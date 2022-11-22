A map showing the location of La Mesa Mesquite GrillView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

La Mesa Mesquite Grill

review star

No reviews yet

203 N Main Street

Joshua, TX 76058

Popular Items

La Mesa Perfect Margarita
Chips and Salsa
#1 Chicken Enchiladas

Beer

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Coors Banquet

$3.00

BTL Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Corona Extra

$4.00

BTL Corona Premier

$4.00

BTL Dos Equis Lager

$4.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.00

BTL Michelob Ultra Infusions

$3.00

BTL Miller Lite

$3.00

BTL Modelo

$4.00

BTL Ultra Seltzer

$2.25

BTL Ultra Amber Max

$3.00

Shiner Btl

$4.00

Presidente Btl

$3.00

Cocktails

La Mesa Perfect Margarita

$7.00

Grand Gold Margarita

$9.00

Top Shelf

$12.00

The Don

$14.00

Slow Burn

$8.50

Mojita Rita

$8.00

TexMex Madras

$9.00

Watermelon Rita

$8.00

Ranch Water

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Salty Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Matador

$7.00Out of stock

Tequila Sour

$7.00Out of stock

Frozens

SML Frozen Marg

$6.25

LRG Frozen Marg

$9.50

SML Strawberry Marg

$6.25

LRG Strawberry Marg

$9.50

SML Watermelon Marg

$6.25

LRG Watermelon Marg

$9.50

SML Mango Marg

$6.25

LRG Mango Marg

$9.50

SML Raspberry Marg

$6.25

LRG Raspberry Marg

$9.50

SML Peach Marg

$6.25

LRG Peach Marg

$9.50

BeerRita

$9.50

SML Sangria

$6.25

LRG Sangria

$9.50

Pitcher Frozen Marg

$21.00

SML Strawberry Swirl

$6.75

Lrg Strawberry Swirl

$9.75

SML Mango Swirl

$6.75

LRG Mango Swirl

$9.75

SML Raspberry Swirl

$6.75

LRG Rasp Swirl

$9.75

SML Watermelon Swirl

$6.75

LRG Watermelon Swirl

$9.75

LRG Sangria Swirl

$9.75

SML Sangria Swirl

$6.25

Appetizers

Chips and Jalapeno Dip Cup

$6.99

Chips and Jalapeno Dip Bowl

$10.95

Chips and Queso Cup

$6.99

Melted cheeses with fire roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, green chilis, onions and cilantro.

Chips and Queso Bowl

$10.95

Melted cheeses with fire roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, green chilis, onions and cilantro.

Loaded Queso

$12.95

Refried beans topped with melted cheese and chorizo.

Chips and Guacamole

$9.75

Chips and Dip Trio

$12.95

Served with queso, guacamole, and creamy jalapeno dip.

La Mesa Nachos

$16.75

Tostada chips with beans, melted cheese, fajita steak, pico and pickled jalapenos. Served with guacamole and creamy jalapeno dip.

Chicken Taquitos

$11.75

Shredded chicken and cheese rolled in corn tortillas and fried. Topped with red chili sauce and served with creamy jalapeno dip.

Flautas

$12.75

Seasoned ground beef or brisket and cheese rolled in flour tortillas and fried. Served with queso.

Appetizer Sampler

$15.75

Steak tostada nachos, chicken taquitos, and chicken quesadillas served with queso and creamy jalapeno dip.

Chips and Salsa

$4.95

8 oz of our House Made Salsa served fresh daily tortilla chips.

Soup and Salad

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips.

Steak Fajita Salad

$16.50

Mixed greens, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips.

Taco Salad

$13.95

Seasoned ground beef, borracho beans, mixed greans, tomatoes, shredded cheese, salsa, and sour cream in a taco shell bowl.

Tossed Salad Small

$5.95

Mixed greens, shredded cheese, radish, tomatoes, and tortilla strips.

