  • La Michoacana - Food Truck - 3502 W Van Buren St
La Michoacana - Food Truck 3502 W Van Buren St

No reviews yet

3502 W Van Buren St

Phoenix, AZ 85009

Ice Creams/Shakes

Nieve en Cono

Nieve en Cono

Nieve en Vaso

Nieve en Vaso

Paletas

Paletas

$3.00
Ezquimales

Ezquimales

$3.75

Canasta

$8.50
Banana Split

Banana Split

$8.50

Choco Banana

$3.50
Shake Malteadas

Shake Malteadas

$6.00+
Crazy Shake

Crazy Shake

$9.50

Food

Tostilocos

Tostilocos

Manzana Loca

Manzana Loca

$7.50
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$7.00
Nachos

Nachos

$4.50
Chicharron Preparado

Chicharron Preparado

$8.50
Tostielotes

Tostielotes

Elote Entero

Elote Entero

$3.50
Elote en Vaso

Elote en Vaso

$5.00
Elote c/ Hot Cheetos

Elote c/ Hot Cheetos

$6.00
Hot Cheetos w/ Cheese

Hot Cheetos w/ Cheese

$3.50
Churros Locos

Churros Locos

$8.50
Bionicos

Bionicos

Fresas con Crema

Fresas con Crema

$6.50+

Drinks

Mangonada

Mangonada

$6.00+
Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$3.00+
Helado Flotante

Helado Flotante

$8.00
Horchata Iced Coffee

Horchata Iced Coffee

$7.50
Michelagua

Michelagua

$9.50
Raspados

Raspados

$5.00+
Mangoneada Con Paleta

Mangoneada Con Paleta

$7.50+
Helado Flotante con Paleta

Helado Flotante con Paleta

$9.50

Gummies

Gushers

Gushers

$7.00
Spicy Gummies

Spicy Gummies

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
3502 W Van Buren St, Phoenix, AZ 85009

