La Michoacana Boyle Heights Boyle Heights

La Michoacana Boyle Heights

763 Reviews

$$

2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90033

Popular Items

Esquite Regular
Hot Cheetos with Cheese
Tostilocos Large

Docena de Paletas

Choose 12 flavors Popsicles

Docena de Paletas

$28.00

Paleta de Leche

Paletas De Leche

Paletas De Leche

Paleta de Agua

(non dairy/Vegan)

Paletas De Agua

Ice Cream

Single scoop
$3.00

Single scoop

$3.00
Double scoop
$5.50

Double scoop

$5.50
Triple scoop
$7.50

Triple scoop

$7.50
Tall Boy, 24oz
$15.00

Tall Boy, 24oz

$15.00

Ice Cream Special

Banana Split (please select 3 ice cream flavors)

Banana Split (please select 3 ice cream flavors)

$8.50

Choose your 3 ice cream flavors, serve with chocolate sauce, peanuts, cherries and whip cream.

Crepes

Crepes

$8.00

Freshly made Crepes, serve with strawberries and banana with nutella and sugar powder.

Crepas con nieve

$9.50

Freshly made Crepes, serve with strawberries and banana with nutella and sugar powder. Lechera, Cajeta and strawberry jam available upon request. Please choose 1 ice cream scoop

Milkshake

Please choose Ice Cream Flavor
Milkshake (Choose Ice Cream Flavor)

Milkshake (Choose Ice Cream Flavor)

$7.75

Raspados

Raspado de Vanilla

Raspado de Vanilla

$5.00

Lechera upon request

Raspado de Chicle
$5.00

Raspado de Chicle

$5.00

Diablito

$6.50

Diablito serve with Chamoy, Lime, Tajin, chili spieces and a tamarind stick.

Raspado Mango
$5.00

$5.00

Raspado de Limon
$5.00

$5.00

Raspado de Nuez

$5.00Out of stock

Lechera upon request

Raspado de Tamarindo
$5.00

$5.00

Drinks

Agua "La Toxica"

Agua "La Toxica"

$9.00Out of stock

Choose your Agua- Limón pepino and chia, Melon or Sandia "watermelon" Choose with fruit or ice cream! Suggestions ice cream Limon or cucumber and mango pieces. 32oz Cantarito dip in our delicious Chamoy Paste

Agua Fresca de Fresa

Agua Fresca de Fresa

Agua Fresca De Guayaba (New Guava)
Out of stock

Out of stock

Agua Fresca De Horchata (New)
Out of stock

Out of stock

Agua Fresca De Maracuya (New Passion Fruit)
Out of stock

Out of stock
Agua Fresca de Pepino, Limon y Chia

Agua Fresca de Pepino, Limon y Chia

Agua Fresca De Piña (New Pineapple)
Out of stock

Out of stock
Agua Fresca de Sandia

Agua Fresca de Sandia

Agua Loca de Pepino, Limon y Chia

Agua Loca de Pepino, Limon y Chia

Agua Loca de Sandia

Agua Loca de Sandia

Bottled Water
$1.00

$1.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Jaritos Mandarin

Jaritos Mandarin

$2.50Out of stock
Jaritos Tamarindo
$2.50

Jaritos Tamarindo

$2.50

Jarrito Lime
$2.50

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Mangoñada

Mangonada serve with Mango Sorbet fresh mango chunks, Chamoy, tajin, tamarind candies, fresh lime, amd tamaring stick
Mangoñadas

Mangoñadas

$6.75

Mangonada serve with Mango Sorbet fresh mango chunks, Chamoy, tajin, tamarind candies, fresh lime, amd tamaring stick

Fresas con Crema

Serve with shredded coconut, granola, raisins and home made Lechera. Whip cream on the side upon request.
Fresas con Crema

Fresas con Crema

$7.00

Serve with shredded coconut, granola, raisins and home made Lechera. Whip cream on the side upon request.

Fresas con Crema en Caja

Fresas con Crema en Caja

$6.00

Serve with shredded coconut, granola, raisins and home made Lechera. Whip cream on the side upon request.

