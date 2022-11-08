A map showing the location of La Mexicana-Gaithersburg 16143 SHADY GROVE ROADView gallery
La Mexicana-Gaithersburg 16143 SHADY GROVE ROAD

review star

No reviews yet

16143 SHADY GROVE ROAD

GAITHERSBURG, MD 20877

Lunch Entrees

1 PORK CHOP WITH RICE & BEANS

$8.95

BOWL - CHICKEN CHILLI

$5.75

CARNITAS & RICE

$8.95

Chicken & Sour Cream Enchiladas

$8.95

Tender chicken simmered and smothered with savory sour cream sauce topped with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with rice & beans.

CHICKEN SOUP

$8.95

CHILLI & RICE

$8.95

CHURRO WITH ICE CREAM

$5.00

Create Your Own Burrito

$9.95

A flour tortilla with your choice of filling of chicken, cheese, sour crea, sauteed onions & peppers, rice & beans.

Dos Tacos

$9.95

2 tacos with corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onions & cilantro. Served with rice & beans.

Grilled Chicken & Bacon Fajita Sub

$7.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, sauteed onion & peppers, chipotle mayonnaise & three cheese melted on top.

GRILLED CHICKEN BLT

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.95

A flour tortilla shell filled with grilled chicken, rice, beans, sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo.

GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, BARQ FAJITA PLATTER

$11.95

Grilled Tilapia Platter

$8.95

MEX PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB

$8.95

Pollo Asada Platter (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$8.95

Severed with rice & beans.

SUNKEN BURRITO PLATTER

$9.95

Topped with Enchilada Sauce

Taco Salad (Ground Beef)

$8.95

Appetizers

2 Beef & Cheese Tostada

$6.00

Served with sour cream.

2 Been & Cheese Tostada

$6.00

Chicken Taquito

$4.95

CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.95

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.95

Chili Con Queso

$5.95

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

Empanadas (2)

$5.00

Flautas

$4.95

Grilled Shrimp Limon

$10.95

Jumbo shrimp grilled with our special seasoning and served with La Mexicana signature sauce.

Guacamole & Chips

$6.95

Mini Chimichanga

$5.95

2 Mini Chimichangas (ground beef, veggie, or chicken.)

Nachos Especial

$9.95

Nachos topped with your choice of grilled chicked, ground beef, or beans.

Plantains with Beans & Sour Cream

$3.95

Yuca Con Chicharron

$8.95

Yuca with fried pork.

Yuca with Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.95

Quesadilla Dinner

$10.95

Salad

Taco Salad

$11.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with romaine lettuce, rice, cheese, tomoatoes, red and green. bell peppers, choice of filling ( ground beef, chicken, mixed vegetables, or beans.) sour cream on top.

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.95

Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with lettuce, grilled onions, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, cheese and sour cream.

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$14.95

Romaine lettuce with grilled onions, tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, cheese and topped with grilled shrimp. Black or refried beans and sour cream served on request.

Create Your Own Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Ground Beef Burrito

$9.95

Veggie Burrito

$9.95

Carnitas Burrito

$11.95

Grilled Steak Burrito

$14.95

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$13.95

CREATE A BOWL

$10.95

Shady Grove Specials

Pollo Saltado

$9.95

Grilled chicken sautéed with fries, onions, peppers & tomato. Served with rice.

Grilled Chicken & Bacon Fajita Sub

$7.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, sautéed onions & peppers, chipotle mayonnaise & three cheese malted on top.

Chicken & Veggie Soup

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$8.95

Mexi Burger with Fries

$8.95

Mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, cheese, and tomato.

Char-Grill Specials

Sizzling Fajita Platter

Grilled Fajita Combo

$17.95

Grilled chicken, grilled steak & grilled shrimp.

Carne Asada (Grilled Steak)

$16.95

Seasoned char grilled steak.

Pork Chops (Chuletas De Puerco)

$12.95

House specialty two bone in marinated pork chops. Grilled to perfection.

Salmon Asado

$15.95

Char-grilled salmon.

