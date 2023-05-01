La Michoacana Snack Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1705 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Colori Kitchen Venice Blvd New - 2019 Venice Blvd
No Reviews
2019 Venice Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90006
View restaurant
El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original
No Reviews
1121 S Western Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90006
View restaurant