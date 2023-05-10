Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Marcha

2026 San Pablo Ave

Berkeley, CA 94702

La Marcha

Paella

Paella Mixta

Paella Mixta

$54.00

chicken, chorizo, head-on prawns

Arroz Negro

Arroz Negro

$65.00

squid ink, clams, sausage, oyster aioli, smoked trout roe

Paella Huertana

Paella Huertana

$50.00

parsnip, english peas, romanesco, sun dried tomatoes, green garlic

Paella Marinera

Paella Marinera

$56.00

mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, peas

Paella Tres Cerditos

Paella Tres Cerditos

$52.00

roasted pork shoulder, panceta, chorizo, cider, arugula

Paella Marroquí

Paella Marroquí

$55.00

harissa, chicken, merguez, almonds, raisins, olives

Tapas

Aceitunas

Aceitunas

$8.00

marinated mediterranean olives, pickled garlic

Albóndigas

Albóndigas

$12.00

boar & beef meatballs, tomato cream, manchego, guindillas, toast

Bimi

Bimi

$13.00

grilled broccolini, hazelnut-pistachio romesco, manchego

Brandada de Bacalao

$12.00

salt cod and potato brandade, manchego cheese, boquerones

Bruselas

Bruselas

$11.00

brussels sprouts, grapes, balsamic-pedro ximénez reduction

Buñuelos de Gambas

Buñuelos de Gambas

$13.00

shrimp & sweet onion savory donut with cilantro-lime crema

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$12.00

crispy monterey squid, cumin salt with squid ink aioli

Coliflor

Coliflor

$12.00

blistered cauliflower, mornay sauce, mojo picón, bacon lardons

Costillas

Costillas

$10.00

sherry marinated confit ribs, pickled peppers, arugula

Croquetas de Cangrejo

Croquetas de Cangrejo

$15.00

dungeness crab & squid ink fritters with squid ink aioli

Croquetas de Champiñones

Croquetas de Champiñones

$10.00

wild mushroom & manchego fritter served with mojo verde

Croquetas de Pollo

Croquetas de Pollo

$10.00

roasted chicken, pepper & gruyere fritters with piquillo aioli

Croquetas de Jamón

Croquetas de Jamón

$10.00

black forrest ham & swiss fritters served with bell pepper jam

Croquetas de Mar y Montaña

Croquetas de Mar y Montaña

$14.00

clam and bone marrow fritters with raw oyster aioli

Gambas a la Parilla

Gambas a la Parilla

$17.00

grilled head-on prawns, garlic, chili flakes, olive oil, lemon

Hamburguesas Morunas

Hamburguesas Morunas

$15.00

cumin lamb sliders, payoyo, mint, cucumber, harissa mayo

Pimientos de Padrón

$13.00

spanish padron peppers, calabrian-miso, sesame seeds

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

crispy potatoes, spicy brava sauce

Patatas Aioli

Patatas Aioli

$10.00

crispy potatoes, za’atar aioli, sesame seeds

Piquillos Rellenos

Piquillos Rellenos

$10.00

goat cheese & basil stuffed piquillo peppers, radicchio, honey balsamic

Pulpo Gallego

Pulpo Gallego

$16.00

grilled octopus, piquillos, pickled onions, sunchoke puree, garbanzos

Tocino

Tocino

$13.00

braised pork belly, hazelnut-pistachio romesco, sherry poached figs

Tortilla de Patatas

$8.00

Queso del Dia

$8.00

Salad

ensalada verde

$12.00

spring mix, strawberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese, balsamic

ensalada mixta

$12.00

butter lettuce, boiled egg, tomato, olives, mediterranean tuna, aioli

Desserts

torta de aceite

$14.00

olive oil citrus cake, saffron whipped cream, pistacchios

churros con chocolate

$10.00

fresh Spanish doughnuts with warm chocolate sauce

pastel de chocolate

$10.00

flourless chocolate cake, hazelnut garrapiñadas, chocolate cream

tarta de requesón

$10.00

ricotta & cream cheese cake, membrillo sauce, lemon cream

crema catalana

$11.00

vanilla custard ,caramelized sugar

sorbete

$9.00

sorbet of the day

Cheese Platter

manchego curado

$9.00

aged sheep milk, La Mancha

urgèlia

$9.00

cow’s milk, Cataluña

trufa

$9.00

sheep’s milk with black truffle,

majorero

$9.00

goat’s milk with paprika, Islas Canarias

Cheese Plate

Bar

Wine

Vino de Sed

$54.00

Algueira

$54.00

Acustic Red

$70.00

Lectores Vini Classic

$70.00

Pago de los Capellanes

$78.00

Vina Santurnia Reserva

$70.00

Barbutin

$62.00

Antxiola

$50.00

Deobriga

$54.00

O Luar Do Sil

$54.00

Eduardo Peña

$58.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.50

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fever Tree Grapefruit

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
La Marcha is a tapas bar located in Berkeley specializing in Spanish small plates and paella.

2026 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA 94702

