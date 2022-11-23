La Mixteca 510 N Cunningham Ave #4
No reviews yet
510 N Cunningham Ave #4
Urbana, IL 61802
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Huaraches
A La Carta
Quesadilla
(corn or flour) choice of meat: steak, pastor, chicken, chorizo, mushroom, veggie or zuccchini
Sope
choice of one meat: steak, pastor, or chicke with beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese
Tlacoyo
Bean stuffed tortilla topped with cheese and one choice of meat: steak, pastor, or chicken
Flautas
(3 crispy roll tacos with tortillas) choice of chicken or shredded beef with sour cream and cheeses, served with rice and beans
Entomatadas
4 enchiladas filled with chicken covered with tomato sauce served with rice and beans
Pechuga Asada
Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions served with rice, bean, and fresh tortillas
Pechuga Suprema
Grilled chicken breast topped w1ith grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, tomato, shredded cheese, rice, beans, and fresh tortillas
Alambre
Grilled strip of steak, bell pepper, onions, bacon, shreeded cheese, and flour tortillas
Carne Asada
Grilled steak with grilled onions and jalapeños, served with rice and beans
Milaneza de Pollo
Breaded chicken breast served with rice,beans and tortillas
Enchiladas Verdes
4 enchiladas filled with chicken covered with green salsa and cheese served with rice and beans
Deluxe Fajitas
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo,bell peppers, onions, tomatos, mushrooms, shredded cheese, rice, beans, and tortillas
Tinga Tostadas
3 chicken tinga with beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avacado.
Pollo Feliz
Grilled chicken with. bed of rice covered with cheese sauce.
Choripollo
Grilled chicken with chorizo sausage and mozarella cheese served with rice beans and tortillas.
Tacos
Mexican style tacos
topped with cilantro and onion
American style tacos
topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Lengua, Shrimp, or Birria
choice of beef tongue, shrimp, or steam shredded beef
Taco Dinner
3 tacos choice of meat, mexican style
Supreme Taco dinner
3 combined Mexican and American tacos
Birria taco dinner
3 mexican style tacos served with rice and beans
Shrimp tacos
3 grilled shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avacados, and cilantro.
Burritos
Burrito Classic
choice of one meat: steak, pastor, or chicken with beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
El Diablo Burrito
14 in. classic burrito covered with our spicy salsa
California Burrito
14 in. tortilla filled with with carne asada, french fries, sour cream, guacamole and cheddar cheese
El Jefe Burrito
14 in tortilla filled with gilled seasoned chicken, beans, lettuce, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce, chorizo sausage, and shrimp
Viva Mexico Burrito
14 in. classic burrito covered with cheese sauce, and slasa verde and roja.
Burrito Verde
14 in. classic burrito covered with salsa verde.
Burrito Enmolado
14 in. classic burrito covered with our homemade mole sauce
Burrito El Gordo
14 in. tortilla filed with steak, pastor, chicken, chorizo, beans, lettuce, tomatoes
Tinga Tu Burrito
14 in. tortilla filled with our chicken tinga, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and queso fresco
Shrimp Fajita Burrito
14 in. tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, and covered with cheese sauce.
Vegetarian Burrito
14 in. tortilla filled with grilled veggies, guacamole, french spinach, and tomatoes.
Choripollo Burrito
14 in. tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo sausage, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese on the side.
Enchiladas
Shrimp Enchiladas
3 enchiladas covered with your favorite sauce; salsa roja, verde, or cheese sauce
Mole Enchiladas
4 chicken enchiladas covered with our homemade mole sauce.
Vegetarian Enchiladas
4 enchiladas filled with our grilled veggies covered with your favorite sauce; salsa roja, verde, or cheese sauce.
House Specials
Caldo de Res
Beef stew with vegetables.
Caldo de Camarón
Spicy shrimp soup
Caldo 7 Mares
Seafood mix food
Mojarra Frita
whole fried tilapia
Mojarra Frita a la Diabla
whole fried tilapia
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp on garlic-lime sauce.
Molcajete de Mariscos
Seafood mix with spicy food.
Alambre Deluxe
Grilled steak, chicken, pastor, bacon, pepers, and onions.
Quesadila Mixteca
Homemade corn tortilla stuffed with steak, pastor, chorizo, mushrooms, onions, and cilantro.
Carne Campesina
Grilled cactus, onions, jalapeños, sliced ribeye steak, and queso fresco; served with rice and beans.
