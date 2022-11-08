Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Kausa 7815 Bergenline Ave

7815 Bergenline Ave

North Bergen, NJ 07047

Empanadas

Empanada de queso (2)

Empanada de queso (2)

$4.75

Fried Cheese pie (2) empanadas

Empanada de mariscos (1)

$4.75

Sea food fried empanada (calamari shrimp scallops and onions)

Empanada con carne

$4.75

Beef baked pie with onions raisin and olives

Entradas

Papa con tres cremas

$6.75

Boiled peeled potato with the three traditional Peruvian creams

Papa a la huancaina

Papa a la huancaina

$6.75

Peeled boiled potatoes with Huancaina sauce (Peruvian yellow pepper sauce not spicy )

Papa con crèma de rocoto

$6.75

Peeled boiled potatoes with Peruvian rocoto sauce (rocoto pepper little spicy cream)

Papa con crema de ocopa

$6.75

Peeled boiled potatowith Ocopa sauce (traditional huacatay herbs creampeanut sauce)

Carpaccio de salmon

Carpaccio de salmon

$11.75

Smoke salmon carpaccio cut With lemon cappers olive oil

Tamal con pollo

$7.75

Peruvian chicken tamale

Tamal con cerdo

$7.75

Peruvian pork tamale

Camarones al pil pil

Camarones al pil pil

$12.75

Shrimp butter sautéed little spicy veggie sauce cilantro and garlic

Yucas con tres cremas

$8.75

Fried yucca with three traditional Peruvian creams ( huancaina Rocoto ocopa)

Yucas ala huancaina

$8.75

Fried yucca with traditional Peruvian yellow peppers cream

Yucas con crema de rocoto

$8.75

Fried yucca with traditional Peruvian red cream (little spicy)

Yucas con crema de ocopa

$8.75

Fried yucca with a Peruvian traditional huacatay herb peanut cream

Choclo peruano solo

$5.75

Boiled peruvian corn

Choclo peruano con queso

Choclo peruano con queso

$8.75

Boiled Peruvian corn with white cheese

Causas

Causa con Atun

$8.75

Cold Traditional Peruvian appetizer mashed potatoes made with Yellow pepper, lime with Tuna salad filling

Causa con pollo (with Chicken)

$8.75

Cold Traditional Peruvian appetizer mashed potatoes made with Yellow pepper, lime with Chicken salad filling

Causa con vegetales

$7.75

Peruvian coldappetizer layered mashedpotatoes yellow pepper and lime Filled with peas carrot celery mayonnaise

Causa con camarones y aguacate

Causa con camarones y aguacate

$11.75

Traditional Peruvian cold appetizer Layered mash potatoes, yellow pepper lime filled with shrimp Mayo peas carrots and avocado

Causa de atún con palta

$10.75

Tradicional Peruvian cold appetizer layered mashed potatoes yellow pepper lime Filled with atún and avocado

Causa con pollo y palta

$10.75

Cold Traditional Peruvian appetizer mashed potatoes made with Yellow pepper, lime with Chicken, Mayo, avocado, peas carrots

Ensaladas

Ensalada chilena

$6.75

Peeled tomatoes white onions cilantro olive oil and touch of garlic

Mesculin tomate pepino remolacha

$6.75

Mixed greens with tomatoes cucumbers and beets (dressing on the side(

Ensalada de jalea

$6.75

Jalea salad, red onions lime tomatoes and cilantro

Ensalada rusa

$6.75

Boiled diced potatoes beets peas carrots Mayonnaise and boiled eggs

Ensalada papa mayo

$6.75

Boiled diced potatoes cilantro parsley mayonnaise

Apio solo

$5.75

Clean fresh peeled celery

Ensalada palta

Ensalada palta

$8.75

Red onions tomatoes cilantro lime marinated And avocado

Apio Palta

Apio Palta

$7.75

celery with avocado Dressing on the side

Lechuga tomate pepino remolacha

$6.75

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber beets (dressing on the side)

Salsa criolla

$5.75

Red onions cilantro lime Marinated

Salsa criolla con remolacha

$6.75

Red onions cilantro lime and beets

Apio palta con remolacha

$8.75

celery with avocado and beets (Dressing on the side)

