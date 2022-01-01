Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Mexicana Restaurant

6,311 Reviews

$$

1018 Fairview St

Houston, TX 77006

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Vegetables
Taco Barbacoa
Bacon, Potato and Egg Taco

Appetizers

Sm Guacamole

$5.25

Md Guacamole

$6.95

Lg Guacamole

$10.95

Sm CCQ

$6.75

Lg CCQ

$9.75

Buenos Nachos

$11.25

Buenos Nachos No Meat

$8.95

Queso Flameado

$14.25

Queso Guisado

$14.25

Mini Arroz

$2.95

Mini Frijol

$2.95

Mini CCQ

$3.95

Mini tacos

$9.50

1/2 Order Bean and Cheese Nachos

$5.50

1/2 Order Buenos Nachos

$7.25

MESSY NACHOS

$13.95

A la Carte

Flauta

$4.95

Tortas

$10.75

Quesadilla

$3.95

Jumbo Burrito

$13.95

Jumbo Burrito No Meat

$11.25

Sopes

$5.50

Enchilada

$4.95

Tamales-DZ

$21.95

Tamales-1/2 DZ

$11.95

Tamale

$3.25

Corn Tortillas

$1.75

Flour Tortillas

$2.25

Wheat Tortillas

$2.25

French Fries

$3.95

Side Mole

$4.50

Side Pico

$1.95

Side Cilantro

$1.95

Side Onions

$1.95

Side Jalapeños

$1.95

Rice

$3.50

Charro Beans

$3.95

Refried Beans

$3.50

Order of Black Beans

$3.50

Nopalitos

$4.95

Sliced Avocado

$4.95

Shredded Cheese

$2.95

Queso Fresco

$2.95

Sour Cream

$2.95

Grilled Vegetables

$4.25

Hamburger w/ Fries

$10.75

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.95

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.95

Queso Amarillo

$2.95

Order of Rice and Beans

$3.50

1-Tortilla

$0.75

1-Huevo

$2.75

1-Toreado

$1.00

Chile Relleno

$12.95

Order of Rice and Black Beans

$3.50

Order of Lettuce and Tomatoes

$2.95

Side order Grilled Onions

$1.95

Tostada No Meat

$3.95

CHIPS

$2.00

Barbacoa

$2.50

Taco

Taco Beef Fajita

$4.95

Taco Chicken Fajita

$4.95

Taco Pastor

$4.95

Taco Guisada

$4.95

Taco Picadillo

$4.95

Taco Pollo

$4.95

Taco Puerco

$4.95

Taco Chicharron Verde

$4.95

Taco Carnitas Guisadas

$4.95Out of stock

Taco Barbacoa

$4.95

Taco Carnitas

$4.95

Taco Chicharron

$4.95

Crispy Taco

$5.95

Fish Taco

$6.95

Shrimp Taco

$6.95

Nopalitos Taco

$4.95

Taco Aguacate

$3.95

Platos

Carne Guisada

$15.25

Fajitas Ranchera

$15.25Out of stock

Guisado de Puerco

$15.25

Tamale Plate

$13.25

Sopes Plate

$15.25

Nopalitos en Salsa Chipotle Plate

$15.25

Chicken Flautas Plate

$15.25

Mole Poblano

$19.95

Chicharron en Salsa Verde Plate

$15.25

Chile Relleno Plate

$19.95

Milaneza de Res Plate

$19.95Out of stock

Picadillo Plate

$15.25

Pollo Guisado Plate

$15.25

Tostadas No Meat Plate

$13.25

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Plate (3)

$14.95

Chicken Quesadilla Plate (2)

$15.95

Chicken Quesadilla Plate (3)

$16.95

Beef Quesadilla Plate (2)

$15.95

Beef Quesadilla Plate (3)

$16.95

Large Quesadilla

$6.95

Spinach Quesadillas (2)

$15.95

Spinach Quesadillas (3)

$16.95

Quesadilla Plate (2)

$13.95

Enchiladas (2)

Cheese Enchilada Plate (2)

$15.25

Chicken Enchilada Plate (2)

$15.25

Beef Enchilada Plate (2)

$15.25

Chicken Fajita Enchilada Plate (2)

$17.25

Beef Fajita Enchilada Plate (2)

$17.25

Spinach Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$16.25

Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$16.25

Enchiladas de Camaron (2)

$16.95

Enchiladas de Mole (2)

$16.25

Cheese Enchilada Plate (3)

$16.25

Chicken Enchilada Plate (3)

$16.25

Beef Enchilada Plate (3)

$16.25

Chicken Fajita Enchilada Plate (3)

$18.25

Beef Fajita Enchilada Plate (3)

$18.25

Enchiladas de Espinacas Pollo (3)

$17.25

Enchiladas de Espinacas Queso (3)

$17.25

Enchiladas de Camaron (3)

$17.95

Enchiladas de Mole (3)

$17.25

Caldos

Small Caldo de Pollo

$9.50

Small Sopa de Fideo

$9.25

Small Sopa Azteca

$9.95

Sopa Vegetales

$9.50

Cola Azteca

$4.75

Sm Menudo

$11.25

Lg Menudo

$15.25

Sm Pozole

$11.25

Lg Pozole

$15.25

Lg SOPA VEGETABLE

$12.95

Small Pozole Verde

$10.25

Large Pozole Verde

$14.25

Large Caldo de Pollo

$12.75

Large Sopa de Fideo

$10.75

Large Sopa Azteca

$11.75

Steaks

Beef Fajita Plate

$21.95

Chicken Fajita Plate

$16.95

Fajita by the Pound

$39.95

Pechugas a la Parrilla

$18.25

Steak Ranchero

$24.95

Tampiquena

$28.95

Carne Asada

$25.95

Pollo Poblano

$19.95

Parrillada Mixta 2-3

$39.95

Parrillada Mixta 3-4

$51.95

CAB Fajitas for 1

$34.95

CAB Fajitas for 2

$46.95

Fajita Plate Mixed

$21.95

VEGETABLE FAJITAS

$16.95

Mariscos

Coctel de Camaron

$11.25

Ceviche

$12.25

Fish Tacos (2)