Plato Asadero
Grilled cactus, onions, jalapeños, chicken, pastor, sliced ribeye, and grilled cheese; served with rice and beans.
Carne Veracruz
12 oz. T-bone steak, topped with grilled shrimp, corn, tomatoes, and jalapenos;served wtih rice and salad.
Enchiladas Potosinas
3 enchiladas stuffed with grilled onions and mozarella cheese, topped with avocado, sour cream, and queso fresco; served with sliced steak and beasn
Birria Quesadilla
quesadilla of steam shredded beef
Birrikeka
Seasoned shredded steam beef on 3 crispy corn qusadilla served with rice and beans.
Tacos Rojos
Homemade red corn tortilla, melted cheese with one choice of meat: steak, grilled chicken, pastor, chorizo, lengua, veggie, or shrimp. Topped with guacamole cilantro and onion.
Gorditas
Corn tortilla pocket stffed with beans, choice of meat, cheese, onion and cilantro
Torta Ahogada
Sandwhich stuffed wtih your favorite meat, covered in spicy sauce.
Steak Cheese Fries
French fries, steak, and cheese sauce topped with sour cream, tomaoes and jalapeños.
Cemita
Breaded chicken sandwhich stuffed with shredded cheese, red onions, avacados, and chipotle pepper sauce.
Chef's Special
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, guacamole, potatoes, and beans
Lunch Specials
Lunch Tacos
2 tacos with choice of meat and rice and beans.
Lunch Quesadilla
choice of meat or veggie, rice and beans
Lunch Burrito
Choice of meat served with rice.
Lunch Chimichanga
Grilled chicken or ground beef served with rice.
Lunch Fajitas
choice of one meat; steak, chicken, or shrimp
Lunch Tostadas
2 tostadas topped with one choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and sour cream.
Lunch Enchiladas
2 enchiladas choice of meat chicken or ground beef and choice cheese sauce, salsa roja, salsa verde, or tomato sauce.
Pollo Feliz Lunch
Bed of rice with grilled chicken topped with cheese sauce.
KIds Menu
Sides
Dinner
Torta
Mexican sandiwhich; choice of steak, pastor, chicken, or chorizo with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and avocado.
Torta Cubana
Breaded steak, ham, hot dog, eggs, beans,cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, and avocados.
Camarones a la Diabla
Sautéed shrimp, with garlic spicy sauce served with rice and beans.
Parmesan Tilapia
Breaded parmesan tilapia fillets served with rice and salad.
Tilapia a la Talla
2 fillets tilapia marinade with guajillo sauce cooked on the grill.
Hawaiian Burger
Topped with slices of ham, pineapple, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions;served woth french fries.
Chimichanga
Choice of ground beef or fried chicken or soft filled with rice, beans, and shredded cheese smothered in cheese sauce.
Fajitas Quesadilla
14 in. flour tortillas stuffed with your favorite meat, bell peppers, onions, cheese sauce over; served with rice and beans.
Fish Tacos
3 tacos with crispy fried fish, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, choice of ground beef or chicken served with sour cream and salsa.
Turkey Club
Served in white, wheat, or rye toast with turkey, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and french fries.
Deluxe Cheeseburger
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles; served with french fries.
Bacon Cheesebuger
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions, pickles and 3 stripps of bacon served with french fries.
Macho Burger
Topped with jalapeños, jalapeño jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomatoes and onions served with french fries.
Hurricane
Steak, cajun chicken, chorizo, and shrimp, served on cheese dip bowl with rice, beans, and salad.
Nachos
Nachos Mixteca
Our homemade chips topped with steak, shrimp, chicken, cheese sauce, grilled onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Elote Nachos
Our homemade chips topped with cheese sauce, choice of meat, corn, onions, cilantro, and shrimp.
BIrria Nachos
cron tortilla chips topped with yellow cheese sauce,birria meat, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Nachos Supreme
Corn tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, choice of ground beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled onions, peppers, and meat
Steak Fajitas
Grilled onions, peppers, and meat
Combo Fajitas
Grilled onions, peppers, and steak and chicken.
Veggie
Grilled mixed veggies.
Fajita Trio
Grilled onions, peppers, steak chicken, and shrimp.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled onions, peppers, and shrimp.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We have a variety of Both Mexican and American dishes.
510 N Cunningham Ave #4, Urbana, IL 61802