Tossed Salad Large

$7.95

Mixed greens, shredded cheese, radish, tomatoes, and tortilla strips.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.50

Fresh chicken, onion, tomatoes, grilled corn, bell pepper, green chilis, squash & zucchini, jalapeno, cilantro, cheese, tortilla strips, and avocado.

Enchilada and Combination Plates

#1 Chicken Enchiladas

$13.95

2 chicken enchiladas with sour cream sauce. Served rice and beans.

#2 Cheese and Onion Enchiladas

$12.95

2 cheese and onion enchiladas with chili con carne. Served with rice and beans.

#3 Beef Enchiladas

$13.95

2 beef and cheese enchiladas with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans

#4 Steak Fajita Enchiladas

$17.95

2 cheese and onion enchiladas with queso sauce topped with steak fajitas and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

#5 La Mesa Chicken Enchiladas

$13.95

2 chicken enchiladas with La Mesa sauce. Served with rice and beans.

#6 Cheese Chili Rellano and Enchilada

$16.75

Cheese chili rellano topped with queso and a drizzle of crema, cheese enchilada with chili con carne. Served with rice and beans.

#7 La Mesa Plate

$18.99

2 chicken enchiladas with La Mesa sauce, 1 brisket tamale with chili con carne, and 1 beef taco. Served with rice and beans.

#8 Superior Plate

$18.99

2 cheese and onion enchiladas with red chili sauce and crema, brisket tamale with chili con carne, and a beef taco. Served with rice and beans.

#9 Valentin Enchiladas

$15.95

2 chicken enchiladas topped with green chili sauce, crema, cotija cheese, and pickled red onion. Served with rice and beans.

#10:Enchilada Trio

$15.95

1 cheese enchilada with red chili sauce, 1 beef enchilada with green chili sauce, 1 chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

#11 Chicken and Avocado Tubular Tacos

$16.75

Shredded chicken, avocado, and cheese rolled in flour tortillas and topped with La Mesa sauce. Served with rice and beans

#12 Guacamole Enchiladas

$13.95

2 guacamole enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans.

#13 Crispy Beef Taco Plate

$11.50

3 crispy tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.

House Specialties

La Mesa Burrito

$17.95

Steak, skillet fried potatoes and onions, pickled jalapenos, and shredded cheese, topped with green chili sauce and crema. Served with rice and beans.

Taco Samosas

$15.75

2 puffy chicken tacos deep fried in flour tortillas and topped with La Mesa sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Cheese Chili Rellano

$14.75

Topped with queso and a drizzle of crema. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Chili Rellano

$15.95

Topped with queso and a drizzle of crema. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Chili Rellano

$16.95

Topped with queso and a drizzle of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Street Tacos

$15.95

Chicken, diced onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Street Tacos

$16.95

Steak, diced onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime. Served with rice and beans.

Tamale Plate

$16.95

Brisket Tamales topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and beans.

La Mesa Pizza

$14.95

Crispy flour tortilla topped with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, red chili sauce, melted cheese, green onions, and tomatoes. Served with creamy jalapeno dip.

Valentin Pizza

$14.95

Crispy flour tortilla topped with shredded chicken, green chili sauce, melted cheese, crema, green onion, cilantro, and pickled red onion.

Carne Guisada

$14.95

Mexican beef stew served with flour tortilla, rice, and beans.

Chicken Tacos Al Carbon

$14.95

2 chicken tacos on a flour tortilla with grilled onions and peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream, rice and beans.

Steak Tacos Al Carbon

$16.95

2 steak tacos on a flour tortilla with grilled onions and peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream, rice and beans.

Mesquite Grilled Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas for 1

$16.95

Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$33.00

Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.

Steak Fajitas for 1

$19.95

Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Fajitas for 2

$39.00

Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Combination Fajitas for 1

$18.95

Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Combination Fajitas for 2

$37.00

Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Fajitas Fundido for 1

$17.25

Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.

Chicken Fajitas Fundido for 2

$34.00

Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.

