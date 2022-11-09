Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Margarita 3321 13th Street

review star

No reviews yet

3321 13th Street

Saint Cloud, FL 34769

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cubano
Pechuga de Pollo
Chicharrones de Pollo

Front of the House

Pollo al Horno

$9.50

Chicken leg quarters baked low and slow until it's fall-off-the-bone tender with our very own special blend of barbecue sauce and natural spices that gives it a rich sweet and smoky flavor you won't soon forget

Pollo Guisado

$9.50

Carne Guisada

$9.50

Beef stew

Pernil

$9.50

Roasted pork

Costillas

$9.50

Baked pork ribs

Vegetarian Plate

$8.50

Back of the House

Bistec Encebollado

$13.00

Onion steak

Churrasco

$20.00

Skirt steak

Rabo

$17.00Out of stock

Oxtail stew

Pechuga de Pollo

$12.00

Chicken breast

Chicharrones de Pollo

$12.00

Fried chicken cutlets

Chuleta

$14.00

Pork chops

Small Pargo

$14.00

Large Pargo

$19.00

Filet de Tilapia

$12.00

Tilapia filet

Camarones

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp

Dominicanada

$8.50

Mangu, fried cheese and fried salami

Albondigas Veganas

$9.50Out of stock

Margarita Bowl

Pollo Guisado (Margarita Bowl)

$7.50

Carne Guisada (Margarita Bowl)

$7.50

Pernil (Margarita Bowl)

$7.50

Costillas (Margarita Bowl)

$7.50

Albondigas Veganas (Margarita Bowl)

$7.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Sandwich de Pechuga

$9.00

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice of cheese

Sandwich de Bistec

$9.00

Steak, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and choice of cheese

Cubano

$9.50

Pernil, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard, and our signature mojito sauce

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Bacon, egg, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Ham and Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sandwich de Pernil

$9.00

Mofongo

Mofongo Marinero

$20.00

Mofongo bowl with seafood in buttery garlic & red pepper sauce

Mofongo con Camarones

$16.00

Mofongo bowl with shrimp in buttery garlic and red pepper sauce

Mofongo con Churrasco

$17.00

Sopongo

$8.50

Mofongo bowl with choice of soup

Mofongo Sencillo

$5.50

Mofongo served with our signature mojito sauce

Soups

Sopa de Pollo

$4.50+

Chicken soup with noodles, potatoes and carrots served with a choice of rice 12 oz

Sancocho

$5.00+Out of stock

Typical Dominican soup with chicken, beef, pork, platains, potatoes, cassava and corn served with a choice of rice 12 oz

Sopa de Mondongo

$5.00+Out of stock

Salads

Ensalada de Coditos

$3.00+

Macaroni salad 12 oz

Ensalada de Mariscos

$9.50+

Seafood salad 12 oz

Ensalada de Papa

$3.00+

Potato salad 12 oz

Ensalada Verde

$2.50+

Green salad 12 oz

Ensalada de Aguacate

$2.50+

Ensalada de Pollo

$9.50

Chicken Salad

Vinagrette

$1.00+Out of stock

Hummus

$2.00+Out of stock

Empanadas

Empanada de Carne

$3.25

Beef

Empanada de Carne y Queso

$3.50

Beef and mozarella cheese

Empanada de Pollo

$3.25Out of stock

Chicken

Empanada de Pollo y Queso

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken and mozarella cheese

Empanada de Pizza

$3.25Out of stock

Empanada de Queso

$3.25Out of stock

Cheese

Empanada de Guayaba y Queso

$3.25Out of stock

Guava and cream cheese

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$2.50+

Arroz Amarillo con Vegetales

$2.50+

Moro de Gandules

$2.50+Out of stock

Moro Negro

$2.50+

Habichuela Roja

$2.50+

Red beans 12 oz

Habichuela Negra

$2.50+

Black beans 12 oz

Maduros

$3.00+

Sweet Plantains 12 oz

Yuca

$3.00+

Cassava 12 oz

Yuca Frita

$3.00+

Fried Cassava 8 pieces

Tostones

$3.00+

Fried green plantain discs 8 pieces

Mangu

$4.50+

Mashed green plantains 12 oz

Papitas

$3.00+

French fries 12 oz

Toast

$3.00+

Aguacate (Slice)

$2.00

Mojito

$0.25

Our signature mojito garlic lemon sauce

Mayokechu

$0.25Out of stock

A blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, and our signature mojito sauce

Ranch

$0.25

Ranch dressing

Italian

$0.25

Italian dressing

Cilantro Lime Sauce

$0.25

Red Pepper Garlic Sauce

$0.25Out of stock

Desserts

Flan de Queso y Vainilla

$3.50

Caramel custard with cheese

Tres Leches

$3.50

Sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk

Arroz con Leche

$3.50

Rice pudding with cinnamon and raisins

Biscocho Dominicano

$3.50

Dominican style cake with pineapple filling

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$3.00

Cheese Cake

$3.00

Soft and creamy cheese cake

Oreo Cheese Cake

$3.00

Chocolate Cake

$3.00

Rich and smooth chocolate cake

Carrot Cake

$3.00

Light and sweet carrot cake

Italian Rainbow Cake

$3.00

Red Velvet Cake

$3.00

Chocolate Cream Cupcake

$3.00

Strawberry Cream Cupcake

$3.00

Lemon Cream Cupcake

$3.00

Guava Pastry

$2.00

Quesito

$2.00

Extras

Pollo Al Horno (Drumstick)

