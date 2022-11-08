- Home
- /
- North Bergen
- /
- La Kausa - 7815 Bergenline Ave
La Kausa 7815 Bergenline Ave
No reviews yet
7815 Bergenline Ave
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Entradas
Papa con tres cremas
Boiled peeled potato with the three traditional Peruvian creams
Papa a la huancaina
Peeled boiled potatoes with Huancaina sauce (Peruvian yellow pepper sauce not spicy )
Papa con crèma de rocoto
Peeled boiled potatoes with Peruvian rocoto sauce (rocoto pepper little spicy cream)
Papa con crema de ocopa
Peeled boiled potatowith Ocopa sauce (traditional huacatay herbs creampeanut sauce)
Carpaccio de salmon
Smoke salmon carpaccio cut With lemon cappers olive oil
Tamal con pollo
Peruvian chicken tamale
Tamal con cerdo
Peruvian pork tamale
Camarones al pil pil
Shrimp butter sautéed little spicy veggie sauce cilantro and garlic
Yucas con tres cremas
Fried yucca with three traditional Peruvian creams ( huancaina Rocoto ocopa)
Yucas ala huancaina
Fried yucca with traditional Peruvian yellow peppers cream
Yucas con crema de rocoto
Fried yucca with traditional Peruvian red cream (little spicy)
Yucas con crema de ocopa
Fried yucca with a Peruvian traditional huacatay herb peanut cream
Choclo peruano solo
Boiled peruvian corn
Choclo peruano con queso
Boiled Peruvian corn with white cheese
Causas
Causa con Atun
Cold Traditional Peruvian appetizer mashed potatoes made with Yellow pepper, lime with Tuna salad filling
Causa con pollo (with Chicken)
Cold Traditional Peruvian appetizer mashed potatoes made with Yellow pepper, lime with Chicken salad filling
Causa con vegetales
Peruvian coldappetizer layered mashedpotatoes yellow pepper and lime Filled with peas carrot celery mayonnaise
Causa con camarones y aguacate
Traditional Peruvian cold appetizer Layered mash potatoes, yellow pepper lime filled with shrimp Mayo peas carrots and avocado
Causa de atún con palta
Tradicional Peruvian cold appetizer layered mashed potatoes yellow pepper lime Filled with atún and avocado
Causa con pollo y palta
Cold Traditional Peruvian appetizer mashed potatoes made with Yellow pepper, lime with Chicken, Mayo, avocado, peas carrots
Ensaladas
Ensalada chilena
Peeled tomatoes white onions cilantro olive oil and touch of garlic
Mesculin tomate pepino remolacha
Mixed greens with tomatoes cucumbers and beets (dressing on the side(
Ensalada de jalea
Jalea salad, red onions lime tomatoes and cilantro
Ensalada rusa
Boiled diced potatoes beets peas carrots Mayonnaise and boiled eggs
Ensalada papa mayo
Boiled diced potatoes cilantro parsley mayonnaise
Apio solo
Clean fresh peeled celery
Ensalada palta
Red onions tomatoes cilantro lime marinated And avocado
Apio Palta
celery with avocado Dressing on the side
Lechuga tomate pepino remolacha
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber beets (dressing on the side)
Salsa criolla
Red onions cilantro lime Marinated
Salsa criolla con remolacha
Red onions cilantro lime and beets
Apio palta con remolacha
celery with avocado and beets (Dressing on the side)
Ensalada palta con lechuga
Lettuce tomatoes red onions cilantro lime and avocado Marinated
Ensalada mixta con palta
Mesculin lettuce tomatoes beets cucumbers And avocado
Ensalada chilena con palta
Peeled tomatoes with white onions Cilantro oil salt pepper and touch of garlic With avocado
Aguacates Rellenos
Aguacate relleno Con Pollo
Stuffed avocado with chicken paste
Aguacate relleno Con Atun
Tuna stuffer avocado
Aguacate relleno Con camarones
Avocado stuffed with shrimp
Aguacate relleno con pollo NO VEGETALES
Avocado stuffed with chicken paste (no vegetables)
Palta rellena con vegetales
Half avocado stuff with peas carrots celery and mayonnaise
Ceviches y mariscos fríos
Ceviche del Pacifico
