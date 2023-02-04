Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Michoacana Artesenal

5120 Farm to Market 1960 Road West

Houston, TX 77069

Paleta

Paleta de agua

$2.00

All natural water based popcicle

Paleta de leche

$3.50

Milk base popcicle

Paleta Artesanal

$3.75

Gourmet artesenal popcicles made with premium ingredients

Frozen Treats

Chocobanana

$1.75

Chocolate Covered Banana

Raspado (Shaved Ice)

$4.00

Shaved Ice with your choice of syrup

Mangonada

$5.00

Mango sorbet made topped off with fresh mango, Tajin, chamoy, and tamarind straw.

Chamoyada

$5.00Out of stock

Chamoy ice cream topped with chamoy drizzle and your choice of fruit and toppings

Milkshake

$5.00

Handmade milkshake with your choice of ice cream, topped with whip cream, and a cherry.

Frappe

$5.00

In house cold brew blended with milk and topped with whipped cream and sauce

Liquiado

$5.00

All Natural Fruit Smoothie

Ice Cream

Nieve

$1.75

Sorbet or water based ice cream

Sundae

$4.00

2.5 oz. scoop of ice cream topped with your choice of wet topping, chopped almonds, and a cherry.

Banana Split

$8.00

Chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla ice cream served on a banana sliced in half, topped with whipped cream with a choice of flavored syrups chocolate, caramel, or strawberry, nuts, sprinkle, and cherries.

Helado

$3.00

Milk base creamy artesenal ice cream

Troles

$5.00

ICe cream with cucumber jicama mango topped with squinkles candy and chamoy tajin

Fruit

Fresas con crema (Strawberry & Cream)

$6.00

freshly cut strawberries, drenched in homemade sweet cream topped with whipped cream.

Bionico

$5.00

Freshly cut cantaloupe, apple, banana, strawberries, and strawberries drenched in our home-made sweet cream & topped with granola, coconut flakes & condensed milk

Fruta en vaso (Fruit Cup)

$4.00

Mixed fresh cut fruit with lime and chili powder

Pastries

Crepas (Crêpes)

$7.00

crêpes topped with whipped cream + powdered sugar (add ICE CREAM $2.50)

Churro (Churro)

$4.00

3 Hot always fresh Churros rolled or topped your way with your choice of dipping sauce

Antojitos (Snacks)

Churro Split

$5.00

2 fresh churros topped with your choice of 3 ice cream scoops & sauces topped with whipped cream

Tosti-Loco

$5.00

Tostitos chips with cueritos (pork pickled skin) cucumber, jicama, Japanese peanuts, tamarind candy, chamoy,hot sauce, and lime juice.

Nacho

$5.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with melted yellow cheese and pickled jalapenos

Conchitas Preparadas

$5.00

cheese corn and mexican crema topped with salsa

Tosti-Elote

$5.00

Tostitos chips with nacho cheese, fresh corn, mayonnaise, cojita cheese, chili powder, and topped with jalapeno

Elote Revolcado

$5.00

Corn on a stick or cup with mayonnaise, Hot cheetos or Takis, fresh lemon and Valentina hot sauce.

Elote Entero

$5.00

Freshly cooked corn on a stick slathered with warm butter, mayonaise, fresh cotija cheese,tajin and salsa

Esquite

$5.00

Fresh corn in a cup topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese,chili powder and butter.

Beverages

Agua Fresca

$3.50

refreshing fruit drinks made simply of fruit blended with water, lime juice and a bit of sweetener.

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.50

12oz glass bottle coca cola

Topochico

$2.50

Sparkling mineral water

Botella de agua

$1.50

16.9 oz water bottle

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Authentic and traditionally made ice cream and desserts.

5120 Farm to Market 1960 Road West, Houston, TX 77069

