La Marmota Supermarket

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1180 Ribaut Rd ste 6

Beaufort, SC 29902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Orden Birria Tacos
Chamoyadas
Esquites

APPETIZERS

Bionicos

Bionicos

$8.10
Chamoyadas

Chamoyadas

$4.75
Chamoyadas w/Gummies

Chamoyadas w/Gummies

$6.50
Chicarron Preparado

Chicarron Preparado

$8.00
Coctel de Fruta

Coctel de Fruta

$6.00
Crazy Corn

Crazy Corn

$3.00

Mexican street corn on the cob

Esquites

Esquites

$4.45
Mix Chamoyada

Mix Chamoyada

$4.75

Raspado

$2.50
Strawberries & Cream

Strawberries & Cream

$7.25
Tostilocos

Tostilocos

$6.45

Chicharron Bolsa

$2.00

Licuado

$4.00

TACOS

Asada Tacos

$3.50

dos tortillas, carne de res, cilantro, cebolla, limon, pepino y salsa roja o verde // beef tacos topped topped with cheese, onions, cilantro, cucumber, lime and with you choice of red or green salsa on the side

Cabeza Tacos

$3.50Out of stock

dos tortillas, carne de cabeza de res, cilantro, cebolla, pepino y salsa roja o verde // two corn tortillas with cow head meat, topped with cheese, onions, cilantro, cucumber, lime and with you choice of red or green salsa on the side

Lengua Tacos

$3.50

dos tortillas, carne de res, cilantro, cebolla, pepino y salsa roja o verde // two corn tortilla with cow tongue meat, topped with cheese, onions, cilantro, cucumber, lime and with you choice of red or green salsa on the side

Orden Birria Tacos

Orden Birria Tacos

$11.75

speciality taco that has been dipped in the birria consome (Spanish Beef Stew Fat) and then topped with cheese, onions, cilantro, cucumber, lime and with you choice of red or green salsa on the side

Pastor Tacos

Pastor Tacos

$3.50Out of stock

dos tortillas, carne de cerdo, cilantro, cebolla, pepino y salsa roja o verde // two corn tortillas marinated pork tacos topped with cheese, onions, cilantro, cucumber, lime and with you choice of red or green salsa on the side

Pollo Tacos

Pollo Tacos

$3.50Out of stock

carne de pollo, dos tortillas, cilantro, cebolla, pepino y salsa roja o verde // two corn tortilla chicken tacos topped with cheese, onions, cilantro, cucumber, lime and with you choice of red or green salsa on the side

Consome Chico Extra

Consome Chico Extra

$2.00

Spanish Beef Stew

Birria Taco Extra

$4.50
Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Buche Taco

$3.50Out of stock

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla de Asada

$12.00

carne de res, queso, ensalada, salsa. // Steak Quesadilla with Cheese, side salad and your choice of red or green salsa

Quesadilla de Pastor

$12.00Out of stock

carne de cerdo, queso, ensalada y salsa. // Marinated Pork Quesadilla with Cheese, side salad and your choice of red or green salsa

Quesadilla de Pollo

$12.00Out of stock

carne de pollo, queso, ensalada y salsa. // Chicken Quesadilla with Cheese, side salad and your choice of red or green salsa

Quesadilla de Cabeza

$12.00Out of stock

carne de res, queso, ensalada y salsa. // Head Meat Quesadilla with Cheese, side salad and your choice of red or green salsa

Quesadilla de Lengua

$12.00Out of stock

carne de res, queso ensalada y salsa // Cow Tongue Quesadilla with Cheese, side salad and your choice of red or green salsa

Quesadilla de Birria

$12.00

carne de res, queso, ensalada y salsa. // Speciality Beef Quesadilla that has had the flour tortilla dipped in the birria consomme (Spanish Beef Stew Fat) topped with cheese and served with side salad and your choice of red or green salsa

Quesadilla solo queso

$5.50

Cheese only Quesadilla

-----------------

Consome Extra (Chico)

$2.00

Small Spanish Beef Stew

Consome Grande 16 Oz

$8.00

Large Spanish Beef Stew

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$12.00

Quesadilla de Buche

$12.00Out of stock

TORTAS

Torta de Asada

$10.25

pan frances con cebolla // Steak Sandwich served with cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, avocado, onions, jalapeños, tomatillos and you choice of red or green salsa

Torta de Birria

$10.25

carne de res, queso, lechuga, mayonesa, aguacate, cebolla, jalapeños, jitomate, queso y salsa.