Granola

$1.00

Bionico

Bionico Large

Bionico Large

$9.25

Apples, banana, strawberry, papaya, melon serve in our delicious Home made lechera with granola, raisins and shredded coconut.

Bionico Small
$7.25

Bionico Small

$7.25

Snacks

Chicharron Preparado

Chicharron Preparado

$8.00

Chicharron prepared comes with mayo, cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, cotija cheese, Spicy cueritos "spicy pickle pork skins" serve with sour cream and Valentina hot sauce on a crunchy wheat chip.

Chocobanana

Chocobanana

$3.50Out of stock

Please choose Topping- Peanuts, Walnuts, Sprinkles, Shredded Coconut OR Plain just dip in chocolate.

Elote

Elote

$4.00

Hot Steam Corn on the cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and spicy chili powder.

Elote with Hot Cheeto Powder

Elote with Hot Cheeto Powder

$5.25

Hot Steam Corn on the cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and Hot Cheeto Powder.

Esquite Regular

Esquite Regular

$5.50

Hot Steam Corn off the Cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and spicy chili powder. Want extra cheese or chili? Selected ADD on. No need to selected only if you want extra add-ons

Esquite Regular with Hot Cheeto Powder

Esquite Regular with Hot Cheeto Powder

$6.75

Hot Steam Corn off the cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and Hot Cheeto Powder. Want extra cheese or chili? Selected ADD on. No need to selected only if you want extra add-ons

Esquite Small

Esquite Small

$4.50

Hot Steam Corn off the Cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and spicy chili powder. Want extra cheese or chili? Selected ADD on. No need to selected only if you want extra add-ons

Esquite Small with Hot Cheeto Powder

Esquite Small with Hot Cheeto Powder

$5.75

Hot Steam Corn off the cob. Serve with mayo, cotija cheese, melted butter and Hot Cheeto Powder. Want extra cheese or chili? Selected ADD on. No need to selected only if you want extra add-ons

Hot Cheetos with Cheese

Hot Cheetos with Cheese

$4.25

Hot Cheetos with Nacho Cheese

Hot Cheetos with Queso + Esquite

$8.50

Hot Cheetos with nacho cheese, mesquite, mayo, butter, cotija cheese and chili powder

Manzana Chamoy

Manzana Chamoy

$6.00Out of stock
Manzana Loca

Manzana Loca

$8.25Out of stock

Apples slices covered in tamarind, Chamoy and chili spices. serve Japanese peanuts, tamarind candies, lime and Chamoy sauce

Nachos de Barbacoa

Nachos de Barbacoa

$11.00

Round nacho chips, Beef barbacoa, cilantro, red onions, nacho cheese , jalapenos and spicy home made tomatillo sauce

Nachos de Carnitas

Nachos de Carnitas

$11.00

Round nacho chips, delicious Carnitas, cilantro, red onions, nacho cheese , jalapeños and spicy home made tomatillo sauce.

Nachos de Chorizo

Nachos de Chorizo

$11.00

Round nacho chips, Chorizo, cilantro, red onions, nacho cheese , jalapeños and spicy home made tomatillo sauce.

Nachos Large

Nachos Large

$6.25

Round nacho chips serve with nacho cheese and jalapeños. Want extra cheese? selected ADD on.

Pepinos Locos

Pepinos Locos

$7.50Out of stock

Fresh cut cucumber serve and dip in chamoy, tajin, fresh lime, tamarind candies and Japanese peanuts

Sabritones Preparados

$9.00

Chicharron prepared comes with mayo, cabbage, tomatoes, avocado, cotija cheese, cueritos "pickle pork skins" serve with sour cream and Valentina hot sauce on a crunchy wheat chip.

Extra Nacho Cheese
$1.50

$1.50

Chicharon Cuadrado
$1.50

$1.50

Tortas

Torta de Barbacoa

Torta de Barbacoa

$11.00

Our Torta de Barbacoa comes with beef barbacoa, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, jalapeños and avocado serve on a toasted Torta Bread. Home made spicy tomatillo sauce on the side!

