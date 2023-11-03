La Marsa - Fenton
17055 Silver Parkway
Fenton, MI 48430
Full Menu
Hommous Appetizers
- Hommous$7.29+
A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic.
- Spicy Hommous$7.29+
A delicious blend of puréed Chickpeas with tahini sauce, lemon juice and a hint of fresh garlic and spices.
- Hommous w/ Chicken & Almonds Appetizer$15.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with almonds.
- Hommous w/ Beef & Almonds Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Beef sautéed with almonds.
- Hommous w/ Lamb & Almonds Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Lamb sautéed with almonds
- Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma Appetizer$14.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Chicken Shawarma
- Hommus w/ Meat Shawarma Appetizer$16.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with fresh Meat Shawarma.
- Hommous w/ Sauteed Pinenuts Appetizer$13.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with sautéed pinenuts.
- Hommous w/ Raw Vegetables Appetizer$15.49
A generous mix of fresh vegetables served with our Hommous.
Appetizers
- Starter Combo$18.99
A Combo Pleasing to Everyone: Hommous, Baba Ghannooj and Tabbouli.
- Falafel Plate$11.99
All vegetable patties made of fava beans, chickpeas, onions, parsley, cilantro, special spices and cooked in vegetable oil. Served with tahini sauce, tomatoes and pickles.
- Baba Ghannooj$7.79+
Char-grilled eggplant blended with tahini, lemon & garlic.
- Meat Stuffed Grape Leaves$13.99
Grape Leaves stuffed with ground meat, rice, parsley, green onions and Mediterranean seasonings.
- Vegetarian Stuffed Grape Leaves$11.99
Grape Leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, green onion & Mediterranean seasonings.
- Sautee - Chicken$15.99
Gluten-free. Tender pieces of chicken sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.
- Sautee - Beef$16.99
Gluten-free. Tender pieces of beef sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.
- Sautee - Lamb$16.99
Gluten-free. Tender pieces of lamb sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic, and our lemon oregano sauce.
- Chicken Wings$14.99
Wings & Drumsticks -- lightly battered and pan sautéed with garlic.
- Fool$10.99
Fava beans sautéed with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and seasonings.
- Meat Pies$7.99
Seasoned ground meat stuffed in a pastry.
- Spinach Pies$7.99
Seasoned spinach stuffed in a pastry.
- Fried Kibbee$15.49
Football shaped shells of cracked wheat stuffed with seasoned meat and pinenuts.
- Kibbee Nayeh (raw)$15.99
Extra-lean cut of Lamb -- ground fine and mixed with cracked wheat & seasonings.
- Tomato Kibbee$14.99
A Flavorful mixture of tomatoes, cracked wheat, onions & seasonings
Salads
- Fattoush Salad$7.49+
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sumac, and toasted pita with our house dressing.
- Garden Salad$6.99+
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, shredded cabbage and carrots.
- Greek Salad$7.99+
Romaine lettuce with beets, olives, onions, shredded cabbage and carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini and feta cheese.
- Tabbouli Salad$7.99+
A chopped parsley salad with tomatoes, scallions, cracked wheat, olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs.
- Spinach Salad$7.49+
Spinach, tomatoes and onions with our house dressing.
- Rice Almond Salad$10.99
A fresh garden salad with rice pilaf and slivered almonds.
- Cucumber Salad$6.99
Sliced cucumbers served in yogurt with fresh garlic and mint.
- Village Salad$10.99
Cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and parsley tossed with our famous house dressing.
Soups
Entrees - Chicken
- Shish Tawook$20.99
Classic or Lemon Oregano. Marinated and grilled chicken breast kabobs.
- Chicken Shawarma$20.99
Marinated, slow-roasted, shaved dark chicken meat.
- Deboned Chicken$18.99+
- Chicken Ghallaba$20.99
Classic or Zesty. Bite-sized pieces of quality Chicken Breast sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings. Served with 2 sides.
