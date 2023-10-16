Breakfast

Desayunos (Breakfast Plates)

Migas Plate

$11.95

Chorizo Con Huevos Plate

$11.95

Huevos Con Jamon Y Papas Plate

$11.95

Huevos A La Mexicana Plate

$10.95

Machacado Con Huevo Plate

$13.50

Mexican Fruit Plate

$8.95

Cajeta Pancake Stack

$11.95

Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

Huevos Rancheros Con Jamon

$11.95

Huevos Rancheros Con Tocino

$11.95

Huevos Rancheros Con Chicken Fajitas

$17.95

Huevos Rancheros Con Beef Fajitas

$17.95

Huevos Rancheros Con Chorizo

$12.95

Chilaquiles Con Pollo Y Crema

$13.95

Chilaquiles Plain

$13.95

Breakfast Tacos

Plain Egg Taco

$3.50

Bacon And Egg Taco

$3.95

Potato And Egg Taco

$3.95

Chorizo And Egg Taco

$4.50

Machacado And Egg Taco

$5.50

A La Mexicana Taco

$3.95

Barbacoa Taco

$4.95

Bacon And Potato (No Egg) Taco

$3.95

Bean Taco

$2.50

Potato, Ham & Egg Taco

$3.95

Kids Breakfast

Kids Pancake Plate

$5.95

Kids Ham and Egg Plate

$5.95

Breakfast Sides

Side Of Papas A La Mexicana

$3.95

Side of Papas

$3.95

Side Of Bacon

$3.95

Side Of Ham

$3.95

Side Of Chorizo

$4.95

Side Of Chicken Fajita

$8.95

Side Of Beef Fajita

$8.95

Side Of Picadillo

$4.95

Side Of Guisada

$8.95

Single Egg

$2.75

Single Pancake

$5.95

Order Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.95

Order Of Corn Tortillas (4)

$2.95

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$1.95

Onions And Cilantro

$1.50

Frijoles A La Charra

$3.95

Frijoles Refritos

$3.50

Sliced Avocado

$4.95

Shredded Cheese

$2.95

Sour Cream

$2.95

Side Of Grilled Veggies

$4.95

Side of Mexican Rice

$3.50

Lunch/Dinner

Chip Service

Salsa Roja Y Salsa Verde

$5.00

Chile Con Queso

$8.95

Guacamole

$8.95

Deluxe Chip Service

$12.95

Messy Nachos w/ Picadillo

$12.95

Messy Nachos w/ Beef Fajita

$15.95

Messy Nachos w/ Chicken Fajita

$15.95

Messy Nachos w/ Mixed Fajita

$15.95

Soup and Salad

Sopa Azteca

$12.95

Fajita Salad (No Protein)

$10.95

Fajita Salad with Chicken Fajita

$14.95

Fajita Salad with Beef Fajita

$16.95

Fajita Salad with Mixed Fajita

$16.95

Tacos

Beef Fajita Taco

$6.95

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.95

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.95

Barbacoa Taco

$4.95

Picadillo Taco

$4.95

Chipotle Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.95

Bean Taco

$2.95

Plain Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.95

Kids Dinner

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Beef Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Chicken Fajita Taco

$7.95

Kids Beef Fajita Taco

$8.95

On the Side

Side Of Bacon

$3.95

Side Of Ham

$3.95

Side Of Chorizo

$4.95

Side Of Chicken Fajita

$8.95

Side Of Beef Fajita

$8.95

Side Of Picadillo

$4.95

Side Of Guisada

$8.95

Single Egg

$2.75

Single Pancake

$5.95

Order Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.95

Order Of Corn Tortillas (4)

$2.95

Side Of Pico De Gallo

$1.95

Onions And Cilantro

$1.50

Frijoles A La Charra

$3.95

Frijoles Refritos

$3.50

Sliced Avocado

$4.95

Shredded Cheese

$2.95

Sour Cream

$2.95

Side Of Grilled Veggies

$4.95

Xtra Salsa

Side of Rice

$3.50

Order of Corn Tortillas (3)