3 Styles of seafood Ceviche Lime white onions red peppers Lemon tomato sauce red onions Lemon red onions and touch of garlic
Ceviche de mariscos
Traditional Peruvian Ceviche Lime red onions cilantro Calamari shrimp and scallops
Ceviche mixto
Traditional Peruvian ceviche Fish calamari shrimp scallops with lime cilantro and onions
Ceviche con camarones
Traditional Shrimp Ceviche with lime cilantro and onions
Ceviche con pescado
Traditional Peruvian Ceviche Diced fish marinated in lime cilantro and onions
Ceviche con Almejas
Raw clam ceviche Peruvian traditional preparation Served with sweet potato and Peruvian corn
Almejas a la chalaca
Raw clams on shell onions tomatoes cilantro lime and Peruvian corn
Almejas en salsa verde
Raw clams on shell with cilantro parsley lime and onions
Choros en salsa verde
Mussels onion cilantro parsley and lime
Choros ala chalaca
Mussels with lime Onions diced onion tomato cilantro and Peruvian corn
Leche de tigre con mariscos
Chopped calamari shrimps scallops with lime cilantro and onions
Leche de tigre con almejas
Chopped raw clams with lime cilantro and onions
Leche de tigre con camarones
Chopped shrimps with lime cilantro and onions
Leche de tigre mixta
Chopped fish calamari scallops shrimp lime cilantro onions
Leche de tigre con pescado
Chopped fish with lime cilantro and onions celery
Tiradito de pescado
Fish strips with yellow pepper sauce lime parsley and cilantro Served with sweet potatoes and Peruvian corn
Ceviche de pescado y camarones
Traditional Peruvian Ceviche Fish, shrimp, onions, cilantro
Leche de tigre pescado y camarones
Shrimp and fish leche de tigre
Sopas
Consome de Pollo
Chicken broth w/ egg & cilantro
Sopa de Almejas
Clams & mussels soup
Caldo de gallina
Hen soup with noodles boiled egg potato Cilantro and green onions
Sopa ala minuta
Beef soup with potatoes ,ángel hair And touch of evaporated milk
Sopa ala criolla
Beef soup with cooked egg and angel hair
Chupe de pescado
Fish soup with rice carrots peas egg potatoes and touch of evaporated milk
Chupe de camarones
Traditional Peruvian shrimp soup With rice , peas ,carrots,potatoes Egg and touch of evaporated milk
Chupe de mariscos
Tradicional Peruvian soup with calamari shrimp scallops clam mussels Rice carrots peas potatoes and touch of evaporated milk
Parihuela
Traditional Peruvian soup with fish calamari shrimps scallops mussels clam and crab
Sopa dieta de pollo
Chicken breast soup with celery, carrots, stream green beans, potatoes and angels hair
Cazuela de res
Brisket soup with carrots celery green beans Potato pumpkin top of cilantro
Sancocho de res
Brisket soup with celery carrots cole Green beans yuca Peruvian corn and top cilantro
Sopa del día
Soup of today
Beef ( carne de res)
Bistec ala plancha tapa de res
Top Round steak on flat grill Served with one choice
Bistec de ojo de costilla sin hueso
Grilled Rib eye steak served one side
Seco de Res
Traditional Peruvian stew cilantro based Served with rice and white beans Or two side options
Lomo Saltado
Beef stir fry onions tomatoes scallions Served with rice and French fries
Tallarines Saltados con carne
Stir fried beef with noodles celery tomatoes red peppers scallions onions
Milanesa de Carne
Beef milanese
Carne mechada
Beef boiled with vegetables carrots on it Then it made a beef sauce served with one side as your choice
Churrasco ala plancha
Skirt steak on the grill served with one side
Bistec a la chorrillana
Top round steak with red onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce on top Served one side
SIDE EXTRA ALO POBRE
Two fried eggs + fried onions+
SIDE EXTRA ALO POBRE KAUSA
French fries+ two fried eggs +sweet plantains
SIDE EXTRA HUEVOS FRITOS
Two fried eggs
Pollo ( chicken)
1/2 pollo a la brasa
1/2 portion of Peruvian style rotisserie chicken
Pollo al ajillo
Chicken breast boneless on the grill With garlic sauce cilantro and parsley