- Hommous with Chicken$21.99
Bite size pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with seasonings and herbs and almonds served on a bed of Hommous.
- Hommous with Chicken Shawarma$20.99
Tender Chicken Shawarma served on a bed of Hommous.
- Hommous with Chicken Ghallaba$24.99
Classic or Zesty. Assorted sauteed vegetables and tender pieces of chicken with seasonings served on a bed of hommous. Served with 2 sides.
- Garlic Almond Chicken Gallaba$22.99
Classic or Zesty. Bite-sized pieces of quality Chicken Breast sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings mixed with rice, almonds, and garlic. Served with 1 side.
- Chicken Sautee$21.99
Tender pieces of quality Chicken Breast sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our Lemon Oregano sauce.
- Chicken Kafta$19.99
Quality ground chicken mixed with parsley, onions, and seasonings and grilled.
- Chicken Livers$19.99
Chicken Livers sautéed with onions and seasonings.
- Quail$19.99
Tender Quail -- marinated, grilled, and sautéed with Lemon Oregano sauce.
Entrees - Beef/Lamb
- Beef Kabobs$25.99
2 Skewers of tender Beef Kabobs marinated and grilled.
- Lamb Kabobs$25.99
2 Skewers of Tender Lamb Kabobs marinated and grilled.
- Lamb Chops$31.99
Three tender, marinated and grilled Lamb Chops.
- Shish Kafta -- Meat$20.99
Quality ground meat ( Beef & Lamb) mixed with parsley, onions, and seasonings and grilled.
- Meat Shawarma$27.99
Marinated, slow-roasted combination of beef and lamb shaved off a rotisserie skewer.
- Sautee - Beef$23.99
Tender pieces of beef sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our Lemon Oregano sauce.
- Sautee - Lamb$23.99
Tender pieces of lamb sautéed with mushrooms, cilantro, garlic and our Lemon Oregano sauce.
- Ghallaba - Beef$24.99
Assorted vegetables sauteed with garlic, Mediterranean seasonings & bite sized pieces of Beef.
- Ghallaba - Lamb$24.99
Assorted vegetables sauteed with garlic, Mediterranean seasonings & bite sized pieces of Lamb.
- Garlic Almond Ghallaba$25.99
Our Ghallaba mixed with rice, almonds & garlic. With Beef or Lamb. Served with 1 side.
- Hommous w/ Beef$26.49
Classic or Zesty. A bed of smooth hommous filled with bite sized bieces of beef sauteed with almonds.
- Hommous w/ Lamb$26.49
A bed of smooth hommous filled with bite-sized pieces of Lamb sauteed with almonds.
- Hommous w/ Meat Shawarma$24.49
A bed of smooth Hommous filled with our Meat Shawarma
- David Basha$20.99
Seasoned meatballs sautéed with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions & almonds.
Entrees - Traditional
- Koshary$16.99
A traditional Egyptian dish of pasta, rice, lentils, garlic, fried onions, and special tomato sauce. Served with mild or spicy sauce. Served with 1 side. (Optional -- Add your Choice of Meat)
- Vegetarian Ghallaba$17.99
Classic or Zesty. Assorted vegetables sautéed with garlic & Mediterranean seasonings. Served with 2 sides.
- Garlic Almond Ghallaba - Vegetarian$19.99
Assorted sautéed vegetables blended with rice, almonds & garlic. Served with 1 side.
- Ghallaba (Vegetarian) With Hommous$22.99
Classic or Zesty. Vegetarian Ghallaba served on a bed of Hommous. Served with 2 sides.
- Mousaka$16.99
Eggplant -- baked with fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, garlic & seasonings.
- Mjadra$16.99
Vegetarian. Lentils and cracked wheat cooked with oil and herbs and then topped with fried onions. Served with one side.
Entrees - Vegetarian
Entrees - Seafood
- Shrimp Kabob$25.99
Regular or BBQ, 8 Jumbo Shrimp marinated and grilled.
- Salmon Fillet$19.99
Marinated and Grilled fillet of Salmon.
