La Mejikana 1820 South Ashland Avenue

1820 South Ashland Avenue

Chicago, IL 60608

Para El Antojo

Guacamole Tradicional

$9.00

Fresh Made Guacamole

Guacamole Del Dia

$10.00

Fresh Made Guacamole Mixed w/Our Fruit Of The Day

Empanadas Shrimp

$7.00

Mezcal Infused Shrimp, Bacon, Spinach And Cheese Stuffed Turnover

Empanadas Mushroom

$7.00

Portobello Mushroom, Spinach, Onion And Roasted Corn Stuffed Turnover

Empanadas Tinga

$7.00

Elote Asado

$5.00

Grilled Corn On The Cob, Seasoned Lime And Chili

Elote La Mejikana

$5.00

Corn In A Cup Butter, Cotija Cheese, Chile Piquin And Mayo

Queso Fundido

$9.00

Melted Cheese Mix Topped Homemade "Rajitas" Chile Pablanos. Served Along Handmade Tortillas

Chips and Molcajete Salsa

$3.00

Chips and Salsa Verde

$3.00

Chips and Salsa Habanero

$3.00

Huaraches

Al Pastor Huarache

$9.00

Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream

Carne Asada Huarache

$9.00

Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream

Charrito Huarache

$9.00

Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream

Chicharron Huarache

$9.00

Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream

Pollito Adobado Huarache

$9.00

Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream

Rajas Con Queso Huarache

$9.00

Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream

Vegetariano Huarache

$9.00

Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream

Pechuguita Asada Huarache

$9.00

Garnished With Lettuce, Tomato, Chihuahua Cheese, And Sour Cream

Cemitas Poblanas

Carne Asada Cemita Poblana

$10.00

Charbroiled Skirt Steak, Chile de Árbol Peanut Salsa Spread, Oaxaca Cheese, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Sour Cream

Pechuga Cemita Poblana

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Chipotle Mayo, Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeño, Cilantro, and Onion

Al Pastor Cemita Poblana

$10.00

Pork Shoulder, Homemade Guajillo-Adobo Marinade, Grilled Pineapple, Chipotle Mayo, Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado, Cilantro, and Onion

Vegetarian Cemita Poblana

$8.00

Garnished With Oaxaca Cheese, Avocado, And Sour Cream

Las Otras Cosas

Quesa Birria Tacos

$13.00

Braised Beef Cheese Tacos Topped with Cilantro and Onions Accompanied with “Consome”

Tampiquena

$25.00

Medium-well Charbroiled Steak Garnished With Chimchurri Salsa, Papa Frita, Frijoles Charros. Accompanied With Traditional Enchiladitas

Stuffed Pina

$19.00

Charbroiled Pineapple Stuffed With A Creamy Seafood Mix Of Shrimp, Octopus And Surimi

Pollito Ahogado

$19.00

Prosciutto and Chihuahua Stuffed Grilled Chicken Breast in Creamy Poblano Salsa, Mexican Style Rice, Black Beans and Papa Frita

Ensalada La Mejikana

$11.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken, Mixed Greens, Purple Onion, Avocado, Tomato, La Mejikana Dressing

Una Hamburguesa Chida

$12.00

½lb Beef Chuck Patty, Chorizo, Over Easy Egg, Guacamole, Grilled Onions, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Mayo. Served with a Papa Frita

No Manches Comparte

Alita/Wings

$12.00

Al Pastor Style Marinated Crispy Wings, Topped with Pickled Red Onion, Habanero And Grilled Pineapple

Langostinos

$25.00

Nayarit Style Spicy Prawns

Pulpito Asado

$19.00

Charbroiled Marinated Octopus, topped with Cilantro-Chimichurri

Ceviche Camaron Tostada

$5.00

Lime Marinated Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp Ceviche

Ceviche Camaron Medium

$14.00

Lime Marinated Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp Ceviche

Cheviche Camaron Large

$20.00

Lime Marinated Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp Ceviche

Ceviche Pescado Tostada

$5.00

Lime Marinated Wild Caught Red Snapper Ceviche

Ceviche Pescado Medium

$14.00

Lime Marinated Wild Caught Red Snapper Ceviche

Ceviche Pescado Large

$20.00

Lime Marinated Wild Caught Red Snapper Ceviche

Aguachiles Verdes

$17.00

Spicy Lime Marinated Shrimp Accompanied With Cucumber And Jicama

Aguachiles Verdes con Pulpo

$21.00

Spicy Lime Marinated Shrimp Accompanied With Octopus, Cucumber And Jicama

Taquito Combo

Taco Combo

$13.00

Taco Combo

Taquitos

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

Pork Shoulder, Homemade Guajillo-Adobo Marinade, Pickled Red Onion, Habanero And Grilled Pineapple

Birria Taco

$4.50

Braised Beef Cheese Tacos Topped with Cilantro and Onions

Camaron Asadito Taco

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo And La Mejikãna Garnishings

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Charbroiled Skirt Steak Cilantro-Chimichurri Pico De Gallo

Charritio Taco

$5.00

Charbroiled Skirt Steak, Chicharron, Molcajete Salsa, Black Beans, Queso Fresco

Chorizo Taco

$4.50

Tacos Topped with Cilantro and Onions

Lomito Planchado Taco

$4.50

Marinated Rib Eye, Raw Tomatillo Salsa, Green Apple and Grilled Panela Cheese

Pechuguita Asada Taco

$4.50