Ensalada palta con lechuga

$8.75

Lettuce tomatoes red onions cilantro lime and avocado Marinated

Ensalada mixta con palta

Ensalada mixta con palta

$8.75

Mesculin lettuce tomatoes beets cucumbers And avocado

Ensalada chilena con palta

$8.75

Peeled tomatoes with white onions Cilantro oil salt pepper and touch of garlic With avocado

Aguacates Rellenos

Aguacate relleno Con Pollo

$8.75

Stuffed avocado with chicken paste

Aguacate relleno Con Atun

$8.75

Tuna stuffer avocado

Aguacate relleno Con camarones

$10.75

Avocado stuffed with shrimp

Aguacate relleno con pollo NO VEGETALES

$8.75

Avocado stuffed with chicken paste (no vegetables)

Palta rellena con vegetales

$7.75

Half avocado stuff with peas carrots celery and mayonnaise

Ceviches y mariscos fríos

Ceviche del Pacifico

$20.75

3 Styles of seafood Ceviche Lime white onions red peppers Lemon tomato sauce red onions Lemon red onions and touch of garlic

Ceviche de mariscos

Ceviche de mariscos

$18.75

Traditional Peruvian Ceviche Lime red onions cilantro Calamari shrimp and scallops

Ceviche mixto

Ceviche mixto

$18.75

Traditional Peruvian ceviche Fish calamari shrimp scallops with lime cilantro and onions

Ceviche con camarones

Ceviche con camarones

$17.75

Traditional Shrimp Ceviche with lime cilantro and onions

Ceviche con pescado

Ceviche con pescado

$15.75

Traditional Peruvian Ceviche Diced fish marinated in lime cilantro and onions

Ceviche con Almejas

$18.75

Raw clam ceviche Peruvian traditional preparation Served with sweet potato and Peruvian corn

Almejas a la chalaca

$15.75

Raw clams on shell onions tomatoes cilantro lime and Peruvian corn

Almejas en salsa verde

Almejas en salsa verde

$15.75

Raw clams on shell with cilantro parsley lime and onions

Choros en salsa verde

$15.75

Mussels onion cilantro parsley and lime

Choros ala chalaca

Choros ala chalaca

$15.75

Mussels with lime Onions diced onion tomato cilantro and Peruvian corn

Leche de tigre con mariscos

$16.75

Chopped calamari shrimps scallops with lime cilantro and onions

Leche de tigre con almejas

$16.75

Chopped raw clams with lime cilantro and onions

Leche de tigre con camarones

$16.75

Chopped shrimps with lime cilantro and onions

Leche de tigre mixta

Leche de tigre mixta

$15.75

Chopped fish calamari scallops shrimp lime cilantro onions

Leche de tigre con pescado

Leche de tigre con pescado

$12.75

Chopped fish with lime cilantro and onions celery

Tiradito de pescado

$17.75

Fish strips with yellow pepper sauce lime parsley and cilantro Served with sweet potatoes and Peruvian corn

Ceviche de pescado y camarones

$19.75

Traditional Peruvian Ceviche Fish, shrimp, onions, cilantro

Leche de tigre pescado y camarones

$15.75

Shrimp and fish leche de tigre

Sopas

Consome de Pollo

Consome de Pollo

$4.75

Chicken broth w/ egg & cilantro

Sopa de Almejas

$10.75

Clams & mussels soup

Caldo de gallina

Caldo de gallina

$10.75

Hen soup with noodles boiled egg potato Cilantro and green onions

Sopa ala minuta

$13.75

Beef soup with potatoes ,ángel hair And touch of evaporated milk

Sopa ala criolla

Sopa ala criolla

$13.75

Beef soup with cooked egg and angel hair

Chupe de pescado

$14.75

Fish soup with rice carrots peas egg potatoes and touch of evaporated milk

Chupe de camarones

Chupe de camarones

$17.75

Traditional Peruvian shrimp soup With rice , peas ,carrots,potatoes Egg and touch of evaporated milk

Chupe de mariscos

$18.75

Tradicional Peruvian soup with calamari shrimp scallops clam mussels Rice carrots peas potatoes and touch of evaporated milk