- Seafood Sautee$21.99
Tender pieces of Salmon or Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms.
- Seafood Ghallaba$22.99
Classic or Zesty. Bite-sized pieces of Salmon or Shrimp sautéed with vegetables, garlic & Mediterranean seasonings. Served with 2 sides.
Entrees Combos / Party Trays
- Vegetarian Combo$41.99
Vegan. Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves, Mjadra, Spinach pies, and vegetables. Served with rice or fries & 2 sides.
- Shish Combo$27.99
1 Shish Kabob (Lamb), 1 Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & 1 Shish Kafta (Meat). Served with 2 Sides.
- Shish Combo For Two$39.99
1 Shish Kabob (Lamb), 2 Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob) & 2 Shish Kafta (Meat). Served with Rice or Fries & 2 sides.
- Shawarma Combo$24.99
A combination of both Chicken & Meat Shawarma. Served with 2 sides.
- Kafta Combo$20.49
Enjoy both Meat & Chicken Kafta. Served with 2 sides.
- Lamb Combo$22.99
Two Pieces of Fried Kibbee, One Kafta Skewer, Four Grape Leaves & Two Meat Pies. Served with 2 Sides
- Sampler Platter$54.99
Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli, Falafel, Grape Leaves. Shawarma Combo; Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob); 2 Shish Kafta (Meat). Served with Rice or Fries and 2 sides.
- La Marsa Feast$179.99
Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli, Greed Salad, Falafel, Hommous with Lamb. 2 Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob); 2 Shish Kabobs (Lamb); 2 Shish Kafta (Meat); Whole Deboned Chicken; Chicken Ghallaba; 4 Lamb Chops. Served with Rice or Fries and 4 Salads or Soups.
- Flaming Feast$189.99
Hommous, Baba Ghannooj, Tabbouli & Falafel Plate. Spectacular Combination of Kabobs: 3 Skewers of Shish Tawook (Chicken Kabob); 2 Shish Kabobs (Lamb); 2 Shrimp Kabobs; 3 Shish Kafta (Meat); 2 Vegetable Skewers. Served with Rice or Fries and 4 Salads or Soups.
Sandwiches
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.49
- Shish Tawook Sandwich$6.49
A Wrap of grilled Chicken Breast pieces with garlic sauce and pickles.
- Shish Tawook and Tabouli Sandwich$6.79
A Wrap filled with Chicken Breast pieces with Tabbouli Salad.
- Meat Shawarma Sandwich$6.99
A Wrap filled with Meat Shawarma with tahini, tomatoes, pickles, and onions.
- Shish Kabob Sandwich (Beef or Lamb)$6.99
Choice of Beef or Lamb. A Wrap of grilled choice of meat with tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
- Meat Kafta Sandwich$6.49
- Chicken Kafta Sandwich$6.49
A Wrap filled with slow roasted and shaved dark chicken meat with garlic sauce and pickles.
- Ghallaba - Chicken Sandwich$6.49
A Wrap filled with your Tender Pieces of Chicken Breast sautéed with vegetables and mixed with rice.
- Ghallaba - Beef Sandwich$6.99
A Wrap filled with your tender pieces of Beef sautéed with vegetables and mixed with rice.
- Ghallaba - Lamb Sandwich$6.99
A Wrap filled with tender pieces of Lamb sautéed with vegetables and mixed with rice.
- Chicken Cream Chop Sandwich$6.49
A Wrap of Fried Chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onion & ranch dressing.
- Hommous and Meat Grapeleaves Sandwich$6.49
A Wrap filled with Hommous & Meat Grape Leaves with lettuce, tomatoes & onions.
Sandwiches - Vegetarian
- Falafel Sandwich (Vegetarian)$5.99
A Wrap of Falafel pieces with tahini sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
- Mjadra Sandwich (Vegetarian)$5.99
A Mjadra (lentils & cracked wheat) filled Wrap with lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
- Hommous and Vegetarian Grape Leaves Sandwich (Vegetarian)$5.99
A Wrap filled with Hommous & Vegetarian Grape Leaves with lettuce, tomato and onions.
