Mexican Quail

$18.00

Two seasoned quail grilled and tipped with special sauce. Served with rice and salad.

Grilled Tilapia

$18.00

8 oz. filet of fish seasoned and grilled with lemon butter sauce and topped with ranchero. Served with rice and salad

Bistek Mexicano

$18.00

Our delicious beef steak topped with hot sauce. Served with tortillas, rice and beans...

Especial steak La Ingrata

$18.00

Beef steak topped with sauteed onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Service with tortillas, rice & beans.

Steak americano

$18.00

Ribeye steak cooked to your specifications. Served with French fries and a salad.

Carne Asada

$18.00

Skirt steak) a famous Mexican steak marinated and cooked to perfection, Served with a cheese enchilada, cheese quesadilla, rice and beans.........

Steak and Shrimp

$25.00

11 oz ribeye cooked to perfection and 6 large grill shrimp. Served with baked potato and salad.

T-Bone

$20.00

11 oz T-bone cooked to perfection. Served with fries and salad.

Steak Bonita

$20.00

11 oz ribeye cooked to perfection topped with Chihuahua mexican cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served with salad and french fries.........

Alambre

$20.00

Our very own creation of shish kebab. A tender beef and shrimp combination with fresh tormatoes, Bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and a salad.

Pechuga la Ingrata

$18.00

Tender chicken breast marinated and cooked to perfection. Topped with mild green tomatillo sauce, onions, tomatoes and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Hamburguesa con papas

$10.00

1/2 pounder cooked to perfection. Served open face with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and fries..

Grilled chicken sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken topped with lettuce and tomato on a grilled bun with fries...

La Ingrata Specials

Pasta Al chipotle

$15.00

Fettuccine pasta with creamy chipotle sauce topped with grilled chicken and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread

Pasta de camaron

$16.00

Spaghetti noodle pasta with shrimp. Topped with a creamy alfredo sauce and cheese. Served with Garlic bread

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

Topped with delicious white gravy. Served with white rice and salad

Steak or Chicken ala Mexicana

$17.00

Cooked with grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chilaquiles chipotle

$16.00

Crispy tostada chips with shredded chicken, cheese, smother in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and sour cream.

Tilapia and Shrimp

$20.00

Tilapia filet with 4 jumbo grilled shrimp on a bed of rice. Served with a side salad

Swiss burger

$12.00

1/2 pounder cooked to perfection with swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Served open faced with lettuce, tomato, onions pickles and fries.

Bacon cheeseburger

$12.00

1/2 pounder cooked to perfection with bacon and cheese. Served open face with lettuce, Tomato, onions, pickles and fries.

Pechuga rellaña

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast stuffed with ham and cheese. Topped with cream sauce. Served with white rice and salad.

Super burrito

$14.00

Ground beef, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Golden crispy chicken on a bed of fresh lettuce tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese......

Toreados

$4.00

3 fried jalapeno peppers.

Seafood

Ostiones en su concha (12)

$15.00

Oyster mixed with ceviche,black sauce, and shrimp

Coctel

$16.00

Boiled mixed with onions, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeño, pepper, avocado, ketchup and sauce.

Octopus tostada

$7.00

Shrimp tostada

$6.00

Fish tostada

$6.00

Octopus

$16.00

Shrimp

$15.00

Vuelve la vida

$17.00

Mix of shrimp, octupus, oyster

Mojarra frita

$16.00

Fried tilapia fish, your choice served with rice or fries and salad..

CAMARONES AGUACHILE

$17.00

Choice of green or red

CEVICHE MITOTERO

$17.00

Made with octopus, shrimp and tilapia fish cured in citrus juices and chili pepper...

Desserts

Fried ice cream

$5.00

Sopapillas

$5.00

Chocolate cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Soft drinks

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Dr pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Unsweetened tea

$3.00

Appetizers

Pico de gallo

$4.00+

Guacamole dip

$8.00+

Cheese dip

$8.00+

Bean dip

$8.00

Choriqueso

$7.00

Alitas

$8.00+

Chile con queso

$7.00

Crispy chicken tenders

$7.00

3 golden brown crispy chicken tenders served with fries.

Buffalo chicken tenders

$8.00

6 chicken tenders with buffalo sauce served with Fries..

Quesadillas

Shrimp quesadilla

$14.00

A flour tortilla grilled and shugged with juicy shrimp, sauteed peppers, onions and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Beef or Chicken quesadilla

$10.00

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajita Beef or Chicken quesadilla

$13.00

flour or corn tortilla grilled and stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken or beef with cheese, Sauteed pepPers and onions Served with lettuce guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla veg.

$9.00

Nachos

Nachos with cheese

$6.00

Bean nachos

$6.00

Chicken or Beef nachos

$10.00

Beef and been nachos

$10.00

Shrimp nachos

$15.00

Fajita nachos

$14.00

Nachos Al carbon

$14.00

Tostados topped with chicken, beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole..

Nachos supreme

$13.00

Tostados topped with chicken, beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole.

