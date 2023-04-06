La Mexicana Authentic Food 7862 Michigan Rd

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

COCA MEXICANA

$3.50

JARRITOS

$3.00

SIDRAL

$3.00

AGUA MINERAL

$3.00

SANGRIA

$3.00

AGUA FRESCA GRANDE

$4.99

AGUA FRESCA MEDIANA

$3.50

LATA/CAN SODA

$2.00

CAFE

$2.99

BOTELLA AGUA

$1.50

CUP (ICE WATER)

$1.00

APPETIZERS

APPS

CHEESE DIP

$6.99

CHORIQUESO

$8.99

GUACAMOLE

$6.99

FOOD/ENTREES

TACOS

Order Quesabirria (3)

$12.75

Quesabirria

$4.25

Taco Borrego

$3.99

Taco Asada

$3.75

Taco Pollo

$3.75

Taco Pastor

$3.75

Taco Chorizo

$3.75

Taco Carnitas

$3.75

Taco Cochinita

$3.75

Taco Lengua

$3.99

Taco Cabeza

$3.99

Taco Tinga

$3.75

Taco Carne Molida

$3.75

Taco Campechano

$3.75

Taco Tripa

$3.99

Taco Camaron

$3.99

Taco Pescado

$3.99

Taco Birria

$3.75

Tacos Dorados

$9.99

--------------

Use to separate Taco orders/Usar para separar ordenes de Tacos.

Mulita

$4.25

Gringa

$4.75

Consome C. Borrego

$3.99

Consome G. Borrego

$7.99

BURRITOS

Burrito Asada

$9.99

Burrito Pollo

$9.99

Burrito Carnitas

$9.99

Burrito Pastor

$9.99

Burrito Lengua

$11.99

Burrito Chorizo

$9.99

Burrito Cabeza

$11.99

Burrito Camaron

$13.99

Burrito Birria

$11.99

Burrito Vegetariano

$9.99

Burrito California

$10.99

Burrito Ground Beef

$9.99

Burrito Tinga

$9.99

Burrito Loco

$11.99

Burrito Smothered

$11.99

Chimichanga

$10.99

Burrito Hot Cheetos

$10.99

TORTAS

TORTA ASADA

$9.99

TORTA POLLO

$9.99

TORTA CARNITAS

$9.99

TORTA PASTOR

$9.99

TORTA LENGUA

$11.99

TORTA CHORIZO

$9.99

TORTA JAMON

$9.99

TORTA SALCHICHAS

$9.99

TORTA CUBANA

$12.99

TORTA CABEZA

$11.99

TORTA MILANESA RES

$9.99

TORTA MILANESA POLLO

$9.99

TORTA TINGA

$9.99

TORTA BIRRIA

$11.99

TORTA GROUND BEEF

$9.99

ANTOJITOS

SOPE (1)

$4.99

ORDEN SOPES (3)

$12.99

EMPANADA (1)

$3.99

ORDEN EMPANADAS (3)

$11.99

GUARACHE

$8.99

FOOD/ENTREES

ALAMBRE

$10.99

PLATILLO DE CARNITAS

$11.99

POLLO CON ARROZ

$10.99

CARNE ASADA

$13.99

BABACOA POR LB.

$19.99

TOSTADA (1)

$3.99

TOSTADAS (3)

$9.99

NACHOS

$11.99

LOADED FRIES

$10.99

PECHUGA ASADA

$13.99

CEMITAS

CEMITA

$11.99

CALDOS

BIRRIA NOODLES

$11.99

CONSOME DE BIRRIA

$14.99

MENUDO

$14.99

7 MARES

$20.99

POZOLE

$14.99

CALDO DE RES

$15.99

CALDO DE GALLINA

$15.99

CALDO CAMARON PELADO

$14.99

CALDO CAMARON CASCARA

$14.99

CALDO DE BORREGO

$14.99

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$10.99

QUESADILLA FAJITA

$12.99

QUESADILLA ALA CARTE

$7.99

BIRRIA STYLE QUESADILLA

$12.99

CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES VERDES

$12.99

CHILAQUILES ROJOS

$12.99

FAVORITOS

PIZZABIRRIA

$28.99
TLAYUDA 1 CARNE

TLAYUDA 1 CARNE

$15.99

TLAYUDA 2 CARNES

$17.99

BIRRIA 1 LB

$19.99

BIRRIA 1/2LB

$9.99

CONSOME PARA LB BIRRIA

$4.99

COMSOME PARA LB BORREGO

$7.99

BARBACOA 1 LB

$19.99

BARBACOA 1/2 LB

$9.99

EXTRAS

ARROZ G.

$6.99

ARROZ C..

$2.99

FRIJOLES G.

$6.99

FRIJOLES C.

$2.99

CHIPS Y SALSA

$3.99

EXTRA SALSA 1

$0.50

TORTILLAS

$1.99

PICO D GALLO 2oz

$0.99

CHEESE DIP 2oz

$2.99

CREMA 2oz

$0.99

JALAPENOS 2oz

$0.99

CHILES TOREADOS

$1.99

CEBOLLITAS

$1.99

CONSOME C.

$1.99

CONSOME G.

$4.99

CAMARONES (12)

$9.99

CAMARONES (6)

$4.99

GUACAMOLE (2oz)

$1.99

SIDE AGUACATE

$1.99

AGUACATE ENTERO

$3.99

EXTRA CARNE

$4.99

PAPAS C.

$2.99

PAPAS G.

$4.99

PAN DE AJO (2)

$1.99

PAN DE AJO (1)

$1.00

ALCOHOL

IMPORTADA

$4.99

DOMESTICA

$3.99

CAGUAMA

$10.99

MICHLADA GRANDE

$14.99

MICHELADA MEDIANA

$9.99

MARGARITA CASA 12OZ

$7.99

MARGARITA PREMIUM 12OZ

$9.99

REYNA MARGARITA

$13.99

MICHELADA CAMARONERA

$14.99

MARGARITA 32OZ

$9.99

SHOTS BLANCO

$9.99

SHOPTS REPOSADO

$10.99

SHOTS ANEJO

$11.99

CANTARITO CASA C.

$11.99

CANTARITO CASA G.

$19.99

CANTARITO PREMIUM C.

$13.99

CANTARITO PREMIUM G.

$21.99

MIMOSA C.

$7.99

MIMOSA G.

$9.99

PINA COLADA

$9.99

CUBETA IMPORTADA

$28.00

CUBETA DOMESTICA

$24.99

KINDER

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.99

KIDS 2 TACOS

$6.99

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.99

POSTRES

CHURROS

$6.99

PLATANOS FRITOS

$6.99

GELATINA

$3.99

CHEESECAKE

$2.99

CAKE

$2.99
