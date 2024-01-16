La Jefa Empanadas
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our food offers a culinary journey like no other, blending exquisite flavors with an unparalleled atmosphere. Take a journey with us to Latin roots and indulge in our innovative dishes crafted from plant based ingredients, infused with bold spices and contemporary twists. Whether you're here for a romantic evening, a lively gathering with friends or family, or just grabbing a quick bite, our food and atmosphere promise an unforgettable dining experience that tantalizes the senses and leaves a lasting impression.
Location
1990 Perkerson Road Southwest, Ste 2, Atlanta, GA 30310