Un pollo a la brasa
Entire Peruvian style rotisserie chicken
Pollo al limon
Chicken breast flour eggs fried Then immersed in a lemon sauce served with one side
Piernas de pollo ala plancha.sin hueso
Grilled Two quarter leg boneless
Milanesa de pollo
Chicken milanese
Chicharron de pechuga de pollo
Fried chicken bites
Tallarines saltados con pollo
Stir fried chicken with noodles and vegetables
Pollo Saltado
Stir fried chicken
Aji de Gallina
creamed chicken shredded made with Peruvian yellow pepper served with rice and boiled potato or change for one side
Pechuga de pollo a la plancha
Grilled chicken breast
1/4 pollo a la brasa pecho
1/4 portion of Peruvian style rotisserie chicken (chicken breast)
1/4 pollo a la brasa pierna
1/4 portion of Peruvian style rotisserie chicken (chicken leg)
Pollo a la chorrillana
Chicken breast boneless at grill Red onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce served one side
Cerdo
Chuletas ala plancha
Grilled pork chops
Chuletas a la chorrillana
Two pork chops at grill Onions tomatoes scallions on top Wine touch of soy sauce Served one side
Milanesa de cerdo
Pork chops Milanese boneless Served one side
Chuletas saltadas
Pork chops boneless strips red onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce Served with French fries and rice
Tallarines saltados con chuletas
Pork chops strips boneless celery red pepper onions tomatoes scallions Wine touch of soy sauce mixed with linguine
Sudados
Pescado sudado a lo macho
Fish fillet boiled with fish broth with onions Tomatoes cilantro vegetable sauce touch of lime and medley seafood served with one side
Salmon sudado alo macho
Fillet of salmon boiled with fish broth onions tomatoes cilantro vegetable sauce touch of lime medley seafood served one side
Salmon sudado
Fillet of salmon boiled with onions tomatoes fish broth vegetables sauce touch of lime And cilantro served with one side
Pescado sudado
Fillet fish boiled with onions tomatoes Fish broth vegetables sauce touch of lime And cilantro Served with one side
Mariscos solo sudado
Medley seafood (calamari scallops and shrimps) boiled fish broth onions tomatoes cilantro vegetables sauce and touch of lime
Ala chorrillana
Pescado chorrillana a lo macho
Fried fish fillet with seafood medley onions tomatoes scallions wine and touch of soy sauce on top Served with one side
Pescado a la chorrillana
Fried fish fillet with onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce on top Served with one side
Salmon Ala chorrillana a lo macho
Salmon fillet on the grill with onions tomatoes scallions wine and touch of soy sauce on top served with one side
Salmon a la chorrillana
Salmon fillet on the grill with onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce Served with one side
Mariscos ala chorrillana
Medley seafood with onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce served one side
Pescado y mariscos fritos
Jalea
Fried seafood medley ( fish scallops calamari shrimp) served with yuca and onions salad
Chicharron de pescado
Fried fish bites served with yuca fried and onions and cilantro salad
Milanesa de pescado
Fish milanese
Camarones fritos
Fried shrimp
Calamares fritos
Fried calamari
Pescado Frito alo kausa
Fried swai filet
Pescado Frito especial
Fish fried in a beer batter and species
Pescado y mariscos con pasta
Tallarines saltados con mariscos
Stir fried seafood medley with noodles
Tallarines con camarones al pil pil
Noodles with shrimp cooked in a garlic wine sauce
Tallarines saltados con camarones
Stir fried shrimp with noodles
Tallarines saltados con pescado
Stir fried fish with noodles
Pescados y mariscos variados
Pescado al limon
Fish fillet flour eggs fried Immerse lemon sauce Served with on side
Pescado a lo macho
Fish filet fried or grilled with seafood creamy sauce calamari shrimp scallops Served with one side
