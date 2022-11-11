- Home
- Washington
- Sandwiches
- La Jambe Union Market - Union Market
La Jambe Union Market Union Market
16 Reviews
1309 5th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sparkling Wine
Pet Nat L'Instant Bulle Famille Fabre 2020
Previously $56 Dry and tingling, slightly salty. It tastes like the home-pickled lemon peel with that wonderful edge of bitterness and tang and citrus oils, but tempered a little by the saltiness and pickling. Very refreshing. Languedoc Roussillon | Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Viognier
Sparkling rose Chateau Martinolles
Previously $56 A really lively palate with intense small bubbles that fill the mouth straight away and leaves a lovely vibrant taste on the tongue. It has precise and linear acidity with strawberry and raspberry flavours and a biscuity autolytic note. Languedoc Roussillon | Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, Pinot Noir
Champagne Brut R. Dumont & Fils
Previously $79 Classic crispness, rich, ripe and apple core flavors Champagne | Pinot Noir, Chardonnay
Rose Wine
White Wine
Chardonnay Le Chai duchet 2016
Previously $42 The delicious wines of the Macon-Villages appellation offer a great value alternative to the classic Pouilly-Fuisse appellation wines. Similar soil and climate to Pouilly and just a stones throw from the region, Le Chai Duchet offers so much. This is a refined, yet intense wine with aromas of white peach, dried honey and white chocolate that are beautifully entwined with the oak. The palate is rounded on the entry with fresh lime, apricot.
Le Ballon Blanc Viognier 2018
Previously $42 A fresh and crisp style with notes of stone fruit and white flowers. Languedoc | Viognier
Sancerre Domaine Raffaitin-Planchon 2019
Previously $69 A fruit forward style of Sancerre with delightful melon, apple and citrus flavors. The finish has a touch of minerality and a nice vivacious acidity to keep the whole thing perfectly balanced. Loire Valley_ Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc Coteaux du Giennois Langlois
Fresh, lively, crisp and dry. Notes of citrus fruits, fresh grass and a delicate mineral finish. Loire Valley | Sauvignon Blanc
Red Wine
Saumur Domaine du Pas Saint Martin La Pierre Frite 2018
Previously $40 Smooth light red with notes of bright red fruit and floral flavors. Loire Valley | Cabernet Franc
Pinot Noir Bourgogne Prosper Maufoux 2020
Previously $60 Surprisingly opulent with explosive aromas of fresh fruits like raspberry, black currant and red berry. Perfect balance between freshness and fruitiness. Burgundy | Pinot Noir
Bordeaux Superieur Chateau de Cazenove 2010
Previously $56. Full bodied with a lush and elegant mouth feel. Tastes of black cherries with a silky finish. Bordeaux | Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon
Saint Emilion Grand Cru 2002 Domaine Chante Alouette Cormeil
Medium bodied with notes of cherry and black current. Very smooth and elegant finish. Bordeaux | Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc
Fortified Wine
Sandwiches
Alpine Grilled Cheese
Raclette, gruyere, house made tomato jam and arugula on brioche
Green Mountain Grilled Cheese
Vermont cheddar, fig jam, apple and Jambon de Paris on brioche
Kids Grilled Cheese
Cheddar on Brioche
Le Cremeux
Brillat Savarin triple cream, Jambon de Paris, Blood orange jam and mixed greens on a Baguette
Le Caractere
Speck, blue cheese, fig jam, apple and mixed greens on a Baguette
Quiche Lorraine
Quiche Roasted vegetables and Feta
Cheese
Alp Blossom
Coated in herbs and flowers including cornflower, lavender, marjoram, lovage, and chervil. With flavors of Biscoff cookies, savory herbs, and rose petals, you’ll be glad to give in to this cheese. Alp Blossom is reminiscent of Gruyère: nutty, a bit beefy, and with savory hits from the rind—but its herbaceous smell and pastoral sweetness are all its own.
Bleu d'Auvergne
A funky & earthy blue cow’s milk cheese. From the high altitudes of the Midi-Pyrenees, Bleu d’Auvergne is entirely edible, rind included, and maintains a texture between creamy and crumbly. It presents earthy, grassy, herbal notes, indicative of the cows’ diet.
Brebirousse
An ooey-gooey wonder sure to please any crowd, with a creamy paste that threatens to run free of its annatto-tinged rind. Luscious and silky enough for brie-lovers, sheepy and full-flavored enough for the most adventurous palate, its bright orange rind refuses to be ignored, but its delicate sweetness balances the buttery intensity with aplomb. Made in Lyon, France, of pure pasteurized sheep milk. Brebirousse (literally: red sheep) is everything we could want in a cheese: savory, creamy, nutty and complex.
Brillat Savarin
A soft cow’s milk cheese made near Paris. Buttery and nutty, creamy and dense - with a 75% fat content due to the addition of heavy cream to the whole milk. This triple-cream cheese has notes of mushrooms, nuts, and truffles.
Camembert
Northwest France’s salt-sprayed pastures keep the distinctive Normande dairy cows happy, producing very rich milk. The high butterfat lends a mild buttery, fruity, and creamy flavor.