$2.50

Pollo Al Horno (Thigh)

$3.50

Pollo Guisado (Drumstick)

$2.50

Pollo Guisado (Thigh)

$3.50

Carne Guisada (8oz)

$6.50

Carne Guisada (12oz)

$9.75

Carne Guisada (24oz)

$19.50

Pernil (8oz)

$6.50

Pernil (12oz)

$9.75

Pernil (24oz)

$19.50

Costillas (1 Rib)

$3.00

Bistec Encebollado (Steak Only)

$11.00

Churrasco (Steak Only)

$16.00

Rabo (24oz)

$13.00

Pechuga de Pollo (Chicken Only)

$10.00

Bistec de Pollo (Chicken Only)

$10.00Out of stock

Chicharrones de Pollo (4pcs)

$4.50

Chuleta (1pc)

$5.50

Small Pargo (Fish Only)

$11.00

Large Pargo (Fish Only)

$16.00

Albóndigas Veganas (6pcs)

$7.00Out of stock

Camarón (1 Shrimp)

$1.75

Queso Frito (1pc)

$1.75

Salami (1pc)

$1.25

Huevo (1 Egg)

$1.00

Bacon (1pc)

$1.25

Shakes

Batida de Fresa

$3.50+

Strawberry 16 oz

Batida de Mango

$3.50+

Mango 16 oz

Batida de Chinola

$3.50+

Passion Fruit 16 oz

Batida de Piña

$3.50+

Pineapple 16 oz

Batida de Banana

$3.50+

Banana 16 oz

Batida de Guayaba

$3.50+

Guava 16 oz

Batida de Lechosa

$3.50+

Papaya 16 oz

Batida de Guanabana

$3.50+

Super Batida

$4.50+

Super Shake with choice of 3 fruits 16 oz

Piña Colada

$4.50+

Pineapple and coconut shake 16 oz

Juices

Limonada

$3.00+

Fresh squeezed lemonade 16 oz

Maraquita

$4.00+

Passion fruit and milk on the rocks 16 oz

Morir Soñando

$4.00+

Orange juice and milk on the rocks 16 oz

Jugo de Naranja

$4.00+

Fresh squeezed orange juice 12 oz

Jugo de Chinola

$3.00+

Passion fruit juice 16 oz

Jugo de Piña

$3.00+

Pineapple juice 16 oz

Jugo de Tamarindo

$3.00+

Tamarind juice 16 oz

Jugo de Guayaba

$3.00+

Guava juice 16 oz

Cafe

Cafe con Leche

$2.25+

Coffee with milk 8 oz

Cafe Espresso

$1.35

Espresso shot 4 oz

Cortadito

$1.50

Espresso shot with milk 4 oz

Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

Frozen coffee with milk and chocolate 12 oz

Vanilla Frappe

$4.50+

Frozen coffee with milk and vanilla 12 oz

Chocolate Caliente

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate 8 oz

Te Caliente

$1.50

Hot tea 8 oz

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Coke 20 oz bottle

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sprite 20 oz bottle

Country Club Merengue

$2.50

Country Club Merengue 12 oz bottle

Country Club Frambuesa

$2.50

Country Club Frambuesa 12 oz bottle

Country Club Uva

$2.50

Jarrito Mandarina

$2.50

Jarrito Mango

$2.50

Jarrito Piña

$2.50

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.50

Malta India

$2.50

Malta India 12 oz bottle

Coco Rico

$1.75

Coco Rico 12 oz can

Colombiana

$1.75

Colombiana 12 oz can

Postobon

$1.75

Postobon 12 oz can

Jupiña

$1.75

Jupiña 12 oz can

Kola Champagne

$1.75

Kola Champagne 12 oz can

Celsius

$3.00

Apple juice

$2.25

Water Bottle

$1.50

Water Bottle 16.9 oz bottle

Alkaline Water

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

La Margarita combines delicious home-style Dominican recipes handed down from generation to generation - made from fresh, all natural ingredients - with fast and friendly service that brings the island to you regardless of how busy your schedule may be.

Website

Location

3321 13th Street, Saint Cloud, FL 34769

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sidelines Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4060 13th St Saint Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Bears BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
4247 13th Street Saint Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Azul Tequila House St. Cloud - 4037 13th ST St. Cloud FL 34769
orange starNo Reviews
4037 13th Street Saint Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at St. Cloud.
orange starNo Reviews
4001 13th Street St. Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - St Cloud FL
orange starNo Reviews
2926 13th St Saint Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Lord of the Wings
orange starNo Reviews
13th St Florida, FL 34769
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Cloud

Phyre Brewery - 918 New York Ave
orange star4.7 • 479
918 New York Ave St Cloud, FL 34769
View restaurantnext
Canoe Creek Sports Tavern
orange star4.2 • 389
2911 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Cloud
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston