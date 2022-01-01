Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Luz Bakery

435 Reviews

$

246 N Cedar Lake Rd

Round Lake, IL 60073

Comida Caliente

Huarraches

$3.74

Tamales DULCE

$2.10

Tamales

$2.10

Tamal Mole

$2.10

Gorditas

$3.74

Quesadillas

$3.74

Torta/Sandwich

$5.37

Chips

$0.75

Fruit/fruta

$3.27

Bebidas

Jugo de Naranja

$4.59

Soda Botella

$1.99

Soda Bote

$0.93

Coca 1/2 Litro

$2.99

Monster/Red Bull

$2.99

Nesquik

$2.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Jugo de Coco

$2.50

Arizona

$1.99

Jumex

$1.59

Botella de Agua

$1.29

Welch's Juice

$2.50

Leche Galon

$4.40

Bebidas Calientes

Cafe Chico

$1.40

Cafe Grande

$1.64

Espresso (shot)

$2.99

Espresso Regular

$2.25

Cafe Maquina Chico

$1.39

Cafe Maquina Grande

$1.99

Champurrado Chico

$1.54

Champurrado Grande

$2.57

1\2 Galon Champurrado

$7.00

Galon Champurrado

$14.02

Postres

Flan Plain 30

$30.00

Flan Fruta 35

$35.00

Chocoflan

$34.00

Chocoflan Con Fruta

$38.00

Cheesecake Entero

$35.00

Rebanada/Slice

$2.94

Cannoli/Dip Fresa

$2.50

Arroz con Leche

$2.94

Gelatina en Vaso

$2.50

Gelatina Chico Mosaico

$35.00

1/2 Charola Gelatina Mosaico

$55.00

Pasteles

Mini 3 Leches

$20.00

Mini 3 Leches Relleno

$23.00

Mini Vanilla

$20.00

Mini Chocolate

$20.00

Chico

$40.00

1/2 Charola

$65.00

3/4 Charola

$85.00

1 Charola

$113.00

1 Charola Mil Hojas (Plain)

$150.00

3/4 Charola Mil Hojas (Plain)

$112.00

1/2 Charola Mil Hojas (Plain)

$75.00

Pastel Muneca/Soccer Chico

$65.00

Vela/Candle

$2.00

Mole

Frasco Grande

$14.95

1/2 Galon

$24.99

Galon

$42.99

Pan

Bolillos/Telera/Mini

$0.65

Bolillo Queso

$1.72

Bolillo Ham

$2.00

Conchas/Mini Concha

$0.85

Trigo/Cemitas P.

$1.23

Muffin/Ranchero

$1.75

Churros (Plain)

$1.50

Churros (Rellenos)

$1.75

Pan Muerto/Concha Canela

$3.00

Feite/Filling/Reb.Gde.

$2.00

Empanada De Arroz

$2.00

Empanada Rellena

$1.75

Cookie M&M/Choco Chip

$2.00

Happy Face

$2.50

Lg Donut

$1.50

Sm Donut

$1.25

$1.00

$1.00

$1.50

$1.50

$1.75

$1.75

Pan Molido

$2.99

Comida (Dias Festivos)

Pavo Relleno

$140.00

Pierna Adobada

$135.00

Pollo Relleno (arroz, frijoles)

$19.50

Mole (35 Piezas)

$145.00

Charola de Arroz

$45.00

Charola de Frijoles

$45.00

Pavo Solo Hornear

$75.00

Rosca de Reyes

Grande

$38.00

Mediana

$25.00

Chica

$15.00

Grande c/ Relleno

$48.00

Mediana c/ Relleno

$33.00

Chica c/ Relleno

$22.00

Monitos

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
246 N Cedar Lake Rd, Round Lake, IL 60073

