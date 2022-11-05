- Home
La Margarita Restaurante 1530 N I H 35
1530 N I H 35
Round Rock, TX 78681
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso
Queso Fundido
Mushrooms, peppers, zucchini & onions
(1/2) Quesadilla
Crispy or soft cheese filled flour tortilla served with pico de gallo, sour cream & lettuce
6 White Wings
Chicken breast nuggets with serrano pepper slivers, wrapped in bacon & fried. Covered in a cayenne pepper sauce and served on a bed of rice with ranch dipping sauce. These are SPICY!!!!
12 Mexican White Wings
Bean/Cheese Nachos
Served with sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
Beef Nachos
Served with sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
Carbon Nachos
Nachos Locos
Beans, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream & queso
APP Shrimp Diablo
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon with a sliver of serrano pepper & Monterrey jack cheese, then fried. Served with garlic butter dipping sauce.
Fiesta Platter
Big platter of Poppers, Mexican White Wings, Cheese/Pico Quesadillas, Chicken Flautas, & Bean/Cheese Nachos. Served with sour cream, tomatoes & ranch dipping sauce.
Top Shelf Fiesta
Jalapeno Poppers
8 peppers stuffed with cheese & fried. Served with ranch or queso
Small Bar Apps
Soups and Salads
Chunky Guacamole
Avocado, tomato, garlic, onion, jalapenos, & fresh squeezed lime juice. Made to order.
La Margarita Salad
Mixed salad greens topped with green/red bell peppers & tomato wedges.
Lime Chicken Salad
Chicken breast marinated in a lime mix combined with spices & grilled. Served on lettuce with slices of tomato, avocado & red onion. Tossed with a creamy lime juice dressing.
Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla in the shape of a bowl, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole & cheese
Dinner Salad
Mixed salad greens, tomatoes & cheese
Entree Add-A-Salad (Small)
Sopa De Tortilla
Caldo De Res
Large bowl of traditional Mexican beef soup with veggies. Served with a side of rice & corn tortillas.
Soup/Salad Combo
A medium tortilla soup and dinner salad
Guacamole Salad
Mexican Plates
Matamoros
Two cheese enchiladas, two beef tacos, rice & charro beans.
Juarez Deluxe
Two beef enchiladas, one beef taco, one taco al carbon, rice & charro beans.
Rio Grande
Two chicken enchiladas, two chicken tacos, rice & charro beans.
El Paso
Two cheese enchiladas, one beef taco, guacamole, chili con queso, rice & refried beans.
Del Rio
Beef taco, bean chalupa, chili con queso, guacamole, rice & refried beans.
Guadalajara
One smoked chicken soft taco, two chicken enchiladas, rice & refried beans.
Changa de Guisada
Fried flour tortilla stuffed with guisada, chili con carne & melted cheese. Served with rice & refried beans.
Fish Tijuana
One fish taco, one grilled fish enchilada. Served with black beans & rice.
Panchita
Fried flour tortilla covered with refried beans, mesquite grilled chicken, melted cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes & guacamole. Served with rice.
Changa
Fried flour tortilla filled queso and a choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice & a side of ranchero sauce.
El Veggie
Two cheese or veggie mix enchiladas with ranchero or tomatillo sauce, cheese & guacamole.
Lite Plate
One taco, guacamole & chili con queso
Flautas
Four tightly rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and fried. Served with rice, sour cream & guacamole.
Tampico
One enchilada, two flautas, guacamole, rice & refried beans.
Monterrey
One enchilada, bean chalupa & guacamole.
Tijuana
One enchilada and taco, rice & refried beans.
Large Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas stuffed with cheese, your choice below, then lightly crisped. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo & lettuce.
Reynosa
Sonora
Two Gorditas Combo
Specials/Skillets
Carne Asada
8 oz. fajita sirloin steak, one enchilada, rice & charro beans.
Steak & Shrimp
Grilled 8oz sirloin steak & 5 jumbo grilled shrimp with garlic butter sauce. Served with rice & charro beans.
Steak Ranchero
Grilled 6oz sirloin steak topped with ranchero sauce. Served with 1 enchilada (choice of cheese, beef or chicken), rice, charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & tortillas.
Shrimp Diablo Dinner
5 jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon with a sliver of serrano pepper & Monterrey jack cheese, then flash fried. Served sizzling with our garlic butter sauce, rice & choice of beans.
Chipotle Chicken
Mesquite grilled breast on a bed of rice & topped with a chipotle mushroom cream sauce, onions, cheese & pico de gallo. Served with charro beans. (This one’s SPICY!)
Poblano de Pollo
Grilled poblano pepper stuffed with cheese & fajita chicken, topped with our four pepper cream sauce. Served with one enchilada, rice & charro beans.