- Hommous and Salad Sandwich (Vegetarian)$4.99
A Wrap filled with Hommous & Salad.
- Hommous and Fattoush Sandwich$4.99
- Hommous and Tabbouli Sandwich (Vegetarian)$4.99
A Wrap Sandwich filled with Hommous & Tabbouli.
- Hommous and Spinach Sandwich (Vegetarian)$4.99
A Hommous & Spinach Wrap Sandwich with tomatoes & onions.
Sides / Bread
- Fresh Pita$2.99+
Pita -- Freshly Baked in our Stone Oven... all day long!
- Garlic$1.99+
La Marsa's Signature Garlic Spread. Beware: It is addicting! Available in ALL Sizes!
- House Dressing$2.49+
La Marsa's Signature House Dressing. Flavorful, yet light! Available in Many Sizes.
- Lemon Oregano Sauce$1.49+
La Marsa's Signature Lemon Oregano Sauce Flavored with Garlic. Yet Light!
- Flat Bread$2.99+
Large Round Flat Pita Bread
- Rice Pilaf w/ Almonds$4.99
A great companion to any meal... freshly made Rice Pilaf topped with almonds.
- French Fries$4.99
A generous portion of crisp, delicious French Fries.
- House Fries$5.49
Fresh potatoes -- sliced into thin rounds and fried -- to golden perfection!
- Grilled Vegetables$5.99
A generous portion of fresh grilled vegetables including Carrots, Onions, Peppers, and Zucchini -- a healthy side to any meal!
- Raw Vegetables$5.99
Fresh Cut variety of misc. vegetables including carrots, celery, tomatoes, cucumbers, etc. A healthy companion to any meal.
- Pickles & Turnips$3.99
A Side of Our Home-Made Pickles & Pickled Turnips
- Sauteed Mushrooms$6.99
Sliced white mushrooms sautéed in special seasonings.
Raw Juices, Smoothies & Beverages
- Smoothie$6.29+
Strawberries, banana and honey blended in ice with your choice of mango, orange or carrot
- Juices -- Fresh Squeezed$6.29+
Fresh squeezed juice: carrot, apple, orange or beet -- or your own combination.
- Lemonade$6.29+
Freshly squeezed lemons and orange blended with ice.
- Arnold Palmer$6.29+
Fresh frozen lemonade with iced tea.
- Cobra$6.29+
Fresh Squeezed blend of Carrot, Orange, Beet and Apples juices.
- Potassium Broth$6.29+
A Fresh Squeezed blend juice of Carrot, Celery, Parsley and Spinach.
- Power Mix$6.29+
An energizing juice of fresh Squeezed Carrot, Celery, Beet & Spinach.
- Mango Slush$6.29+
A flavorful slush of Mango, Honey & Ice
- Soft Drink$2.69
- Iced Tea$2.69
- Coffee$2.69
- Hot Tea$2.69
- Milk$1.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.49
A La Carte
- Chicken Breast Piece$6.49
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast
- Chicken Thigh Piece$6.49
Grilled Chicken Thigh
- Side Chicken Shawarma$6.49
A side portion of our marinated, slow-roasted, shaved dark chicken meat.
- Side Meat Shawarma$8.79
A side portion of our marinated and slow-roasted meat shaved off a rotisserie skewer.
- Beef Kabob - Skewer$8.79
- Lamb Kabob - Skewer$8.79
- Kafta (Meat) Skewer Piece$4.29
A grilled skewer of high quality ground meat mixed with parsley, onions & seasonings.
- Chicken Kafta Skewer Piece$4.29
A perfectly seasoned and grilled skewer of ground chicken mixed with parsley, onions and seasonings.
- Pc Lamb Chop$9.49
Seasoned and grilled Lamb Chops.
- Salmon Fillet Piece$8.79
A grilled fillet of salmon