Torta de Pollo

$10.25Out of stock

carne de pollo, queso, lechuga, mayonesa, aguacate, cebolla, jalapeños, jitomate, queso y salsa // Chicken Sandwich served with cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, avocado, onions, jalapeños, tomatillos and you choice of red or green salsa

Torta de Pastor

$10.25Out of stock

carne de cerdo, queso, lechuga, mayonesa, aguacate, cebolla, jalapeños, jitomate, queso y salsa // Marinated Pork Sandwich served with cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, avocado, onions, jalapeños, tomatillos and you choice of red or green salsa

Torta de Lengua

$10.25

carne de res, queso, lechuga, mayonesa, aguacate, cebolla, jalapeños, jitomate, queso y salsa // Cow Tongue Meat Sandwich served with cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, avocado, onions, jalapeños, tomatillos and you choice of red or green salsa

Torta de Cabeza

$10.25Out of stock

carne de res, lechuga, mayonesa, aguacate, cebolla, jalapeños, jitomate, queso y salsa // Cow Head Meat Sandwich served with cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, avocado, onions, jalapeños, tomatillos and you choice of red or green salsa

Torta De Verdura

Torta De Verdura

$10.25

Roasted Ham Sandwich served with cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, avocado, onions, jalapeños, tomatillos and you choice of red or green salsa

Torta de carnitas

$10.25

Torta de Buche

$10.25Out of stock

Torta Jamon

$10.25

BURRITOS

Burrito de Asada

$9.50

carne de res, queso, lechuga, aguacate, cebolla, jitomate, salsa y limon // steak burrito stuffed with cheese lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatillo and your choice or red or green salsa

Burrito de Birria

$9.50

carne de res, queso, lechuga, aguacate, cebolla, jitomate, salsa y limon // specialty burrito which has been dipped had the flour tortilla dipped in the birria consomme (Spanish Beef Stew Fat) and then stuffed with cheese lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatillo and your choice or red or green salsa

Burrito de Lengua

$9.50

carne de res, queso, lechuga, aguacate, cebolla, jitomate, salsa y limon // Cow tongue burrito stuffed with cheese lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatillo and your choice or red or green salsa

Burrito de Cabeza

$9.50Out of stock

carne de res, queso, lechuga, aguacate, cebolla, jitomate, salsa y limon // Head Meat Burrito stuffed with cheese lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatillo and your choice or red or green salsa

Burrito de Pollo

Burrito de Pollo

$9.50Out of stock

carne de pollo, queso, lechuga, aguacate, cebolla, jitomate, salsa y limon // Chicken Burrito stuffed with cheese lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatillo and your choice or red or green salsa

Burrito de Pastor

$9.50Out of stock

carne de res, queso, lechuga, aguacate, cebolla, jitomate, salsa y limon // Marinated Pork stuffed with cheese lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatillo and your choice or red or green salsa

Burrito de Carnitas

$9.50

Burrito de Buche

$9.50Out of stock

TAMALES

Tamal de Mole de Pollo

$3.50

con salsa verde o roja

Tamal de Rajas

$3.50

queso con jalapeño y salsa verde o roja

Tamal Verde de Pollo

$3.50

con salsa verde o roja

DRINKS

Papaya Water

Papaya Water

$3.50
Mango Water

Mango Water

$3.50Out of stock
Watermelon Water

Watermelon Water

$3.50Out of stock
Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.50
Natural Water

Natural Water

$1.50

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Minute Maid Juice

$2.00
Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Pineapple Water

$3.50

Cucumber Water

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1180 Ribaut Rd ste 6, Beaufort, SC 29902

Directions

