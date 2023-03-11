Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Lupe Mexican

625 E Atlantic Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

FOOD

Appetizers

Guacamole

$9.99

Queso Fundido

$7.50

Frijoles

$4.99

Beans Chips

Pico De Gallo

$4.99

Elotes

$3.50

TACOS

ASADA Taco

$2.99

Steak

POLLO Taco

$2.99

Chick

PASTOR Taco

$2.99

Marinated Pork

CARNITAS Taco

$2.99

Pork

Campechano Taco

$2.99

Steak & Mexican Sausage

CHORIZO Taco

$2.99

Mexican Sausage

CHICHARRON Taco

$2.99

(Chicharrón)

LENGUA Taco

$3.50

Tongue

CAMARON Taco

$3.99

Shrimp

Baja Fish Taco

$3.50

PULPO Taco

$3.99

Tender Grilled Octopus With Pico De Gallo

Birria (3) Tacos

$11.99

QUESABIRRIA (3) Tacos

$12.99

Xtra birria taco

$3.75

xtra quesabirria taco

$3.99

VEGGIE TACO

$3.50

BURRITOS

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.50

Steak

Pollo Burrito

$11.50

Chick

Pastor Burrito

$12.50

Marinated Pork

Carnitas Burrito

$12.50

Pork

Campechana Burrito

$12.50

Steak & Mexican Sausage

Chorizo Burrito

$12.50

Mexican Sausage

Lengua Burrito

$14.50

Tongue

Camaron Burrito

$14.50

Shrimp

Birria Burrito

$14.99

Chimichangas

Carne Asada Chimichanga

$13.50

Steak

Pollo Chimichanga

$12.50

Chick

Pastor Chimichanga

$13.50

Marinated Pork

Carnitas Chimichanga

$13.50

Pork

Campechana Chimichanga

$14.50

Steak & Mexican Sausage

Chorizo Chimichanga

$14.50

Mexican Sausage

Lengua Chimichanga

$15.50

Tongue

Camaron Chimichanga

$15.50

Shrimp

PLATILLOS

Chile Relleno

$11.99

Fresco Cheese

Pollo A La Plancha

$12.99

Grilled Chicken

Enchilada De Asada

$13.99

Steak Enchilada

Enchilada De Pollo

$13.99

Chicken Enchilada

Flauta De Asada

$13.99

Crispy Roll Tacos

Flauta De Pollo

$12.99

Crispy Roll Tacos

Milanesa De Asada Platillo

$14.99

Breaded Steak

Milanesa De Pollo Platillo

$12.99

Breaded Chicken

Carne Asada Platillo

$14.99

Grill Steak

Pulpo Platillo

$17.99

Grilled Octopus

New York Steak Platillo

$16.99

Surf And Turf Platillo

$18.99

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$12.99

QUESADILLAS

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak

Pollo Quesadilla

$10.99

Chick

Pastor Quesadilla

$11.99

Marinated Pork

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.99

Pork

Campechana Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak & Mexican Sausage

Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.99

Mexican Sausage

Lengua Quesadilla

$13.99

Tongue

Camaron Quesadilla

$13.99

Shrimp

Queso Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheese

NACHOS

Pollo Nachos

$12.99

Chicken

Asada Nachos

$13.99

Steak

Mix Nachos

$14.99

Chicken & Steak

La Lupe Nachso

$15.99

Chicken, Steak & Shrimp

Tortas

Carne Asada Torta

$13.99

Steak

Pollo Torta

$12.99

Chick

Pastor Torta

$13.99

Marinated Pork

Milanesa De Res Torta

$14.99

Milanesa De Pollo Torta

$13.99

Birria Tortas

$15.50

FAJITAS

STEAK Fajita

$14.99

Steak

CHICKEN Fajita

$13.99

Chick

Mixta Fajita

$15.99

Steak & Chicken

La Lupe Fajita

$16.99

Steak, Chicken, & Shrimp

Camaron Fajita

$15.99

Shrimp

VEGGIE FAJITA

$13.99

SALADS

Ensalada

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cranberry, Avocado, & Fresh Cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$6.50

Desserts

Flan

$3.99

Churros

$6.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

DRINKS

SODAS

Sodas

$1.99

Ice Tea

$1.99

Limonada

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Aguas Frescas

Ice Tea Lemonade

$2.99

CERVEZAS

Domestic Beer

$3.99

Import Beer

$4.99

Domestic Bucket

$15.99

Import Bucket

$20.99

MARGARITAS

Coronaritas

$9.99

Flavor Margarita

$8.50

Margaritas

$7.50

Micheladas

$7.99

Piña Colada

$7.99

Sangria

$7.50

Wine

Cabernet Glass

$6.99

Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.99

Cabernet Bottle

Pinot Grigio Bottle

Coffee

Americano

$2.50

Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

SIDES

guac sm

$1.75

sour cream

$1.00

pico sm

$1.00

sm cheese

$1.25

SIDE RICE

$1.99

SIDE BEANS

$1.99

Sm fries

$3.99

large fries

$5.99

tortillas

$1.00

side veggies

$1.75

side jalapenos

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

625 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Directions

