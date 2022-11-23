Main picView gallery

La Mixteca 510 N Cunningham Ave #4

review star

No reviews yet

510 N Cunningham Ave #4

Urbana, IL 61802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Huaraches

Huarache Senillo

$6.50

beans, salsa, queso fresco and onions

Huarache (one choice of meat)

$8.50

choice of steak, pastor, and chicken

Deluxe

$10.50

All three meats: steak, pastor, and chicken

Alambre

$10.99

Steak, peppers,onions, bacon, and cheese

A La Carta

Quesadilla

$9.99

(corn or flour) choice of meat: steak, pastor, chicken, chorizo, mushroom, veggie or zuccchini

Sope

$6.00

choice of one meat: steak, pastor, or chicke with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese

Tlacoyo

$6.00

Bean stuffed tortilla topped with cheese and one choice of meat: steak, pastor, or chicken

Flautas

$9.50

(3 crispy roll tacos with tortillas) choice of chicken or shredded beef with sour cream and cheeses, served with rice and beans

Entomatadas

$11.99

4 enchiladas filled with chicken covered with tomato sauce served with rice and beans

Pechuga Asada

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions served with rice, bean, and fresh tortillas

Pechuga Suprema

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped w1ith grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato, shredded cheese, rice, beans, and fresh tortillas

Alambre

$14.99

Grilled strip of steak, bell pepper, onions, bacon, shreeded cheese, and flour tortillas

Carne Asada

$15.99

Grilled steak with grilled onions and jalapeños, served with rice and beans

Milaneza de Pollo

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast served with rice,beans and tortillas

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

4 enchiladas filled with chicken covered with green salsa and cheese served with rice and beans

Deluxe Fajitas

$15.99

Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo,bell peppers, onions, tomatos, mushrooms, shredded cheese, rice, beans, and tortillas

Tinga Tostadas

$9.99

3 chicken tinga with beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avacado.

Pollo Feliz

$10.99

Grilled chicken with. bed of rice covered with cheese sauce.

Choripollo

$10.99

Grilled chicken with chorizo sausage and mozarella cheese served with rice beans and tortillas.

Tacos

Mexican style tacos

$3.50

topped with cilantro and onion

American style tacos

$3.75

topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Lengua, Shrimp, or Birria

$3.99

choice of beef tongue, shrimp, or steam shredded beef

Taco Dinner

$9.99

3 tacos choice of meat, mexican style

Supreme Taco dinner

$10.99

3 combined Mexican and American tacos

Birria taco dinner

$10.99

3 mexican style tacos served with rice and beans

Shrimp tacos

$9.99

3 grilled shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avacados, and cilantro.

Burritos

Burrito Classic

$9.99

choice of one meat: steak, pastor, or chicken with beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

El Diablo Burrito

$10.99

14 in. classic burrito covered with our spicy salsa

California Burrito

$11.99

14 in. tortilla filled with with carne asada, french fries, sour cream, guacamole and cheddar cheese

El Jefe Burrito

$12.99

14 in tortilla filled with gilled seasoned chicken, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce, chorizo sausage, and shrimp

Viva Mexico Burrito

$11.99

14 in. classic burrito covered with cheese sauce, and slasa verde and roja.

Burrito Verde

$10.99

14 in. classic burrito covered with salsa verde.

Burrito Enmolado

$10.99

14 in. classic burrito covered with our homemade mole sauce

Burrito El Gordo

$11.50

14 in. tortilla filed with steak, pastor, chicken, chorizo, beans, lettuce, tomatoes

Tinga Tu Burrito

$9.99

14 in. tortilla filled with our chicken tinga, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco

Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$11.99

14 in. tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and covered with cheese sauce.

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.99

14 in. tortilla filled with grilled veggies, guacamole, french spinach, and tomatoes.

Choripollo Burrito

$10.99

14 in. tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo sausage, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese on the side.

Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$10.99

3 enchiladas covered with your favorite sauce; salsa roja, verde, or cheese sauce

Mole Enchiladas

$11.99

4 chicken enchiladas covered with our homemade mole sauce.

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$9.99

4 enchiladas filled with our grilled veggies covered with your favorite sauce; salsa roja, verde, or cheese sauce.

House Specials

Caldo de Res

$14.99

Beef stew with vegetables.

Caldo de Camarón

$14.99

Spicy shrimp soup

Caldo 7 Mares

$17.99

Seafood mix food

Mojarra Frita

$11.99

whole fried tilapia

Mojarra Frita a la Diabla

$14.99

whole fried tilapia

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp on garlic-lime sauce.

Molcajete de Mariscos

$17.99

Seafood mix with spicy food.

Alambre Deluxe

$15.99

Grilled steak, chicken, pastor, bacon, pepers, and onions.

Quesadila Mixteca

$12.99

Homemade corn tortilla stuffed with steak, pastor, chorizo, mushrooms, onions, and cilantro.

Carne Campesina

$16.99

Grilled cactus, onions, jalapeños, sliced ribeye steak, and queso fresco; served with rice and beans.

Plato Asadero

$16.99

Grilled cactus, onions, jalapeños, chicken, pastor, sliced ribeye, and grilled cheese; served with rice and beans.

Carne Veracruz

$18.99

12 oz. T-bone steak, topped with grilled shrimp, corn, tomatoes, and jalapenos;served wtih rice and salad.

Enchiladas Potosinas

$12.99

3 enchiladas stuffed with grilled onions and mozarella cheese, topped with avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco; served with sliced steak and beasn

Birria Quesadilla

$11.99

quesadilla of steam shredded beef

Birrikeka

$11.99

Seasoned shredded steam beef on 3 crispy corn qusadilla served with rice and beans.

