La Mixteca

700 College Park Road Suite 5D

Ladson, SC 29456

BURRITOS

Burrito Asada

$11.25

Burrito Cabeza

$12.25

Burrito camaron

$12.25

Burrito Chorizo

$11.25

Burrito Hongos

$11.25

Burrito huevo

$11.25

Burrito Lengua

$12.25

Burrito mixto

$11.25

Burrito Nopal

$11.25

Burrito papa

$11.25

Burrito pastor

$11.25

Burrito Pollo

$11.25

Burrito Vegetales

$11.25

ENCHILADAS

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.99

Egg Enchiladas

$11.79

enchilada asada y huevo

$14.99

Enchilada asada y pollo

$14.99

enchilada pollo y huevo

$14.99

Huevo asada pollo enchilada

$17.99

Steak Enchiladas

$13.99

KIDS

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA & RICE

$8.99

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$8.99

KIDS 1 TACO W/ RICE & BEANS

$8.99

KIDS 1 CHEESE TACO W/ BEANS

$8.99

NACHOS

Asada nachos

$12.99

Nacho frijol

$12.99

pastor nachos

$12.99

Pollo nachos

$12.99

PLATOS

Barbacoa res

$14.99

Bistec a la Mexicana

$13.99

Bisteck casero

$14.25

Bisteck Mexicano Camaron

$16.99

Bisteck ranchero rojo

$14.25

Bisteck ranchero verde

$14.25

Bisteck salsa

$14.25

Caldo camarón

$16.99

Caldo Gallina blanco

$14.99

Caldo Gallina Rojo

$14.99

Caldo pollo blanco

$14.25

Caldo Pollo Rojo

$14.99

Caldo Res

$14.25

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.75

Camarones a LA mexicana

$15.75

Camarones a LA plancha

$15.75

Carne Asada

$14.25

Chicharron salsa

$14.25

Chilaquiles 3 carnes

$16.99

Chilaquiles asada

$14.25

Chilaquiles asada y huevos

$15.99

Chilaquiles asada y pollo

$15.99

Chilaquiles huevos

$12.25

Chilaquiles pollo

$13.25

Chilaquiles pollo y huevos

$14.99

Choripollo

$14.25

Chuletas salsa

$14.25

Consome

$14.99

Costillas Rojas

$14.25

Costillas verde

$14.25

Empanadas

$12.99

Enfrijolada asada y huevo

$15.25

Enfrijolada asada y pollo

$16.25

Enfrijolada Huevo

$12.25

Enfrijolada Pollo

$13.25

Enfrijolada pollo y huevo

$15.25

Enfrijolada Steak

$14.25

Enfrilojada 3 carnes

$17.25

Enmoladas

$14.99

Fajita Pollo y steak

$18.99

Fajita Steak

$15.99

Fajita tejana

$18.99

Fajitas camaron

$16.50

Fajitas Pollo

$11.69

Flautas

$12.99

Huevos al gusto

$12.25

Huevos chorizo

$12.25

Huevos mexicanos

$12.25

Huevos rancheros

$12.25

Huevos salchicha

$12.25

Masita

$14.99

Menudo

$14.99

Milaneza Chicken

$14.99

Milaneza Steak

$14.99

Mojarra

$16.99

Molcajete

$34.99

Mole

$14.99

Pechuga a la Plancha

$13.99

Plato borrego

$14.99

Pollo salad

$11.99

Pollo salsa

$14.25

Pozole

$14.99

Salsa tomatillo

$13.99

QUESADILLA

Asada Quesadilla

$5.99

Borrego Quesadilla

$7.49

Cabeza Quesadilla

$7.25

Camaron Quesadilla

$7.25

Chorizo Quesadilla

$5.99

Hongo Quesadilla

$5.99

Jamon quesadilla

$5.99

Lengua Quesadilla

$7.25

Mix Quesadilla

$7.25

Nopal Quesadilla

$5.99

Pastor Quesidlla

$5.99

Pollo Quesadilla

$5.99

Queso Quesadilla

$4.99

SIDES

Aguacate

$2.50

Beans Side

$3.25

Camaron side

$6.25

Chicken wings (8)

