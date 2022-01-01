  • Home
La Mixteca Tamale House 1185 Old Peachtree Rd NW, Suite D576,00

No reviews yet

1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest

Suwanee, GA 30024

Popular Items

BREAKFAST BURRITO
SOPES
BURRITOS

APPETIZERS

CHEESE DIP & CHIPS

$5.00+

YELLOW & WHITE QUESO; SERVED WITH HOMEMADE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

HOMEMADE SALSA; SERVED WITH HOMEMADE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$5.00+

MADE FRESH WITH AVOCADO, TOMATO, JALAPEÑOS, ONIONS, CILANTRO; SERVED WITH HOMEMADE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

PICO DE GALLO & CHIPS

$4.00

TOMATO, JALAPEÑOS, ONIONS & CILANTRO; SERVED WITH HOMEMADE CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

EXTRA SIDES

MILD GREEN SAUCE (1OZ.)

$0.25

SPICY RED SAUCE (1OZ.)

$0.25

X-SPICY ORANGE SAUCE (1OZ.)

$0.25

CHEESE DIP (2OZ.)

$1.00

GUACAMOLE (2OZ.)

$1.00

FRESH JALAPENOS (2OZ.)

$0.50

PICKLED JALAPENOS (2OZ.)

$0.50

MOZZERELLA (2OZ. SIDE)

$0.50

PICO DE GALLO (2OZ.)

$1.00

GOAT CHEESE (2OZ.)

$0.50

SOUR CREAM (2OZ.)

$0.50

CAJUN FRIES

$3.00

CHIPS

$2.00

homemade corn tortilla chips

EGGS

$1.00

how do you want your egg cooked?

LIMES

$0.50

1/2 AVOCADO

$1.50

TORTILLAS

$2.00

handmade corn tortilla

WHITE BREAD

$2.00

ELOTE "MEXICAN STREET CORN"

$4.00

roasted corn topped off with mayonnaise, cotija cheese & chili powder

1/2 RICE & 1/2 BEANS

$3.00

MEXICAN RICE

$3.00+

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00+

PAN

$2.00

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST PLATE

$10.00

your choice of egg* served with mexican rice, refried beans, avocado & tortillas.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH (TORTA)

$8.00

our artisan telera bread stuffed with your choice of egg* mayo, refried beans, queso fresco, jalapenos & avocado

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.00

your choice of egg,* mexican rice, refried beans, queso fresco, crema & avocado; served with tortilla chips

CHILAQUILES

$10.00

lightly fried corn tortillas covered in a mild red -or- spicy green sauce topped with onion, queso fresco, crema, cilantro & two (2) eggs. add chicken -or- steak $4

PICADITA PLATE (CHEESE)

$10.00

(2) thick handmade corn tortilla, spread with pork lard, then topped off with queso fresco; served with a 6oz steak

PICADITA PLATE (LOADED)

$14.00

thick handmade corn tortilla, spread with pork lard, refried beans, your choice of egg*, crema & queso fresco; served with a 6oz steak

PICADITAS (CHEESE)

$2.75

thick handmade corn tortilla, spread with pork lard, then topped off with queso fresco

PICADITAS (LOADED)

$4.00

thick handmade corn tortilla, spread with pork lard, refried beans, your choice of egg*, crema & queso fresco

BREAKFAST TACOS

$3.00

one (1) taco with your choice of egg* topped off with cilantro & onions

TLAYUDA (tlah-yoo-dah)

$17.00

a large, thin, crunchy, toasted, handmade corn tortilla spread with pork rind paste, refried beans then topped off with your choice of egg*, crema, queso fresco, avocado & cilantro.

TAMALE COMBOS

TAMALE PLATE

TAMALE PLATE

$9.00

your choice of (2) tamales with a side of mexican rice & refried beans topped with cheese

LA MIXTECA TAMALE BOWL

LA MIXTECA TAMALE BOWL

$11.00

your choice of (2) tamales topped with mexican rice, refried beans, crispy potatoes, fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco, cabbage, (1) fried egg & drizzled with sour cream; garnished with cilantro

(1)TAMAL/(1)TACO PLATE

(1)TAMAL/(1)TACO PLATE

$9.00

your choice of a (1) taco & (1) tamal with a side of mexican rice & refried beans topped with cheese

GUAJOLOTA

GUAJOLOTA

$9.00

your choice of (2) tamales stuffed in a white bread with queso fresco & refried beans

TRADITIONAL TAMALES

SPICY GREEN SAUCE WITH CHICKEN

SPICY GREEN SAUCE WITH CHICKEN

$3.00Out of stock

SPICY GREEN SAUCE WITH CHICKEN

SPICY GREEN SAUCE WITH PORK

SPICY GREEN SAUCE WITH PORK

$3.00

SPICY GREEN SAUCE WITH PORK

MILD RED SAUCE WITH CHICKEN

MILD RED SAUCE WITH CHICKEN

$3.00

MILD RED SAUCE WITH CHICKEN

MILD RED SAUCE WITH PORK

MILD RED SAUCE WITH PORK

$3.00Out of stock

MILD RED SAUCE WITH PORK

MILD MOLE SAUCE WITH CHICKEN

MILD MOLE SAUCE WITH CHICKEN

$5.50Out of stock

A REAL OAXACA FAVORITE! OUR HANDCRAFTED MOLE SAUCE THAT'S MADE TO PERFECTION WITH A BLEND OF MEXICAN CHILIES, COCOA, PEANUTS & SPICES WITH A CHICKEN STUFFING

