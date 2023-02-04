La Michoacana Artesenal
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Authentic and traditionally made ice cream and desserts.
5120 Farm to Market 1960 Road West, Houston, TX 77069