Steak Fajitas Fundido for 1

$20.25

Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.

Steak Fajitas Fundido for 2

$40.00

Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.

Combination Fatijas Fundido for 1

$19.25

Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.

Combination Fatijas Fundido for 2

$38.00

Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.

Fajitas La Mesa for 1

$17.95

Chicken fajitas topped with La Mesa sauce, monterrey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.

Fajitas La Mesa for 2

$35.00

Chicken fajitas topped with La Mesa sauce, monterrey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.

Burritos and Chimis

Burrito Plate

$14.95

Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Fajita Burrito Plate

$14.95

Chicken or Steak fajita meat, refried beans, rice, grilled onions and peppers, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Fajita Burrito Plate

$16.95

Chicken or Steak fajita meat, refried beans, rice, grilled onions and peppers, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Chimi Plate

$14.95

Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, and shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Fajita Chimi Plate

$14.95

Chicken or Steak fajita meat, grilled onion and peppers, and shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Steak Fajita Chimi Plate

$16.95

Chicken or Steak fajita meat, grilled onion and peppers, and shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Guisada Chimi Plate

$14.95

Beef carne guisada, Mexican red rice, and shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with rice and beans.

Nachos and Quesadillas

Nachos

$13.95

Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, melted cheese, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$14.95

Chicken or Steak fajita meat, refried beans, melted cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.

Steak Fajita Nachos

$16.95

Chicken or Steak fajita meat, refried beans, melted cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.

Quesadilla

$13.95

Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, grilled onions and peppers, and melted cheeses in a butter grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$14.95

Chicken or Steak fajita meat, grilled onions and peppers, and melted cheese in a butter grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$16.95

Chicken or Steak fajita meat, grilled onions and peppers, and melted cheese in a butter grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$5.75

Cheese enchilada topped with queso. Served with rice and beans.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.75

Served with rice and beans.

Queso Nachos

$5.50

Tortilla chips topped with queso.

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$5.50

Tostada style

Chicken and Cheese Soft Taco

$6.75

Served with rice and beans.

Crispy Beef Taco

$5.75

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Corn Dog

$5.75

Served with fries.

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Served with fries.

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.75

A La Carte

Set of 3 Tortillas

$0.75

Butter on request

Borracho Beans

$3.25

Refried Beans

$3.25

Mexican Rice

$3.25

Mexican Street Corn

$4.50

Zucchini, Squash, & Bell Pepper Medley

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.25

Hot Set

$6.50

Brisket Tamale

$6.75

Cheese and Onion Enchilada

$3.25

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$2.50

Cheese Chili Rellano

$5.25

Beef Enchilada

$4.75

Chicken Enchilada

$4.75

Guac Enchilada

$4.75

Single Chicken And Avocado Tubular

$6.00

Crispy Beef Taco

$3.75

Chicken Taco Carbon

$5.75

Steak Taco Carbon

$7.00

Chicken Street Taco

$5.25

Steak Street Taco

$6.75

Single Taco Birria

$6.75

Side Brisket

$7.25

Side Fajita Chicken

$5.75

Side Steak

$7.25

Side Shredded Chicken

$4.50

Side Taco Beef

$4.50

Small Side Taco Beef

$2.50

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Sliced Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.00

Side La Mesa

$2.50

Extra Honey Butter

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Diced Onion

$0.25

Sliced Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Cilantro

$0.25

Soft Beef Taco

$3.75

Specials

Mango Chili Salmon

$19.95

6oz Salmon Fillet, Grilled and topped with a Mango Habenero Relish. Drizzled with Honey Chipotle Glaze. Served with Cilantro Rice and Asparagus.

Desserts

Sopapillas

$3.75

Side Honey Butter Sauce

$1.00

Mexican Flan

$4.50

SIZES

SMALL

$18.00

MEDIUM

$18.00

LARGE

$18.00

X-LARGE

$20.00

2XL - 3XL

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

203 N Main Street, Joshua, TX 76058

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