RAJAS (VEGETARIAN)

RAJAS (VEGETARIAN)

$3.00Out of stock

TOMATO, JALAPEÑOS, ONIONS & CHEESE (VEGETARIAN)

VEGAN TAMALES

ROASTED VEGGIE (VEGAN)

ROASTED VEGGIE (VEGAN)

$4.00

ROASTED VEGGIE WRAPPED IN BANANA LEAF

BLACK BEAN (VEGAN)

BLACK BEAN (VEGAN)

$4.00

BLACK BEAN WRAPPED IN BANANA LEAF (VEGAN)

SWEET TAMALES

PINA COLADA

PINA COLADA

$3.95

FRESH PINEAPPLE WITH COCONUT & PECANS (SWEET)

STRAWBERRY (SWEET)

STRAWBERRY (SWEET)

$3.95

STRAWBERRY WITH RAISINS (SWEET)

SWEET CORN WITH SOUR CREAM

SWEET CORN WITH SOUR CREAM

$3.50

SWEET CORN WITH SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE

PUMPKIN PIE

$3.95

PUMPKIN PIE DESSERT

$7.00

LA MIXTECA ENTREE

BURRITO BOWL

$10.00

your choice of meat served in a bowl with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella, sour cream & guacamole

BURRITOS

$10.00

a flour tortilla with your choice of meat, mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, mozzarella & sour cream

CARNE ASADA FRIES

$12.00

cajun fries topped off with steak, cheese dip, mozzarella, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$16.00

juicy marinated 8 oz. outside skirt steak. served with a side of mexican rice, refried beans, grilled cactus, onions, pico de gallo & tortillas of your choice

CARNITAS PLATE

$13.00

our homemade braised pulled pork served with a side of mexican rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, limes & tortillas of your choice

EMPANADAS

$4.50

topped with lettuce, sour cream & goat cheese (queso fresco)

NACHOS

$11.00

a bed of homemade fried tortilla chips topped off with your choice of meat, refried beans, cheese dip, lettuce, jalapeño, mozzarella, sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole

NACHOS MEAT & CHEESE -ONLY-

$8.00

PUPUSA

$3.00

a pupusa is a thick griddle flatbread from el salvador, made with cornmeal & lard. stuffed with your choice of beans, cheese, pork rinds or all of the above

QUESADILLA

$8.00

flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, mozzarella, queso fresco, sour cream & lettuce

QUESADILLA -ONLY CHEESE-

$6.00

SANDWICH (TORTA)

$9.00

a white bread stuffed with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeño, queso fresco, mozzarella & a slice of ham

SOPES

$4.50

thick handmade corn tortilla with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & sour cream

TACO PLATE

$9.00

(2) tacos of your choice with onions & cilantro. served with mexican rice & refried beans

TACOS (INDIVIDUAL)

$3.00

your choice of corn -OR- flour tortilla topped off with your choice of protein, onions & cilantro

LAMB SOUP (BORREGO)

$13.00Out of stock

TRIPE SOUP (MENUDO)

$13.00Out of stock

MEXICAN PIZZA 12"

TLAYUDA TRADITIONAL

$20.00

Spread with pork lard & refried beans then topped with quesillo (Oaxaca Cheese), cabbage, tomato, avocado & with your choice of protein. (al pastor, chorizo, steak OR chicken)

TLAYUDA MIXTECA "THE WORKS"

$25.00

Spread with pork lard & refried beans then topped with quesillo (Oaxaca Cheese), cabbage, tomato, avocado, al pastor, chorizo & steak.

FRESH WATERS

HORCHATA

$4.50

sweetened rice-cinnamon milk

JAMAICA

$4.50

sweetened hibiscus tea

TAMARINDO

$4.50

tard & sweet tamarind drink

ORANGE JUICE

$8.00

freshly squeezed orange juice

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

coca-cola products

COCA-COLA

$2.00

COKE ZERO

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

ORANGE FANTA

$2.00

PIBB XTRA

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

HOT DRINKS

ARROZ CON LECHE

$3.95

rice milk -served hot-

CHAMPURRADO

$3.95

mexican hot chocolate -served hot-

COFFEE WITH CINNAMON

$3.00

black coffee infused with cinnamon & piloncillo (brown sugar) -served hot- (free refills)

GLASS BOTTLES

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

LIME

$3.00

MANDARIN

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

MINERAGUA

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

SANGRIA

$3.00

SIDRAL

$3.00

TAMARIND

$3.00

TEPACHITO

$3.00

TOPOCHICO

$3.50Out of stock

FRESH JUICE

BOMB "GREEN JUICE"

$10.00Out of stock

pineapple, ginger, cucumber, lime juice, spinach, green apple, parsley & orange juice

TUMMY TUCK " GREEN JUICE"

$10.00Out of stock

celery, cactus, ginger, spinach, lime juice, cucumber & green apple

VAMPIRE

$10.00Out of stock

orange juice, celery, carrots & beets

DETOX JUICE

$10.00Out of stock

spinach, parsley, cucumber, pineapple & celery

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A TASTE OF OAXACA & HOME TO OUR FAMOUS ARTISAN TAMALES

Location

1185 Old Peachtree Road Northwest, Suwanee, GA 30024

Directions

