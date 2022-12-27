Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Michoacana - W Olive

review star

No reviews yet

6612 West Olive Avenue

Glendale, AZ 85302

Ice Creams/Shakes

Nieve en Cono

Nieve en Cono

Nieve en Vaso

Nieve en Vaso

Paletas De Leche

Paletas De Leche

$3.00
Esquimales

Esquimales

$3.75

Canasta

$8.50
Banana Split

Banana Split

$8.50

Choco Banana

$3.50
Shake Malteadas

Shake Malteadas

$6.00+
Crazy Shake

Crazy Shake

$9.50

Paleta De Agua

$2.75

Waffle Decorado 1 Scoop

$4.15

Waffle Decorado 2 Scoops

$6.30

Waffle Decorado 3 Scoops

$8.25

Food

Tostilocos

Tostilocos

Manzana Loca

Manzana Loca

$7.50
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$7.00
Nachos

Nachos

$5.00
Chicharrones Preparado

Chicharrones Preparado

$8.50
Tostielotes

Tostielotes

Elotes Entero

Elotes Entero

$3.50
Elote en Vaso

Elote en Vaso

$5.00
Elote c/ Hot Cheetos

Elote c/ Hot Cheetos

$6.00
Hot Cheetos w/ Cheese

Hot Cheetos w/ Cheese

$3.50
Churros Locos

Churros Locos

$8.50

Cheesecake Decorado

$4.00
Bionicos

Bionicos

Fresas Naturales

Fresas Naturales

$6.50+

Fresa Congelada

$7.00

Sabritas Grandes

$3.75

Sabritas Chicas

$2.75

Sabritas Chicas C Queso

$3.75

Sabritas Grandes C Queso

$4.95

Drinks

Mangonada

Mangonada

$6.00+
Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$3.00+
Helado Flotante

Helado Flotante

$7.50
Horchata Iced Coffee

Horchata Iced Coffee

$7.50
Michelagua

Michelagua

$8.50
Raspados

Raspados

$5.00+
Helado Flotante con Paleta

Helado Flotante con Paleta

$9.50
Mangonada con Paleta

Mangonada con Paleta

$7.50+

Gatorade

$2.35

Agua Natural

$1.85

Gummies

Gushers

Gushers

$7.00
Spicy Gummies

Spicy Gummies

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6612 West Olive Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Directions