ONE Chile Relleno
A large Anaheim pepper stuffed with chicken & cheese, fried in a crunchy breaded shell & topped with cheese. Served with ranchero sauce, rice & charro beans.
TWO Chile Rellenos
ONE Avocado Sorpresa
An avocado stuffed with chicken & cheese, then fried in a crunchy breaded shell. Served with rice, refried beans & choice of sauce.
TWO Avocado Sorpresa
ONE Cordon Queso
Our version of a classic dish. Stuffed with jalapeno & queso, then rolled in a special breading mix that makes this muy delicioso! Served with charro beans, rice & guacamole.
TWO Cordon Queso
Grilled Special
Beef or chicken fajita strips on a bed of onions, topped with mushrooms, poblano pepper strips, pico de gallo & queso. Served with rice & charro beans.
Tamales
Three large hand-made pork tamales topped with chili con carne & melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Carne Guisada
Mildly spicy stew in a thick beef gravy. Served with rice & refried beans.
Pescado Parilla
Pechuga De Pollo
Fajitas
Fajitas for one
Beef sirloin, grilled or smoked chicken or combo.
Fajitas for two
Beef sirloin, grilled or smoked chicken or combo.
Shrimp Fajitas
Jumbo shrimp grilled and served over onions, green & red bell peppers.
Veggie Fajitas
Onions, green & red bell peppers, mushrooms, & zucchini. Served with black
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne, served with rice and refried beans.
Beef Enchiladas
Ground beef topped with chili con carne.
Enchiladas Al Carbon
Fajita beef or fajita chicken with choice of sauce.
Chicken Enchiladas
Chopped chicken breast with ranchero or green tomatillo sauce.
Spinach Enchiladas
Creamy spinach mixture with grilled chicken breast in flour tortillas & topped with crema sauce.
Crema Enchiladas
Chopped chicken breast layered with a four pepper sour cream sauce & covered with monterrey jack cheese, a scoop of sour cream, & red/green bell peppers.
Fish Enchiladas
Grilled fish fillets topped with a roasted tomato cream sauce & covered with monterrey jack cheese. .
Shrimp Enchiladas
Spicy sautéed shrimp covered with ranchero sauce.
Cozumel Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with guacamole, then topped with our crema sauce, grilled shrimp, mushrooms, red bell peppers and poblano peppers.
Enchiladas de Mole
Chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, cheese, & sour cream.
Enchilada Trio
One each: cheese, beef & chicken.
Combo Enchiladas
Guac Enchilidas
Taco Plates
Beef Tacos
Crispy or soft taco stuffed with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese
Chicken Tacos
Crispy or soft taco stuffed with chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese
Smoked Chicken Tacos
Flour tortilla filled with smoked chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese
Tacos Al Carbon
Flour tortilla stuffed with fajita beef sirloin or fajita chicken breast. Served with quacamole.
FIsh Tacos
Flour tortilla filled with fried fish fillet topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jack cheese, & our special chipotle mayo. Served with black beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, topped with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jack cheese, avocado & our special chipotle mayo. Served with black beans.
Street Tacos
3 beef steak tacos in corn tortillas filled with cilantro and onions. Served with avocado sauce & limes on the side.
Tacos Al Pastor
3 pork tacos in corn tortillas filled with cilantro & onions. Served with Jalisco sauce & limes on the side.
Carnitas Tacos
Chicken Street Tacos
COMBO TACO
BN/CHZ TACOS
Guacamole Tacos
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Soft flour tortilla filled with refried beans & cheese
Beef Burrito
Soft flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, & cheese.
Fajita Burrito
Soft flour tortilla filled with beef sirloin or chicken breast, refried beans & cheese.
Veggie Burrito
Whole wheat tortilla filled with peppers, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, cheese & black beans.
Chalupas
American Plates
Burger & Fries
Burgers start with 1/2 lb. fresh ground chuck. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onion.
Cheeseburger & Fries
Burgers start with 1/2 lb. fresh ground chuck. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, & onion.
Five Adult Fingers & Fries
5 breaded chicken tenders with your choice of Dipping sauce.
