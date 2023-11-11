- Home
La Marsa: Farmington Hills @ Drake & Grand River Ave
No reviews yet
35558 Grand River Avenue
Farmington Hills, MI 48335
Full Menu
Hommous Appetizers
- Hommous$7.29+
A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic.
- Spicy Hommous$7.29+
A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic and spices.
- Hommous w/ Chicken & Almonds Appetizer$15.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with almonds.
- Hommous w/ Beef & Almonds Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Beef sautéed with almonds.
- Hommous w/ Lamb & Almonds Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Lamb sautéed with almonds
- Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma Appetizer$14.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Chicken Shawarma
- Hommus w/ Meat Shawarma Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Meat Shawarma.
- Hommous w/ Sauteed Pinenuts Appetizer$13.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with sautéed pinenuts.
- Hommous w/ Raw Vegetables Appetizer$15.49
A generous mix of fresh vegetables served with our Hommous.
Appetizers
- Starter Combo$18.99
A Combo Pleasing to Everyone: Hommous, Baba Ghannooj and Tabbouli.
- Falafel Plate$11.99
All vegetable patties made of fava beans, chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro, special spices and cooked in vegetable oil. Served with tahini sauce, tomatoes and pickles.
- Baba Ghannooj$7.79+
Char-grilled eggplant blended with tahini, lemon & garlic.
- Meat Stuffed Grape Leaves$13.99
Grape Leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, parsley, green onions and Mediterranean seasonings.
- Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves$11.99
Grape Leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, green onion & Mediterranean seasonings.
- Sautee - Chicken$15.99
Gluten-free. Tender pieces of chicken sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.