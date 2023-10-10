- Home
- /
- Hellertown
- /
- La Kang Thai Noodle Bar - 620 Main St
La Kang Thai Noodle Bar 620 Main St
No reviews yet
620 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Appetizer
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Sautéed with sweet chili sauce
Haricots Verts
Garlic chilli French green beans.
Triple Mushroom Spring Roll
Caramelized Shiitake, cremini, white button, bean threads, plum sauce.
Chicken Sate
Grilled marinated chicken tender with Thai herbs, turmeric and coconut milk, peanut sauce, cucumber relish.
Pork Spare Ribs
Served with sweet chili sauce.
Kai Tod (Fried Chicken)
Thai herbs marinated Hat Yai style deep fried chicken thigh, crispy shallot, Thai herbs jasmine rice powder tamarind sauce.
Goong Yang
Grilled Shrimp served with Thai Chimichuri.
Steam Mussel Chili Jam
Coconut lemon grass chili jam broth, cilantro, wonton chip.
Scallop Num Pla
Scallop sashimi (raw), lime vinaigrette, mango, dry chili.
La Kang Dumpling
Seasoned ground shrimp, chicken, crab meat, cilantro, sesame oil, and red bell pepper ginger soy reduction.
Kang Kang Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp with Homemade chili Mayo sauce.
Grill Octopus
Thai herb-marinated octopus served with Chimichuri.
La Kang Sampler
Triple mushroom roll, chicken sate, green papaya salad topped grilled shrimps.
No Utensil
Jasmine Rice
Soup
Salad
Thai Green Salad
Mixed greens, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, carrot, tofu, peanut sauce dressing.
Green Papaya Salad
Smoked shrimps, shredded green papaya, Mixed greens, Haricots verts, grape tomatoes, shredded carrot, peanut, cashew nut, chilli lime dressing.
Larb Tuna Salad
Tuna sashimi (raw), rice powder, mint, red onion.
Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad
Grilled Shrimp, Mixed greens, Mango, Mint, Red onion, Cashew Toasted coconut flakes, Spicy citrus dressing.
Skirt Steak Nam Tok
Grilled skirt steak served with red onion, cilantro, dry chili, rice powder, tomato, mint, radish.
Noodlesbar
Softshell Crab Noodles Tom Yum
Egg noodles coconut tom yum, mushroom, grape tomato, cilantro, chili jam.
Lobster Tom Yum
Lobster tail, egg noodles, mushroom, red onion, grape tomato, cilantro, organic mix green.
Jab Kang Duck Confit with Duck Meat Noodles
Garlic soysauce, egg noodle.
Sukhothai Pork Spare Ribs
Thin rice noodles, Thai style braised pork rib, minced pork, long bean, bean sprouts, peanut, and pork broth.
Short Ribs Khao Soi
Coconut braised short ribs, Chiang Mai style yellow curry, egg noodles, red onion, cilantro, top with crispy egg noodle.
Beef Noodles Soup
Vermicelli, braised beef, yu choy, asian broccoli, celery, bean sprouts, meatball and galangal pandan broth.
Ba Mii Pu
Handmade egg noodles, Thai style roasted Honey pork, crab meat, yu choy and scallion. SIDE BROTH.
Curry
Green Curry
Fresh chilli paste, Thai basil, Thai eggplant, haricots verts, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk.
Red Curry
Dried chilli paste, Thai basil, Thai eggplant, haricots verts, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk. 17
Massaman Curry
Potatoes, pearl onion, pineapple, peanut, coconut milk, crispy shallots.
Pan Fried Rice & Noodles
Seafood lovers
Ground shrimp and scallop Panang
Grounded shrimp, scallop, bell pepper, haricot vert served with rice.
Brozino Pla Tod Tamarind
Sweet chili tamarind, haricot vert, red bell pepper served with rice.
Panseared Salmon Pineapple Rice
Pineapple, onion, scallion, tomato, crispy shallot, cashew nut, egg.
Sriracha Seafood Fried Rice
Napa, red bell pepper, onion, scallion, carrot.
Crab Fried Rice
Egg, Onion, Scallion, grape tomatoes, served with Thai Chimichuri.
Pad Thai Lobster
Thin rice noodles, Egg, Peanut, Bean sprouts, Red onion, Scallion.
Pad Cha Seafood
Rhizome, green pepper corn, onion, scallion, bell pepper served with rice.
Softshell Crab Basil
Onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, basil, wild mushroom served with rice.
Softshell Crab Curry
Yellow curry, kafir lime leave, broccoli rabe served with rice.
Garlic Shrimp with Butter Fried Rice
Butter fried rice, crispy garlic shrimp with tamarind sauce.
Panseared Scallop with Green Curry
Cauliflower, red bell pepper, haricot vert, basil, eggplant served with rice.
Signature
Pad Krapow Ground Chicken
Grounded chicken, chili, basil, garlic served with rice.
La Kang Duck Leg Signature
Red curry, basil, bell pepper, haricot verts, pineapple, served with rice.
Braised beef Mussaman Curry
Potatoes, pearl onion, pineapple, peanut, coconut milk, crispy shallots, corn served with rice.
Som Tum Kai Tod
Smoked shrimps green papaya salad, fried chicken.
Skirt Steak Basil
Onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, basil, wild mushroom served with rice.
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
Mango fried rice, peanut sweet chili sauce.