$12.79

Chile arbol asado

$0.79

Chile side

$0.50

Chips Side

$3.99

Choriqueso

$5.99

Crema

$0.50

Guacamole

$5.99

Limon Side

$0.69

Mixteca especial

$12.99

Nopal

$3.29

Pan

$1.49

Papas Side

$3.79

Pastel

$5.75

Pepino

$0.50

Queso Dip Side

$5.99

Queso fresco Side

$1.99

Rabano

$0.50

Rice Side

$3.99

Roja Salsa

$0.50

Salad Side

$4.25

Side Consome caldo

$6.99

Tortillas

$2.49

Verde Salsa

$0.50

SOPES

Asada Sope

$3.99

Barbacoa sope

$4.99

Cabeza Sope

$4.99

Camaron sope

$4.99

Chorizo Sope

$3.99

Frijol Sope

$2.79

Lengua Sope

$4.99

Nopal Sope

$3.99

Papa Sope

$3.99

Pastor Sope

$3.99

Pollo Sope

$3.99

Sope nopal

$3.99

TACOS

Alambre

$5.49

Asada Taco

$2.99

Asada Taco Grande

$4.79

Borrego Chico Taco

$4.49

Borrego Grande Taco

$5.79

Cabeza Taco

$3.49

Camaron Taco

$4.49

Chorizo Taco

$2.99

Huevo Taco

$2.49

Lengua Taco

$3.49

Nopal Taco

$2.99

Pastor Taco

$2.99

Pollo Taco

$2.99

Quesadilla Taco Asada

$3.25

Taco salad

$10.49

Quesabirria

$4.99

TORTAS

Asada Torta

$11.99

Cabeza Torta

$12.99

Chorizo Torta

$11.99

Cubana Torta

$13.99

Jamon Torta

$11.99

Lengua Torta

$12.99

Milaneza Pollo Torta

$13.99

Nopal Torta

$11.99

Pastor Torta

$11.99

Pollo Torta

$11.99

Milaneza Asada Torta

$13.99

Huevo Torta

$11.99

Mix Torta

$13.99

POSTRES

Frutas cremosas

$5.75

3 leches

$5.75

Chocoflan

$4.25

NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Agua kids

$3.79

Agua mineral

$3.99

Aguas frescas

$4.49

Apple juice

$2.99

Atole

$4.25

Cafe con leche

$3.79

Coffee

$3.49

Coke Large

$4.25

Coke Small

$3.49

Diet Coke

$2.99

fanta

$4.25

Horchata

$4.49

Jamaica

$4.49

Jarritos

$3.49

Jumex

$2.00

Leche

$1.79

Limonada

$8.99

Mango

$4.49

Melon

$4.49

Michelada Mineral

$9.99

Orange juice

$2.99

Pina

$4.49

Piña Colada N-A

$8.99

Sandia

$4.49

Sangria

$3.49

Sidral

$3.49

Sprite

$4.25

Tamarindo

$4.49

Tea

$2.99

Water

BAR DRINKS

Bud Light

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Caguama

$9.49

Corona

$5.99

Dos XX

$5.99

Michelada

$9.99

Modelo

$5.99

Pacifico

$5.99

Sol

$5.99

Tecate

$5.99

Ultra

$4.99

Victoria

$5.99

1.800

$14.99

Cantarito

$11.50

Herradura

$14.99

House tekila

$5.99

Jose cuervo

$12.99

Malibu

$9.25

Margarita classic

$9.25

Margarita Mango

$9.25

Margarita strawberry

$9.25

Mezcal

$14.99

Midori

$9.25

Patron

$14.99

Piña colada

$9.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 College Park Road Suite 5D, Ladson, SC 29456

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