Torta de Carnitas

Torta de Carnitas

$11.00

Our Torta de Carnitas comes with carnitas “pork”, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, jalapeños and avocado serve on a toasted Torta Bread. Home made spicy tomatillo sauce on the side!

Torta de Chorizo

Torta de Chorizo

$11.00

Our Torta de Chorizo comes with chorizo “pork”, mayo, tomatoes, cilantro, red onions, jalapeños, queso fresco, sour cream and avocado serve on a toasted Torta Bread. Home made spicy tomatillo sauce on the side!

Torta de Jamon

Torta de Jamon

$9.50

Our Torta de Jamon comes with fresh slice Ham, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños, queso fresco and avocado serve on a toasted Torta Bread. Home made spicy tomatillo sauce on the side!

Torta de Queso

$8.00

Our Torta de Queso “Vegetarian” comes with queso fresco “cheese” mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños and avocado serve on a toasted Torta Bread. Home made spicy tomatillo sauce on the side!

Chips

Tostilocos Large

Tostilocos Large

$8.75

2 bags of Tostitos serve with fresh mango, cucumbers, jicama, Japanese peanuts, tamarind candies, pickle pork skin "cueritos" fresh lime, house made chamoy and tajin. Want extra chamoy or chile? selected Add Ons. No need to select if you dont want extra add ons

Tostilocos Small

Tostilocos Small

$6.75

1 bag of Tostitos serve with fresh mango, cucumbers, jicama, Japanese peanuts, tamarind candies, pickle pork skin "cueritos" fresh lime, house made chamoy and tajin. Want extra chamoy or chile? Select ADD Ons. No need to select if you dont want extra add ons

Cheetos Bolitas
$4.50

Cheetos Bolitas

$4.50
Cheetos Colmillos
$4.50

Cheetos Colmillos

$4.50
Churromais

Churromais

$4.50

Churromais Flamin

$4.50Out of stock
Doritos

Doritos

$3.00
Doritos Mexicanos
$4.50

Doritos Mexicanos

$4.50
Frito's Chile y Limon

Frito's Chile y Limon

$4.50Out of stock
Fritos Sal y Limon Mexicanos
$4.50

Fritos Sal y Limon Mexicanos

$4.50
Hot Cheetos

Hot Cheetos

$3.00
Hot Cheetos Extra

Hot Cheetos Extra

$3.00Out of stock
Hot Cheetos Mexicanos
$4.50

Hot Cheetos Mexicanos

$4.50

Hot Cheetos with Cheese
$4.25

$4.25
Hot Fries

Hot Fries

$3.00

Hot Fries with Cheese
$4.25

$4.25
Papitas

Papitas

$3.00
Rancheritos

Rancheritos

$4.50
Rueditas

Rueditas

$3.50Out of stock
Ruffles Ultra Flaming Hot

Ruffles Ultra Flaming Hot

$4.50Out of stock

Sabritones Mexicanos
$4.50

$4.50


Takis

$3.00

Takis with Cheese

$4.25Out of stock
Tostitos

Tostitos

$3.00
Tostitos Extra Flaming Hot

Tostitos Extra Flaming Hot

$4.50

Candy

Chamoy Rim Paste

Chamoy Rim Paste

$10.00
Gushers Chilito y Chamoy

Gushers Chilito y Chamoy

$10.00Out of stock
Peach Rings with Chamoy

Peach Rings with Chamoy

$5.50Out of stock
Watermelon RIngs with Chamoy

Watermelon RIngs with Chamoy

$5.50Out of stock
Gummy Bears with Chamoy

Gummy Bears with Chamoy

$5.50Out of stock
Watermelon Slice with Chamoy

Watermelon Slice with Chamoy

$5.50Out of stock
House-Made Chamoy

House-Made Chamoy

$5.00

Hats

Paleta de Uva Hat

Paleta de Uva Hat

$19.99
Paleta de Chocolate Hat

Paleta de Chocolate Hat

$19.99
Paleta Hat Maroon

Paleta Hat Maroon

$19.99Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Bringing the Authentic Ice Cream flavors of Michoacán to Boyle Heights

2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033

