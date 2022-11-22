La Mesa Mesquite Grill

- Home
203 N Main Street
Joshua, TX 76058
Beer
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Coors Banquet
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona Extra
BTL Corona Premier
BTL Dos Equis Lager
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Michelob Ultra Infusions
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Modelo
BTL Ultra Seltzer
BTL Ultra Amber Max
Shiner Btl
Presidente Btl
Cocktails
Frozens
SML Frozen Marg
LRG Frozen Marg
SML Strawberry Marg
LRG Strawberry Marg
SML Watermelon Marg
LRG Watermelon Marg
SML Mango Marg
LRG Mango Marg
SML Raspberry Marg
LRG Raspberry Marg
SML Peach Marg
LRG Peach Marg
BeerRita
SML Sangria
LRG Sangria
Pitcher Frozen Marg
SML Strawberry Swirl
Lrg Strawberry Swirl
SML Mango Swirl
LRG Mango Swirl
SML Raspberry Swirl
LRG Rasp Swirl
SML Watermelon Swirl
LRG Watermelon Swirl
LRG Sangria Swirl
SML Sangria Swirl
Appetizers
Chips and Jalapeno Dip Cup
Chips and Jalapeno Dip Bowl
Chips and Queso Cup
Melted cheeses with fire roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, green chilis, onions and cilantro.
Chips and Queso Bowl
Melted cheeses with fire roasted tomatoes, jalapenos, green chilis, onions and cilantro.
Loaded Queso
Refried beans topped with melted cheese and chorizo.
Chips and Guacamole
Chips and Dip Trio
Served with queso, guacamole, and creamy jalapeno dip.
La Mesa Nachos
Tostada chips with beans, melted cheese, fajita steak, pico and pickled jalapenos. Served with guacamole and creamy jalapeno dip.
Chicken Taquitos
Shredded chicken and cheese rolled in corn tortillas and fried. Topped with red chili sauce and served with creamy jalapeno dip.
Flautas
Seasoned ground beef or brisket and cheese rolled in flour tortillas and fried. Served with queso.
Appetizer Sampler
Steak tostada nachos, chicken taquitos, and chicken quesadillas served with queso and creamy jalapeno dip.
Chips and Salsa
8 oz of our House Made Salsa served fresh daily tortilla chips.
Soup and Salad
Chicken Fajita Salad
Mixed greens, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips.
Steak Fajita Salad
Mixed greens, grilled onions and peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and tortilla strips.
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, borracho beans, mixed greans, tomatoes, shredded cheese, salsa, and sour cream in a taco shell bowl.
Tossed Salad Small
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, radish, tomatoes, and tortilla strips.
Tossed Salad Large
Mixed greens, shredded cheese, radish, tomatoes, and tortilla strips.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Fresh chicken, onion, tomatoes, grilled corn, bell pepper, green chilis, squash & zucchini, jalapeno, cilantro, cheese, tortilla strips, and avocado.
Enchilada and Combination Plates
#1 Chicken Enchiladas
2 chicken enchiladas with sour cream sauce. Served rice and beans.
#2 Cheese and Onion Enchiladas
2 cheese and onion enchiladas with chili con carne. Served with rice and beans.
#3 Beef Enchiladas
2 beef and cheese enchiladas with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans
#4 Steak Fajita Enchiladas
2 cheese and onion enchiladas with queso sauce topped with steak fajitas and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
#5 La Mesa Chicken Enchiladas
2 chicken enchiladas with La Mesa sauce. Served with rice and beans.
#6 Cheese Chili Rellano and Enchilada
Cheese chili rellano topped with queso and a drizzle of crema, cheese enchilada with chili con carne. Served with rice and beans.
#7 La Mesa Plate
2 chicken enchiladas with La Mesa sauce, 1 brisket tamale with chili con carne, and 1 beef taco. Served with rice and beans.
#8 Superior Plate
2 cheese and onion enchiladas with red chili sauce and crema, brisket tamale with chili con carne, and a beef taco. Served with rice and beans.
#9 Valentin Enchiladas
2 chicken enchiladas topped with green chili sauce, crema, cotija cheese, and pickled red onion. Served with rice and beans.
#10:Enchilada Trio
1 cheese enchilada with red chili sauce, 1 beef enchilada with green chili sauce, 1 chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
#11 Chicken and Avocado Tubular Tacos
Shredded chicken, avocado, and cheese rolled in flour tortillas and topped with La Mesa sauce. Served with rice and beans
#12 Guacamole Enchiladas
2 guacamole enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans.
#13 Crispy Beef Taco Plate
3 crispy tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
House Specialties
La Mesa Burrito
Steak, skillet fried potatoes and onions, pickled jalapenos, and shredded cheese, topped with green chili sauce and crema. Served with rice and beans.
