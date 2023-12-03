La Marsa -- Clarkston, MI
9709 Dixie Highway
City of the Village of Clarkston, MI 48348
Hommous Appetizers
- Hommous$7.29+
A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic.
- Spicy Hommous$7.29+
A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic and spices.
- Hommous w/ Chicken & Almonds Appetizer$15.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with almonds.
- Hommous w/ Beef & Almonds Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Beef sautéed with almonds.
- Hommous w/ Lamb & Almonds Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Lamb sautéed with almonds
- Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma Appetizer$14.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Chicken Shawarma
- Hommus w/ Meat Shawarma Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Meat Shawarma.
- Hommous w/ Sauteed Pinenuts Appetizer$13.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with sautéed pinenuts.
- Hommous w/ Raw Vegetables Appetizer$15.49
A generous mix of fresh vegetables served with our Hommous.
Appetizers
- Starter Combo$18.99
A Combo Pleasing to Everyone: Hommous, Baba Ghannooj and Tabbouli.
- Falafel Plate$11.99
All vegetable patties made of fava beans, chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro, special spices and cooked in vegetable oil. Served with tahini sauce, tomatoes and pickles.
- Baba Ghannooj$7.79+
Char-grilled eggplant blended with tahini, lemon & garlic.
- Meat Stuffed Grape Leaves$13.99
Grape Leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, parsley, green onions and Mediterranean seasonings.
- Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves$11.99
Grape Leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, green onion & Mediterranean seasonings.
- Sautee - Chicken$15.99
Gluten-free. Tender pieces of chicken sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.
- Sautee - Beef$16.99
Gluten-free. Tender pieces of beef sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.
- Sautee - Lamb$16.99
Gluten-free. Tender pieces of lamb sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.
- Chicken Wings$14.99
Wings & Drumsticks -- lightly battered and pan sautéed with garlic.
- Fool$10.99
Fava beans sautéed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and seasonings.
- Meat Pies$7.99
Seasoned ground meat stuffed in a pastry.
- Spinach Pies$7.99
Seasoned spinach stuffed in a pastry.
- Fried Kibbee$15.49
Football shaped shells of cracked wheat stuffed with seasoned meat and pinenuts.
- Kibbee Nayeh (raw)$15.99
Extra-lean cut of Lamb -- ground fine and mixed with cracked wheat & seasonings.
- Tomato Kibbee$14.99
A Flavorful mixture of tomatoes, cracked wheat, onions & seasonings
Salads
- Fattoush Salad$7.49+
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sumac, and toasted pita with our house dressing.
- Garden Salad$6.99+
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage and carrots.
- Greek Salad$7.99+
Romaine lettuce with beets, olives, onions, shredded cabbage and carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini and feta cheese.
- Tabbouli Salad$7.99+
A chopped parsley salad with tomatoes, scallions, cracked wheat, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs.
- Spinach Salad$7.49+
Spinach, tomatoes and onions with our house dressing.
- Rice Almond Salad$10.99
A fresh garden salad with rice pilaf and slivered almonds.
- Cucumber Salad$6.99
Sliced cucumbers served in yogurt with fresh garlic and mint.
- Village Salad$10.99
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and parsley tossed with our famous house dressing.