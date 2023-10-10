Dinner Menu

Appetizer

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Sautéed with sweet chili sauce

Haricots Verts

$9.00

Garlic chilli French green beans.

Triple Mushroom Spring Roll

$8.00

Caramelized Shiitake, cremini, white button, bean threads, plum sauce.

Chicken Sate

Chicken Sate

$9.00

Grilled marinated chicken tender with Thai herbs, turmeric and coconut milk, peanut sauce, cucumber relish.

Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

$14.00

Served with sweet chili sauce.

Kai Tod (Fried Chicken)

Kai Tod (Fried Chicken)

$12.00

Thai herbs marinated Hat Yai style deep fried chicken thigh, crispy shallot, Thai herbs jasmine rice powder tamarind sauce.

Goong Yang

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp served with Thai Chimichuri.

Steam Mussel Chili Jam

Steam Mussel Chili Jam

$12.00

Coconut lemon grass chili jam broth, cilantro, wonton chip.

Scallop Num Pla

Scallop Num Pla

$12.00

Scallop sashimi (raw), lime vinaigrette, mango, dry chili.

La Kang Dumpling

La Kang Dumpling

$12.00

Seasoned ground shrimp, chicken, crab meat, cilantro, sesame oil, and red bell pepper ginger soy reduction.

Kang Kang Shrimp

$14.00

Breaded Shrimp with Homemade chili Mayo sauce.

Grill Octopus

Grill Octopus

$15.00

Thai herb-marinated octopus served with Chimichuri.

La Kang Sampler

La Kang Sampler

$20.00

Triple mushroom roll, chicken sate, green papaya salad topped grilled shrimps.

No Utensil

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Soup

Tom Kha Chicken

$8.00

Coconut milk and Galangal broth, Mushroom, Tomatoes.

Tom Yum Shrimp

$8.00

Spicy and sour broth, Lemongrass, Mushroom, Cilantro, Tomatoes.

Salad

Thai Green Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, carrot, tofu, peanut sauce dressing.

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$15.00

Smoked shrimps, shredded green papaya, Mixed greens, Haricots verts, grape tomatoes, shredded carrot, peanut, cashew nut, chilli lime dressing.

Larb Tuna Salad

Larb Tuna Salad

$14.00

Tuna sashimi (raw), rice powder, mint, red onion.

Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Mixed greens, Mango, Mint, Red onion, Cashew Toasted coconut flakes, Spicy citrus dressing.

Skirt Steak Nam Tok

Skirt Steak Nam Tok

$14.00

Grilled skirt steak served with red onion, cilantro, dry chili, rice powder, tomato, mint, radish.

Noodlesbar

Softshell Crab Noodles Tom Yum

Softshell Crab Noodles Tom Yum

$22.00

Egg noodles coconut tom yum, mushroom, grape tomato, cilantro, chili jam.

Lobster Tom Yum

$30.00

Lobster tail, egg noodles, mushroom, red onion, grape tomato, cilantro, organic mix green.

Jab Kang Duck Confit with Duck Meat Noodles

$29.00

Garlic soysauce, egg noodle.

Sukhothai Pork Spare Ribs

Sukhothai Pork Spare Ribs

$17.00

Thin rice noodles, Thai style braised pork rib, minced pork, long bean, bean sprouts, peanut, and pork broth.

Short Ribs Khao Soi

Short Ribs Khao Soi

$27.00

Coconut braised short ribs, Chiang Mai style yellow curry, egg noodles, red onion, cilantro, top with crispy egg noodle.

Beef Noodles Soup

Beef Noodles Soup

$18.00

Vermicelli, braised beef, yu choy, asian broccoli, celery, bean sprouts, meatball and galangal pandan broth.

Ba Mii Pu

Ba Mii Pu

$21.00

Handmade egg noodles, Thai style roasted Honey pork, crab meat, yu choy and scallion. SIDE BROTH.

Curry

Green Curry

$17.00

Fresh chilli paste, Thai basil, Thai eggplant, haricots verts, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$17.00

Dried chilli paste, Thai basil, Thai eggplant, haricots verts, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk. 17

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$17.00

Potatoes, pearl onion, pineapple, peanut, coconut milk, crispy shallots.

Pan Fried Rice & Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$17.00

Pad See Aew

$17.00
Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$17.00
Pad Cashew Nut

Pad Cashew Nut

$17.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Seafood lovers

Ground shrimp and scallop Panang

Ground shrimp and scallop Panang

$26.00

Grounded shrimp, scallop, bell pepper, haricot vert served with rice.

Brozino Pla Tod Tamarind

$35.00

Sweet chili tamarind, haricot vert, red bell pepper served with rice.

Panseared Salmon Pineapple Rice

$24.00

Pineapple, onion, scallion, tomato, crispy shallot, cashew nut, egg.

