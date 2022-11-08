Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Mesa

review star

No reviews yet

329 Lincoln Center

Stockton, CA 95207

Order Again

Popular Items

ALC Tacos
Guacamole & Chips
Bowl

Starters

ALC Tacos

ALC Tacos

Choice of Protein, Salsa, Onion, Cilantro

Bean Dip

$7.00

Asada Fries

$14.00

Chicharrones

$5.00
Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$8.00

Queso Fresco, Salsa Ranchera, Epazote

Empanadas

Empanadas

$7.00

Chorizo & Potato

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$6.00

Tortilla Chips

3 Salsas & Chips

3 Salsas & Chips

$5.00

Tortilla Chips, 3 Salsas

Guacamole, 3 Salsas & Chips

$10.00
Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla Chips, Ranchero Sauce, Black Beans, Pico, Sour Cream, Cotija

Pellizco Tacos

$10.00
White Shrimp Ceviche Verde

White Shrimp Ceviche Verde

$15.00

Red Onions, Jicama, Tortilla Chips

Taco Platter

$21.00

Soup & Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.00
Menudo

Menudo

$10.00

Hominy, Tomato, Morita Chile

Pozole Bowl

Pozole Bowl

$12.00

Pork, Hominy, Onion, Radish, Cilantro

Pozole Cup

$7.00
Tijuana Caesar

Tijuana Caesar

$10.00

Cotija, Tortilla Strips

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$11.00

Fennel, Arugula, Onion, Almonds, Mint, Cotija

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Caribbean Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Entrees

Beef, Mole Coloradito, Queso, Black Beans Cilantro-Lime Rice Or Braised Chicken, Pumpkin Seed Pipian, Black Beans, Mexican Rice
Bowl

Bowl

Choice of Protein, Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream, Cheese

Burrito

Burrito

Choice of Protein, Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico, Sour Cream, Cheese

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$18.00

Tomatillo Salsa Cruda, Blac kBeans, Cilantro-Lime Rice

Enchilada

Enchilada

Beef, Mole Coloradito, Queso, Black Beans, Cilantro-Lime Rice Or Chicken, Pumpkin Seed Pipian, Black Beans, Mexican Rice

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

Pork Belly, Chicharrones, Oaxaca, Ancho Chili Tortilla. OR Beef Birria, Onion, Puya Salsa, Oaxaca Cheese, Lime, Consomme

Tacos

Tacos

Beer Battered Shrimp, Arbol Salsa, PIco, Avocado Or Asada, Sauteed Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Or Pork Belly, Onions, Cilantro, Cabbage, Puya Salsa Comes with Rice and Beans

Chile Verde

$19.00Out of stock

Sides

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Carne Asada

$8.00

Side Carnitas

$5.00

Side Pastor

$6.00

Kids Food

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Rice & Bean Burrito

$7.00

Desserts

Caramel Flan

Caramel Flan

$6.00
Churros

Churros

$6.00

Gelato Scoop

$3.00

Dessert Fee

$1.50

Family Pack & Catering

FP Tacos

$26.00

FP Burrito Bowls

$38.00

FP Menudo

$16.00

FP Pozole

$16.00

FP Ceasar

$18.00

FP Rice

$5.00

FP Beans

$5.00

FP Salsa Chipotle

$5.00

FP Salsa Verde

$5.00

FP Pico de Gallo

$5.00

FP Guacamole

$7.00

FP Shrimp Ceviche

$22.00

FP Chips

$2.00

FP Chile Relleno

$36.00

FP Empanadas

$21.00

Brunch

Chorizo Burrito

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Breakfast Buritto

$17.00

Ribeye Tacos

$23.00

N/A BEV

Pibb Extra

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Aqua Fresca

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Glass Bottle

Mexican 7Up

$3.00

Glass Bottle

Topo Chico

$3.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Organic Apple Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Bottles & Cans

Altamont "Hella Hoppy"

$10.00

Bohemia

$5.50

Calicraft Cool Kids IPA

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.50

Decoy Black Cherry Rose

$6.50

Decoy Clementine Orange Chardonnay

$6.50

Decoy Vibrant Lime Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

Dustbowl "Taco Truck"

$6.00

Dustbowl The Therapist DIPA

$11.00

Federation "In the Weeds"

$9.00

Golden State Cider

$8.00

Heineken 00

$5.50

Knee Deep Breaking Bud

$8.00

Modelo Negra

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Shadow Puppet "Margosarita" Gose

$7.00

Tecate

$5.50

Victoria

$5.50

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Modelito

$3.50Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Highwater Cucumber Kolsch

$7.00Out of stock

Shadow Puppet Crunchy Contorsion

$7.00Out of stock

Wine

Acquiesce Grenache Blanc

$30.00

Bokisch Tempranillo

$41.00

Cakebread Chardonnay 375

$32.00

Chandon 187

$9.50

Cotes De Roses Rose

$30.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$34.00

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon 375

$44.00

Frank Family Pinot Noir 375

$42.00

Hayes Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

J Pinot Gris

$26.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

LaMarca Prosecco 187

$8.00

Los Rocas Grenacha

$20.00

Macchia Barbera

$36.00

Oak Farm Albarino

$29.00

Oak Farm Zinfandel

$30.00

Orin Swift E

$22.00

Rombauer Chardonnay 375

$30.00

Rombauer Zinfandel 375

$30.00

Chloe Chardonnay

$22.00Out of stock

William Hill Chardonnay

$22.00

GL Cotes de Roses

$8.00

GL Erath Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Hayes Cab Sauv

$6.00

GL J Pinot Gris

$7.00

GL Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GL Macchia Barbera

$9.50

GL Oak Farms Zinfandel

$8.00

GL Chloe Chardonnay

$6.00

GL Will Hill Chardonnay

$6.00

La Marca Split

$8.00

Chandon Brut Split

$9.50

Chandon Bottle

$30.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$22.00

J Pinot Gris

$26.00

Cotes de Roses

$30.00

Asquience Grenache Blanc

$30.00

Oak Farms Albarino

$29.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$30.00

Cakebread Chard 375

$32.00

Corkage

$18.00

Hayes Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Erath Pinot Noir

$34.00

Macchia Barbera

$36.00

Los Rocas Garnacha

$20.00

Orin Swift Spanish Blend

$22.00

Bokisch Tempranillo

$41.00

Oak Farms Zinfandel

$30.00

F.F. Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Rombauer Zinfandel 375

$30.00

F.F. Pinot Noir

$42.00

Corkage

$18.00

Grab & Go Cocktails

Sangria GG

$10.00

Horchata N/A GG

$5.00

Agua Fresca N/A GG

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

329 Lincoln Center, Stockton, CA 95207

La Mesa image
La Mesa image

