La Masa Empanada Bar

468 Reviews

$$

1300 E Brady St

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanada Trio
Empanada Platter
Wisco Corn - (W)

Wine for the road!

3L Wine Box LAB Vinho Branco!

$24.00

Crowd pleasing White blend

3L Wine Box LAB Vinho Tinto!

$24.00

Just robust enough Red blend

3L Wine Box LAB Rose!

$24.00

Well rounded Rose

House Sangria Jug

$27.00

House Sangria served in a 32 oz glass jug. Exchangeable for $3 off your next at La Masa or Stubby's!

Winter Chai Sangria Jug

$29.00

Masala chai spiked Sangria served in a 32 oz glass jug. Exchangeable for $3 off your next at La Masa or Stubby's!

Take & Bake Par-Bake

Par-Baked Dozen

-$5.00

Fresh, refrigerated empanadas for baking in your own oven! Starts with a $5 discount and builds a la carte from there! Includes 3 oz Chimichurri

Seasonal Empanadas

Apple Crisp

$4.00

Homemade Granny Apple Crisp stuffed into a flaky shell.

Dulce de Leche Pecan Pie

$5.00

House pecan pie recipe made with homemade dulce de leche

Empanadas

Empanada Trio

3 Empanadas of your choice includes our signature Jicama Slaw complimentary, or upgrade side for an additional cost

Empanada Platter

-$5.00

Dozen oven-baked empanadas! Starts with a $5 discount and builds a la carte from there! Includes 3 oz Chimichurri

Argentine Beef - (A)

$4.00

Seasoned beef, green olives, raisins, hardboiled egg, crushed chillies

Lamb Barbacoa - (B)

$5.00

Seasoned Mexican style Pinn Oaks lamb, Cilantro, Onion

Black Bean, Chorizo & Cheddar - (BB)

$4.00

Black Bean, Local Chorizo & Cheddar

Carnitas Verde - (C)

$4.00

Slow cooked marinated pork shoulder, Mexican tomatillo salsa

Wisco Corn - (W)

$4.00

Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion

The Cuban - (TC)

$4.00

Berkshire ham, pickles, fontina, mustard

Cheese Curd & Bacon - (CC)

$4.00

Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds N' Bacon!

Jamón Y Queso - (H)

$4.00

Pulled Berkshire Ham, cream cheese, mozzarella, aged white cheddar, Gruyere

Mushroom Truffle Parmesan - (M)

$4.00

Shitake, Crimini, and Oyster Mushrooms with White Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cheese

Grilled Chicken Pesto - (PC)

$5.00

Grilled chicken breast, creamy pesto, grape tomato

Queso Poblano - (QP)

$4.00

Fire roasted poblano peppers, 3 cheese blend

Spicy Shrimp Curry - (SC)

$5.00

Seasoned shrimp, red bell pepper, white onion, coconut red curry

Spinach and Cheese - (S)

$4.00

Fresh sauteéd spinach, 3 cheese blend

Chicken Tinga - (T)

$4.00

Tender pulled chicken, fire roasted tomato & red chile

Tomato Basil Mozzarella - (TB)

$4.00

Fresh Cherry Tomato, Basil, Mozzarela

Breakfast Empanada

$4.00

Weekends Only! Ask our team for details:)

Sauces

Individual Side of Sauce

All empanadas include a complementary Chimichurri! Add a 1.5 oz ramekin for an extra treat....

8 oz Sauce Accompaniment

Our empanadas are known to be outstanding on their own! These sauces are a great for a next level extra punch.

Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Soup

Sopa

$4.50

Potato & Leek w/ bacon garnish (GF)

Sandwiches

Grilled Ham & Manchego Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled sourdough, Spanish Manchego cheese, smoked ham & carmelized onion

Grilled Ribeye

$18.00

on Ciabatta with mixed greens, caramelized onion, & creamy garlic & lime sauce

Aji Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Fresh grilled asparagus, queso fresco cheese, and aji amarillo aioli on Ciabatta

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$10.00

Bell Pepper, red onion, cherry tomato, grilled jalapeno, black bean, avocado, goat cheese, red wine vinegar, spring mix, grilled dough wrap

Carnitas Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork carnitas, mayo, Manchego cheese, avocado, jicama slaw, toasted Ciabatta

Snacks & Sides

House Jicama Slaw

$4.00

Signature side, shredded jicama & cabbage medley, green apple, bell pepper, citrusy light slaw dressing

Side of Thin N’ Crispy Fries

$4.00

Basket of Thin N’ Crispy Fries

$6.00

Mini Guava & Cheese Empanadas

$10.50

(5) Manchego cheese & sweet guava jam

Everything Mini Empanadas

$10.00

5 mini cream cheese stuffed empanadas, everything seasoning

Aji Queso Dip

$12.00

Baked with aji amarillo chiles, red pepper, onion, queso fresco, served with grilled ciabatta & fresh veggies

Spicy Black Bean & Goat Cheese Dip

$11.00

Served with grilled ciabatta & veggies

Quicos

$4.00

Chile dusted Spanish Corn Nuts

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra Veggies

$2.00

Salads

Green Side Salad

$4.00

Greens, red bell pepper, shredded jicama

Mixta Salad

$14.00

Greens, red bell pepper, grilled asparagus, red onion, hard boiled egg, bacon, manchego, creamy garlic & lime

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, avocado, grape tomato, black bean, corn, quinoa medley, tomatillo vinaigrette, crush quicos

Apple Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, granny apple, dried cranberry, red oinion, WI white cheddar, sweet mezcal mustard vinaigrette, blackened chicken

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$4.00

Homemade Granny Apple Crisp stuffed into a flaky shell.

Banana Nutella - (N)

$5.00

Nutella hazlenut Spread, sliced banana

Kookie Dough - (K)

$4.00

Gooey chocolate chip cookie dough in our classic dough

Dulce de Leche Pecan Pie

$5.00

House pecan pie recipe made with homemade dulce de leche

Beverages

Materva Yerba Mate Soda

$3.00

12 oz Can

Coco Rico Coconut Soda

$3.00

12 oz can

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.00

12 oz Can

La Croix

$2.00

12 oz Can

Coke

$2.00

12 oz Can

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 oz Can

Sprite

$2.00

12 oz Can

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Dr Brown's Celery Soda

$3.00

12 oz Can

Wine & Sangria To-Go!

3L Wine Box LAB Rose!

$24.00

Well rounded Rose

3L Wine Box LAB Vinho Branco!

$24.00

Crowd pleasing White blend

3L Wine Box LAB Vinho Tinto!

$24.00

Just robust enough Red blend

House Sangria Jug

$27.00

House Sangria served in a 32 oz glass jug. Exchangeable for $3 off your next at La Masa or Stubby's!

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Use promo code Platter12 at checkout to receive $5 off a dozen empanadas! Platter24 for $10 off two dozen. Please call 414.885.1866 for more than two platters.

Website

Location

1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Gallery
La Masa Empanada Bar image
La Masa Empanada Bar image
La Masa Empanada Bar image