Order of Flour Tortillas (2)

Plates

Carne Guisada Plate

$18.95

Cheese Quesadillas

$13.95

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$15.95

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$17.95

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$15.25

Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas

$15.25

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$15.25

Queso Fresco Enchiladas

$15.25

Chicken Fajita Enchiladas

$17.25

Beef Fajita Enchiladas

$19.25

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas for One

$16.95

Chicken Fajitas for Two

$30.95

Beef Fajitas for One

$20.95

Beef Fajitas for Two

$32.95

Veggie Fajitas for One

$16.95

Veggie Fajitas for Two

$30.95

Chicken and Beef Fajitas for One

$17.95

Chicken and Veggie Fajitas for One

$17.95

Beef and Veggie Fajitas for One

$17.95

Chicken and Beef Fajitas for Two

$32.95

Chicken and Veggies Fajitas for Two

$32.95

Beef and Veggies Fajitas for Two

$32.95

Dessert

Churros

$5.95

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.25

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hibiscus Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Apple juice Box

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Margaritas

El Jimador Rita

$10.95

La Mex Skinny Rita

$12.95

Mezcal Rita

$15.95

The Perfect Rita

$13.95

Spicy Strawberry Rita

$13.95

House Frozen

$8.95

Mango Frozen

$11.95

Strawberry Frozen

$11.95

Frozen w/ Midori Floater

$12.45

Frozen w/ Chambord Floater

$12.45

Frozen w/ Amaretto Floater

$12.45

Frozen w/ Cointreu Floater

$12.45

Frozen w/ Presidente Brandy Floater

$12.45

Frozen w/ Grand Mariner

$12.45

Sangria Frozen

$11.95

House Rocks

$8.95

House Rocks Strawberry

$11.95

House Rocks Mango

$11.95

House Rocks Sangria

$11.95

House Rocks w/ Midori Floater

$12.45

House Rocks w/ Chambord Floater

$12.45

House Rocks w/ Amaretto Floater

$12.45

House Rocks w/ Cointreu Floater

$12.45

House Rocks w/ Presidente Brandy

$12.45

House Rocks w/ Grand Mariner

$12.45

Cocktails

Mexican Martini

$13.95

Jalapeño Cucumber Ranch Water

$12.95

La Mex Ranch Water

$13.95

Loaded Tamarind Jarritos

$11.95

House Mimosa

$6.95

La Mex Mimosa

$7.95

Whiskey & Pineapple

$13.95

Paloma Negra

$13.95

Batanga

$11.95

Bloody Mary

$7.95

Mojito

$9.95

Liquor

Tito's

$9.00

1876

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Beer

Corona

$6.95

Corona Light

$6.95

Modelo

$6.95

Negra Modelo

$6.95

Pacifico

$6.95

Bud Light

$5.95

Dos XX

$6.95

Coors Light

$5.95

Michelob Ultra

$5.95

Shiner

$5.95

Houston Haze IPA

$7.95

White Claw

$6.25

Tecate

$6.95

Candy

Pecan Candy (Antojos)

$2.95

Pecan Patty (Comalitos)

$2.95

Nuez Garapinada

$2.95

Yohari Dluces De Leche

$2.95

Pecan Chewy

$2.50

Glorias

$1.50

Oblejas

$1.50

Pecan Pralines

$1.50

Catering

Quart Chile con Queso

$29.95

Quart Guacamole

$32.95

Quart Rice

$15.95

Quart Refried Beans

$15.95

Quart Pico

$15.95

Quart Salsa Verde

$15.95

Quart Salsa Roja

$15.95

Quart Charro Beans

$18.95

Pint Chile con Queso

$12.95

Pint Guacamole

$15.95

Pint Rice

$8.95

Pint Refried Beans

$8.95

Pint Pico

$8.95

Pint Salsa Verde

$8.95

Pint Salsa Roja

$8.95

Pint Charro Beans

$10.95

Pint Yellow Cheese

$8.95

Pint Jalapeños

$8.95