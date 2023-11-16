La Marea Cafe 311 Capitola Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Casual coastal cafe featuring artisan sourdough bagels, sandwiches and pizzas, seasonal soups & salads plus locally brewed 'Syllable' coffee.
Location
311 Capitola Ave, Capitola, CA 95010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Capitola Tap House - 401 Capitola Avenue
No Reviews
401 Capitola Avenue Capitola, CA 95010
View restaurant