Pescado a la margarita
Grilled fish with seafood cream on top Scallops shrimps calamari and clam Served with one side
Picante de mariscos
Seafood medley with yellow pepper cream Served with rice and boiled potato
Picante de camarones
Yellow pepper cream with shrimps Served with rice and boiled potato
Camarones a la piedra
Warm Shrimps with onions cilantro yellow pepper sauce touch of lime served with sweet potato and Peruvian corn
Pescado al ajillo
Grilled fish with garlic sauce and cilantro Served with one side
Salmon Al ajillo
Salmon fillet on the grill with garlic sauce cilantro and parsley on top Served with one side
Camarones saltados
Stir fried shrimp
Mariscos saltado
Stir fried seafood medley
Pescado saltado
Stir fried fish with onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce Served with rice and French fries
Pescado a la plancha
Grilled swai filet
Salmon ala plancha
Grilled Salmon
Camarones a la plancha
Grilled shrimps served with one side
Camarones al ajillo
Sautéed shrimps with garlic parsley cream Served one side
Arroces y Chaufas
Chaufa con carne (beef)
Tradicional Peruvian fried rice with beef, scrambled eggs, scallions, soy sauce ginger oil and sesame oil
Chaufa con Pollo
Tradicional Peruvian chicken fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and ginger oil
Chaufa con camarones
Traditional Peruvian shrimp fried rice with soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger oil, scallions and scrambled eggs
Chaufa con polio y carne
Traditional Peruvian chicken and beef fried rice with scallions, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and ginger oil
Chaufa con pollo carne y camarones
Traditional Peruvian beef chicken and shrimp fried rice with scallions, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and ginger oil
Chaufa con pescado
Traditional Peruvian fish fried rice with scallions, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and ginger oil
Chaufa con mariscos
Traditional Peruvian seafood fried rice with calamari, scallops, shrimp, scallions, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame and oil ginger oil
Chaufa mar y tierra
Chicken beef calamari shrimp scallops fried rice scallions scrambled eggs soy sauce sesame oil ginger oil
Arroz con camarones
Traditional Peruvian seafood rice paella style Shrimps red pepper peas cilantro
Arroz con mariscos
Traditional Peruvian seafood rice paella style Red peppers peas cilantro calamari scallops and shrimps
Chaufa con vegetales
Peruvian styled fried rice with celery, peas, carrots, red peppers, green beans, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and ginger oil
Chaufa carne y camarones
Tradicional Peruvian beef and shrimp fried rice scrambled eggs soy sauce sesame oil ginger oil scallions
Chaufa pollo y camarones
Peruvian style chicken and shrimp fried rice
Arroz chaufa con cerdo
Peruvian pork fried rice scrambled eggs soy sauce sesame oil ginger oil green onions
Bebidas
Sodas
Bebidas de la kausa
Chicha morada
Cafe negro
Cafe con leche
Cappuccino
Te o infusiones
Agua caliente
Te con leche
Jarra de chicha
1/2 Jarra de chicha
Chocolate caliente
We drink
Botella de agua
Jugo gloria
Cortado
Pelegrino grande
Soda dos litros
Espresso
Lunch Special
Ls Sopa del dia
Ls Sopa de almejas
Ls ensalada mixta pequeña
Lechuga tomate pepino y remolacha
Ls una. Empanada de queso
Sopa del día grande
Ls papa con crema de Rocoto
Ls pescado a la plancha
Ls papa con crema de ocopa
Ls papa a la huancaina
Ls papa con tres cremas
Ls papa con dos cremas
Ls bistec ala plancha
Ls sopa del día lunch
Ls pollo rostisado
Ls ají de gallina
Ls chuletas a la plancha
La carne mechada
1/2 pollo ala brasa
Ls pechuga a la plancha
Ls pescado frito kausa
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7815 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047