Challerhocker
Raw cow swiss cheese. Translating to ''sitting in the cellar'', Challerhocker is washed in wine and spices and then aged for a minimum of 10 months, providing a remarkable depth of flavor. Firm yet creamy, perfect on cheese boards, it also is a wonderful melter and is great for an extra exciting grilled cheese or as a way to liven up your fondue.
Comte
The cattle in this steep region between the Vosges and Jura mountains get fat from lush green pastures. Sweet, nutty, and superior melting capabilities make this cheese chef-friendly.
Delice de Bourgogne
A classic triple crème from Burgundy, made by blending full-fat cow's milk with crème fraîche to create an incredibly rich flavor and a smooth, melt-in-the-mouth texture. The mushroomy aroma of the thin rind adds a playful contrast to the rich, creamy, buttery and tangy notes.
Gouda L'amuse signature
A 2 year aged renowned Gouda Unlike other goudas, this cheese is never matured in cooler temperatures, allowing it to develop fuller flavors. The aroma shows roasted notes of hazelnut and caramel. It is creamy with slightly salty, nutty notes and a very deep, complex, long finish.
Grayson
A local washed rind cow’s milk cheese. The texture is supple and fudgy, becoming silky as it warms; the rich, beefy paste is slightly sweet, with grassy, nutty notes and a solid earthy undertone.
Kunik (9oz wheel)
Kunik is a unique and voluptuous triple crème cheese only made in Thurman, New York in the Warrensburg area. It is a white mold-ripened wheel made from goat’s milk and Jersey cow cream. The blend makes Kunik far richer and more flavorful than a brie-type cheese yet more subtle and sumptuous than similarly ripened goat cheeses
Manchego reserve 14 months
Fully aged cheese smeared with olive oil during the process. It has holes throughout the paste with a mild, slightly briny, nutty flavor. There is a peppery bite to cheeses that have reached a great age.
Mimolette aged
A hard and nutty cow’s milk cheese Created at the request of Louis XIV, who was looking for a native French product to replace the popular Dutch Edam cheese. It’s seasoned with annatto to give it a distinct sweet and nutty flavor and bright orange color. This one is aged 24 months
Morbier
A semi- hard nutty cow’s milk cheese A great melting cheese from high in the Alps, Morbier is traditionally made from both the milk gathered in the morning and the milk gathered in the evening. The evening cheese was protected from dirt and insects by placing a layer of spruce ash on top of it. The milk from the net morning’s milking is then placed on top, producing the striking horizontal line directly through the middle of the cheese.
Neal's Yard Dairy Montgomery's Cheddar
A raw cheddar with 12 months of aging An authentic cheddar of cow's milk hand-formed into hulking 60 pound cylinders by James Montgomery in Somerset, England. Each cheese is wrapped with linen and rubbed with lard before cellaring. It has a nutty meatiness described by our British colleagues as ''reminiscent of the caramelised edge of a Sunday roast.''
Ossau Iraty
A semi-hard earthy sheep’s milk cheese Near the border with Spain, Ossau-Iraty is made from the milk of the local Manech ewes and has herbaceous, fruity and nutty flavors. The Basque region is home to strong and long-standing cheese-making traditions that both France and Spain share.
Parmigiano Reggiano
Parmesan must be produced from cows grazing on fresh grass and hay. True Parmesan like this one, has a hard, gritty texture and is fruity and nutty in taste. Use grated over pastas, in soups, and in risottos. It is also eaten on its own - try topping with honey!
Raclette
Most famous for the Swiss dish (of the same name) where the cheese is melted and scraped onto diner’s plates over small potatoes, cornichons, pickled onions, and charcuterie. Try it also in our Grilled Cheese!
Roquefort Papillon
Raw blue sheep's milk. One of the most beloved blue cheese in the world. Addictively salty, sweet and complex. Briny, ocean-y notes are present and a blue piquancy floats up through the nostrils.
Tomme de savoie
Semi soft cheese produced in the Savoie region. Complex and intensely earthy. Rinds are natural with a cellar-like aroma.
Truffle Moliterno
Moliterno sheep’s milk cheese is injected with earthy black truffles during the aging period. These injections create gorgeous black veining throughout the paste and the rich flavor flows through the body of the cheese.
Vacherousse D'Argental
a soft and creamy cow’s milk cheese. The rind is washed with salt water and then aged for 3 weeks. This mildly flavored washed rind cheese is a crowd pleaser.
Charcuterie
Bresaola
air-dried, salted beef that has been aged two or three months until it becomes hard and turns a dark red, almost purple color. It is made from top round, and is lean and tender, with a sweet, musty smell.
Chorizo Iberico
Dry cured sausage made from 100% acorn-fed Ibérico pork. Iberico pigs are naturally raised without antibiotics or hormones. This Ibérico chorizo has an exquisite aroma with a rich and intense flavor.
Coppa
Also known as capicola, this traditional salumi is made from whole meat cuts and has a deep red color from seasoning with peppers and paprika.
