Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

review star

No reviews yet

1950 Westminster Street

Providence, RI 02909

Popular Items

Taco
Burrito - Large
Orden Tacos De Birria

Classics

Taco

Taco

$3.00

Soft Corn Tortilla filled with your choice of Meat, and either Regular, Extra or Supreme toppings

Burrito - Small

Burrito - Small

$6.50

Soft Flour Tortilla packed with Meat, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream

Burrito - Small Fajita

Burrito - Small Fajita

$7.00

Soft Flour Tortilla packed with your choice of Filling, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream

Burrito - Large

Burrito - Large

$7.50

Soft Flour Tortilla packed with Meat, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream

Burrito -Large Fajita Special

Burrito -Large Fajita Special

$9.50

Soft Flour Tortilla packed with your choice of Filling, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream

Burrito Bowl

$7.50

Your choice of Meat, Yellow Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Sour Cream in a bowl.

Huarache

Huarache

$6.50

A handmade, oval shaped Corn Tortilla smothered with Refried Beans and topped with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream!

Tostada

Tostada

$3.50

A flat crispy Corn Tortilla topped with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream

Torta

Torta

$7.00

Sandwich served on a Mexican style Telera roll with your choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Letttuce, Tomato, Queso Blanco and Avocado!

Torta - Special

$8.00

Sandwich served on a Mexican style Telera roll with your choice of Meat, Refried Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Letttuce, Tomato, Queso Blanco and Avocado!

Hard Shell Tacos (3)

Hard Shell Tacos (3)

$7.50

Crispy Corn shells with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato & Cotija Cheese (3 per order)

Hard Shell Taco (1)

$3.00

Crispy Corn shell with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato & Cotija Cheese

Sm. Gringa

Sm. Gringa

$5.50

A Flour Tortilla with your choice of Meat, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Sour Cream

Lg. Gringa

Lg. Gringa

$7.50

A Flour Tortilla with your choice of Meat, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Sour Cream

Tamal

Tamal

$2.50

Handmade traditional Cornmeal Dough with your choice of Filling, served in the husk

O. Flautas

O. Flautas

$5.50

Hand-rolled Corn Tortillas filled with Pulled Chicken then pan-fried and topped with Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream (3 per order)

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$3.50

Folded, pan-fried Corn Tortilla of handmade dough with your choice of Filling, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream

Orden Tacos De Birria

Orden Tacos De Birria

$10.50

(3) Tacos of slow cooked Beef cuts with melted Cheese, Onion and Cilantro. Served with a cup of Birria Broth

Starters

Sm. Guacamole & Chips

$4.00

Fresh Avocados, Onion, Cilantro, & Lime all mashed together in sweet, delicious harmony. *Available mild or hot

Lg. Guacamole & Chips

Lg. Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

Fresh Avocados, Onion, Cilantro, & Lime all mashed together in sweet, delicious harmony. *Available mild or hot

Sm. Nachos

Sm. Nachos

$6.00

Topped with Sauteed Ground Beef, Beans, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeños, Nacho Cheese, Cheese & Sour Cream

Lg. Nachos

Lg. Nachos

$10.50

Topped with Sauteed Ground Beef, Beans, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeños, Nacho Cheese, Cheese & Sour Cream

Chips & Salsa

$2.25

Corn Tortilla chips and Salsa made fresh in-house

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.50

A refreshing mix of crisp Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber and Green Peppers served with Vinegar or Ranch Dressing

Elote

Elote

$3.50

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Taco

Vegetarian Taco

$3.00

Soft Corn tortillas filled with Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Cotija Cheese and Avocado

Vegetarian Burrito

$5.50

Soft Flour tortilla packed with Yellow Rice, Whole Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream & Avocado

Vegetarian Huarache

$7.00

A handmade Corn tortilla smothered with Refried Beans and topped with Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream & Avocado

Vegetarian Tostada

$3.25

A flat crispy Corn tortilla topped with Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Cotija Cheese, Sour Cream & Avocado

Vegetarian Gringa

$4.50

A Flour Tortilla filled with Beans and Mozzarella Cheese, garnished with Lettuce & Tomato

Vegetarian Torta

$6.00

Sandwich served on Mexican style Telera bread with Refried Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Queso Blanco & Avocado

Vegetarian Hard Shell Tacos (3)

Vegetarian Hard Shell Tacos (3)

$7.50

Crispy Corn shells with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato & Cotija Cheese (3 per order)

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$3.50

Folded, pan-fried Corn tortilla of handmade dough with your choice of Filling, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese & Sour Cream

Sm. Vegetarian Nachos

$5.00

Topped with Whole Beans, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeños, Melted Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream

Lg. Vegetarian Nachos

$8.00

Topped with Whole Beans, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeños, Melted Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream

Vegetarian Plate

Vegetarian Plate

$5.50

Yellow Rice, Garden Salad and Beans

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$11.00

(5) Rolled Corn Tortillas, stuffed with Mozzarella and doused in Hot Tomatillo Sauce or Mild Red sauce, garnished with Sour Cream and Cotija Cheese. Served with (2) Sides

Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

$7.00

Soft Flour tortilla packed with Yellow Rice, Whole Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream & Avocado

Soups

Beef Stew

Beef Stew

Made with cuts of Beef, Potatoes, Carrots, Celery and Corn on the cob

Chicken Soup

Made with White Meat, Potatoes, Carrots, Celery just like our Abuelita's used to make!

Menudo

An old family recipe made with Beef Honeycomb Tripe & Beef Trotters.