Tacos Rojos

$3.99

Homemade red corn tortilla, melted cheese with one choice of meat: steak, grilled chicken, pastor, chorizo, lengua, veggie, or shrimp. Topped with guacamole cilantro and onion.

Gorditas

$5.99

Corn tortilla pocket stffed with beans, choice of meat, cheese, onion and cilantro

Torta Ahogada

$7.99

Sandwhich stuffed wtih your favorite meat, covered in spicy sauce.

Steak Cheese Fries

$9.99

French fries, steak, and cheese sauce topped with sour cream, tomaoes and jalapeños.

Cemita

$9.99

Breaded chicken sandwhich stuffed with shredded cheese, red onions, avacados, and chipotle pepper sauce.

Chef's Special

$18.99

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, guacamole, potatoes, and beans

Lunch Specials

Lunch Tacos

$6.99

2 tacos with choice of meat and rice and beans.

Lunch Quesadilla

$7.99

choice of meat or veggie, rice and beans

Lunch Burrito

$6.99

Choice of meat served with rice.

Lunch Chimichanga

$6.99

Grilled chicken or ground beef served with rice.

Lunch Fajitas

$8.99

choice of one meat; steak, chicken, or shrimp

Lunch Tostadas

$7.99

2 tostadas topped with one choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream.

Lunch Enchiladas

$6.99

2 enchiladas choice of meat chicken or ground beef and choice cheese sauce, salsa roja, salsa verde, or tomato sauce.

Pollo Feliz Lunch

$8.99

Bed of rice with grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce.

KIds Menu

Cheeseburger and fries

$5.50

Includes soft drink

Chicken Quesadilla and Fries

$5.50

Includes soft drink

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$5.50

Includes soft drink

One Taco, Rice and Beans

$5.50

Includes soft drink

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$5.50

Includes soft drink

Chicken Nachos

$5.50

Includes soft drink

Sides

Guacamole

$4.55

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of French Fries

$2.50

Side of Rice and Beans

$2.50

Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Dinner

Torta

$9.99

Mexican sandiwhich; choice of steak, pastor, chicken, or chorizo with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and avocado.

Torta Cubana

$12.99

Breaded steak, ham, hot dog, eggs, beans,cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, and avocados.

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.99

Sautéed shrimp, with garlic spicy sauce served with rice and beans.

Parmesan Tilapia

$10.99

Breaded parmesan tilapia fillets served with rice and salad.

Tilapia a la Talla

$10.99

2 fillets tilapia marinade with guajillo sauce cooked on the grill.

Hawaiian Burger

$8.99

Topped with slices of ham, pineapple, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions;served woth french fries.

Chimichanga

$10.25

Choice of ground beef or fried chicken or soft filled with rice, beans, and shredded cheese smothered in cheese sauce.

Fajitas Quesadilla

$10.99

14 in. flour tortillas stuffed with your favorite meat, bell peppers, onions, cheese sauce over; served with rice and beans.

Fish Tacos

$9.99

3 tacos with crispy fried fish, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Taco Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, choice of ground beef or chicken served with sour cream and salsa.

Turkey Club

$6.99

Served in white, wheat, or rye toast with turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and french fries.

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$7.15

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles; served with french fries.

Bacon Cheesebuger

$7.99

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, pickles and 3 stripps of bacon served with french fries.

Macho Burger

$7.99

Topped with jalapeños, jalapeño jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomatoes and onions served with french fries.

Hurricane

$16.99

Steak, cajun chicken, chorizo, and shrimp, served on cheese dip bowl with rice, beans, and salad.

Nachos

Nachos Mixteca

$10.99

Our homemade chips topped with steak, shrimp, chicken, cheese sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Elote Nachos

$10.99

Our homemade chips topped with cheese sauce, choice of meat, corn, onions, cilantro, and shrimp.

BIrria Nachos

$10.99

cron tortilla chips topped with yellow cheese sauce,birria meat, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Nachos Supreme

$9.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, choice of ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$11.99

Grilled onions, peppers, and meat

Steak Fajitas

$12.99

Grilled onions, peppers, and meat

Combo Fajitas

$12.99

Grilled onions, peppers, and steak and chicken.

Veggie

$9.99

Grilled mixed veggies.

Fajita Trio

$14.99

Grilled onions, peppers, steak chicken, and shrimp.

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.99

Grilled onions, peppers, and shrimp.

NA Bev

Water

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.99

Flavored Water

$3.50

Refill Bottle

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We have a variety of Both Mexican and American dishes.

Location

510 N Cunningham Ave #4, Urbana, IL 61802

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hickory River Smokehouse - Urbana
orange starNo Reviews
1706 N. CUNNINGHAM AVE. URBANA, IL 61802
View restaurantnext
Bunny's Tavern
orange star4.6 • 691
119 W Water St Urbana, IL 61801
View restaurantnext
Baldarotta's Porketta & Sicilian Sausage
orange starNo Reviews
300 S. Broadway Ave. Urbana, IL 61801
View restaurantnext
Bearology - Champaign
orange starNo Reviews
608 E University Ave Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext
Burrito King Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
408 E Green St Champaign, IL 61821
View restaurantnext
Mia Za's - UIUC Campus
orange star4.3 • 699
629 E Green St Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Urbana

Urbana Garden Family Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 808
810 W Killarney St Urbana, IL 61801
View restaurantnext
Bunny's Tavern
orange star4.6 • 691
119 W Water St Urbana, IL 61801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Urbana
Champaign
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston