La Mejikana 1820 South Ashland Avenue
1820 South Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60608
Para El Antojo
Guacamole Tradicional
Fresh Made Guacamole
Guacamole Del Dia
Fresh Made Guacamole Mixed w/Our Fruit Of The Day
Empanadas Shrimp
Mezcal Infused Shrimp, Bacon, Spinach And Cheese Stuffed Turnover
Empanadas Mushroom
Portobello Mushroom, Spinach, Onion And Roasted Corn Stuffed Turnover
Empanadas Tinga
Elote Asado
Grilled Corn On The Cob, Seasoned Lime And Chili
Elote La Mejikana
Corn In A Cup Butter, Cotija Cheese, Chile Piquin And Mayo
Queso Fundido
Melted Cheese Mix Topped Homemade "Rajitas" Chile Pablanos. Served Along Handmade Tortillas
Chips and Molcajete Salsa
Chips and Salsa Verde
Chips and Salsa Habanero
Huaraches
Al Pastor Huarache
Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream
Carne Asada Huarache
Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream
Charrito Huarache
Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream
Chicharron Huarache
Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream
Pollito Adobado Huarache
Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream
Rajas Con Queso Huarache
Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream
Vegetariano Huarache
Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream
Pechuguita Asada Huarache
Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream
Cemitas Poblanas
Carne Asada Cemita Poblana
Charbroiled Skirt Steak, Chile de Árbol Peanut Salsa Spread, Oaxaca Cheese, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Sour Cream
Pechuga Cemita Poblana
Breaded Chicken Breast, Chipotle Mayo, Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeño, Cilantro, and Onion
Al Pastor Cemita Poblana
Pork Shoulder, Homemade Guajillo-Adobo Marinade, Grilled Pineapple, Chipotle Mayo, Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado, Cilantro, and Onion
Vegetarian Cemita Poblana
Garnished With Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado, And Sour Cream
Las Otras Cosas
Quesa Birria Tacos
Braised Beef Cheese Tacos Topped with Cilantro and Onions Accompanied with “Consome”
Tampiquena
Medium-well Charbroiled Steak Garnished With Chimchurri Salsa, Papa Frita, Frijoles Charros. Accompanied With Traditional Enchiladitas
Stuffed Pina
Charbroiled Pineapple Stuffed With A Creamy Seafood Mix Of Shrimp, Octopus And Surimi
Pollito Ahogado
Prosciutto and Chihuahua Stuffed Grilled Chicken Breast in Creamy Poblano Salsa, Mexican Style Rice, Black Beans and Papa Frita
Ensalada La Mejikana
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Mixed Greens, Purple Onion, Avocado, Tomato, La Mejikana Dressing
Una Hamburguesa Chida
½lb Beef Chuck Patty, Chorizo, Over Easy Egg, Guacamole, Grilled Onions, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Mayo. Served with a Papa Frita
No Manches Comparte
Alita/Wings
Al Pastor Style Marinated Crispy Wings, Topped with Pickled Red Onion, Habanero And Grilled Pineapple
Langostinos
Nayarit Style Spicy Prawns
Pulpito Asado
Charbroiled Marinated Octopus, topped with Cilantro-Chimichurri
Ceviche Camaron Tostada
Lime Marinated Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp Ceviche
Ceviche Camaron Medium
Lime Marinated Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp Ceviche
Cheviche Camaron Large
Lime Marinated Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp Ceviche
Ceviche Pescado Tostada
Lime Marinated Wild Caught Red Snapper Ceviche
Ceviche Pescado Medium
Lime Marinated Wild Caught Red Snapper Ceviche
Ceviche Pescado Large
Lime Marinated Wild Caught Red Snapper Ceviche
Aguachiles Verdes
Spicy Lime Marinated Shrimp Accompanied With Cucumber And Jicama
Aguachiles Verdes con Pulpo
Spicy Lime Marinated Shrimp Accompanied With Octopus, Cucumber And Jicama
Taquito Combo
Taquitos
Al Pastor Taco
Pork Shoulder, Homemade Guajillo-Adobo Marinade, Pickled Red Onion, Habanero And Grilled Pineapple
Birria Taco
Braised Beef Cheese Tacos Topped with Cilantro and Onions
Camaron Asadito Taco
Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo And La Mejikãna Garnishings
Carne Asada Taco
Charbroiled Skirt Steak Cilantro-Chimichurri Pico De Gallo
Charritio Taco
Charbroiled Skirt Steak, Chicharron, Molcajete Salsa, Black Beans, Queso Fresco
Chorizo Taco
Tacos Topped with Cilantro and Onions
Lomito Planchado Taco
Marinated Rib Eye, Raw Tomatillo Salsa, Green Apple and Grilled Panela Cheese