Pork Pozole

Made with Pork, White Hominy, our secret mix of spices, garnished with chopped Lettuce

Seafood Stew

Made with Crab, Salmon, Shrimp, Little Necks, Octopus, Mussels, Potatoes & Celery

Tomato Veggie Soup

Tomato based soup with Cabbage, Carrots, Green Beans & Corn.

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$7.85

Served refreshingly chilled in Tomato Juice, garnished with Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro. Available Spicy or Mild

Ceviche

$9.00

Served refreshingly chilled, Fish & Shrimp cooked in Lime juice with Tomato, Cilantro, Onion, Mango, Cucumber, Avocado, Valentina Hot Sauce & Ketchup

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$9.90

Whitefish filet coated in batter and fried, served with Cole Slaw or Garden Salad

Spicy Shrimp

Spicy Shrimp

$18.00

A dozen Shrimp tossed in a spicy Chipotle sauce and sautéed with Onions served with (5) Corn Tortillas and (2) Sides

Ceviche Tostada

$4.60

Main Dishes

Fajitas

Fajitas

$18.00

Your choice of up to two types of Meat sliced and grilled with Onions, Red & Green Peppers served with (5) Corn Tortillas and (2) Sides

Grilled Steak

Grilled Steak

$18.00

Fresh cuts of Skirt Steak seasoned and grilled with Onions served with (5) Corn Tortillas and (2) Sides

Breaded Chicken

Breaded Chicken

$18.00

A thin pounded Chicken breast covered in Breadcrumbs then pan-fried, served with (5) Corn Tortillas and (2) Sides

Breaded Steak

$18.00

A thin cut piece of Top Round covered in Breadcrumbs then pan-fried, served with (5) Corn Tortillas and (2) Sides

Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed Peppers

$18.00

Poblano Peppers stuffed with Queso blanco, served with (5) Corn Tortillas and (2) Sides

Steak in Green Salsa

$18.00

Steak sautéed in Green Hot Sauce, served with (5) Corn Tortillas and (2) Sides

Steak a la Mexicana

$18.00

Steak cooked with Tomato, Onion & Japaleño served with (5) Corn Tortillas and (2) Sides

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$18.00

Enchiladas (3) Rolled Corn Tortillas doused in the Sauce of your choice and garnished with Onions, Sour Cream & Cotija Cheese. Served with your choice of Meat and (2) Sides

Slow Cooked Pork in Green Salsa

$18.00

Slow cooked Pork in spicy Green Salsa with Potatoes & Mushrooms

Slow Cooked Pork in Chile Pasilla

$18.00Out of stock

Slow cooked Pork in a smokey Pasilla Chile with Potatoes & Mushrooms

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$3.50

A sweet type of custard made with our secret mix of Milk, Vanilla, Eggs drizzled with Syrup and served with Whipped Cream

Gelatin

Gelatin

$2.25

Vanilla or Strawberry gelatin made with Milk, in house

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$2.50

A classic Carribean treat, pan-fried cut up Plantains Sour Cream or Condensed Milk

Rice Pudding

$2.50

Traditional pudding made with Rice, Milk, Cinnamon & Raisins served chilled

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$3.50

Sponge Cake soaked in three kinds of Milk

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Mexican Soda

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.75

Coconut Water

$2.50

Horchata

$2.50

A traditional drink made using Rice, Cinnamon and a few other secret ingredients

Hibiscus

$2.50

Cold brew Hibiscus tea

Agua Fresca - Pineapple

$2.50

House made Pineapple Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca - Cucumber & Lime

$2.50Out of stock

House made Pineapple Agua Fresca

Milkshake

$3.00

Made to order using the freshest ingredients

Atole - Elote

$3.00

Traditional porridge type drink made with corn, served hot

Atole - Avena

$3.00

Traditional porridge type drink made with flour, served hot

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Made using the same recipe our Abuelita has always used.

Hot Tea

$1.50

Kassumay

$2.50

Sides

Salsa

Salsa - Tub

Limes

Radishes

$1.25

Sour Cream

$0.65

Cheese - Cotija

$0.90

Cheese - Mozzarella

$0.90

Cheese - Feta

$0.90

Cheese - Nacho

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Beans

$2.25

Rice

$2.25

Garden Salad

$2.25

Fries

$2.25

Homefries

$2.25

Grilled Onions

$1.50

Grilled Hot Peppers (3)

$1.50

Tostada

$0.25

Tortilla

$0.25

Grilled Steak

$11.60+

Breaded Chicken

$6.50

Egg

$1.00

Salt

Avocado (Slice)

$0.58

Potato Salad

$2.59

Japanese Style Peanuts

Kids

Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Enchiladas

$7.50

Chilaquiles

$7.50
Breakfast Plate

Breakfast Plate

$8.00

Sm. Break. Burrito

$5.50

Lg. Break. Burrito

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our bold yet balanced flavors satisfy any palate whether you're a fan of Mexican food or just don't know it yet. We offer Authentic Mexican fare for all comfort levels! From the tried and true Taco to the Tripe Menudo stew for the more adventurous! All of our food is made with fresh ingredients using our own family recipes passed down from our Abuelitas! La Lupita is located in the heart of Olneyville Square in the West side of Providence. Centrally located, we are easy to get to no matter where you're coming from in RI or MA! Come enjoy our family-run and family-friendly casual atmosphere. Whether you eat in-house or take it to-go, our bold fresh flavors will leave you planning your next visit!

1950 Westminster Street, Providence, RI 02909

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos image
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos image
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos image
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos image