Short Ribs PrikKhing
Vegetarian
Vegan & Gluten Free
Dessert
online Grab
Appetizer
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Sautéed with sweet chili sauce
Haricots Verts
Garlic chilli French green beans.
Triple Mushroom Spring Roll
Caramelized Shiitake, cremini, white button, bean threads, plum sauce.
Chicken Sate
Grilled marinated chicken tender with Thai herbs, turmeric and coconut milk, peanut sauce, cucumber relish.
Pork Spare Ribs
Served with sweet chili sauce.
Kai Tod (Fried Chicken)
Thai herbs marinated Hat Yai style deep fried chicken thigh, crispy shallot, Thai herbs jasmine rice powder tamarind sauce.
Goong Yang
Grilled Shrimp served with Thai Chimichuri.
Steam Mussel Chili Jam
Coconut lemon grass chili jam broth, cilantro, wonton chip.
Scallop Num Pla
Scallop sashimi (raw), lime vinaigrette, mango, dry chili.
La Kang Dumpling
Seasoned ground shrimp, chicken, crab meat, cilantro, sesame oil, and red bell pepper ginger soy reduction.
Kang Kang Shrimp
Breaded Shrimp with Homemade chili Mayo sauce.
Grill Octopus
Thai herb-marinated octopus served with Chimichuri.
La Kang Sampler
Triple mushroom roll, chicken sate, green papaya salad topped grilled shrimps.
No Utensil
Soup
Salad
Thai Green Salad
Mixed greens, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, carrot, tofu, peanut sauce dressing.
Green Papaya Salad
Smoked shrimps, shredded green papaya, Mixed greens, Haricots verts, grape tomatoes, shredded carrot, peanut, cashew nut, chilli lime dressing.
Larb Tuna Salad
Tuna sashimi (raw), rice powder, mint, red onion.
Grilled Shrimp Mango Salad
Grilled Shrimp, Mixed greens, Mango, Mint, Red onion, Cashew Toasted coconut flakes, Spicy citrus dressing.
Skirt Steak Nam Tok
Grilled skirt steak served with red onion, cilantro, dry chili, rice powder, tomato, mint, radish.
Noodlesbar
Softshell Crab Noodles Tom Yum
Egg noodles coconut tom yum, mushroom, grape tomato, cilantro, chili jam.
Lobster Tom Yum
Lobster tail, egg noodles, mushroom, red onion, grape tomato, cilantro, organic mix green.
Jab Kang Duck Confit with Duck Meat Noodles
Garlic soysauce, egg noodle.
Sukhothai Pork Spare Ribs
Thin rice noodles, Thai style braised pork rib, minced pork, long bean, bean sprouts, peanut, and pork broth.
Short Ribs Khao Soi
Coconut braised short ribs, Chiang Mai style yellow curry, egg noodles, red onion, cilantro, top with crispy egg noodle.
Beef Noodles Soup
Vermicelli, braised beef, yu choy, asian broccoli, celery, bean sprouts, meatball and galangal pandan broth.
Ba Mii Pu
Handmade egg noodles, Thai style roasted Honey pork, crab meat, yu choy and scallion. SIDE BROTH.
Curry
Green Curry
Fresh chilli paste, Thai basil, Thai eggplant, haricots verts, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk.
Red Curry
Dried chilli paste, Thai basil, Thai eggplant, haricots verts, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk. 17
Massaman Curry
Potatoes, pearl onion, pineapple, peanut, coconut milk, crispy shallots.
Pan Fried Rice & Noodles
Seafood lovers
Ground shrimp and scallop Panang
Grounded shrimp, scallop, bell pepper, haricot vert served with rice.
Brozino Pla Tod Tamarind
Sweet chili tamarind, haricot vert, red bell pepper served with rice.
Panseared Salmon Pineapple Rice
Pineapple, onion, scallion, tomato, crispy shallot, cashew nut, egg.
Sriracha Seafood Fried Rice
Napa, red bell pepper, onion, scallion, carrot.
Crab Fried Rice
Egg, Onion, Scallion, grape tomatoes, served with Thai Chimichuri.
Pad Thai Lobster
Thin rice noodles, Egg, Peanut, Bean sprouts, Red onion, Scallion.
Pad Cha Seafood
Rhizome, green pepper corn, onion, scallion, bell pepper served with rice.
Softshell Crab Basil
Onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, basil, wild mushroom served with rice.
Softshell Crab Curry
Yellow curry, kafir lime leave, broccoli rabe served with rice.
Garlic Shrimp with Butter Fried Rice
Butter fried rice, crispy garlic shrimp with tamarind sauce.
Panseared Scallop with Green Curry
Cauliflower, red bell pepper, haricot vert, basil, eggplant served with rice.
Signature
Pad Krapow Ground Chicken
Grounded chicken, chili, basil, garlic served with rice.
La Kang Duck Leg Signature
Red curry, basil, bell pepper, haricot verts, pineapple, served with rice.
Braised beef Mussaman Curry
Potatoes, pearl onion, pineapple, peanut, coconut milk, crispy shallots, corn served with rice.
Som Tum Kai Tod
Smoked shrimps green papaya salad, fried chicken.
Skirt Steak Basil
Onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, basil, wild mushroom served with rice.
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken
Mango fried rice, peanut sweet chili sauce.
Short Ribs PrikKhing
Vegetarian
Vegan & Gluten Free
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
620 Main St, Hellertown, PA 18055