Parihuela

Parihuela

$17.75

Traditional Peruvian soup with fish calamari shrimps scallops mussels clam and crab

Sopa dieta de pollo

$13.75

Chicken breast soup with celery, carrots, stream green beans, potatoes and angels hair

Cazuela de res

Cazuela de res

$15.75

Brisket soup with carrots celery green beans Potato pumpkin top of cilantro

Sancocho de res

$15.75

Brisket soup with celery carrots cole Green beans yuca Peruvian corn and top cilantro

Sopa del día

$5.75

Soup of today

Tallarines Verdes

tallarines verdes

tallarines verdes

Traditional Peruvian pesto pasta dish (Basil spinach milk olive oil touch of garlic)

Tallarines a la huancaina

Tallarines ala huancaina con

Tradicional sauce with yellow pepper evaporated milk cheese mixed with linguine noodles Served with one meat or alone

Beef ( carne de res)

Bistec ala plancha tapa de res

$15.75

Top Round steak on flat grill Served with one choice

Bistec de ojo de costilla sin hueso

$28.75

Grilled Rib eye steak served one side

Seco de Res

$18.75

Traditional Peruvian stew cilantro based Served with rice and white beans Or two side options

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$17.75

Beef stir fry onions tomatoes scallions Served with rice and French fries

Tallarines Saltados con carne

$17.75

Stir fried beef with noodles celery tomatoes red peppers scallions onions

Milanesa de Carne

$17.75

Beef milanese

Carne mechada

$17.75

Beef boiled with vegetables carrots on it Then it made a beef sauce served with one side as your choice

Churrasco ala plancha

$29.75

Skirt steak on the grill served with one side

Bistec a la chorrillana

$19.75

Top round steak with red onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce on top Served one side

SIDE EXTRA ALO POBRE

$3.75

Two fried eggs + fried onions+

SIDE EXTRA ALO POBRE KAUSA

$5.75

French fries+ two fried eggs +sweet plantains

SIDE EXTRA HUEVOS FRITOS

$2.75

Two fried eggs

Pollo ( chicken)

1/2 pollo a la brasa

$14.75

1/2 portion of Peruvian style rotisserie chicken

Pollo al ajillo

$17.75

Chicken breast boneless on the grill With garlic sauce cilantro and parsley

Un pollo a la brasa

$24.75

Entire Peruvian style rotisserie chicken

Pollo al limon

$19.75

Chicken breast flour eggs fried Then immersed in a lemon sauce served with one side

Piernas de pollo ala plancha.sin hueso

$14.75

Grilled Two quarter leg boneless

Milanesa de pollo

$18.75

Chicken milanese

Chicharron de pechuga de pollo

$18.75

Fried chicken bites

Tallarines saltados con pollo

$15.75

Stir fried chicken with noodles and vegetables

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$15.75

Stir fried chicken

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$14.75

creamed chicken shredded made with Peruvian yellow pepper served with rice and boiled potato or change for one side

Pechuga de pollo a la plancha

$14.75

Grilled chicken breast

1/4 pollo a la brasa pecho

$8.75

1/4 portion of Peruvian style rotisserie chicken (chicken breast)

1/4 pollo a la brasa pierna

$8.75

1/4 portion of Peruvian style rotisserie chicken (chicken leg)

Pollo a la chorrillana

$19.75

Chicken breast boneless at grill Red onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce served one side

Cerdo

Chuletas ala plancha

$14.75

Grilled pork chops

Chuletas a la chorrillana

$18.75

Two pork chops at grill Onions tomatoes scallions on top Wine touch of soy sauce Served one side

Milanesa de cerdo

$18.75

Pork chops Milanese boneless Served one side

Chuletas saltadas

$18.75

Pork chops boneless strips red onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce Served with French fries and rice

Tallarines saltados con chuletas

$19.75

Pork chops strips boneless celery red pepper onions tomatoes scallions Wine touch of soy sauce mixed with linguine

Sudados

Pescado sudado a lo macho

$22.75

Fish fillet boiled with fish broth with onions Tomatoes cilantro vegetable sauce touch of lime and medley seafood served with one side