Grilled Tilapia Platter

$9.95

Pollo Asado Platter (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$10.95

Carnitas (Pork) Fajita Platter

$12.95

Combination Platter

CARNITAS & RICE

$9.95

Char-Grilled Chicken and Rice

$10.95

Specially seasoned chicken breast served over rice with flour or corn tortillas.

Chicken Sampler

$13.95

Combination of grilled chicken and rice, chicken enchilada, chicken fajita taco. Served with sour cream.

Grilled Shrimp and Rice

$13.95

Topped with melted jack and cheddar cheese, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Texas Platter

$15.95

Steak Burrito, cheese enchilada, crispy taco with beef, rice, beans and sour cream.

Burritos & Chimi Changas

Chicken & Sour Cream Burrito Platter

$10.95

Tender chicken simmered & smothered with savory sour cream sauce topped with jack & cheddar cheese.

Chimichanga Platter

$10.95

Wet Burrito Platter

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.95

A flour tortilla shell filled with grilled chicken, rice, beans, sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo.

Shrimp Burrito Platter

$14.95

Taco Dinner

Taco Dinner

$10.95

Dos Tacos

$10.95

2 tacos with corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onions & cilantro. Served with rice & beans.

Create Your Own Combo

One Create Your Own Combo Item

$9.95

Two Create Your Own Combo Items

$11.95

Three Create Your Own Combo Items

$13.95

Enchiladas & Chili Relleno

Chicken & Sour Cream Enchilada Platter

$9.95

Tres Amigos Enchiladas

$16.95

Three enchiladas with your choice of filling topped with three grilled shrimp.

Enchilada Platter

$9.95

Two enchiladas with your choice of filing.

Shrimp Enchilada

$13.95

2 enchiladas with grilled shrimp and your choice of sauce.

Chili Relleno Platter

$9.95

1 home made rellenos filled with cheese, chicken, or spinach & cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce & cheese.

Verde Enchilada Platter

$10.95

Topped with cilantro and avocado salsa.

A La Carte

3 Jumbo Shrimp

$7.00

Beef Taco

$3.50

Black Beans

$2.00

CARNITAS TACOS

$3.50

Chili Relleno

$5.95

Chimichanga

$6.95

Enchilada (1)

$3.50

Extra Cheese

$1.25

EXTRA CHICKEN

$6.00

EXTRA STEAK

$7.00

Fries

$3.95

Grilled Fajita Chicken Taco

$3.50

Grilled Salmon Taco

$5.95

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Grilled Steak Taco

$3.95

Grilled Tilapia Taco

$3.95

Guacamole

$2.00

JALAPENO

$0.75

Pupusa

$2.95

Refried Beans

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

SALSA 12 OZ

$4.95

SIDE OF BEANS

$2.00

Side of Tortilla

$0.95

Sour Cream

$0.60

Tamale

$3.50

TO GO TO GO TO GO

Wet Burrito

$7.95

YUCCA SAUCE

$1.00

Children's Menu

Burger with Cheese & Fries

$8.95

Quesadilla with Fries or Rice

$6.95

Childrens size quesadilla.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$8.95

Three Cheese Nachos

$8.95

Jack, cheddar and mozzarella.

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$7.95

Burrito with Fries or Rice

$6.95

Childrens size burrito.

Taco with Fries or Rice

$6.95

Grilled Chicken with Fries

$8.95

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream with crunchy cinnamon coating served on a crispy flour tortilla and whipped cream and your choice of topping.

Chimichanga Sundae

$7.95

Delicious cheese cake, apples or bananas hand rolled into flour tortilla and the deep fried to a crispy golden brown and served with vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with your choice of topping.

Flan

$4.95

Caramel custard

Sopapillas (2)

$4.95

Fried puff pastries sprinkled with cinnamon and your choice of topping.

Tres Leches Cake

$4.95

Sponge cake made with three kinds of milk.

Cheese Cake

$3.95

Sopapillas Sundae

$5.95

Sopapillas with vanilla ice cream and your choice of topping.

CHURROS WITH ICE CREAM

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
16143 SHADY GROVE ROAD, GAITHERSBURG, MD 20877

