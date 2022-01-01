LA JOYA Fresh Mexican Simsbury

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Baja Fish
Fried Chicken
Carne Asada

Snacks

House Picante

$4.00

Guacamole

$12.00

jalapeno, tomato, cilantro, lime, red onion, cotija, pepitas

Chile Con Queso

$9.00

fire roasted chiles, salsa fresca, chipotle

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Snapper Ceviche

$15.00Out of stock

Jalapeno,mango,avocado,tomato,red onion,lime,cilantro,plantain fingers

Shishito Toreadors

$10.00

garlic, shallot, soy, white wine, lime, sea salt

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Roasted Poblano Corn Clam Chowder

$12.00

Salads

La Joya Ensalada

$12.00

Tijuana Caesar

$11.00

Tacos & Tamales

Apple & Chicken Taco

$6.00

Baja Fish

$5.00

Modelo beer battered,avocado tomatillo salsa,chipotle aioli,escabeche slaw

Beef & Chorizo Tamale

$8.00

Diablo cream,mexican crema,salsa fresca

Blackened Snapper Fish Taco

$5.00

sweet cabbage, jalapeno tartar sauce, mango habanero salsa

Carne Asada

$6.00

cucumber, onion, cilantro, crema, avocado tomatillo salsa, cotija, serrano

Duck Carnitas

$6.00

salsa verde, onion, cilantro, pickled veg, duck skin chicharron, lime

Fried Chicken

$5.00

maple aioli, bacon, sautéed kale

Lamb Adobo

$6.00

Suadero

$6.00

Sweet Chile Shrimp

$5.00

Mango Habanero salsa,sweet cabbage slaw,toasted almonds,jalapeno tartar

Quesadillas

************

Tinga Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Chile De Arbol Oaxaca Cheese Poblanos Caramelized Onions

Duck Carnitas Quesadilla

$16.00

Serrano Parsley Chimichurri Oaxaca Cheese Poblanos Caramelized Onions

Enchiladas

Cheese

Cheese

$12.00

Rice,beans,oaxaca cheese

Enchilada Duo

$17.00

Mushroom Enchilada

$15.00

Rice,beans,oaxaca cheese,ancho mole cream,mexican crema,avocado relish

Mole Verde Chicken Enchilada

$16.00

Fajitas

Skirt Steak

$25.00

red onion, poblano pepper, red pepper, grilled calabacitas, pico, Mexican crema, guacamole, Oaxaca cheese

Yucatan Chicken

$22.00

red onion, poblano pepper, red pepper, grilled calabacitas, pico, Mexican crema, guacamole, Oaxaca cheese

Cilantro Shrimp

$23.00

red onion, poblano pepper, red pepper, grilled calabacitas, pico, Mexican crema, guacamole, Oaxaca cheese

Veggie

$20.00

red onion, poblano pepper, red pepper, assorted mushrooms, green and yellow squash

Grilled Burritos

Cilantro Pesto Chicken

Cilantro Pesto Chicken

$18.00

Oaxaca cheese, onion, roasted corn, cilantro, black beans, green chile rice, diablo cream no modifications

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$20.00

Oaxaca cheese, onion, roasted corn, cilantro, black beans, green chile rice, tinga red chile sauce no modifications

Entrees

Apricot Chicken Chile Relleno

$18.00

Extras/Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

onions, cilantro, cotija cheese

Borracho Beans

$3.00

beer, onions, cilantro, pico

Green Chile Rice

$3.00

pico

Plantain Chips

$4.00

Kids

K Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Oaxaca cheese

K Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Yucatan chicken, Oaxaca cheese

K Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Ketchup

K Beef Taco

$4.00

Oaxaca cheese

K Chicken Taco

$3.50

Oaxaca cheese

Dessert

Churros

$8.00

Coffee Flan

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Margaritas

Take Home Classic Margarita

$12.00

Take Home Endless Summer Margarita

$12.00

Take Home Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Take Home Spicy Margarita

$12.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

834 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury, CT 06070

Directions

Gallery
LA JOYA Fresh Mexican image
LA JOYA Fresh Mexican image