Kids
Plates Add Ons
Ala-Carte
Guacamole
Ench ALA
Side Black Beans
Side JAPS
Side Serrano
Sliced Avocado
Taco ALA
Side Refried
Flauta ALA
Pico de gallo
Side Cheese
Chalupa ALA
Rice/Beans
Tamale ALA
Sour Cream
Side Rice
Avocado ALA
Side Charro
Beef Faj Gordita ALA
Side Beef Fajita
Side Chix Fajita
Side Veggies
Street Taco ALA
Pastor Taco ALA
Carnitas Taco ALA
Chix Faj Gordita ALA
Burrito ALA
Relleno ALA
Side Tortillas
Tortilla ALA
Side Fries
Cordon ALA
Side Lettuce
Side Tomates
Poblano ALA
Wing Ala
Side Ground Beef
Shrimp Diablo Ala
Side Cilantro
Side Limes
ADDS
ADD BLACK BEANS
ADD CHARRO
ADD CHZ
ADD DIABLO
ADD FRIES
ADD GUAC
ADD PICO
ADD POPPER
ADD REFRIED
ADD RICE
ADD SAUCE
ADD Side Garlic
ADD SIDE QUESO
ADD SLICED AVOC
ADD SOUR CREAM
ADD VEGGIES
ADD WHITE WING
ON SIDE
Onions\bellpeppers Grill
ADD Shrimp
Add Grill Onions
SUBS
SUB GUAC
SUB SOUR CREAM
SUB QUESO
SUB AVOCADO
SUB VEGGIES
SUB WING
SUB FLAUTA
SUB POPPER
SUB BF CARBON
SUB CHX CARBON
SUB BF ENCH
SUB CHX ENCH
SUB CHZ ENCH
SUB GUAC ENCH
SUB VEGG MIX ENCH
SUB VEG CHZ ENCH
SUB SPIN ENCH
SUB CREMA ENCH
SUB FISH ENCH
SUB BEAN CHALUPA
SUB BEEF CHALUPA
SUB CHX CHALUPA
SUB TAMALE
SUB POBLANO
SUB RELLENO
SUB BEAN&CHZ TACO
SUB CHEESE TACO
SUB SMK CHX TACO
SUB C BF TACO
SUB S BF TACO
SUB C CHX TACO
SUB S CHX TACO
SUB SMALL SALAD
SUB GUAC TACO
SUB FISH TACO
Sub Shrimp Taco
Sub Shrimp Ench
SUB FRIES
Sub Small Shrimp
Breakfast Specialties
Adult Pancakes
Three large pancakes served with your choice of bacon or sausage.
Barbacoa Plate
Our tender barbacoa with our homemade spicy green barbacoa sauce, cilantro, and onions on the side.
Barbacoa Taco
Served with cilantro and onions on a corn or flour tortilla.
Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with eggs and your choice of sausage or chorizo, topped with your choice of sauce. Served with beans and potatoes.
Breakfast Taco
Choose any three items: eggs, cheese, potatoes, onions, beans.
Breakfast Taco W/ Meat
Breakfast Veggie Skillet
Combination of mushrooms, zucchini, onions, red/green peppers, and seasoned diced potatoes served in a sizzling skillet. Topped with cheese and two eggs, with our homemade flour tortillas on the side.
Chori-Migas
Migas with chorizo added.
Deer hunter
Enchiladas de Migas
Two flour tortillas filled with migas and topped with chili con queso.
Fajitas Y Huevos
Char broiled beef strips with three eggs any style.
Guisada Y Huevos
Combination of two eggs any style and carne guisada.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Three eggs scrambled with chilies, onions and tomatoes.
Huevos con Chorizo
Mexican sausage scrambled with three eggs.
Huevos Ranchero
Three eggs any style covered with ranchero sauce and melted cheese.
La Margarita Special
We take a soft corn tortilla, cover it with beans, three eggs any style, cover that with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Served with guacamole.
Mexican Omelet
Three egg omelet with chilies, onions, tomatoes and cheese.
Migas
Three eggs scrambled with corn tortillas, chilies, onions, bacon, and melted cheese.
Migas Con Queso
Same as above, but covered with chili con queso.
Mushroom Omelet
Three egg omelet stuffed with mushrooms and mixed cheese.
Guisada Taco
Migas Taco
Breakfast Kids
Breakfast ADD-ONS
One Enchilada Plate
One Taco Plate
TO-GO
CHIPS N SALSA
SALSA
SPICY RANCH
CHIPS ONLY
TORTILLAS
1 POUND FAJITA
RICE
BEANS
1 DZ ENCHILADAS
1 DZ TAMALES
Fiesta Package
Taco Package
Pint Guac
Gallon Of Queso
Ranch
6 Enchilada
Gallon Tea
Gallon Sour Cream
Gallon Of Guac
Gallon Of Pico
Gallon Of Cheese
Gallon Of Lettuce
Pint Grill Onions
1 Pound Ground Beef
1 Pound Shredded Chicken
1 GALLON TOMATES
1/2 Gallon BEANS
1/2 Gallon RICE
Medium Ranch
Medium Guacamole Sauce
1Pounnd Barbacoa
Pint Of Shredded Cheese
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
La Margarita Restaurante serves fresh, authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. When margarita, fajita, and taco cravings hit, we’ll always have your fix -- we’ll prepare it all fresh from scratch and serve it up with a smile.
1530 N I H 35, Round Rock, TX 78681