Sriracha Seafood Fried Rice

Sriracha Seafood Fried Rice

$25.00

Napa, red bell pepper, onion, scallion, carrot.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$28.00

Egg, Onion, Scallion, grape tomatoes, served with Thai Chimichuri.

Pad Thai Lobster

$32.00

Thin rice noodles, Egg, Peanut, Bean sprouts, Red onion, Scallion.

Pad Cha Seafood

Pad Cha Seafood

$25.00

Rhizome, green pepper corn, onion, scallion, bell pepper served with rice.

Softshell Crab Basil

$21.00

Onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, basil, wild mushroom served with rice.

Softshell Crab Curry

Softshell Crab Curry

$24.00

Yellow curry, kafir lime leave, broccoli rabe served with rice.

Garlic Shrimp with Butter Fried Rice

$22.00

Butter fried rice, crispy garlic shrimp with tamarind sauce.

Panseared Scallop with Green Curry

$27.00

Cauliflower, red bell pepper, haricot vert, basil, eggplant served with rice.

Signature

Pad Krapow Ground Chicken

Pad Krapow Ground Chicken

$21.00

Grounded chicken, chili, basil, garlic served with rice.

La Kang Duck Leg Signature

$24.00

Red curry, basil, bell pepper, haricot verts, pineapple, served with rice.

Braised beef Mussaman Curry

Braised beef Mussaman Curry

$22.00

Potatoes, pearl onion, pineapple, peanut, coconut milk, crispy shallots, corn served with rice.

Som Tum Kai Tod

$20.00

Smoked shrimps green papaya salad, fried chicken.

Skirt Steak Basil

$26.00

Onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, basil, wild mushroom served with rice.

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$22.00

Mango fried rice, peanut sweet chili sauce.

Short Ribs PrikKhing

Short Ribs PrikKhing

$28.00

Vegetarian

Pad Thai Veggie

$17.00

Drunken Noodles Eggplant

$17.00

Bangkok Fried Rice with Mix veggie, egg

$17.00

Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Pad Ginger

$17.00

Green Curry Veggie

$17.00

Red Curry Tofu

$17.00

Tofu Rad Prik

$17.00

Vegan & Gluten Free

Poor Man Noodles

$16.00

Poor Boy Fried Rice

$16.00

Steam Tofu Cauliflower Curry

$16.00

Drink

Thai iced tea

Thai iced tea

$4.00

Thai iced coffee

$4.00

Sparkling water

$4.00

Hot tea

$2.50

Juice

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Dessert

Coconut Icecream

$6.00

online Grab

Appetizer

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Sautéed with sweet chili sauce

Haricots Verts

$9.00

Garlic chilli French green beans.

Triple Mushroom Spring Roll

$8.00

Caramelized Shiitake, cremini, white button, bean threads, plum sauce.

Chicken Sate

Chicken Sate

$9.00

Grilled marinated chicken tender with Thai herbs, turmeric and coconut milk, peanut sauce, cucumber relish.

Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

$14.00

Served with sweet chili sauce.

Kai Tod (Fried Chicken)

Kai Tod (Fried Chicken)

$12.00

Thai herbs marinated Hat Yai style deep fried chicken thigh, crispy shallot, Thai herbs jasmine rice powder tamarind sauce.

Goong Yang

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp served with Thai Chimichuri.

Steam Mussel Chili Jam

Steam Mussel Chili Jam

$12.00

Coconut lemon grass chili jam broth, cilantro, wonton chip.

Scallop Num Pla

Scallop Num Pla

$12.00

Scallop sashimi (raw), lime vinaigrette, mango, dry chili.

La Kang Dumpling

La Kang Dumpling

$12.00

Seasoned ground shrimp, chicken, crab meat, cilantro, sesame oil, and red bell pepper ginger soy reduction.

Kang Kang Shrimp

$14.00

Breaded Shrimp with Homemade chili Mayo sauce.

Grill Octopus

Grill Octopus

$15.00

Thai herb-marinated octopus served with Chimichuri.

La Kang Sampler

La Kang Sampler

$20.00

Triple mushroom roll, chicken sate, green papaya salad topped grilled shrimps.

No Utensil

Soup

Tom Kha Chicken

$8.00

Coconut milk and Galangal broth, Mushroom, Tomatoes.

Tom Yum Shrimp

$8.00

Spicy and sour broth, Lemongrass, Mushroom, Cilantro, Tomatoes.

Salad

Thai Green Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, carrot, tofu, peanut sauce dressing.

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$15.00

Smoked shrimps, shredded green papaya, Mixed greens, Haricots verts, grape tomatoes, shredded carrot, peanut, cashew nut, chilli lime dressing.

Larb Tuna Salad

Larb Tuna Salad

$14.00

Tuna sashimi (raw), rice powder, mint, red onion.

Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Mixed greens, Mango, Mint, Red onion, Cashew Toasted coconut flakes, Spicy citrus dressing.