Taco Samosas
2 puffy chicken tacos deep fried in flour tortillas and topped with La Mesa sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese Chili Rellano
Topped with queso and a drizzle of crema. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Chili Rellano
Topped with queso and a drizzle of crema. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Chili Rellano
Topped with queso and a drizzle of sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Street Tacos
Chicken, diced onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Street Tacos
Steak, diced onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime. Served with rice and beans.
Tamale Plate
Brisket Tamales topped with chili con carne. Served with rice and beans.
La Mesa Pizza
Crispy flour tortilla topped with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, red chili sauce, melted cheese, green onions, and tomatoes. Served with creamy jalapeno dip.
Valentin Pizza
Crispy flour tortilla topped with shredded chicken, green chili sauce, melted cheese, crema, green onion, cilantro, and pickled red onion.
Carne Guisada
Mexican beef stew served with flour tortilla, rice, and beans.
Chicken Tacos Al Carbon
2 chicken tacos on a flour tortilla with grilled onions and peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream, rice and beans.
Steak Tacos Al Carbon
2 steak tacos on a flour tortilla with grilled onions and peppers, and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream, rice and beans.
Mesquite Grilled Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas for 1
Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
Chicken Fajitas for 2
Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream.
Steak Fajitas for 1
Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Fajitas for 2
Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Combination Fajitas for 1
Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Combination Fajitas for 2
Served with grilled onions and peppers, tortillas, rice, beans, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Fajitas Fundido for 1
Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.
Chicken Fajitas Fundido for 2
Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.
Steak Fajitas Fundido for 1
Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.
Steak Fajitas Fundido for 2
Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.
Combination Fatijas Fundido for 1
Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.
Combination Fatijas Fundido for 2
Grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted cheeses and queso. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.
Fajitas La Mesa for 1
Chicken fajitas topped with La Mesa sauce, monterrey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.
Fajitas La Mesa for 2
Chicken fajitas topped with La Mesa sauce, monterrey jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, flour tortillas, and sour cream.
Burritos and Chimis
Burrito Plate
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Fajita Burrito Plate
Chicken or Steak fajita meat, refried beans, rice, grilled onions and peppers, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Fajita Burrito Plate
Chicken or Steak fajita meat, refried beans, rice, grilled onions and peppers, shredded cheese, and sour cream. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chimi Plate
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, and shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Fajita Chimi Plate
Chicken or Steak fajita meat, grilled onion and peppers, and shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Steak Fajita Chimi Plate
Chicken or Steak fajita meat, grilled onion and peppers, and shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Carne Guisada Chimi Plate
Beef carne guisada, Mexican red rice, and shredded cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with rice and beans.
Nachos and Quesadillas
Nachos
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, melted cheese, pickled jalapenos, and sour cream.
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Chicken or Steak fajita meat, refried beans, melted cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.
Steak Fajita Nachos
Chicken or Steak fajita meat, refried beans, melted cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole.
Quesadilla
Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, grilled onions and peppers, and melted cheeses in a butter grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken or Steak fajita meat, grilled onions and peppers, and melted cheese in a butter grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken or Steak fajita meat, grilled onions and peppers, and melted cheese in a butter grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Enchilada
Cheese enchilada topped with queso. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans.
Queso Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with queso.
Bean and Cheese Nachos
Tostada style
Chicken and Cheese Soft Taco
Served with rice and beans.
Crispy Beef Taco
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Corn Dog
Served with fries.
Chicken Tenders
Served with fries.
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
A La Carte
Set of 3 Tortillas
Butter on request
Borracho Beans
Refried Beans
Mexican Rice
Mexican Street Corn
Zucchini, Squash, & Bell Pepper Medley
Side Fries
Hot Set
Brisket Tamale
Cheese and Onion Enchilada
Kids Cheese Enchilada
Cheese Chili Rellano
Beef Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Guac Enchilada
Single Chicken And Avocado Tubular
Crispy Beef Taco
Chicken Taco Carbon
Steak Taco Carbon
Chicken Street Taco
Steak Street Taco
Single Taco Birria
Side Brisket
Side Fajita Chicken
Side Steak
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Taco Beef
Small Side Taco Beef
Side of Guacamole
Sliced Avocado
Side Queso
Side Cheese
Side of Sour Cream
Sliced Pickled Jalapenos
Grilled Jalapeno
Side La Mesa
Extra Honey Butter
Pico De Gallo
Diced Onion
Sliced Fresh Jalapenos
Side Salad
Side Cilantro
Soft Beef Taco
Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
203 N Main Street, Joshua, TX 76058
Photos coming soon!