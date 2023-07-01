  • Home
La Latina J&H 200 E Flagler Street, Tenant 109

No reviews yet

200 E Flagler Street, Tenant 109

Miami, FL 33131

Food Menu - Downtown

Bites

Tequeños

$9.11

Mini Empanadas

$9.00

Arepitas Dulces

$8.42

Pastelitos

$5.00

Cachitos

$5.14Out of stock

Arepas

Arepa Brisket

Out of stock

Arepa Build Your Own

$12.25Out of stock

Asado Negro AREPA

$11.45

Asado Negro & Cheese AREPA

$11.45

Avocado AREPA

$10.28

Bacon Egg & Cheese Arepa

$12.75

Bacon Quesera AREPA

$13.55

Beef Pabellon AREPA

$12.61

Black Beans & Sweet Plantains AREPA

$10.75

Capresa AREPA

$11.45

Cazon AREPA

$10.98

Cheese AREPA

$10.28

Cheese & Plantains AREPA

$10.75

Chicken & Avocado AREPA

$12.25

Chicken Pabellon AREPA

$12.61

Chistorra AREPA

$10.28

Chistorra & Avocado AREPA

$12.61

Churrasco AREPA

$13.55

Domino AREPA

$10.75

Ham & Cheese AREPA

$10.75

La Carajita AREPA

$12.61

La Latina AREPA

$12.61

Morcilla Arepa

Out of stock

Pelua AREPA

$11.45

Perico AREPA

$10.98

Periquera AREPA

$11.45

Pernil AREPA

$10.98

Playera AREPA

$12.61

Reina Fit AREPA

$11.45Out of stock

Reina Pepiada AREPA

$11.45

Catira AREPA

$11.45

Revegana AREPA

$10.75

Rumbera AREPA

$11.45

Short Rib Anis Arepa

$14.50

Sifrina AREPA

$11.45

The Hungry Post

$12.61

Vegana AREPA

$10.28

Viuda

$3.50

Shredded Beef AREPA

$10.98

Shredded Chicken AREPA

$10.98

Platters

Caracas Bowl (Build Your Own)

$14.00Out of stock

Cachapa w/ De Mano Cheese

$11.68

Beef Pabellon Platter

$14.49

Chicken Pabellon Platter

$14.49

Healthy Chicken Pabellon

$14.49Out of stock

Healthy Beef Pabellon

$14.49Out of stock

Pernil Platter

$14.49

Asado Negro Platter

$15.42

Desayuno Llanero

$14.02

Desayuno Perico

$12.15

Short Rib Anis

$16.50

Cazon

$15.50

Pollo Plancha

$15.42Out of stock

Baby Bowl

$6.54Out of stock

Sides

Side Asado

$8.50

Side Avocado

$6.50

Side Bacon

$6.50

Side Black Beans

$6.50

Side Cazon

$8.50

Side Chistorra

$8.50

Side De Mano Cheese

$6.50

Side Eggs

$6.75

Side Gouda Cheese

$6.50

Side Guayanes Chesse

$6.50

Side Nata

$6.50

Side Perico

$7.50

Side Pernil

$8.50

Side Quinoa

$7.50

Side Reina

$8.50

Side Rice

$6.50

Side Rice & Beans

$8.00

Side Rice & Sweet Plantains

$8.00

Side Short Rib Anis

$9.00

Side Shredded Beef

$8.50

Side Shredded Chicken

$8.50

Side Sweet Plantains

$6.50

Side Sweet Plantains & Cheese

$7.48

Side Tomate

$5.50

Side White Shredded Cheesee

$6.50

Desserts/Kiosko

4 Leches

$6.50

Churros with Dulce de Leche

$8.00Out of stock

Palmerita (Unit)

$1.50

Carré

$3.75

Carré Mini

$1.50

Delicias Maria de Chocolate

$3.00

Ovomaltina

$3.25

Nucita

$3.25

Lata de Pirucream

$15.00

Samba de Chocolate

$3.00

Savoy Chocolate de Leche

$2.50

Toronto

$1.50

Savoy Grande

$4.50

Kalan

$6.00

Lata de Pirucream Mini

$7.00

Pirulin de 4

$3.00

Cocolate Cake Vegan

$6.50

Harina Pan 2LBS

$4.00

Nestea 450gr

$7.50

Picante CCS

$6.00

Cocosette

$3.50

Susy

$2.50

Toddy

$11.50

CriCri

$2.75

Guava Pie

$7.01

Golfeados

$7.00

BatiBati

$7.00

Sauces

Cilantro Sauce

$1.00

Jalapeño Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Pink Sauce

$1.00

Nata

$1.00

Picante

$1.00

Beverage Menu - Downtown

Sodas & Water

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Cocacola

$3.00

Cocacola Light

$3.00

Cocacola Zero

$3.00

Fresskolita

$3.00

Maltin Polar

$4.00

Fresskolita Zero

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier

$5.50

Toddy

Out of stock

Juices

Papelón con Limón

$4.49Out of stock

Blackberry Juice

$4.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.50

Nestea Durazno

$4.50

Nestea Limon

$4.50

Limorena

$8.50

Radiate Kombucha Black Rose

Radiate Kombucha Flower Power

305 Orange Carrot

$9.00

305 Orange

$9.00

305 Orange Pineapple

$9.00Out of stock

305 Orange & Grapefruit

$9.00

305 Tangerine

$9.00

305 Orange Mango

$9.00Out of stock

305 Orange Beet

$9.00

Café

Espresso

$4.50

Doble Expresso

$4.50

Cafe Con Leche

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 E Flagler Street, Tenant 109, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