Finocchiona
Traditional Italian salami with garlic, black pepper & fennel. Named after its main flavor component (fennel), this is one of Tuscany’s oldest and most loved pork products.
Foie gras entier terrine
Terrine, the preparation, is the purest experience of foie gras, since the whole raw liver is packed into a terrine mold and cooked at low temperature in a water bath. One of the most prestigious French delicacy.
Jambon de Paris
Delicately spiced and slowly cooked in its own juices, then wrapped in its skin. The result is a refined taste and a low sodium content.
Jamon Serrano 18 months
The finest white Duroc pork buried in sea salt, then dry-cured in mountain-air conditions. Result in a deep, nutty flavor. Serrano's are aged on average 6 to 18 months, 18 months being the most prestigious
Lomo
Lomo—which means “loin” in Spanish—is the finest of Spanish cured meats. Each loin is seasoned with smoky paprika from Spain and fresh garlic, then hung to cure for three months.
Mortadella
Not to confuse it with Bologna, Mortadella is a large Italian sausage made of finely ground, heat-cured pork. It is flavored with spices, including whole or ground black pepper, myrtle berries, and pistachios.
Pepperettes
Small salamis made out of premium quality pork, with natural casings and smoked over hickory and apple woods Perfect for snacks, travel, pocket meat, and little gifts to say, "I love you... and you love meat."
Prosciutto di Parma 24 months
Produced since Roman times and world renowned for its delicate and sweet flavor. Produced from the hind legs of specially selected heritage breed pigs and aged up to 24 months for the most prestigious Prosciuttos. A slightly nutty flavor comes from the Parmigiano Reggiano whey fed to the pigs.
Rosette de Lyon
A country-style salami named for its rose-colored appearance. Made with select cuts of pork—coarsely chopped—then fresh garlic and white peppercorns are added, and slow-aged 25 days for a sweet, mellow flavor.
Salametto
La Jambe's favorite. A coarse ground, garlic-scented salami with rich color and flavor. Similar to Brie cheese, the skin of this artisan salami is sprayed with an edible protective white mold.
Speck
A distinctive cured ham, gently smoked over several months to compliment the meat’s natural flavors.
Pre set Cheese and Charcuterie package
Cheese & Charcuterie for 2p
Chef's choice of cheese and charcuterie for 2. Does not come with any accompaniments
Cheese & Charcuterie for 4p
Chef's choice of cheese and charcuterie for 4 Does not come with any accompaniments
Cheese for 2p
Chef's choice of just cheese for 2 Does not come with any accompaniments
Cheese for 4p
Chef's choice of just cheese for 4 Does not come with any accompaniments
Accompaniment
Baguette
Fresh baked daily. Limited availability
Beurre de Baratte Rodolphe Meunier
Handcrafted with traditional French methods, this butter is a creamy delicacy not to be missed
Crackers Farmhouse
Sourdough Toast Pecan Cranberry
Local Baltimore small business
Brazilian Wildflower Honey
AR Hot Honey
Locally made in Virginia
Goat's milk Caramel Fat Toad Farm
Les folies fromages jam
La Trinquelinette French Blood orange jam
French whole grain Dijon mustard
Cornichons 3 little pigs
Grand Dill Pickles
Artisanally brined and hand-packed in the farm-rich region of Eastern Pennsylvania, every jar of Crisp & Co. starts with sourcing local, fresh ingredients right from the farm.
Spicy Dilly Beans
Cheese Board & Chalk
Apéritif (Cocktail Hour the French Way: A Recipe Book)
JAMES BEARD AWARD FINALIST • NAMED ONE OF THE BEST COOKBOOKS OF THE YEAR BY FOOD NETWORK Grab a light drink and a bite, and enjoy cocktail hour, the French way.
Beautiful Platters and Delicious Boards
Whether it is a gorgeous assortment of cheeses for a formal dinner party, or a simple afternoon nibble of nuts and sliced fruit, offering up anything on a serving board instantly elevates the moment. With Beautiful Platters & Delicious Boards a delicious serving board is within reach no matter the time of day with recipes for homemade crackers and breads to preserves, dips, spreads, pickles, condiments, and more. Learn how to create contrasts of flavor and texture to assemble memorable assortments. Thanks to detailed tips, easy-to-follow recipes, gorgeous photographs, and expert advice you’ll be able to craft an array of serving boards sure to satisfy all tastes and budgets.
Tea towel "Rooster" PRINTED WILD
Previously $22. PRINTED WILD is a DC based brand created by a French friend of ours, the artist Eva Calonder. Pattern screen printed with eco-friendly water-based ink Made from pure ring spun cotton. Lint-free and machine washable Approximatively 22" x 36" (55 cm x 83 cm)
Tea towel "DC Flag" PRINTED WILD
Previously $22. PRINTED WILD is a DC based brand created by a French friend of ours, the artist Eva Calonder. Pattern screen printed with eco-friendly water-based ink Made from pure ring spun cotton. Lint-free and machine washable Approximatively 22" x 36" (55 cm x 83 cm)
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Cheese and Charcuterie Deli And wine bar!
1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002