Skirt Steak Nam Tok

Skirt Steak Nam Tok

$14.00

Grilled skirt steak served with red onion, cilantro, dry chili, rice powder, tomato, mint, radish.

Noodlesbar

Softshell Crab Noodles Tom Yum

Softshell Crab Noodles Tom Yum

$22.00

Egg noodles coconut tom yum, mushroom, grape tomato, cilantro, chili jam.

Lobster Tom Yum

$30.00

Lobster tail, egg noodles, mushroom, red onion, grape tomato, cilantro, organic mix green.

Jab Kang Duck Confit with Duck Meat Noodles

$29.00

Garlic soysauce, egg noodle.

Sukhothai Pork Spare Ribs

Sukhothai Pork Spare Ribs

$17.00

Thin rice noodles, Thai style braised pork rib, minced pork, long bean, bean sprouts, peanut, and pork broth.

Short Ribs Khao Soi

Short Ribs Khao Soi

$27.00

Coconut braised short ribs, Chiang Mai style yellow curry, egg noodles, red onion, cilantro, top with crispy egg noodle.

Beef Noodles Soup

Beef Noodles Soup

$18.00

Vermicelli, braised beef, yu choy, asian broccoli, celery, bean sprouts, meatball and galangal pandan broth.

Ba Mii Pu

Ba Mii Pu

$21.00

Handmade egg noodles, Thai style roasted Honey pork, crab meat, yu choy and scallion. SIDE BROTH.

Curry

Green Curry

$17.00

Fresh chilli paste, Thai basil, Thai eggplant, haricots verts, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$17.00

Dried chilli paste, Thai basil, Thai eggplant, haricots verts, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk. 17

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$17.00

Potatoes, pearl onion, pineapple, peanut, coconut milk, crispy shallots.

Pan Fried Rice & Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$17.00

Pad See Aew

$17.00
Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$17.00
Pad Cashew Nut

Pad Cashew Nut

$17.00

Seafood lovers

Ground shrimp and scallop Panang

Ground shrimp and scallop Panang

$26.00

Grounded shrimp, scallop, bell pepper, haricot vert served with rice.

Brozino Pla Tod Tamarind

$35.00

Sweet chili tamarind, haricot vert, red bell pepper served with rice.

Panseared Salmon Pineapple Rice

$24.00

Pineapple, onion, scallion, tomato, crispy shallot, cashew nut, egg.

Sriracha Seafood Fried Rice

Sriracha Seafood Fried Rice

$25.00

Napa, red bell pepper, onion, scallion, carrot.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$28.00

Egg, Onion, Scallion, grape tomatoes, served with Thai Chimichuri.

Pad Thai Lobster

$32.00

Thin rice noodles, Egg, Peanut, Bean sprouts, Red onion, Scallion.

Pad Cha Seafood

Pad Cha Seafood

$25.00

Rhizome, green pepper corn, onion, scallion, bell pepper served with rice.

Softshell Crab Basil

$21.00

Onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, basil, wild mushroom served with rice.

Softshell Crab Curry

Softshell Crab Curry

$24.00

Yellow curry, kafir lime leave, broccoli rabe served with rice.

Garlic Shrimp with Butter Fried Rice

$22.00

Butter fried rice, crispy garlic shrimp with tamarind sauce.

Panseared Scallop with Green Curry

$27.00

Cauliflower, red bell pepper, haricot vert, basil, eggplant served with rice.

Signature

Pad Krapow Ground Chicken

Pad Krapow Ground Chicken

$21.00

Grounded chicken, chili, basil, garlic served with rice.

La Kang Duck Leg Signature

$24.00

Red curry, basil, bell pepper, haricot verts, pineapple, served with rice.

Braised beef Mussaman Curry

Braised beef Mussaman Curry

$22.00

Potatoes, pearl onion, pineapple, peanut, coconut milk, crispy shallots, corn served with rice.

Som Tum Kai Tod

$20.00

Smoked shrimps green papaya salad, fried chicken.

Skirt Steak Basil

$26.00

Onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, basil, wild mushroom served with rice.

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$22.00

Mango fried rice, peanut sweet chili sauce.

Short Ribs PrikKhing

Short Ribs PrikKhing

$28.00

Vegetarian

Pad Thai Veggie

$17.00

Drunken Noodles Eggplant

$17.00

Bangkok Fried Rice with Mix veggie, egg

$17.00

Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Pad Ginger

$17.00

Green Curry Veggie

$17.00

Red Curry Tofu

$17.00

Tofu Rad Prik

$17.00

Vegan & Gluten Free

Poor Man Noodles

$16.00

Poor Boy Fried Rice

$16.00

Steam Tofu Cauliflower Curry

$16.00

Drink

Thai iced tea

Thai iced tea

$4.00

Thai iced coffee

$4.00

Sparkling water

$4.00

Hot tea

$2.50

Juice

$4.00

Soda

$2.00