$16.25

Shrimp Quesadillas (2)

$16.25

Shrimp Quesadillas (3)

$17.25

Fish Tacos (3)

$17.25

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$17.25

LG Ceviche

$15.75

LG Coctel de Camaron

$13.25

Combo

Byo Combination Plate

$17.95

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

Huevos Revueltos

$8.95

Huevos Rancheros w Ham

$10.95

Huevos Rancheros w Bacon

$10.95

Huevos Rancheros w Tamales

$10.95

Huevos Rancheros w Fajitas

$14.95

Huevos Rancheros w Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

Machacado con Huevo Plate

$13.50

Huevo a la Mexicana Plate

$10.95

Potato Ham and Egg Plate

$11.95

Chorizo and Egg Plate

$11.95

Migas Plate

$11.95

Chilaquiles Plate

$11.95

Chilaquiles con Pollo y Crema

$13.95

Sm Menudo

$11.25

Lg Menudo

$15.25

Sm Pozole

$11.25

Lg Pozole

$15.25

Papas a la Mexicana Plate

$11.95

Pancakes

$7.50

Barbacoa Plate

$19.95

Potato Bacon and Egg Plate

$11.95

Potato and Egg Plate

$11.95

Bacon and Egg Plate

$11.95

Breakfast A la Carte

Chorizo and Egg Taco

$4.50

Potato Ham and Egg Taco

$3.95

Spicy Potato Taco

$3.95

Barbacoa Taco

$5.50

Chicharron Taco

$4.95

Fajita and Egg Taco

$5.50

Chicharron and Egg Taco

$5.50

Eggs Mexicana Taco

$3.95

Potato and Egg Taco

$3.95

Bacon and Potato Taco

$3.95

Egg Taco

$3.50

Carnitas Taco

$4.95

Machacado and Egg Taco

$5.50

Bean and Cheese Taco

$2.50

Bean and Rice Taco

$2.95

Bean Taco

$2.25

Bacon, Potato and Egg Taco

$3.95

Ham and Egg Taco

$3.95

Bacon and Egg Taco

$3.95

Chorizo and Potato Taco

$3.95

Chorizo Potato and Egg Taco

$3.95

Ranchero Sm

$2.25

Ranchero Md

$3.95

1-Tortilla

$0.75

1-Huevo

$2.95

Order of Bacon

$3.95

1-Toreado

$0.75

Chorizo & Bean Taco

$4.50

Side Order Potatoes

$3.95

Side Order Papas a la Mexicana

$3.95

Order of Toast

$2.25

Order of Ham

$3.95

Tac HUEVO RANCHERO

$3.50

Taco de Papas

$3.95

Taco Hot Dog and Egg

$5.50

Ensaladas

Fajita Salad CFAJ

$16.95

Fajita Salad BFAJ

$16.95

Salad No Meat

$10.95

Taco Salad BFAJ

$13.95

Taco Salad CFAJ

$13.95

Taco Salad Ground Beef

$13.95

Taco Salad Chicken

$13.95

Fish Salad

$16.95

Shrimp Salad

$17.25

Crispy Taco Salad

$12.95

Desserts

Tres Leches

$8.95

Flan

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.25

Churros

$7.25

Caramel Churros

$7.25

Sopapillas

$7.25

Half order Sopapillas

$5.25

Half order Churros

$5.25

Kids Plates

Kids Ground Beef Taco

$8.95

Kids Chicken Fajita Taco

$8.95

Kids Beef Fajita Taco

$8.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$8.95

Kids BF Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids CF quesadilla

$8.95

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Orange Juice

$4.50

L Orange Juice

$4.95

Limonada

$3.50

Limonada 32oz

$4.25

Melon

$3.50

Melon 32oz

$4.25

Horchata

$3.50

Horchata 32oz

$4.25

Champurrado

$4.25

Canned Soda

$2.00

Milk

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Coca Mexicana

$3.95

TopoChico

$3.95

Jarritos

$3.95

Ozarka

$1.95

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Chocolate Caliente

$4.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.25

Banana Milkshake

$4.25

Strawberry Banana Milkshake

$4.25

Virgin Margarita

$4.25

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.25

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Espresso

$4.25

Capuccino

$4.25

Large Milk

$3.95

Pan Dulce

Ojarascas

$6.50

Cookies

$1.50

Empanadas

$3.25

Maranitos

$3.25

Candies

Candy .35

$0.35

Candy .65

$0.60

Candy .99

$0.99

Candy 1.00

$1.00

Candy 1.25

$1.25

Candy 1.50

$1.50

Candy 1.85

$1.85

Candy 2.00

$2.00

Candy 2.25

$2.25

Candy 2.50

$2.50

Candy 2.75

$2.95

La Mex T-Shirt

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to La Mexicana Restaurant, a family owned institution in Montrose since 1982. Serving authentic and Tex-Mex food, we are open everyday starting at 7am. We serve Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner all day!

Website

Location

1018 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