Salmon sudado alo macho

$24.75

Fillet of salmon boiled with fish broth onions tomatoes cilantro vegetable sauce touch of lime medley seafood served one side

Salmon sudado

$19.75

Fillet of salmon boiled with onions tomatoes fish broth vegetables sauce touch of lime And cilantro served with one side

Pescado sudado

$17.75

Fillet fish boiled with onions tomatoes Fish broth vegetables sauce touch of lime And cilantro Served with one side

Mariscos solo sudado

$18.75

Medley seafood (calamari scallops and shrimps) boiled fish broth onions tomatoes cilantro vegetables sauce and touch of lime

Ala chorrillana

Pescado chorrillana a lo macho

$22.75

Fried fish fillet with seafood medley onions tomatoes scallions wine and touch of soy sauce on top Served with one side

Pescado a la chorrillana

Pescado a la chorrillana

$17.75

Fried fish fillet with onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce on top Served with one side

Salmon Ala chorrillana a lo macho

$24.75

Salmon fillet on the grill with onions tomatoes scallions wine and touch of soy sauce on top served with one side

Salmon a la chorrillana

$19.75

Salmon fillet on the grill with onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce Served with one side

Mariscos ala chorrillana

$18.75

Medley seafood with onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce served one side

Pescado y mariscos fritos

Jalea

Jalea

$24.75

Fried seafood medley ( fish scallops calamari shrimp) served with yuca and onions salad

Chicharron de pescado

Chicharron de pescado

$19.75

Fried fish bites served with yuca fried and onions and cilantro salad

Milanesa de pescado

Milanesa de pescado

$19.75

Fish milanese

Camarones fritos

Camarones fritos

$18.75

Fried shrimp

Calamares fritos

$18.75

Fried calamari

Pescado Frito alo kausa

Pescado Frito alo kausa

$14.75

Fried swai filet

Pescado Frito especial

Pescado Frito especial

$15.75

Fish fried in a beer batter and species

Pescado y mariscos con pasta

Tallarines saltados con mariscos

$18.75

Stir fried seafood medley with noodles

Tallarines con camarones al pil pil

$19.75

Noodles with shrimp cooked in a garlic wine sauce

Tallarines saltados con camarones

$18.75

Stir fried shrimp with noodles

Tallarines saltados con pescado

$18.75

Stir fried fish with noodles

Pescados y mariscos variados

Pescado al limon

Pescado al limon

$19.75

Fish fillet flour eggs fried Immerse lemon sauce Served with on side

Pescado a lo macho

$22.75

Fish filet fried or grilled with seafood creamy sauce calamari shrimp scallops Served with one side

Pescado a la margarita

$22.75

Grilled fish with seafood cream on top Scallops shrimps calamari and clam Served with one side

Picante de mariscos

$19.75

Seafood medley with yellow pepper cream Served with rice and boiled potato

Picante de camarones

$19.75

Yellow pepper cream with shrimps Served with rice and boiled potato

Camarones a la piedra

$16.75

Warm Shrimps with onions cilantro yellow pepper sauce touch of lime served with sweet potato and Peruvian corn

Pescado al ajillo

Pescado al ajillo

$17.75

Grilled fish with garlic sauce and cilantro Served with one side

Salmon Al ajillo

$19.75

Salmon fillet on the grill with garlic sauce cilantro and parsley on top Served with one side

Camarones saltados

$18.75

Stir fried shrimp

Mariscos saltado

$17.75

Stir fried seafood medley

Pescado saltado

$17.75

Stir fried fish with onions tomatoes scallions wine touch of soy sauce Served with rice and French fries

Pescado a la plancha

$14.75

Grilled swai filet

Salmon ala plancha

Salmon ala plancha

$16.75

Grilled Salmon

Camarones a la plancha

$18.75

Grilled shrimps served with one side

Camarones al ajillo

$19.75

Sautéed shrimps with garlic parsley cream Served one side

Arroces y Chaufas

Chaufa con carne (beef)

$17.75

Tradicional Peruvian fried rice with beef, scrambled eggs, scallions, soy sauce ginger oil and sesame oil