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Baked potato

$5.00

Rice

$4.00

House salad

$5.00

Sweet potato fries

$5.00

Sautéed brussel sprouts

$5.00

6 grilled or fried shrimp to any entree

$8.00

French fries

$2.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Sour cream

$2.00

Pico de gallo

$2.00

Shredded cheese

$3.00

Cheddar cheese

$3.00

Beans

$4.00

Jalapeños toro

$4.00

Picklet jalapeños

$2.00

Rice n beans

$5.00

Cilantro

$1.00

Tomate

$1.00

Cebolla

$1.00

Chimichangas

Beef or chicken chimichanga

$13.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with beef of chicken, deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp chimichanga

$15.00

'The same delicious chimichanga as above, served with juicy shrimp, sauteed peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita chimichanga

$15.00

Stuffed flour tortilla with fajita chicken or beef fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese Sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Vegetarian combinations

1 bean burrito;1 cheese enchilada; 1 chilupa

$13.00

1bean burrito; 1 cheese quesadilla; 1 chalupa

$13.00

Spinach quesadilla

$13.00

"A border delight consisting of flour tortillas filled with spinach, cheese and cream, Garnished with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Spinach enchiladas

$13.00

Two corn tortilla filled with ax combination of spinach, cheese and cream. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Combination Dinners

#1. 1 taco; 1 enchilada

$12.00

#2 1 taco 1 tostada

$12.00

#3 1 burrito; 1 enchilada

$12.00

#4 1 enchilada 1 tamale

$12.00

#5 1 burrito; 1 tamale

$12.00

Soups

Sopa de pollo

$10.00

Chicken, rice and pico de gallo..

Sopa de camaron

$15.00

blend of shrimp, carrots, brocoli, cauliflower and cilantro..

Caldo 7 mares

$17.00

Seafood soup

NEW La Ingrata specials

Ribeye steak

$30.00

14 oz cut of juicy flavorful ribeye steak. Cooked to perfection Served with your choice of 2 delicious sides.

Milanesa de pollo

$16.00

Chicken breast breaded and fried to a delicious golden brown.... served with your choice of 2 delicious sides

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$17.00

6 Shrimp marinated in our special recipe and gilled To perfección

Grilled salmon

$17.00

Delicious salmon filet grilled to perfection..

Bbq ribs

$17.00

1/2 slab of ribs marinated in our delicious sauce. Served with your choice of 2 delicious sudesy

Chuletas de puerco

$14.00

24 oz pork chops cooked to perfection. Served with your choice of 2 delicious sides.

Pollo a La crema

$15.00

Tasty chunks of chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms. Topped with cheese or cream sauce. Served with your choice of 2 delicious sides

Chicken breast and Shrimp

$19.00

8 oz grilled chicken breast and shrimp topped with cheese Served with your choice of 2 delicious sides.

Camarones a La diabla

$18.00

'Delicious marinated grilled shrimp with onions and a very spicy sauce served with your choice of 2 delicious sides.

Molcajete

El Chingon

$22.00

Shrimp, carne asada, grilled chicken and mexican sausage with cheese, mexican cactus, jalapeños and our special house sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Rey del mar

$20.00

Calamari, surimi, shrimp, fish, crab, clams, octopus, served with rice and beans

Kids Menu

Niño Macaroni and Cheese

$5.49

Niño Pepperoni Pizza

$5.49

Niño Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Niño Cheese Sticks

$5.49

Niño Chicken Nuggets

$5.49

Niño Corn Dog

$5.49

Niño Hamburger

$5.49

Niño Cheese Nachos

$5.49

Niño Cheese Quesadilla

$5.49

Niño Enchilada w/Rice & Beans

$5.49

Niño Burrito w/Rice & Beans

$5.49

Niño Tamale w/Rice & Beans

$5.49

Niño Taco w/Rice & Beans

$5.49

Lunch specials

Chicken fajita

$13.00

Tender strips of marinated chicken breast. Sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, lick de gallo, rice and beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steak fajita

$14.00

Tender strips of marinated beef steak sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, lick de gallo, rice and beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Shrimp fajita

$14.00

Tender strips of marinated shrimp sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, lick de gallo, rice and beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Combo fajita

$15.00

Tender strips of marinated beef steak, chicken breast, and shrimp sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, lick de gallo, rice and beans. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Chimichanga

$11.00

A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp and deep fried to golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and pick de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Taco salad

$10.00

A Crisy flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef or chicken topped with cheese and tomatoes, Your choice of sour cream or guacamole.

Shrimp taco salad

$11.00

A crispy flour tortilla with seasoned shrimp, melted cheese and sauteed vegetables. Topped with tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajita taco salad

$11.00

A crispy flour tortilla with your choice of marinated fajita beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, Tomatoes, sour cream or guacamole,

Chef salad

$11.00

Griller chicken, beef or shrimp served on a bed of lettuce. Topped with tomatoes, guacamole Sour cream and cheese

Puffy tacos

$10.00

A puffy taco with your choice of chicken or beef with all the trimmings. Served with rice & beans

Tamales

$10.00

2 tamales served with rice and beans

Happy plate

$10.00+

Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled shrimp served over a bed of rice

Quesadillas

$10.00

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and you choice of ground beef or chicken. Served With Lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.