Chaufa con Pollo

Chaufa con Pollo

$14.75

Tradicional Peruvian chicken fried rice with green onions, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and ginger oil

Chaufa con camarones

$17.75

Traditional Peruvian shrimp fried rice with soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger oil, scallions and scrambled eggs

Chaufa con polio y carne

$19.75

Traditional Peruvian chicken and beef fried rice with scallions, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and ginger oil

Chaufa con pollo carne y camarones

$20.75

Traditional Peruvian beef chicken and shrimp fried rice with scallions, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and ginger oil

Chaufa con pescado

$17.75

Traditional Peruvian fish fried rice with scallions, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and ginger oil

Chaufa con mariscos

Chaufa con mariscos

$19.75

Traditional Peruvian seafood fried rice with calamari, scallops, shrimp, scallions, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame and oil ginger oil

Chaufa mar y tierra

$23.75

Chicken beef calamari shrimp scallops fried rice scallions scrambled eggs soy sauce sesame oil ginger oil

Arroz con camarones

$17.75

Traditional Peruvian seafood rice paella style Shrimps red pepper peas cilantro

Arroz con mariscos

$19.75

Traditional Peruvian seafood rice paella style Red peppers peas cilantro calamari scallops and shrimps

Chaufa con vegetales

$13.75

Peruvian styled fried rice with celery, peas, carrots, red peppers, green beans, scrambled eggs, soy sauce, sesame oil and ginger oil

Chaufa carne y camarones

$22.75

Tradicional Peruvian beef and shrimp fried rice scrambled eggs soy sauce sesame oil ginger oil scallions

Chaufa pollo y camarones

Chaufa pollo y camarones

$17.75

Peruvian style chicken and shrimp fried rice

Arroz chaufa con cerdo

$18.75

Peruvian pork fried rice scrambled eggs soy sauce sesame oil ginger oil green onions

Desserts

Tres Leches

$5.75

Tiramisu

$5.75

Arroz con leche

$4.75

Cajita de Alfajores

$5.75

Pistacho Cake

$4.75

Flan de vainilla

$4.75

Tartufo

$6.75

Mazamorra Morada

$4.75

Combinado o Clásico

$4.75

Milhojas

$6.75

SIdes

Side 8oz Aji Verde

$3.75

Aguacate

$2.25

Side arroz

$3.75

Side de maduros

$4.75

Side de camote hervido

$4.75

Side de papas fritas

$3.75

Side de frejoles negros

$3.75

Side de frejoles blancos

$3.75

Side tostones

$4.75

Side de yucas frutas

$4.75

Side de pure

$4.75

Home made mashed potatoes

Bebidas

Sodas

$1.75

Bebidas de la kausa

$2.75

Chicha morada

$2.75

Cafe negro

$2.75

Cafe con leche

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Te o infusiones

$2.75

Agua caliente

$1.75

Te con leche

$3.75

Jarra de chicha

$9.75

1/2 Jarra de chicha

$5.75

Chocolate caliente

$3.75

We drink

$3.25

Botella de agua

$1.25

Jugo gloria

$4.25

Cortado

$2.75

Pelegrino grande

$6.25

Soda dos litros

$3.75

Espresso

$2.75

Lunch Special

Ls Sopa del dia

Ls Sopa de almejas

Ls ensalada mixta pequeña

Lechuga tomate pepino y remolacha

Ls una. Empanada de queso

Sopa del día grande

$7.75

Ls papa con crema de Rocoto

Ls pescado a la plancha

$11.95

Ls papa con crema de ocopa

Ls papa a la huancaina

Ls papa con tres cremas

Ls papa con dos cremas

Ls bistec ala plancha

$11.95

Ls sopa del día lunch

$4.25

Ls pollo rostisado

$11.95

Ls ají de gallina

$11.95

Ls chuletas a la plancha

$11.95

La carne mechada

$11.95

1/2 pollo ala brasa

$11.95

Ls pechuga a la plancha

$11.95

Ls pescado frito kausa

$11.95

Bandejas grandes de chaufa

Bandeja grande de chaufa pollo y carne

$120.00
Sunday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
7815 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047

